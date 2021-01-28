On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).
randy khan
These photos are from the first of two side trips – this one to Ravenna. You go to Ravenna for mosaics, and it’s worth a special trip. These photos are from four sites, all within walking distance of each other.
The first stop was the Baptistery of Neon, built towards the end of the 5th century C.E. Appropriately, this scene in the dome is John the Baptist baptizing Jesus.
Another photo from the Baptistery.
This is a much different site in Ravenna. These are much earlier mosaics and more Roman influenced.
This is the Mausoleo di Galla Placidia. Galla Placidia was the half-sister of Emperor Honorius, who was responsible for construction of many of Ravenna’s buildings. It’s this little tiny space and you’re right in the middle of these amazing mosaics. This scene is the Good Shepherd and, of course, his sheep. Also, the ceiling is awesome.
More from the Masoleo de Galla Placidia.
This is the main event, the Basilica di San Vitale, which dates to 547 C.E. It’s awe-inspiring, just as the designers planned it. There are saints and scenes from the Bible, and the emperor Justinian and his wife.
More from the basilica.
And one more from the basilica. I could have spent a lot more time there, but we had a bus to catch.
