What's Going On?

What’s Going On?

In Balloon Juice news, in case you missed it… Japa21 is fully recovered from his pneumonia (which wasn’t COVID after all) and Mabel the cat’s dental surgery was successful, and she is back at home.  Mary G and SuzeMom got their first shots today.  (If you get the shot, don’t forget to stop by the I Got the Shot! thread in the sidebar, and tell us about it.)

I have been watching the daily press briefings, and I’m thinking of keeping count of how many questions are essentially “Biden is doing all these executive orders, what about Unity?”  My gut feeling is that about half the questioners today went with that, but I would be happy to have you tell me I’m wrong. No matter how many times they ask, Jen P. patiently explains why the premise of their question is full of shit.  She’s very good.

Loving that Nancy Pelosi and AOC are both kicking ass and not letting anyone forget that people tried to murder them and that some Republicans in the House and Senate were on board with that.  Now I want to see Steve Schmidt pile on and bitch-slap the traitorous Rs about the *same issue.  If that happens, I’ll be even happier.  (*truth be told, watching Schmidt bitch-slap them on any issue would make me happy.)

Five out of 6 of the lettuce varieties that I started in my AeroGarden on Sunday have sprouted, so I am excited about that.  I had been so down that I hadn’t even unboxed the AeroGarden I got as a Christmas gift, until I was inspired on Sunday during the Garden Chat.  I guess I just wasn’t ready for Christmas then.  Now I’m very excited about my little garden.

What's Going On?

Oh, and I made homemade chocolate cake today, and it is awesome.

What’s going on with you guys?  Personal or political, you decide.

Open Thread.

 

    27Comments

    1. 1.

      LongHairedWeirdo

      I really hate the way reporters listen to Republicans, who they *know* don’t engage in good faith, and ask about BS like “unity” where “unity” means “doing what we want, instead of what any rational person wants.”

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Scout211

      Thanks for the local roundup.

      We’ve had  so much rain in the past 48 hours that I thought I had a dream and woke up a few decades ago when we used to have rain in California. It’s really wet out.  Look out all you SoCal jackals, it’s headed your way on an atmospheric river.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      I have been watching the daily press briefings, and I’m thinking of keeping count of how many questions are essentially “Biden is doing all these executive orders, what about Unity?”  My gut feeling is that about half the questioners today went with that, but I would be happy to have you tell me I’m wrong. No matter how many times they ask, Jen P. patiently explains why the premise of their question is full of shit.  She’s very good.

      I saw a frontpage headline in USA Today that boiled down to, “The Senate trial will interfere with COVID negotiations.” I swear, I don’t get why the same papers who condemned the insurrection now seemingly want to sweep it all under the ru

      @Immanentize:

      Good night!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      mali muso

      Had such a good time volunteering at the local mass vaccination clinic yesterday that I am signed up for another shift tomorrow. It feels so great to be doing something tangible to help!  Has it only been 8 days since the inauguration? I feel so much more relaxed, the difference is palpable.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Mary G

      Just when I’m sure a thread is alive, you keel it, you dirty rotten scoundrels. It’s better for this, so I repeat:

      If you’ve already seen some birds playing basketball today just keep on scrolling…pic.twitter.com/dljTuTieU9— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 27, 2021

      I’ve seen this 12 times. The yellow team was robbed.

      I got my Rituxin infusion from 8 am to 1 pm, ate carryout Mexican food in the car, housemate and I got Covid shot #1 together at Disneyland. There is a lot of hiking between tents in the parking lot. She brought pay stubs from one of her jobs and they actually read them.
      I had to go to an extra tent to see a nurse because my immune system sucks, and she said the vaccine might not be as effective for me as other people and to keep wearing double masks. I switched to throwaway surgical mask under one of my non-homemade cloth masks, and felt very secure.
      Everyone I saw in Anaheim had a mask on, except a guy delivering Budweiser to the market we stopped in, whose slipped under his nose as he worked his mini forklift, but I forgive him because had a large “Proud Teamster – Union Strong” bumper sticker displayed on the fork lift, and pulled his mask up before going into the store.
      Housemate’s ex-husband, who lives in Mexico because Trump, lost two brothers this week to Covid. It’s just beyond words how differently this affects poorer and darker Americans. I wish some journalist, or Ken Burns, would cover this in human terms instead of Covid inside baseball.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Amir Khalid

      I feel like I will soon be ready for another cat. When I get around to visiting the shelters will depend on lockdown easing enough, which could be months away. The new cat, when I get him/her, will not be another Bianca; she has a place in me that will always be hers alone. It’s going to be a new relationship ith a new feline person. I look forward to the adventure.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @mali muso:

      It almost doesn’t feel real sometimes, to know that Trump isn’t president anymore. I can’t explain it. Trump’s 4 years felt like 4 millennia.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I have been watching the daily press briefings, and I’m thinking of keeping count of how many questions are essentially “Biden is doing all these executive orders, what about Unity?”  My gut feeling is that about half the questioners today went with that, but I would be happy to have you tell me I’m wrong. No matter how many times they ask, Jen P. patiently explains why the premise of their question is full of shit.  She’s very good.

