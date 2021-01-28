Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Economics / Free Markets Solve Everything / They're Criming Right Out in the Open

They’re Criming Right Out in the Open

To add to Mistermix, it was not hard to predict what would happen with this. There are rules for you and me, and there are rules for everyone else:

And that’s precisely what they did. When Robinhood and others froze trades on Gamestop, what they did was lock EVERYONE who had purchased through them into their trade, and not allow them to make any action. So if you are a trader bought at certain price and wanted to sell at a certain price, you’re just fucked. You own that stock and Say you bought at 180, and wanted to sell at 100. Tough shit. You eat the loss as it rides to zero as the big money boys manipulate the price down. ** APPARENTLY THIS IS WRONG AND I AM UNINFORMED BOOB WHO HATES HEDGE FUNDS AND WALL STREET SO MUCH HE IS SOMETIMES HASTY, NEITHER OF WHICH SHOULD SURPRISE LONGTIME READERS.***

It’s class warfare Calvinball, and you know what? They’ll fucking get away with it. Because as George Carlin noted, it’s a big fucking club, and you ain’t in it. Robinhood is legit now stealing from the poor to give to the rich.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    5. 5.

      Major Major Major Major

      I’m sorry Cole but the take that this is a shadowy cabal of hedge funds protecting themselves hasn’t made any sense all day. Why can you trade GameStop on most retail brokerages? What about all the hedge funds (probably way more than last week’s short holders) who are having a field day? Why is nobody mentioning the frontrunners, the people who RH sells your transaction info to before the trades are executed?

      Part of this, too, is just straight up misfiring regulations.

      These requirements exist to protect investors and the markets and we take our responsibilities to comply with them seriously, including through the measures we have taken today.— VLAD (@vladtenev) January 28, 2021

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Mary G

      Oh, I love a good righteous John Cole rant, which I read here in the Disneyland parking lot tent waiting out the 15 minutes after I got my #1 Moderna covid vaccine shot.  They just called for people who haven’t had their shot yet and want one because there are a few extra.doses. There were several as this is the handicapped tent.

      It was supposed to pour rain this afternoon, but the skies are blue with a few wispy white clouds and the temperature is a balmy 65 degrees.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Major Major Major Major

      Also, to this:

      So if you are a trader bought at certain price and wanted to sell at a certain price, you’re just fucked. You own that stock and Say you bought at 180, and wanted to sell at 100. Tough shit. You eat the loss as it rides to zero as the big money boys manipulate the price down.

      Robinhood restricted buying, not selling.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Poe Larity

      You own that stock and Say you bought at 180,

      You don’t own that stock, you own an option. RH is a margin lending options trader.

      Just because the loanshark loaned you money doesn’t mean it’s your money. There are rules, man.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Baud: Modi is brutally trying to suppress the ongoing farmers protests just like he did with the Citizenship act protests.

      A Muslim comedian is in jail  for a month for jokes he did not tell because he might hurt sentiments.  And he has been unable to get bail.

      A 38 year old activist died while awaiting trial for 6 years in jail. The list is endless.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Sanjeevs

      I tend to think the bigger villains are the funds on the other side who suckered a bunch of retail investors into following their trade.

      Anyone who knows the history of short squeezes knows the victims will pull every lever to get out

      Reply
    15. 15.

      trollhattan

      How has Biden failed us today?

      The Pentagon has suspended the processing of a number of former President Donald Trump’s last-minute appointees to defense advisory boards as the new administration looks to weed out loyalists to the former president.
      The move effectively prevents a number of Trump allies, including his 2016 campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and deputy campaign manager David Bossie, from actually serving on panels tasked with providing advice to the defense secretary, at least for the time being.

      The news came in an email to advisory board members on Wednesday. The message was obtained by POLITICO and confirmed by two people familiar with the discussions.

      The effort is aimed at scrubbing the members of the advisory boards “to determine if appointments were politically motivated vice professionally made,” said one of the people.
      The freeze announced on Wednesday pertains only to appointees who have not yet been sworn in or have completed all the required paperwork, the people said. Several new board members, including Earl Matthews and Anthony Tata, were sworn in on Jan. 19 after pressure from the White House to push through as many appointees as possible before President Joe Biden’s inauguration. But others, including Lewandowski and Bossie, were still undergoing a lengthy financial disclosure and security clearance process that normally takes weeks or months, according to the people familiar.

      https://www.politico.com/news/2021/01/28/pentagon-suspends-trump-appointments-463601

      How Lewandowski still gets jerbs instead of a prison sentence is a thing of wonder unto itself.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      🐾BillinGlendaleCA

      OT: Madame just sent me a text saying that her cat Mabel’s dental surgery was successful and she’s going to pick her up in about a 1/2 hour.  She wanted me to tell the jackals that helped out, a big thank you.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Major Major Major Major

      Good thread via our Tom L

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Ohio Mom

      @schrodingers_cat: Every time you update us about India, I feel sad and helpless (truth be told, I feel that way about a lot of things in this country too).

