Friday Evening Open Thread: A Database of the Insurrectionists

Friday Evening Open Thread: A Database of the Insurrectionists

In light of this:

And let’s not forget the Highly-Placed Individuals…

It’s all fun & games…

  • Mike R
  • Nora
  • RSA
  • SiubhanDuinne

      Mike R

      May these people hence forth find gainful employment an impossibility. Along with no longer being tolerated in civilized company. Oh yeah might add a vacation in a tropical resort somewhere in Cuba, run by the U. S. Navy.

      RSA

      (Searching for relatives and old acquaintances from high school and college… Whew.)

