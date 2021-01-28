Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Jews In Space: Laser Edition

Qongresswoman Greene has some thoughts on how forest fires are started. Apparently they’re started by space lasers owned by the Rothschild’s.

On behalf of the Elders, it is always nice to see the classic Rothschild edition of the global Jewish conspiracy. It’s a refreshing break from Soros is funding this and Soros is responsible for that. Though she does still work Soros in to her conspiracy crazy too!

At this time the Elders have not authorized me to confirm or deny anything. However, I am authorized to include this obligatory video, which we’re sure Qongresswoman Greene will think is a documentary.

Open thread!

Full Disclosure: Theodore Maiman, who is credited with inventing the laser, was my cousin (3rd cousin or so…). I never met him.

    1. 1.

      trollhattan

      I can at least vouch for hearing Marjorie’s prayers during those smokey times, if not her thoughts*.

      *Assumes thoughts not in evidence.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Adam L Silverman

      @la caterina: The dreadnoughts are known as the Gefilte Fish class. The corvettes are the Rugalach class…

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Sister Golden Bear: She’s done a lot of deleting. Unfortunately for her everyone expected it and made copies. She’s in a shit load of trouble, hence the deletions. She thinks that gets rid of the evidence, but it doesn’t. It does show recognition of guilt.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      Jesus Christ, that wall of text is painful to read. Is it just me, or do none of these nutjob types like Greene ever make paragraphs?

      The Evil (((Globalist))) Cabal firing lasers from space causing wild fires caused, good god

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Sister Golden Bear: Paragraph breaks are part of the conspiracy.

      Ha! It does look like the typed representation of some of those screaming tik-tok videos they like to make. For some reason while they’re driving….

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): she’s protected by a caucus that voted in majority to overturn an election, and the infinite spinelessness and stupidity of Kevin McCarthy, and voters who think Adam and Eve spoke English while riding their saddled dinosaurs to church for Christmas services. And they were carrying.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Adam L Silverman

      @raven: My guess is Boebert will use the Stand Your Grounder’s favorite playbook:

      1. Instigate a confrontation.
      2. Have the tables turn on them by the person they attacked.
      3. Stand your ground.
      Reply
    34. 34.

      dmsilev

      She writes like a circa-1990 Usenet crank.

      Not that reality really matters here, but space-based-solar designs pretty much all use microwaves to send energy down here not visible light, and the ‘beam’ is diffuse enough that birds could fly through it without coming out the other side as a Crow McNugget or Sparrow en flambé. And they’re all just paper design studies anyway; nobody has built one.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Adam L Silverman

      @raven: I think that’s why she keeps trying to carry her gun on to the House floor. I think she’s convinced she’ll need to stand her ground against some Democrat.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Adam L Silverman

      @trollhattan: Her conceal carry gun is a Springfield XDS, unless she’s updated. And I know this because she made a post election social media ad about it. The good news is it has a grip safety like a 1911, so no GLOCK leg.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Adam L Silverman

      I’m off to walk the dogs. Back in about 45 minutes or so. Play nice or we’ll obliterate you from orbit…

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Mary G

      Lauren, sweetie, PG&E has been a monster corrupt corporation since Ben Franklin flew his kite. They have robbed and failed the state since Saint  Ronnie Reagan was a half a gleam in his grandfathers’ eyes. They have operated  the same crooked way with impunity since the regulatory capture of 1874(*1) under both Republican and Democratic administrations.

      Untold thousands of their customers unfortunate enough to live under their rule have died unnecessary deaths by wildfire and horrific city disasters because they don’t do the tiny bit of repair and replacement that Democrats have managed to make required by law and regulation because it would be too expensive.

      It’s much cheaper to pay a few million to citizens and a shit ton of billions to law enforcement, journalists, scientists, lobbyists, all the Republican and a few Democratic candidates each year as costs of doing business.

      Rothschild, Soros, laser beams, or international conspiracies you read about a lot have nothing whatsoever to do with it.

      I’d advise you to improve your reading matter and maybe you could buy a clue, but I know you won’t, so we’ll just keep dragging skeletons from your closet and showing viewers your insane speeches on the House floor until you’ve embarrassed the country enough so the moneymen buy a replacement for you from their pocket change.

      (*1) not intended to be a factual date, only an alternative fact.

       @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): paragraph breaks added, thank you.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      kindness

      The things the Q Anon and right wing haters believe is difficult for me to understand, I mean how they can actually convince themselves they believe the shit they say. A group delusion. It’s a hell of a drug what ever it is. It’s got about a quarter of the population. We’re lucky their manipulators are greedy and power mad and inept. Otherwise they would have succeeded on the 6th.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Quantumman

      And Obama is a shape shifting time traveling alien from the Andromeda galaxy. Went back in time to place his birth announcement in the newspaper then came back to 2008.   In his true form looks like R2D2.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Anotherlurker

      @Adam L Silverman: Qbert better not try to sucker punch AOC, she will then feel the wrath of a pissed off Puerto Rican woman.  Trust me, she doesn’t want that.

      Although it would be fun to watch white bread shit herself.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      Thanks, I heard something about the House seriously considering about expelling her. She doesn’t belong in Congress, but I guess the votes aren’t there if the House Republicans won’t play ball.

