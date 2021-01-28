Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Morning Open Thread: We Could All Learn to Like This

Thursday Morning Open Thread: We Could All Learn to Like This

by | 21 Comments

date 2021-01-28


    21Comments

    2. 2.

      Baud

      The fact that Jonathan Martin chose to highlight that one quote from the WaPo article speaks to his low character and his employer’s.

      @japa21:
      Good morning.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      debbie

      I don’t miss accordion handsing in the least.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: Here’s a better quote from the same article:

      “Biden knows what it is to have a life,” said House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.), a close ally. “We never got a break from Trump because he didn’t want anyone to have a break — because they might think of something other than him. He had to be constantly in your face, having a presence, didn’t want anybody with a headline but him. Biden doesn’t need that.”

      Truth. I’m somewhat amazed by how losing his Twitter account muzzled Trump so thoroughly. I figured he’d find the nearest TV camera or call in to Fox & Friends to get the attention he craves.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Baud: I don’t see anything from a Johnathon Martin. What are you referring to?

      Reply
    15. 15.

      debbie

      @satby:

      Dammit.

      Lawyers are still unable to reach the parents of 611 children who had been split from their families by US border officials between 2017 and 2018, according to the latest court filing.

      As horrible and inept as the previous administration was, there have to be records somewhere.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      satby

      And because I was starved for something to read this morning since I’ve been up since 5, wandering around the intertubes turned up this blast from the past. I started reading here about 2004, so I remember the conversion times. A much more freewheeling joint back then.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      NotMax

      Well, that was cutting it close.

      ATM card for one of the bank accounts expires at the end of this month. Replacement card didn’t arrive in the mail until yesterday.

      /first world stuff

      Reply
    20. 20.

      debbie

      @NotMax:

      People here are starting to complain about packages arriving opened and empty. Something must be up at the post office again. Isn’t DeJoy gone yet?

      Reply
    21. 21.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @debbie: Not necessarly, but trying to reunite these families can face many difficulties, starting with a lack of address to begin with, up to and including the death of the parent.

      Reply

