To add to Mistermix, it was not hard to predict what would happen with this. There are rules for you and me, and there are rules for everyone else:

And that’s precisely what they did. When Robinhood and others froze trades on Gamestop, what they did was lock EVERYONE who had purchased through them into their trade, and not allow them to make any action. So if you are a trader bought at certain price and wanted to sell at a certain price, you’re just fucked. You own that stock and Say you bought at 180, and wanted to sell at 100. Tough shit. You eat the loss as it rides to zero as the big money boys manipulate the price down. ** APPARENTLY THIS IS WRONG AND I AM UNINFORMED BOOB WHO HATES HEDGE FUNDS AND WALL STREET SO MUCH HE IS SOMETIMES HASTY, NEITHER OF WHICH SHOULD SURPRISE LONGTIME READERS.***

It’s class warfare Calvinball, and you know what? They’ll fucking get away with it. Because as George Carlin noted, it’s a big fucking club, and you ain’t in it. Robinhood is legit now stealing from the poor to give to the rich.