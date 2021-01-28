Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Good News / Bad News Late Night Open Thread: Mark Meadows & His Ilk

The ‘good’ news, for Mark Meadows, is that he may be reduced to housekeeping for Jim deMinted, but at least he’s not fetching & carrying for Donald Trump… at the moment.

Between the lines: Meadows, who is still in frequent contact with former President Trump and has been advising him ahead of his impeachment trial, will now operate behind the scenes to help create more members like Jim Jordan, Ted Cruz, and Josh Hawley — conservative firebrands with strong networks and staffs…

The backdrop: DeMint founded CPI because he felt the conservative movement did a lousy job at helping members of Congress be effective legislators once they get to D.C…

Because — who could have predicted? — being a high-ranking henchman for the guy who incited his followers into an insurrection is not good for one’s resume…

Anyone who had an option, took the option. It’s down to the True Believers and the Otherwise Unemployable at Marred-A-Largo:

… [A]s Trump gingerly charts out next steps, he is doing so increasingly alone. Two of his most trusted confidantes, Johnny McEntee and Hope Hicks, declined to join him in Florida after spending years by his side on the campaign trail and in the West Wing…

Many other aides have left his side, eager to start anew far away from their former boss. White House aides and administration officials who once relished their West Wing perches have jetted off on remote getaways — cashing in on a mountain of unused vacation time. Others are frantically asking former colleagues for help finding work as they prioritize their own careers over whatever chapter Trump is planning for himself.

“There’s a lot of resumé passing and people just wanting to help people land on their feet,” said a former Trump White House official.

It’s not been easy. Tainted by Trump’s reputation, several Trump aides described an increasingly bleak job market with virtually no chance of landing jobs in corporate America and some even having seen promising leads disappear after the rampage at the U.S. Capitol. A second former White House official said they knew of “people who got jobs rescinded because of Jan. 6.” A Republican strategist was blunter.

“They are really f—ed,” the strategist said, pointing to some top officials who stuck with Trump until the bitter end. “The Hill scramble, one of the few places where they’d be welcomed, already happened a month or so ago… They were told over and over to take their hand off the hot stove, and they didn’t want to listen.”...

It’s a far different reality from where Trump and his aides had envisioned they would be. A month ago, everything seemed crystal clear: He had lost the 2020 election but would soon launch a juggernaut campaign for the presidency in 2024, and his allies and inner circle would be there to help. Now, the former president’s team is scampering away — willing to leave Washington, in some cases for red states like Texas and Florida, to increase their job prospects — while his own second act is clouded by uncertainty….

The bad news — not so much for Meadows as for the rest of us — is that the GOP Death Cult’s refusal to disavow Trump and his Deplorable Base has given Donny Dollhands the space to set up the kind of ‘cosa nostra’ he’s always dreamed of. Since no reasonable commercial vendor will work with his team, the Republicans are being led further down the path to the jungle camp that ends with a Flavor-Aide cocktail party. All for Trump, and Trump only for himself!

The ex-president’s former campaign manager, Brad Parscale, created a new email distribution system via one of his private companies for Trump’s statements because the 2020 campaign’s email infrastructure has been suspended by the vendor it had been using, Campaign Monitor, according to two people familiar with the matter.

A slew of technology platforms excised Trump accounts or subgroups, including those on Twitter, Facebook, Shopify, Twitch and Instagram, after the Jan. 6 riot by pro-Trump supporters at the U.S. Capitol…

One of Parscale’s companies, Nucleus, built an email distribution system meant to circumvent outside vendors. Aides want to prevent media companies from silencing or “canceling” Trump in the future, one of the people said.

The letterhead on the statement indicated that the office will operate out of Palm Beach, where Trump moved after leaving the White House last week. According to the statement, the “office will be responsible for managing President Trump’s correspondence, public statements, appearances, and official activities to advance the interests of the United States and to carry on the agenda of the Trump administration through advocacy, organizing, and public activism.”…

Also on Monday, a Trump adviser said he had no plans to break from the Republican Party to pursue a third party.

The political species Repub Modernicus has evolved to an unbeatable mastery of its peculiar ecological niche: ‘economically anxious’ (racist) aspiring-to-upper-middle-class White ‘Evangelical’ (exclusionary) voters with strong authoritarian preferences. What happens when (as) that niche becomes an increasingly minor group within the voting majority?

    1. 1.

      Old School

      The backdrop: DeMint founded CPI because he felt the conservative movement did a lousy job at helping members of Congress be effective legislators once they get to D.C…

      How’s that working out for him?

    3. 3.

      Brachiator

      Meadows … will now operate behind the scenes to help create more members like Jim Jordan, Ted Cruz, and Josh Hawley — conservative firebrands with strong networks and staffs…

      Firebrands. Not quite the first word that popped into my head when I thought about these dopes.

    4. 4.

      Yutsano

      Résumé!!!

      Jeebus Politico. Accents aren’t that hard.

    5. 5.

      sdhays

      It’s a far different reality from where Trump and his aides had envisioned they would be. A month ago, everything seemed crystal clear: He had lost the 2020 election but would soon launch a juggernaut campaign for the presidency in 2024, and his allies and inner circle would be there to help.

      LOL. Yeah. Just like the 2020 “juggernaut”.

    6. 6.

      sdhays

      It’s interesting how many Republicans who claimed “on condition of anonymity” that they were afraid of being targeted with an angry tweet from Dump are still completely on board with doing whatever it takes to protect him despite the tweets having been taken away from his tiny, tiny hands. Permanently.

      It’s almost like they were lying that they secretly hate him.

    8. 8.

      patrick II

      Chris Stirewalt, the FOX newsman fired calling Arizona for Joe Biden early on, has this to say in a LATimes oped:

      “Having worked in cable news for more than a decade after a wonderfully misspent youth in newspapers, I can tell you the result: a nation of news consumers both overfed and malnourished,” Stirewalt explains. “Americans gorge themselves daily on empty informational calories, indulging their sugar fixes of self-affirming half-truths and even outright lies. Can anyone really be surprised that the problem has gotten worse in the last few years?”

      I thought that was nicely said. I guess a paycheck stopped him form saying it any earlier.

    9. 9.

      dmsilev

      So, T****’s last-stand staffers have shown him roughly as much loyalty as he shows them (“none”), meaning that he’s now reliant on people who are, amazingly and I didn’t think this was possible, too incompetent to have worked in his administration.

      Me, I’m sticking with Team Boring-And-Highly-Competent.

    14. 14.

      patrick II

      @Old School:

      DeMint teaches them to be “better Republican legislators” : introduce a tax cut bill, introduce a voter suppression bill, a reduce health care bill, and, if you get a chance, privatize Social Secuirty bill.  Anthing else — filibuster.

    15. 15.

      Brachiator

      @rikyrah:

      Been in mourning for Cicely Tyson.

      An amazing woman.

      Her obituary in “Variety” notes this little tidbit.

      Her memoir “Just As I Am” was published on Tuesday.

      Going to have to pick this up.

      Apart from her film and TV work, I wish that I had seen some of her amazing theater work. I read many of the plays that she appeared in. It must have been something to see her on stage.

      Little things. I was always mesmerized by the profile photo of her amazing face on the cover of the Miles Davis album “Sorcerer.”

