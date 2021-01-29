



The US had +162,574 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to over 26.3 million. The 7-day moving average continued declining to below 163,000 new cases per day. pic.twitter.com/mEnstKvO9X — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) January 29, 2021

There have been at least 85,000 #Covid19 deaths in the US this month alone. That's more than double the number of people (38,800) who died in motor vehicle accidents in the US in all of 2019.

Think about that for a second. pic.twitter.com/CdPTf4TsRC — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) January 28, 2021

The US administered a record 1.7 million vaccine doses today, bringing the total to 27.3 million (8.3 shots per 100 people). This brought the 7-day moving average back up to 1.26 million doses per day. pic.twitter.com/5HkCK4ONwU — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) January 29, 2021

======

To avoid an outbreak, China cancels Lunar New Year for millions of migrants. China has added restrictions & appealed to a sense of national responsibility in an effort to prevent about 300 million people from going home for the holiday https://t.co/S8WJa47n0a pic.twitter.com/u2AUYHnCMM — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 29, 2021

World Health Organization experts are to begin face-to-face meetings with their Chinese counterparts in the central city of Wuhan at the start of the team’s long-awaited fact-finding mission into the origins of the coronavirus. https://t.co/8hBNGxfOQo — The Associated Press (@AP) January 29, 2021

Philippines extends partial coronavirus curbs in Manila https://t.co/Ym4yirvCJT pic.twitter.com/uDya2KM7zf — Reuters (@Reuters) January 29, 2021

Will Pakistan get Covid vaccines from India? https://t.co/AlxviGMrlK — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 29, 2021

Why is EU’s vaccine rollout so slow? https://t.co/dPcP18vCc0 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 29, 2021

Britain cannot publish details of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine supply contract because it would jeopardize national security, a junior minister said, as the EU threatened drug companies over supply delays https://t.co/Y40txMZIQQ — Reuters (@Reuters) January 29, 2021

Germany facing "10 tough weeks" of vaccine shortages https://t.co/ZrNsaQD001 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 28, 2021

VIDEO: A senior nurse at a London hospital says the pace of treating COVID-19 is so relentless that staff just "take every shift as it comes" amid a surge in cases that saw the U.K. death toll surpass 100,000 this week. Full story: https://t.co/8a8biV1Vx9 pic.twitter.com/ULbHD0pNCS — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) January 28, 2021

A man was killed in the Lebanese city of Tripoli in clashes between security forces and protesters angry over a strict coronavirus lockdown that has worsened an already severe economic crisis https://t.co/3aOtdKziY8 pic.twitter.com/tM5tP3ppll — Reuters (@Reuters) January 29, 2021

Dubai is being blamed by several countries for spreading the virus abroad after the city opened itself to New Year’s revelers. Questions are also swirling about its ability to handle reported spikes in cases to record levels, @jongambrellAP reports.

https://t.co/Y7iHjQiWRe — AP Middle East (@APMiddleEast) January 29, 2021

New Zealand authorities say a woman returning to New Zealand who was placed in a 14-day mandatory hotel quarantine and a man working there were found in an inappropriate encounter. https://t.co/KxvIRkElUx — The Associated Press (@AP) January 29, 2021

Boost for Africa in race for Covid vaccines https://t.co/hZOL0ZAbh2 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 28, 2021

Tanzania’s president says God has eliminated COVID-19 in his country. His own church now begs to differ. Populist leader John Magufuli is being questioned by colleagues and others as the African continent fights a strong resurgence in cases. https://t.co/CnRdGnKKfQ — AP Africa (@AP_Africa) January 29, 2021

Manaus was the scene of one of the world's worst Covid-19 outbreaks in April and May. The current situation is worse than ever. https://t.co/atI6YYs8eo — CNN International (@cnni) January 28, 2021

The pandemic won't end unless every country has access to vaccines https://t.co/sPkTWqYAWm — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 29, 2021

======

The #coronavirus variant that is sweeping across South Africa is exhibiting a ‘terrifying’ degree of dominance https://t.co/9kxjm1cj13 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 28, 2021

How many SARSCoV2 variants are there? Frankly, the number is probably staggering because RNA viruses have high mutation rates. But there are 3 that have captured scientific attention because of their contagiousness & how fast they've spread https://t.co/nEKmifotmR pic.twitter.com/1iV6vxNxpg — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 29, 2021

There's a lot in the data readout from #Novavax. Their #Covid19 vaccine works great against OG Covid which, sadly, is being overtaken by variants. Works very well against the UK variant. Efficacy against the South African variant … concerning. https://t.co/Qb2XFl44nb — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) January 28, 2021

Is it OK to get a leftover Covid jab? https://t.co/4OW7tgvNfI — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) January 28, 2021

======

January has been the deadliest month of the coronavirus pandemic, so far. The CDC is now projecting that another 85,000 Americans could die of the virus in the next three weeks. Meanwhile, officials say new COVID-19 variants have now been detected in more than half the states. pic.twitter.com/89ivCsyFnB — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) January 28, 2021

Feel the pain? Last year's American economy shrank the most since 1946.

The #COVID19 effect…..https://t.co/agQRENOjse — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) January 28, 2021

Finding #Covid19 vaccine is a struggle. @SciFleur reports on some of the ways people have found precious doses for precious loved ones. https://t.co/KPloRgravW — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) January 28, 2021

North America's largest cemetery struggles to cope with COVID deaths https://t.co/Ma1cikWQwB pic.twitter.com/dUse5JEcdl — Reuters (@Reuters) January 29, 2021

Floridians — is this verifiable?

UPDATE: @GovRonDeSantis is PURPOSELY withholding vaccines from our county health department. He has decided that our county of 1.5M ppl will be the first county to get vaccines SOLELY thru @Publix, the corporation that gave his PAC $100K a few weeks ago. https://t.co/1limsAUODO — Rep. Omari Hardy (@OmariJHardy) January 27, 2021

Irritated by the sweeping use of executive orders during the COVID-19 crisis, state lawmakers around the U.S. are moving to curb the authority of governors and top health officials to impose emergency restrictions such as mask rules and business shutdowns. https://t.co/UzvDfm7cSp — The Associated Press (@AP) January 28, 2021