You are here: Home / Politics / Domestic Politics / Work Those Refs! (Open Thread)

Work Those Refs! (Open Thread)

by | 37 Comments

An editorial from The Times titled “Ease Up on the Executive Actions, Joe” attracted dunkage here and elsewhere this morning. There’s no point in excerpting the piece since the subhed sums it up: “President Biden is right to not let his agenda be held hostage, but legislating through Congress is a better path.”

Duh.

Biden knows this. Obama knew this. Perhaps even Trump was dimly aware of it during our long national nightmare. If not, he knows now since Biden has undone some of the low-hanging egregious fuckery.

Anyhoo, White House Comms Director Kate Bedingfield asked the obvious question:

Working the Refs

Good for her. The Times will probably get all hissy and pissy about it and eschew introspection as always, but I am a big fan of working the refs anyway. I think it works on some level. Open thread!

    37Comments

    3. 3.

      wvng

      The MSM always has the assumption that Dems could get republicans to work with them if they just tried harder, ignoring the long record of absolute GOP obstruction.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Quicksand

      I’m all for undoing the egregious Trump stuff quickly via executive action, and making some changes for the better even beyond Trump.

      But I’m also afraid our spineless congress will — either expressly or by omission — use these executive orders as an excuse not to legislate.

      So yes, let’s absolutely keep working those refs. The ones in the media and the ones in congress.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      cope

      Can you imagine any of the mouth-breathing simpletons who passed through trump’s communications jobs making such a “…lucid, well thought-out, intelligent objection….” to a statement in a major publication?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      ian

      legislating through Congress is a better path.”

      Wow! Someone at the Times was awake for high school civics! Yet somehow this person was aware enough to pass 12th grade social studies, and still somehow miss the entirety of the past decade.

      I refuse to pay to peek behind the paywall. Would someone with NYT access tell me if the article at least *casually* mentions the fact that Congress needs to pass legislation first.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      MisterForkbeard

      This is especially dumb. Some of this stuff is primarily addressable through executive orders. Things like… having a temporary block on deportations, changes in executive branch priorities, instructions to avoid certain terminologies, etc.

      I’m sure Joe Biden would love to get the rest of these done through legislation, but McConnell stopped Democrats from taking over for a week because he demanded the ability to stop any legislation he wanted in perpetuity. This is not the sign of someone who’s going to cooperate at all.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Baud

      “Dems, Ur Doing It Wrong” is recursive for all values of “It”.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Brachiator

      @wvng:

      The MSM always has the assumption that Dems could get republicans to work with them if they just tried harder, ignoring the long record of absolute GOP obstruction.

      Yes! It is journalistic malpractice for the Times, or any other news organization, to stupidly prattle about bipartisanship or the importance of getting things done through legislation when one party, the freaking GOP, explicitly and deliberately excludes the Democrats and practices obstruction whenever it is to their benefit.

      Would someone with NYT access tell me if the article at least *casually* mentions the fact that Congress needs to pass legislation first.

      Another excellent point!

      ETA: How often did the Times explicitly criticize Trump’s executive orders on procedural grounds?

      How often did any pundit, maybe besides George Will, criticize a Republican “imperial presidency?”

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Amir Khalid

      The New York Times thinks this empty, peevish, and disingenuously argued Monday-morning quarterbackery qualifies as a thoughtful assessment of a new President’s first days in office. ‘Tis sad.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Quicksand: our spineless congress

      Doesn’t fit the House under Pelosi’s Speakership.  The Senate has been under GOP control until we eked out a tie just a few days ago.  Since a tie with the VP on our side means we win, there are finally a few things we can do.  I hate ahistorical bitching about Congress.  If you want to bitch, know the facts and lay blame where it belongs – with the GOP.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Leto

      It’s not just Republicans who deny reality. Somehow the Times thinks if Dems just do… something… that the Grim Reaper will agree to sensible legislation, despite the fact that his track record is one of absolute obstruction and destruction. When did the US government agree to negotiate with terrorists?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Baud:

      “Dems, Ur Doing It Wrong” is recursive for all values of “It”.

      Where the NYT and its overlapping Green Room cliques meet Do Something! Twitter and the anti-Dem Left

      I always hope one of the MSNBC hosts goes after the Times. I always thought it would be Nicolle Wallace– Kindly Doc Maddow is too Kindly, Chris Hayes too devoted to mainlining The Intercept– coulda knocked me over with a feather when Brian Williams went after them, however briefly and snarkily last week.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Barbara

      It is imperative that Biden reverse toxic Trump policies as quickly as possible.  Because Trump relied more on EOs than any other president, many of these policies were enacted through executive orders and therefore those EOs should be undone.  Trump became so addicted to brandishing a shiny pen and signing things that he never even bothered to try understanding how you get things done on a more permanent basis through legislation.

