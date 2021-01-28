Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Verified, but limited!

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Gastritis broke my calculator.

Historically it is a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

The willow is too close to the house.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week.

Reality always wins in the end.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

This is how realignments happen…

We have all the best words.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

Yes we did.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – Steve from Mendocino – Some Los Angeles Street Photos

On The Road – Steve from Mendocino – Some Los Angeles Street Photos

by | 3 Comments

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

Submit Your Photos

Steve from Mendocino

In the course of tramping around Los Angeles looking for pictures, I occasionally focused on people. I’ve always been uncomfortable and self-conscious in that role, but I do enjoy living with the images I come back with. The ones I keep going back to are the ones that tell a story or ask a question. These are among my favorites.

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - Some Los Angeles Street Photos 7

I came across this man with a hoe somewhere in the southeast part of the city – not an area I was familiar with. Walking down the street alone carrying a hoe seemed so anachronistic in the late 60’s, and that sense was enhanced by the lack of sidewalk. The only areas I knew always had sidewalks, and this just seemed strangely rural for the city.

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - Some Los Angeles Street Photos 6

The one morning I decided to shoot skid row, this gentleman adopted me and provided informal security as I wandered around. We never exchanged names or any information about one another, but he was welcome company. Seeing him here brings me a sense of warmth and appreciation.

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - Some Los Angeles Street Photos 5

I found these two in a homeless shelter downtown. It seems timeless, the sort of modest pastime between two people that you could find anywhere in the world.

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - Some Los Angeles Street Photos 4

Reminds me of a Renoir or Manet, only… not.

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - Some Los Angeles Street Photos 3

The individual in the upper left introduces intrigue and gets you thinking. There’s not enough information about either to know what kind of person each is or what they’re thinking, but it draws the viewer personally into the picture.

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - Some Los Angeles Street Photos 2

A handsome couple among the audience at a “Love In” at Venice beach. They radiate a sense of self and purpose.

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - Some Los Angeles Street Photos 1

A biker at the same outdoor concert in Venice. I offered him and his buddies prints of the photos and they gave me the name of a bar where I could drop them with the bartender, which I did several days later.

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - Some Los Angeles Street Photos

This last shot is a total cheat. In the first place, it’s on the beach in San Diego, not Los Angeles. In the second place I knew both of these two from UCSD. They were not an item at the time I attended UCSD, but I ran into them when I was doing my San Diego assignment for Art Center. We decided to hang together for a bit, and this happened while we were at the beach. For me, the photo just feels so real and unfiltered.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Dan B
  • Mary G
  • raven

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    3Comments

    2. 2.

      Dan B

      These are very evocative.  I keep finding more fascinating details in each – the composition, the light quality, the emotion, the stillness, and more.  Does  BJ need an ‘On the Road’ calender with a favorite selection from each person who’s submitted?  Each submission is a different energy.

      The recipient could be animal shelters or we could donate to striving artists.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.