Thursday Afternoon Open Thread

Thursday Afternoon Open Thread

by | 23 Comments

This post is in: ,

With He Who Shall Not Be Named’s malign influence fading, I’m seeing more wholesome content on my Twitter timeline:

Nature is healing!

Speaking of Shatner, at the University of Florida in the late 1980s, there used to be a T.J. Hooker Viewing Society.

Thursday Afternoon Open Thread 2

The hair!

Also speaking of Shatner, I read a story once that alleged that the young actor who played Wesley Crusher on Star Trek TNG approached Shatner (who was doing a flashback cameo or something) for an autograph and was rudely rebuffed. The kid told a castmate — maybe even Jean Luc himself — who said something like, “Oh, did no one tell you Bill is an asshole? Bill’s an asshole! Sorry about that,” and then went to the producer or whomever to make Shatner give the kid an autograph. No idea if it’s true, but I want it to be so!

Open thread.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    23Comments

    2. 2.

      MisterForkbeard

      I wouldn’t be super surprised by this. Wil Wheaton (Wesley Crusher) is an enormously good dude who had a really awful childhood, and he’s said in the past that he loves Shatner’s work and so on but has intimated he and Shatner had some issues.

      Wil wrote about his first meeting with Shatner, and he ‘performed’ it here with a musical accompaniment. It is about 25 minutes long and totally hilarious: https://youtu.be/gR2723q2qV8

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Suzanne

      The kid who played Wesley Crusher is the most excellent Wil Wheaton. Super-liberal, funny as hell. To be followed on Twitter.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Super Dave

      In COVID lockdown, my wife and I have been rewatching Boston Legal. We’re both fans of Shatner and Spader. The interplay between them, especially in the ending scenes with scotch and cigars on the balcony, is magical.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      trollhattan

      A friend once had a ridealong with somebody driving Shatner to the airport after some appearance in town. Says he wasn’t an asshole but did spend the entire trip talking about Shatner.

      Sounds about right.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Super Dave

      @WaterGirl: Prime has it presented by IMDb, free with commercials. The ads are mildly annoying, but the show is so damned good it’s worth it.

      Denny Crane!

      I also got Homicide, Life on the Streets for Christmas. It’s dvd only, from Shout Factory. Andre Braugher is fantastic, and the show is a reminder of how cutting edge it was at the time. Can’t believe it hasn’t been picked up by a streamer somewhere.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      HumboldtBlue

      I just finished watching that Shatner clip.

      Elsewhere, I’m encouraged by the stance the Dem leadership is taking in addressing the goddamn insurrection inflicted on our country on Jan. 6.

      Reporter: “What do you mean when you say ‘the enemy is within?’

      Speaker Pelosi: “It means we have members of Congress who want to bring guns on the floor and have threatened violence on other members of Congress.”

      I found this analysis from CNBC on GameStop-gate interesting.

      “What’s happening with GameStop is a pushback against the establishment in a really important way,”

      Reply
    19. 19.

      trollhattan

      @Roger Moore:

      Agreed. Wesley Crusher seemed like a character jammed into the cast because marketing said to. What do you do with that? (The hardest character of all to play must be “likeable know-it-all kid.” 98% doomed to fail.)

      Reply
    20. 20.

      geg6

      Shatner is a howl. Did anyone happen to catch the show he did with Henry Winkler, George Foreman and Terry Bradshaw, Better Late Than Never? They all travel the world and US together, having adventures and eating and drinking. Funniest and most entertaining reality show ever. Shatner is the funniest of all, with Bradshaw a close second. If you can find it anywhere, watch it and be entertained.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      trollhattan

      @Super Dave:

      “Homicide, Life on the Street” is among the best network dramas made and criminally (heh) underappreciated as the wellspring from which we got “The Wire.”

      Pembleton in the box.

      Reply

