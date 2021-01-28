An editorial from The Times titled “Ease Up on the Executive Actions, Joe” attracted dunkage here and elsewhere this morning. There’s no point in excerpting the piece since the subhed sums it up: “President Biden is right to not let his agenda be held hostage, but legislating through Congress is a better path.”

Duh.

Biden knows this. Obama knew this. Perhaps even Trump was dimly aware of it during our long national nightmare. If not, he knows now since Biden has undone some of the low-hanging egregious fuckery.

Anyhoo, White House Comms Director Kate Bedingfield asked the obvious question:

Good for her. The Times will probably get all hissy and pissy about it and eschew introspection as always, but I am a big fan of working the refs anyway. I think it works on some level. Open thread!