      I was in the car, and I just caught a British accent asking how Biden was going to unite the country if he called child separation a moral wrong, I think was the phrasing. Also asked if Biden saw himself as a benevolent despot, I think. Did you catch who that was? It was only a few seconds of hardcore nutty.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      WaterGirl

      @Mary G: Love the birds playing basketball!

      Also love that Biden is not letting that go – he continues to talk about the disparities in how COVID has impacted different races and communities differently.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      dmsilev

      @Scout211: It’s raining here now, so yeah.

      Just got a personal-best time on the NYT Friday crossword..Like a Wednesday or maybe a slow Tuesday. I guess I just got into a groove; didn’t get stuck or even slowed much anywhere.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      HumboldtBlue

      I see the comment box is working just fine, thank you, WG.

      I’m 20 minutes into the History of Swearing on Netflix, and it’s fucking hilarious. Now you may lean back in your chair a bit when you see it’s hosted by Nicholas Cage, but it involves much more than him and the lineup of comedians, linguists and language experts is brilliant.

      My 88-year-old dad got a Covid vaccine so that’s good. I’m still fucked but at least I’m used to it at this point.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      Speaking of idiots, I was curious if the Harriet $20 bill would be put back on track, looked it up (It is thankfully) and ran across this:

      Putting Harriet Tubman on the $20 Bill Is Not a Sign of Progress. It’s a Sign of Disrespect

      The Biden Administration announced its plan to return to an Obama-era initiative to put Harriet Tubman’s face on the U.S. $20 bill. Her image would replace Andrew Jackson, the notoriously racist President, known both for owning hundreds of slaves and for his brutal and genocidal policy of Indian removal. Based on current designs, a statue of Jackson would remain on the back of the bill, while Harriet Tubman would grace the front. Many Americans, across the racial spectrum, are excited about this tribute to Tubman. They view it as progress, as a necessary and long overdue disruption of the American Founding Fathers narrative. I do not.

      I know in a country that worships at the altar of capitalism–an economic system made possible by the free Black labor procured through the Transatlantic slave trade–a Black woman’s face on our currency seems like the highest honor we could bestow. But what a stunning failure of imagination. Putting Tubman on legal tender, when slaves in the U.S. were treated as fungible commodities is a supreme form of disrespect. The imagery of her face changing hands as people exchange cash for goods and services evokes for me discomfiting scenes of enslaved persons being handed over as payment for white debt or for anything white slaveholders wanted. America certainly owes a debt to Black people, but this is not the way to repay it.

      BTW, I don’t disagree with the fact that American capitalism was made possible by slavery, but this is a tad ridiculous

      Reply
    21. 21.

      mali muso

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      Yeah, it feels very odd. Like a bad dream or something. My daughter was born a few weeks after the election in 2016, and I have had this underlying sense of existential dread hanging over me for her entire life so far. Not that the fear is gone but it’s definitely less acute.

      @Barbara: I love King Arthur recipes! Planning to make a sourdough loaf tomorrow to give to a friend as well as homemade pizza for our Friday night tradition.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Mary G

      @Scout211: We kept getting rain forecasts and no or very little rain all week, and it was sunny and warm all day, so then we checked the radar, looked north and saw the most ominous wall of black clouds coming at us I have ever seen. Several times I couldn’t decide if it wasn’t just another ridge of hills, but I’ve been here 61 years, and it wasn’t hills.

      I tried to take pictures with my crappy $40 cellphone at 65 mph on the I-5, but I’m sure they won’t be any good. Just finished battening down the hatches and waiting for the crash. The radar is also as bad as I can remember seeing.

      The young nurse who helped with my IV todays had a bracelet that was a leather thong with a large wooden bead carved with a peace symbol in the center.

      I told him I had bought the exact same one in Santa Cruz in 1969. He was not thrilled.

      I hope we’re not getting the exact same storms we had that year. See, I speak wing nut!

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Nicole

      Your little lettuce sprouts are so cute!  That’s exciting that 5 out of 6 have sprouted.

      Watched episode 7 of the CBS All Access The Stand.  I think it’s… really very much not good (and counts on the audience having read the book), but I’m this far in, I guess I’ll watch the final two episodes.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      HumboldtBlue

      @Achrachno@Mary G:

      We’ve been getting pounded, cold heavy winds and rain from the north. It finally stopped raining today, and we got some afternoon sun, but it was a cold winter sun.

      The moonrise is absolutely brilliant, however.

      Reply

