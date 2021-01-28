Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Evening Open Thread: Shed A Crocodile Tear for CPAC, Folks

by | 40 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Could not happen to a more deserving grifter!

I know, it’s Politico, but this is too schadenfreudelicious not to share — “A top MAGA gathering finds life complicated after Trump”:

For decades, the Conservative Political Action Conference has been a staple of Republican politics. In recent years, the conservative confab has been the go-to stop for rising GOP stars, grassroots organizers and luminaries in the Trump movement.

But President Donald Trump’s election loss has created hurdles around programming and guest booking. Stringent coronavirus guidelines in Maryland have pushed the conference outside of the Washington area for the first time in nearly 50 years. Previous sponsors aren’t yet committed or have decided to forgo sponsorship entirely because of changes to the event’s format or disappointment in the return on their investment last year. And the president that attendees adored so much may not show up to the event at all.

Senior Trump adviser Jason Miller said Trump, whose Mar-a-Lago abode is less than 2.5 hours away from the Orlando hotel where this year’s conference will occur on Feb. 25-28, is not currently scheduled to make an appearance. Meanwhile, a senior American Conservative Union official would not answer whether Mike Pence, who drew MAGA world’s ire for certifying Joe Biden’s election, had been invited to speak. A spokesperson for the former vice president did not respond to a request in time for publication.

ACU Chair Matt Schlapp said he is convinced this year’s conference will be no different from past years. “CPAC is going great,” he told POLITICO on Tuesday, before then saying that his quote needed to be attributed without his name. Schlapp did not address questions about why some sponsors were not continuing their CPAC sponsorship. But after those questions were posed and additional questions were sent to CPAC sponsors — including whether the Jan. 6 Capitol riot impacted their thinking about sponsoring again this year — ACU general counsel David Safavian accused POLITICO of “tortious interference with business relationships” and attempting “to ‘cancel’ both CPAC and the American Conservative Union itself.” The group then tweeted a copy of a letter from Safavian that included a litigation threat…

How well CPAC goes this year will provide one of the first public indications about the health of the MAGA movement with Trump out of office and with the Republican Party divided over just how loyal to the former president it should be.

One year ago, CPAC was in a far different place. The 2020 gathering was, for a brief moment, a crowning achievement for the conference’s organizer, Schlapp. Delivering a 90-minute, chest-beating victory speech, Trump showed up to hype his survival of his first impeachment. Pence came as well. More than 30 Trump aides and officials in all spoke at the conference, ranging from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to senior White House advisers Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.

But within days, the appearances were overshadowed by news that an attendee who’d been in direct contact with Schlapp had tested positive for Covid-19. Organizers were forced to warn nearly 100 conference-goers of potential exposure and the president’s chief of staff went into self-quarantine, though only one case ended up being traced to the event…

CPAC organizers did announce three speakers after POLITICO began inquiring about the lineup. In separate tweets on Tuesday from the @CPAC2021 Twitter account, it was revealed that former U.S. Ambassador to Germany Ric Grenell, former deputy national security adviser K.T. McFarland and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, a possible 2024 hopeful, would all deliver remarks at the conference next month. No other speakers have been announced as of the time this article was published…

[These three are all, as the polite phrasing goes, longshot contenders for a GOP presidential run. None of them, assuming they could find enough sponsors to make it that far, will ever get past the first 2024 primaries — but CPAC-as-it-used-to-be would at least provide a friendly audience for their grandious delusions.]

As for this year’s sponsors, some of whom spent as much as $250,000 in past years for exclusive benefits and branding opportunities, several said they were still evaluating the benefits or had decided not to sponsor at all because of mediocre returns on the investment or changes to the conference structure. Gryphon Editions operations manager Michael Hawkins said his company did not plan to sponsor the conference this year after being informed that the CPAC bookstore, which has been set up for attendees in past years, would no longer be available because of Covid-19 precautions…

Other past sponsors — including the Washington Examiner, Republican National Committee, Turning Point USA, Heartland Institute and Save our States — said they had yet to make a decision as of last week about sponsoring again. Gerrit Lansing, president of the GOP fundraising platform WinRed, said his company would forgo a sponsorship this year, unlike last year, because they “don’t need to” be a sponsor.

“I didn’t even know they were having a CPAC this year,” he added in a text message…

[UNKIND!]

The Orlando Hyatt Regency, where the conference will be held, requires guests to wear protective face coverings inside the complex, but neither the hotel nor conference organizers specified whether social distancing practices would be implemented or an attendee cap imposed. According to its website, the Florida Department of Health encourages people in the state “to avoid congregating in groups larger than 10.”

