Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Consistently wrong since 2002

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week.

Reality always wins in the end.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Historically it is a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail

… down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Wetsuit optional.

No one could have predicted…

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

The house always wins.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – randy khan – Venice and Environs, Part 4

On The Road – randy khan – Venice and Environs, Part 4

by | 10 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

Submit Your Photos

randy khan

These photos are from the first of two side trips – this one to Ravenna.  You go to Ravenna for mosaics, and it’s worth a special trip.  These photos are from four sites, all within walking distance of each other.

On The Road - randy khan - Venice and Environs, Part 4 7
Ravenna, ItalyMay 25, 2015

The first stop was the Baptistery of Neon, built towards the end of the 5th century C.E.  Appropriately, this scene in the dome is John the Baptist baptizing Jesus.

On The Road - randy khan - Venice and Environs, Part 4 6
Ravenna, ItalyMay 25, 2015

Another photo from the Baptistery.

On The Road - randy khan - Venice and Environs, Part 4 4
Ravenna, ItalyMay 25, 2015

This is a much different site in Ravenna.  These are much earlier mosaics and more Roman influenced.

On The Road - randy khan - Venice and Environs, Part 4 5
Ravenna, ItalyMay 25, 2015

This is the Mausoleo di Galla Placidia.   Galla Placidia was the half-sister of Emperor Honorius, who was responsible for construction of many of Ravenna’s buildings. It’s this little tiny space and you’re right in the middle of these amazing mosaics.  This scene is the Good Shepherd and, of course, his sheep.  Also, the ceiling is awesome.

On The Road - randy khan - Venice and Environs, Part 4 3
Ravenna, ItalyMay 25, 2015

More from the Masoleo de Galla Placidia.

On The Road - randy khan - Venice and Environs, Part 4 2
Ravenna, ItalyMay 25, 2015

This is the main event, the Basilica di San Vitale, which dates to 547 C.E.  It’s awe-inspiring, just as the designers planned it.  There are saints and scenes from the Bible, and the emperor Justinian and his wife.

On The Road - randy khan - Venice and Environs, Part 4 1
Ravenna, ItalyMay 25, 2015

More from the basilica.

On The Road - randy khan - Venice and Environs, Part 4
Ravenna, ItalyMay 25, 2015

And one more from the basilica.  I could have spent a lot more time there, but we had a bus to catch.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Auntie Anne
  • Barbara
  • debbie
  • JanieM
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • Lapassionara
  • randy khan
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Yutsano

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    10Comments

    3. 3.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      isn’t Ravenna where Rick Steves recommends you stay if you want to see Venice? Make Ravenna the base and Venice the day trip?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Yutsano

      I almost expected the little mosaics to be in Greek. Definitely looks more of that eastern Mediterranean style of art.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Lapassionara

      These are wonderful. Thank you.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      randy khan

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      Interesting.  If you’re just seeing the main part of the city, and don’t want to wander, I guess you could do Venice in a day, but you’d be missing a lot.  On the other hand, I know there’s a lot in Ravenna we didn’t see.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.