      Sure, it would be nice for some of these policy corrections to be made permanent through legislation, but reversing them through EOs doesn’t prevent that.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Betty Cracker

      @Amir Khalid: Yeah, that’s what I found most irritating. The editorial didn’t offer any alternate means of getting the stuff the EOs addressed done or, as Bedingfield notes, say which EO Biden should not have signed. The Times phoned it in. It’s like they needed to tick a “Criticize Biden” box.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Jeffro

      A little OT but it looks like both The New Republic and Jen Rubin’s latest * are focused the elephant in the room (ok, one of many) of American politics: Republicans don’t want to govern, they just want to complain endlessly and engage in culture-war trolling.

      Meanwhile, the Biden & Co steamroller rolls on and on… ;)

      It wouldn’t be too much of a stretch for the Dems to let folks know in 2022: “We didn’t touch your precious ammo…but we did get you all vaccinated and back to work, which is a damn sight better than trumpov ever did”

      Reply
    19. 19.

      randy khan

      I’m totally in favor of working the refs.  And I don’t recall any criticism of Trump for acting via executive orders.

      What I do recall, though, is criticism (correctly) of the substance of those orders, so you’d think that the people who didn’t like those orders would be glad they’re being repealed.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Cheryl Rofer

      When you read the Medium article referenced in the thread before the last and realize that JAMES (thank you, Omnes and Zhenia!) Bennet is working with Dean Baquet, who has said that he wants to separate himself from his subscribers at all costs, some of this becomes less surprising.

      But whoever hired and promoted Baquet and Bennet is fine with what they’re doing. That’s the bigger problem.

      The Times has had some really excellent science coverage, including on covid-19. Since the election, David Sanger has produced articles that give real insight into what’s happening in the government, having left his nuclear fearmongering behind for a bit. It’s a weird mixture of things, but the B&B combo at the politics and opinion pages has fallen off the deep end.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Barbara

      @randy khan: The bigotry of low expectations is real, but it totally favors wealthy white men like Trump.  How many times did the MSM pull its punches because with Trump, “What else can you expect?”  My husband sometimes said that to me at various times when I pointed out an outrage, “What did you expect?”  And I would respond that it didn’t matter what I expected, we should call out and never treat as normal something that is  profoundly wrong.  But too much news coverage fell into that trap, especially with the pandemic.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Cheryl Rofer:

      But whoever hired and promoted Baquet and Bennet is fine with what they’re doing. That’s the bigger problem.

      Exactly. Paunch Sulzberger fired “public editor” Margaret Sullivan and eliminated her position and keeps Baquet in place.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Barbara

      @randy khan: Many of the orders didn’t do anything other than announce rule making, and they don’t need to be reversed, but some of the rules should be, if possible.  Trump not only failed to master the process for enacting legislation, but an astounding percentage of rules promulgated by his administration have been successfully challenged in court.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Fair Economist

      @Cheryl Rofer:

      The Times has had some really excellent science coverage, including on covid-19. Since the election, David Sanger has produced articles that give real insight into what’s happening in the government, having left his nuclear fearmongering behind for a bit. It’s a weird mixture of things, but the B&B combo at the politics and opinion pages has fallen off the deep end.

      This is an old and standard propaganda technique. Mix in high quality information and reporting with the propaganda to draw people in and provide cover for the bias.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Barbara

      @Jeffro: Right.  I am convinced that’s why the ACA is still in place.  Many of us have dealt with people like this, who are so focused on what they hate that they never turn their attention on how to change it.  In the case of the Republican Party and the ACA, it was abject failure to apply any policy framework to the problem of how to increase access to health care.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Amir Khalid

      @Barbara:

      The New York Times shows to Republicans the soft bigotry of low expectations. Democrats get the soft bigotry of unreasonably high expectations.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      zhena gogolia

      @Quicksand:

      Кстати

      Sen. Joe Manchin throws cold water on idea of censuring former Pres. Trump for inciting an insurrection, saying “This is much, much more serious than anything that we've ever seen in our lifetime and it's really the purpose of having the articles of impeachment"— Ali Zaslav (@alizaslav) January 27, 2021

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @zhena gogolia: Sulzberger the VI or VII — the one who let Sullivan go– made way for Sulzberger the VII or VIII about a year ago, per Wiki. First there is a Sulzberger, then there is no Sulzberger, then there is.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Elizabelle

      That FTF NY Times editorial was sophomoric.

      Which is what all the top reader commenters told them.  If you sort for “Reader Picks”, it was a parade of jackals asking “are you off your meds?  WTF?”  The top comment, by “JEM”, and JEM’s first line is classic.

      This is a deeply silly editorial.

      First, Biden had been in office for only a week.

      Second, McConnell kept the Senate paralyzed for days, preventing a governing resolution from being finalized while trying to force the Democrats to promise to keep the filibuster.

      Third, the editorial dismisses the immediate relief that DACA got from Biden’s EO keeping them from being deported.

      Fourth, the editorial makes the naive and ahistorical assumption that the GOP Senate will suddenly act differently and not filibuster everything.

      Finally, Biden knows full well that legislation is preferable. Hardly a brilliant insight. But Biden can’t make legislation by himself.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Repatriated

      @Barbara:

      In the case of the Republican Party and the ACA, it was abject failure to apply any policy framework to the problem of how to increase access to health care.

      One might begin to suspect that was because “increasing access to health care” wasn’t their goal.

      Reply

