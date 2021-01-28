With He Who Shall Not Be Named’s malign influence fading, I’m seeing more wholesome content on my Twitter timeline:

I don’t want to oversell William Shatner’s performance of Rocket Man, but it may be the greatest thing that ever fucking happened. pic.twitter.com/QTWCqsFadO — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) January 28, 2021

Nature is healing!

Speaking of Shatner, at the University of Florida in the late 1980s, there used to be a T.J. Hooker Viewing Society.

The hair!

Also speaking of Shatner, I read a story once that alleged that the young actor who played Wesley Crusher on Star Trek TNG approached Shatner (who was doing a flashback cameo or something) for an autograph and was rudely rebuffed. The kid told a castmate — maybe even Jean Luc himself — who said something like, “Oh, did no one tell you Bill is an asshole? Bill’s an asshole! Sorry about that,” and then went to the producer or whomever to make Shatner give the kid an autograph. No idea if it’s true, but I want it to be so!

