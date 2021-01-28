In Balloon Juice news, in case you missed it… Japa21 is fully recovered from his pneumonia (which wasn’t COVID after all) and Mabel the cat’s dental surgery was successful, and she is back at home. Mary G and SuzeMom got their first shots today. (If you get the shot, don’t forget to stop by the I Got the Shot! thread in the sidebar, and tell us about it.)

I have been watching the daily press briefings, and I’m thinking of keeping count of how many questions are essentially “Biden is doing all these executive orders, what about Unity?” My gut feeling is that about half the questioners today went with that, but I would be happy to have you tell me I’m wrong. No matter how many times they ask, Jen P. patiently explains why the premise of their question is full of shit. She’s very good.

Loving that Nancy Pelosi and AOC are both kicking ass and not letting anyone forget that people tried to murder them and that some Republicans in the House and Senate were on board with that. Now I want to see Steve Schmidt pile on and bitch-slap the traitorous Rs about the *same issue. If that happens, I’ll be even happier. (*truth be told, watching Schmidt bitch-slap them on any issue would make me happy.)

Five out of 6 of the lettuce varieties that I started in my AeroGarden on Sunday have sprouted, so I am excited about that. I had been so down that I hadn’t even unboxed the AeroGarden I got as a Christmas gift, until I was inspired on Sunday during the Garden Chat. I guess I just wasn’t ready for Christmas then. Now I’m very excited about my little garden.

Oh, and I made homemade chocolate cake today, and it is awesome.

What’s going on with you guys? Personal or political, you decide.

Open Thread.