Which may not be a problem, this year, Mr. Schlapp.

    40Comments

    4. 4.

      Zzyzx

      I don’t know if Kristi Noem is a long shot. She pushes all of the Sarah Palin buttons for the MAGA crowd. I could see her having a chance.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      trollhattan

      Strange bedfellows, proud boys edition.

      The leader of the far-right Proud Boys group, at the heart of recent pro-Trump protests, was once a “prolific” informer for the FBI and local police, old court transcripts show.

      Enrique Tarrio helped authorities prosecute more than a dozen people involved in drugs, gambling and human smuggling, the 2014 transcripts reveal.

      He denied the allegations when asked by Reuters, which broke the story.

      There is no suggestion he has been an informer while leading the Proud Boys.

      But the revelations will surprise many.

      Tarrio, 36, was arrested two days before the 6 January 2021 riots at the US Capitol in Washington, which other members of his group took part in.

      He was charged with carrying two high-capacity rifle magazines as well as burning a Black Lives Matter banner taken from a church in DC during a rally in December.

      https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-55846696

      Was happier before I knew all these douchecanoe organizations existed. Assholes with guns and lots of spare time.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      dmsilev

      “Cry me a river” headline of the day:
      Senate Democrats and White House fast-track pandemic relief bill, frustrating Republicans

      The poor babies are upset because, remarkably, the Democrats seem to have gotten wise to their tricks:

      Republicans chafed over Democrats’ go-it-alone strategy on President Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill, warning they might come to regret it, even as Democrats formalized plans to move forward on their own.

      People will no doubt be shocked to learn that Susan Collins has expressed her concern.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      debbie

      So I’m enjoying the Twitter war between AOC and Cruz, which started with this tweet:

      I am happy to work with Republicans on this issue where there’s common ground, but you almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago so you can sit this one out.
      Happy to work w/ almost any other GOP that aren’t trying to get me killed.

      In the meantime if you want to help, you can resign. https://t.co/4mVREbaqqm

      — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 28, 2021

      She then refers to a second Capitol policeman committing suicide yesterday and ends with this:

      You haven’t even apologized for the serious physical + mental harm you contributed to from Capitol Police & custodial workers to your own fellow members of Congress.

      In the meantime, you can get off my timeline & stop clout-chasing. Thanks.

      Happy to work with other GOP on this.
      — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 28, 2021

      I’m beginning to think Cruz sees the path to the presidency is best navigated as a troll. He’s not up to it when it comes to AOC.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Major Major Major Major: I very occasionally listen to conservative radio while driving. Over the weekend I listened to a radio sermon talking about how Democrats were going to ‘cancel culture’ Jesus and Christians needed to fight back because Democrats were the devil.

      It was even more ridiculous than I’d expected. I don’t know how people listen to that and take it seriously.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      featheredsprite

      CPAC always did rile up my working class rage. Snobbishness, self righteousness, utter selfishness, and social Darwinism.

      This year, we may have to cope with real, biological Darwinian forces.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      MisterForkbeard

      @debbie:

      I’m beginning to think Cruz sees the path to the presidency is best navigated as a troll. He’s not up to it when it comes to AOC.

      He might be, though. There’s this core conceit among the right that AOC is stupid and classless and terrible at twitter, while Republicans are super good at it. So getting publicly disemboweled by her might actually work for him, if he just says something like ‘so much for the Tolerant Left’ and then fucks off.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      MattF

      So… Schlapp says that everything is fine. It’s… conceivable that he’s not being absolutely, totally, completely… honest. Considering… that he’s now using lawyer-like words when he’s quoted. It’s a tell.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      debbie

      @MisterForkbeard:

      They may have adopted Twitter before others, but that doesn’t make them experts. I remember the days when they insisted they were experts, but then would post pre-scripted tweet without filling in the “(name here)” sections.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Baud

      @MisterForkbeard:

      There’s this core conceit among the right that AOC is stupid and classless and terrible at twitter, while Republicans are super good at it

       

      These are people who viewed Trump as Rambo.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Just Some Fuckhead: I used to talk about this a lot. Even back in the 00’s and the 90s you could see this HUGE divide between the left and the right in how they regarded each other.

      The Left generally thought the right was misguided but trying to do the right thing, or corrupt and working for money and power. This made sense and was pretty reasonable. The Right thought the Left was the tool of the devil and regularly called them “evil” and were destroying america/religion for fun, said they “hated America” and so on. It never made any sense.