      I’m very disturbed with how the state GOP parties have been acting, especially AZ. Trump lost the election and was a one-termer; when was the last time a one-term president ever played a significant role in a political party’s future (as in seriously considered a front-runner in the next election)? This is crazy and I don’t know what happens next. The GOP has become a full-blown authoritarian cult. Trump and Trumpism was supposed to be discredited when he lost, and it looks like the opposite has happened. The GOP was not punished at the ballot box or at least they don’t see it as being punished, considering they gained House seats. Weirdly, them losing the GA Senate seats hasn’t seemed to deter them either.

      I guess some of them think they have to placate Trump to stop him from blowing up the party? Will this insanity continue after he’s dead or incapacitated?

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @kindness

      Otherwise they would have succeeded on the 6th.

      Succeeded how? It would never have let Trump continue as President. It could have been bloodier and more destructive, but it would never have accomplished its putative goal.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Ken

      @Mike in NC: This sick nut will never finish her term.

      Are you setting up a pool?  I’ll put a dollar on “Realizes it’s too much work and she can make more grifting.”

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Matt McIrvin

      UN-altered REPRODUCTION and DISSEMINATION of this IMPORTANT information is ENCOURAGED, ESPECIALLY to COMPUTER BULLETIN BOARDS.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Mary G

      @raven: I donated. The Big Brother is an example of a good god botherer , actions over words. What a terrible tragedy.

      And since you like the Sportsball, and I see no respite thread, I going O/T to  post this. Somebody else probably already has, but I was amazed.

      If you’ve already seen some birds playing basketball today just keep on scrolling…pic.twitter.com/dljTuTieU9— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 27, 2021

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Zinsky

      Qongresswoman – I like what you did there….

      Marjorie Taylor Greene has a real tenuous relationship with the truth, as noted here.   Her own Facebook comments and likes of comments about shooting Nancy Pelosi would get her fired from a job as an elementary school teacher or as a nurse, but apparently it does not disqualify her from holding public office.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      The Hill @thehill · 4h
      Rep. Matt Gaetz: “This is my first time in Wyoming. I’ve been here for about an hour and I feel like I already know the place a lot better than your misguided representative, Liz Cheney.”

      Ten years ago I would’ve thought this was stepping on his own… tongue. Nowadays, who the fukc knows?

      also, it looks like he put his machine-washable suit in the dryer on too hot a settin

      ETA: also, too:

      Will Steakin@wsteaks · 6h
      Rep. Matt Gaetz is now having Donald Trump Jr target @RepLizCheney over speakerphone

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Yutsano

      @Ken: You might be joking, but races have been won and lost on constituent services. It’s probably one big reason why Susan Collins won: she is very good at getting stuff done for the people of Maine. It’s entirely possible Green Taylor decides that stuff is not what she got elected to do and ignores that part of her job. Now a Democrat isn’t going to win up there but a less crazy Re- okay I couldn’t finish that. But someone could run as less of an embarrassment maybe. Or willing to do the grunt work. Something like that.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Anotherlurker

      Amen, my friend! I’m not Puerto Rican but I am a NYer (living in the Bay Area. I used to do a lot of work around Yankee Stadium and I made the mistake of calling the neighborhood Puerto Rican. My work partner informed me, in no uncertain terms, that it was a Dominican neighborhood. I never made that mistake again! (lol!)
      I love the diversity of NYC. The Bay Area comes close,

      @raven:

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Stan

      @Honus: I keep one next to the bed from the days when we had kids in the house and firing a gun indoors was not a good idea.  The short aluminum ones make a satisfying “thunk” when they hit what you’re aiming at.  Don’t ask me how I know.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      JoyceH

      @Zinsky

      Marjorie Taylor Greene has a real tenuous relationship with the truth, as noted here. Her own Facebook comments and likes of comments about shooting Nancy Pelosi would get her fired from a job as an elementary school teacher or as a nurse, but apparently it does not disqualify her from holding public office.

      There’s been a lot of discussion about the things MTG has said and posted, but one comment of hers I don’t think is getting enough attention:

      “In April 2018, when someone asked, “Now do we get to hang them ?? Meaning H & O,” a reference to Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, Greene responded: “Stage is being set. Players are being put in place. We must be patient. This must be done perfectly or liberal judges would let them off.””

      Huh. Of course maybe she’s just blowing smoke and showing off, but I’d sure like someone to get her under oath and ask her what specifically she meant by “Stage is being set. Players are being put in place.” I don’t blame the Dem congresswomen from feeling unsafe in the Capitol.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      geg6

      @Adam L Silverman:

      She’ll be sorry.  AOC was a bartender.  I have no doubt she’ll deck her right back.  I spent almost ten years bartending, all through college and as a second and more lucrative job when I started my career in higher ed.  I’ve decked large men when I had to.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      Dan B

      @Major Major Major Major:  My 69 volume Gay Agenda is soooo dusty.  And the Gay Mafia is so old fashioned they are stuck using snail mail, and we know how much ‘de’ Joy there is in that these days.  You might be getting your invoice before the mid terms!

      Reply

