COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday/Friday, Jan. 28-29

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday/Friday, Jan. 28-29

Floridians — is this verifiable?

      On 1/28 China reported 36 new domestic confirmed, 23 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 1 domestic suspect case.

      Beijing Municipality reported 1 new domestic confirmed & 1 new domestic suspect cases. The confirmed case is traced close contact already under centralized quarantine since 1/18. No information on the suspect case. There are currently 2 villages (both at Shunyi District) at Medium Risk. 1 community (at Daxing District) is at High Risk.

      Hebei Province:

      Hebei Provincial Health Commission reported 1 new domestic confirmed case. 35 domestic confirmed case recovered & 3 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There are currently 627 domestic confirmed cases (5 critical, 24 serious, 479 moderate and 119 mild) & 64 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province:

      • Xingtai did not report any new domestic positive case. 7 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently 45 domestic confirmed & 7 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. Nangong District remains at High Risk, 1 residential compound at Longyao County remains at Medium Risk.
      • Langfang did not report any new domestic positive cases. There are 1 domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases there. 1 residential compound remain at Medium Risk.
      • Dingzhou in Baoding did not report any new domestic positive cases. There is 1 domestic confirmed case there. 1 residential compound was elevated to Medium Risk.
      • Shijiazhuang reported 1 new domestic confirmed case (at Xinle District), a traced close contact already under centralized quarantine since 1/16. 28 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 3 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. Currently, there are 580 confirmed cases & 56 asymptomatic cases. 1 village & 10 residential buildings were re-designated as Low Risk. There are 5 residential compounds, 4 villages & 1 residential building at Medium Risk in the city. Gaocheng & Xinle Districts remain at High Risk. Lock downs are being lifted in stages in 8 districts without recent cases, after 20+ days of strict low down.

       

      Heilongjiang Province:

      Heilongjiang Province reported 21 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic) & 16 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 22 confirmed cases recovered & 4 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There are currently 495 domestic confirmed (2 critical, 25 serious, 322 moderate and 146 mild) & 537 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.:

      • Suihua reported 12 new domestic confirmed & 10 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all at Wangkui County. No case information released so far. 18 confirmed cases recovered & 3 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There are currently 405 domestic confirmed & 374 domestic asymptomatic cases there. 8 residential compound at Beilin were elevated to Medium Risk. 17 residential compounds & 6 villages are at Medium Risk. The entire Wangkui County, as well as 2 villages at Hailun, remain at High Risk.
      • Harbin reported 9 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic) & 6 asymptomatic cases. Hulan District reported 8 confirmed & 3 asymptomatic cases, Limin Dev. Zone reported 1 asymptomatic case, Nangang District reported 1 confirmed & 1 asymptomatic case. 4 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 1 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There are currently 83 domestic confirmed & 129 asymptomatic cases there. 1 community (in Limin Dev. Zone) remains at High Risk. 2 sub-districts were elevated to Medium Risk. 18 sub-districts, 3 townships, 1 village & 4 residential building units remain at Medium Risk.
      • Qiqihar did not report any new domestic positive cases. 2 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from quarantine. There are 1 domestic confirmed & 29 domestic asymptomatic cases there. 1 village remains at Medium Risk.
      • Yichun did not report any new domestic positive cases. There are 2 domestic asymptomatic cases there.
      • Daqing did not report any new positive cases. There are 2 domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases there. 1 residential building unit was re-designated to Low Risk. 1 residential building unit remains at Medium Risk.

       

      Jilin Province 

      Jilin Province reported 13 new domestic confirmed cases (10 previously asymptomatic) & 7 domestic asymptomatic cases. 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There are currently 305 confirmed (13 critical, 25 serious, 181 moderate and 86 mild) & 87 asymptomatic cases there.:

      • Songyuan did not report any new domestic confirmed cases. There are 4 domestic confirmed cases there. 1 residential compound and 1 residential building are at Medium Risk.
      • Tonghua reported 11 new domestic confirmed (9 previously asymptomatic) & 7 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 2 confirmed & 4 asymptomatic cases are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine, 3 asymptomatic cases were found via mass screening (already under home quarantine). 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There are currently 212 domestic confirmed & 77 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. The entire Dongchang District remains at High Risk. 1 residential compound at the High Tech. Dev. Zone remains at Medium Risk.
      • Changchun reported 2 new domestic confirmed cases (1 previously asymptomatic), a traced close contact already under centralized quarantine. There are currently 89 domestic confirmed & 10 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 2 residential compounds were re-designated as Low Risk. 1 township & 1 residential compound are at Medium Risk.

       

      Shanghai Municipality did not report any new domestic positive cases. Currently there are 16 confirmed cases in the city. 2 residential compounds, 1 residential area and 1 hotel are currently at Medium Risk. 

      Imported Cases:

      On 1/28, China reported 16 new imported confirmed cases, 19 imported asymptomatic cases, 1 imported suspect case:

      • Shanghai Municipality – 9 confirmed cases, 2 Chinese nationals each returning from Mexico (via Germany) and Japan, and 1 each returning from Guinea (via Paris CdG), the UAE and France, a Canadian national coming from the US and a Russian national coming fro Russia (via Turkey & Switzerland); 1 suspect case, no information released
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 5 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from the US, Myanmar, Nepal, Mozambique & Senegal; 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from the Congo (Kinshasa) & Ghana
      • Shenzhen in Guangdong Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Kenya & Uganda
      • Jiangmen in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Iraq, off flights that landed at Guangzhou
      • Tianjin Municipality – 1 confirmed cases, a Chinese national returning from the US
      • Changsha in Hunan Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), no information released
      • Chongqing Municipality – 4 asymptomatic cases, 3 Chinese nationals returning from Nepal & 1 from Kyrgyzstan 
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Romania & Indonesia
      • Nanjing in Jiangsu Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Yiwu in Jinhua, Zhenjiang Province – 1 asymptomatic case, an Indian national coming from India (via Nepal); the case landed at Guangzhou on 1/12, passed through the 14 days of centralized quarantine and tested negative on RT-PCR 3 times, upon release from quarantine on 1/26 he traveled by car to Yiwu and arriving on 1/27, when he reentered centralized quarantine and tested positive on 1/28
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Turkey (via Amsterdam Schipol)
      • Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released 
      • Fuzhou in Fujian Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, both Chinese nationals returning from Indonesia
      • Sanming in Fujian Province –  1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Canada; the case landed at Xiamen on 1/4, passed through the 14 days of centralized quarantine and tested negative on RT-PCR multiple times, upon release from quarantine on 1/20 the case was transferred to Sanming and reentered 7 day centralized quarantine and tested positive in the evening of 1/27

       

      Overall in China, 70 confirmed cases recovered, 22 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation and 12 were reclassified as confirmed cases, and 1,448 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 1,802 active confirmed cases in the country (300 imported), 99 are in critical/serious condition (4 imported), 996 asymptomatic cases (293 imported), 2 suspect cases (1 imported). 38,876 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      On 1/29, Hong Kong reported 50 new cases, 2 imported and 48 domestic (16 of whom do not have sources of infection identified).