      But I would rather know than not, and I don’t see reports other than yours in my usual routes around the internet and my other news reading. So thank you for allowing me to be a witness. It’s not much I know, just a token of solidarity.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      PJ

      @Major Major Major Major: And the upshot of that was to force the price down, which benefits the short holders, while blocking the strategy of the Redditors, which was to force the price up by buying so that the short holders would have to pay them even higher prices to cover.  If that isn’t manipulation by RobinHood, what is?

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Suzanne

      @Mary G: I drove SuzMom to a RiteAid in a random rural town in the next county to get her first Moderna vaccine today, too! The second dose is scheduled four weeks from today. Such a load off.

      While I was driving there, though, I got a call from Mr. Suzanne. His best friend (best man in our wedding) lost his mom earlier in the week to Covid. Fuck this plague. And fuck Trump.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Ken

      @trollhattan: ​ If they can’t unearth the Trump loyalists from these advisory boards, can they at least assign them office space in Point Barrow? (Just the Trump loyalists; everyone else can zoom from home.)​

      Reply
    37. 37.

      PJ

      @Major Major Major Major: I mean manipulation in the sense of being a violation of the ’34 Act.  People have been arguing that what the Redditors have been doing is illegal, but I don’t think that would fly in any court today.  A broker forcing customers to either hold or sell while the price drops, on the other hand . . .

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      my hot take: day trading is a poor investment strategy, and I suspect in a couple weeks will have been abandoned as a social justice tool

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Central Planning

      @Just Some Fuckhead: unless GME wants to issue some more stock at these new prices, it doesn’t really do anything for them except get them media coverage. Like others have said, they are a dying brick and mortar business. My brother in law works for them as some sort of manager and doesn’t even own any of their stock.

      Also, too, I just got my first Moderna shot. Whoohoo!

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Roger Moore

      @Mary G:

      Buut if no one can buy how can anyone sell?

      People who aren’t working through Robinhood can buy.  As I understand it, Robinhood has blocked purchases because their market maker is charging them an arm and a leg for any purchases and they can’t afford it.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      WhatMyNym

      Folks are always trying to take out the shorts.  This time they were wildly successful.  The downside was the hedge funds couldn’t cover their now worthless shorts without selling other stock.  The hedge funds are more of a problem.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Baud

      I think there’s still some mystery as to how the redditors learned about the short position in Gamestop.  I think that info is usually confidential.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      WaterGirl

      I haven’t really been following this, except to know that it’s a thing, but I’d kind of like to have at least a  kindergarterer’s understanding of what’s going on, and who are the good guys and who are the bad.

      Anyone up for describing this in one paragraph, like I’m 5 -10 years old?

      Reply
    46. 46.

      VeniceRiley

      @Mary G: Glad you got in before the waterworks start!
      Congrats on all the shots today everybody who got jabbed or got a loved one in for a jab.
      Now I’m going to rush home to get my garbage cans in.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      Pitchforks, torches and guillotines. Turns out that oldest daughter had picked up 34 shares via Robinhood back in November.

      Execute Hedge Fund Assholes sounds like a GREAT punk band name to me.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      bluehill

      @Baud: That’s why Melvin Capital was shorting the stock. GME is a mall-based retailer selling video games in 2020. On the surface that doesn’t seem like a winning strategy, but supposedly the Chewy founder bought a big stake before the recent craziness and was pushing for GME management to make changes.

      Now should Melvin have been short 140% of outstanding shares? Doesn’t seem like good risk management to me. I’m sure they had some risk manager calculate the odds of 6000% move against your position and found some infinitesimal chance that would happen. I’m sure they know that returns aren’t normally distributed.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Roger Moore

      @Just Some Fuckhead: ​
       

      My question is, can GME do anything with their newfound valuation to save themselves?

      No. First of all, their basic business plan of selling games in person is largely obsolete. Most people now buy their games online directly from the game company, so retailers like Game Stop don’t really have a chance. Even their lucrative second hand game sales are going away because you can’t resell a digital download. Second of all, their new valuation is transitory, and anyone they might try to do business with to take advantage of their valuation is likely to know this.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Ken

      @WaterGirl: Anyone up for describing this in one paragraph, like I’m 5 -10 years old?

      Certainly not me. All I’m getting from this is a vague feeling of “the shocking thing is what’s legal”.

      Reply