      It’s gotten worse because evangelical Christianity had decided it needs to back up Republicans, full stop. And the only way for a church to do that is to insist that the Democrats are the tools of The Enemy and trying to destroy everything that’s godly about the nation.

      I don’t know what you do about this, because it really is a captive cult audience. If you revoked their tax-exempt status they’d just collect more money from their parishioners by pretending they’re victims rather than crooks.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @MisterForkbeard: if Ted Cruz isn’t already fund-raising off being “attacked” by Brooklyn socialist police-defender AOC, he will be by this time tomorrow

      If somebody can figure out how to translate this into an argument for Wall St reform that can A) be understood by people who don’t look at twitter and B) get passed, I salute them.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      And Matt Schlapp is the sound of two raw pork chops landing on a linoleum floor, as the last Simon Maloy observed.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Ken

      As for this year’s sponsors, […] had decided not to sponsor at all because of mediocre returns on the investment

      That seems remarkably direct, even honest.​

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      @MisterForkbeard: I read somewhere that something between 1 and 2 in 10 Republicans thought the Capitol Coup attempt was a bridge too far and switched their voter registrations. I imagine we’ll need increasingly unhinged behavior from the right to disenfranchise more Republicans (along with the attrition of time.) By the time we succeed in rendering them a runt group too small to affect national politics, the Millennials will be voting Republican reliably. :

      I grew up in that rightwing  / religion as politics culture and every time I see a new poll highlighting a new higher number of “nones” on the religious affiliation scale, I rejoice. The fact is, we need to destroy the religion.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Zelma

      @MisterForkbeard:.

      But they do take it seriously!  That’s the problem.  And it’s in the air. I had a member of my mainline Protestant church comment about the persecution of Christians in America.  He certainly didn’t hear it from the pulpit (the pastor was quite liberal), but he’d absorbed it from somewhere.  And he is an intelligent man.  An old fashioned Republican but not a crazy.

      I told him his was full of it, but nicely.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Brachiator

      Senior Trump adviser Jason Miller said Trump, whose Mar-a-Lago abode is less than 2.5 hours away from the Orlando hotel where this year’s conference will occur on Feb. 25-28, is not currently scheduled to make an appearance.

      More reasons why Trump should be convicted, to remove him as an inspiration for these weasels.

      And if Republicans refuse to convict, make them own their complicity in the mid-terms and in 2024.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      @Brachiator:  And if Republicans refuse to convict, make them own their complicity in the mid-terms and in 2024.

      This is where it gets tricky. We saw with the Obama campaign, followed by the Biden campaign put way, way too much emphasis on attracting Republican voters. That’s going to play a role in how we present the Capitol Coup attempt. Don’t wanna piss ’em off, ya know.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Miss Bianca

      @Zelma: I always like to tell people, “you know…it’s been almost 2,000 years since Christians were last actually martyrs. That’s a hella long time to hold a grudge.”

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      @Miss Bianca: When I hear “Matt Schlapp” I think of the hundreds of times I saw him on Hardball just lying. Just simply cynically lying with no shame and no sense of decency, like it was all a game.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Brachiator

      @Just Some Fuckhead:

       And if Republicans refuse to convict, make them own their complicity in the mid-terms and in 2024.

      This is where it gets tricky. We saw with the Obama campaign, followed by the Biden campaign put way, way too much emphasis on attracting Republican voters. That’s going to play a role in how we present the Capitol Coup attempt. Don’t wanna piss ’em off, ya know.

      Even though I think that attracting Republican voters is a good thing, I don’t care about pissing anyone off.

      Trump should never be able to run for any office again because of his instigation of sedition.  The idiot GOP politicians who insist on backing Trump should be mocked since they won’t resign.

      It is probably inevitable that someone will try again at populist autocracy. The idea is to make the attempt as painful as possible by sending a message that it will not be tolerated.

      And since the GOP is intent on putting party before country, we should slap them around good and hard in the mid-terms and in 2024.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      John Revolta

      @Miss Bianca: When I was back there in Catholic school, they told us many times about the priests and nuns in Commie China who were martyred. They even had a comic book about it (guess today it’d be more of a “graphic novel”)!

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      @John Revolta: Yeah, we were forced to sit through films of all the persecution of Christians in Communist China, tortured and killed “because they would not renounce Christianity” and that was when I figured out end-times Christianity was sort of a damned if you do, damned if you don’t proposition.

      Reply

