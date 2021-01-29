Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The house always wins.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Wetsuit optional.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Good luck with your asparagus.

Dinky Hocker shoots smack!

No one could have predicted…

You are here: Home / Healthcare / Fuck Cancer / Claire update

Claire update

by | 20 Comments

This post is in: 

Good afternoon — I took today off as I have some PTO that expires/disappears soon if I did not use it.  My morning involved testing out a new to me biscuit and breakfast place and then donating platelets.  I’ve been giving platelets a couple of times per month since the summer as pediatric cancer patients like Claire need them.  The Red Cross e-mails me every time they ship my platelets and I think that I’m part of a small group that are sending platelets to a particular patient as five of my last six donations have gone to the same, small hospital in the middle of nowhere.

Claire is doing well all things considered.  She is in her fifth round of chemo and treatment at the moment.  She is getting blood products a couple of times a week which has helped her tolerate the treatment.  As far as I understand, her numbers range from being good to really good.  This and the prior two rounds of treatment have been designed to blast out the unobserved and unobservable cancerous cells.  Assuming the next few weeks go as anticipated, she should be released from the hospital in the middle of February.

And after that, she is in the watch, wait and closely monitor stage of her treatment.  It will have been a very long and tough nine months for Claire and her family.

Right now, what Claire and plenty of kids like her need are blood donors.  If you are capable of donating blood, please do so.  You get to help Claire or someone like her out while also getting cookies.  That is a good trade in my book.

 

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Bluegirlfromwyo
  • CaseyL
  • catclub
  • J R in WV
  • J.
  • JCJ
  • Joy in FL
  • JPL
  • Kristine
  • laura
  • Meyerman
  • Mike R
  • Nicole
  • Old School
  • sab
  • satby
  • TomatoQueen
  • WereBear
  • wvng
  • Yutsano

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    20Comments

    1. 1.

      Old School

      That’s wonderful news.  Here’s hoping for a continued recovery.

      Although I gave blood earlier this month, but didn’t get cookies.  I assume unwrapped baked goods are frowned on due to the pandemic.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      TomatoQueen

      Numbers “good to really good” is wonderful to read. Safe distance hugs to Claire and her indomitable family.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      JPL

      That is good news, and thank you again for updating us.   Someday she’ll be able to laugh about the blog that cheered her on.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      sab

      Good reminder for blood doning (is that a word?) It is hugely important.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      laura

      Thank you for this welcome good news. The next phase – Tom Petty said it best – the waiting is the hardest part. After decades of donating blood I got the permanent boot, but spouse donates plasma or platelets on the regular because you can donate with greater frequency than with whole blood. He’s currently in excess of 600 units – the most recent was Tuesday.

      Here’s to Claire and all of those who are in the fight. Fuck cancer

      For some reason I’m thinking of Lily and her bows.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      satby

      So happy to hear that Claire is doing so well with her treatments. May all the news continue to be good, and she and her family get to go home in a few weeks. We’re all pulling for her.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      wvng

      Thanks for the update. Good news indeed, as difficult as it has been for Claire and her family.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      J R in WV

      Me too, thanking you for the update. So glad to hear reasonably good news!

      I used to donate, but now I’m elderly and on medications that contraindicate passing them on to recipients, so that’s over for me.

      So glad for Claire~!!~

      Keep us informed…

      Reply
    11. 11.

      JCJ

      I am O- and CMV- (cytomegalovirus) so I get called whenever I am ripe if I have not previously scheduled.  My blood is usually whisked away with “special orders” tags for Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin.  I am not much of a meat eater and I ended up getting deferred a few years ago for mild anemia and evaluation showed I had very low iron stores.  That got me my first colonoscopy and EGD at age 43 to rule out malignancy.  I try to remember to take my Flintstone’s with iron.  Dino is my favorite.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      catclub

      and then donating platelets.

       

      Good on you for donating platelets. If that is the machine I think it is:  Hated It. Quit.

      My BP is relatively low and it would alarm every time it went to suction mode. I was exhausted from trying to squeeze the rubber ball to keep up pressure.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      CaseyL

      Thank you for the update!  I see the Claire sidebar every time I come to BJ, and always wonder how she’s doing.  It’s great that she’s doing well, and may even get out of the hospital in a few weeks.

      Has Claire been able to keep up with her schoolwork?  It’s an ironic bit of timing, her needing remote schooling at the same time everyone else is also remote schooling: at least she won’t feel like she missed out, compared to her friends.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Mike R

      May the good news keep coming, so glad things are going satisfactorily.  Without fear of contradiction, Fuck Cancer!

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.