Down the GME Rabbit Hole

The market closed with GameStop (GME)  at $263, down from its close of $346 yesterday. The other stocks that have a lot of short interest (AMC, Blackberry, Nokia) also took hits. Trading was all over the place. Example: AMC. I believe this graph is called the “defibrillation” trading pattern.
Down the GME Rabbit Hole
Anyway, other developments included Robinhood, the “free” trading app, halting trading on GME, AMC, BB and others, then, unbelievably, liquidating GME positions of Robinhood investors.


Robinhood’s major source of revenue is Citadel Capitol, which bailed out Melvin Capital Management, the firm that was shorting GME bigly. There’s a rumor that Citadel reloaded their short sales after Robinhood halted trading.

The whole thing is a fucking stinking shitty mess that makes it pretty obvious that the market manipulators who shorted GME to 130% of float (how the fuck did that happen, btw) don’t like it when someone else tries to use the same tricks. AOC and other squad members, Maxine Waters, Ted Cruz (fuck him) and Don Trump Jr (fuck him double) are all complaining about it on Twitter. This caused AOC to murder Cruz with words on Twitter, which is one of the sweetest parts of this whole debacle. AOC is going on Twitch tonight to discuss the situation.

In conclusion, insanely poor timing on the part of hedge funders to do this when Democrats are in power, so perhaps they’ll get a stronger than usual slap on the wrist.

    44Comments

    1. 1.

      cain

      I think you can expect a class action lawsuit. I don’t think they are allowed to sell share that people ahve paid for without authorization or prior notice.

      Some serious shit is going to come out of this. If they are mitigating this disaster by fucking over investors on the street – there is going to be bad blood.

      ETA: dammit.. so close.. should have waited a little longer to post.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Yutsano

      Test…

      Okay so I’m not banned and Firefox is just being weird on mobile?

      On topic: I found this analysis rather interesting in the “okay I get it now” sense.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      TaMara (HFG)

      I have been trying to wrap my brain around all of this and …. well, I’ve just given up. But it does sound like there needs to be some un-fucking to correct things.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Another Scott

      Something, something end stage Capitalism something, something.

      It’s long past time that these gambling activities that are explicitly rewarded by the tax code (unearned vs earned income, capital gains, etc., etc.) be examined much more carefully.

      We have the economy and investment system we do because it was designed that way over time.  It’s not a law of nature.  It can be changed and made better for society.  Something, something, transaction tax, something, something…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      sab

      Who cares. Idiots piss away their money.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Baud

      @sab:

      Innocent investors can be harmed by volatility caused by market manipulation.  Manipulation also discourages new investments by good faith investors.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Served

      In the end, all the usual players made all the moves that ended up highlighting the issues that the situation was bringing to light. All to make sure the house always wins. I think the hedges are in a much worse political position than before today. This is a bipartisan, populist message, which several well-known Democrats have been blaring for years, especially the primaries. I’m sure people like Griffin think they can buy their way out of it, though, and time will tell if they can.

      There are a lot of people still pissed about 08, which is underrated as a foundational event for many millennials who are just now coming into their political power.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I’ll check back in two weeks and see if there’s any reasons for me to be interested in this.

      I’m more concerned about what sure as hell looks to this dumb guy like a housing bubble, paired with an eviction and possible foreclosure process if Manchin and Sinema let Susan Collins’ furrowed brow and Mitt Romney’s born-again (by which I mean bad faith, in case anyone misses the sarcasm) debt-hawkery fuck up Covid relief plans

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Ken

      @debbie: ​ Can’t find it now, but one of my favorite Twitter responses was something like:

      Rich people: Poor people should invest their money.

      Poor people: OK.

      Rich people: … Wait, stop​​

      Reply
    15. 15.

      zzyzx

      I’d be a lot more amused by the Reddit thing if it were just a few people in it for the LOLz. However, there’s also some aspects to a pyramid scheme going on where I’m seeing a lot of people who don’t know what they’re doing kind of going along for the ride and some of them might be left holding the bag

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Ken

      @Baud: And get Cruz out of our lane to boot.

      Why would you want him out of our lane?

      Oh, wait, you meant metaphorically, not “centered between the headlights”.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      catclub

      @cain: ​
       

      I don’t think they are allowed to sell share that people ahve paid for without authorization or prior notice.

      I bet neither you nor I have read the RobinHood terms of use. But I am willing to guess that RobinHood CAN do this based on the terms of use that each ‘customer’ has agreed to.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      TS (the original)

      @debbie:  But of course. I have never understood how hedge funds and the like are a valid part of share trading. Their aim is to ruin companies.

      They make money out of failure – so much for private enterprise & the business community.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Roger Moore

      My understanding is that the halt to trading was triggered by the market makers charging the brokers incredibly high fees if they didn’t stop their clients from selling.  Since the retail investment companies like Robinhood aren’t set up to deal in stocks directly, only through market makers, they didn’t have any choice.

      For those who don’t know, market makers are intermediaries who are involved in most stock trades these days.  They hold a position in the stocks they make markets for, which lets them sell directly to anyone who wants to buy and buy from anyone who wants to sell without having to match up each individual buyer with an individual seller.  This provides liquidity to the market and makes everything function smoothly.

      Under normal conditions, that works fine.  The market maker’s holding goes up and down a little over the course of a trading day, which is why they actually need a position, but they can match buyers and sellers well enough that everything evens out.  Retail investors never have to worry about what’s going on behind the scenes and probably don’t even know market makers exist.  When things go severely wonky, as they have during the current market, the market maker may no longer be able to keep up.  If there are many more people wanting to buy than willing to sell, then the market maker may run out of shares and no longer be able to sell them.  When that happens, the broker can’t process buy orders no matter how much the customers want to buy.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      catclub

      @Served: ​
       

      all the usual players made all the moves that ended up highlighting the issues that the situation was bringing to light. All to make sure the house always wins.

      Who exactly is ‘the house’

      I think the hedge fund community is highly varied. There are hedge funds betting just the way the little guy redditors are, and hedge funds betting against them, and others that have no dog in this fight.

      I have also mentioned that RobinHood’s actual source of money is NOT from those little guy redditors, but from hedge funds who pay for retail order flow. And any ‘intelligent’ investor knows this. RobinHood doing what the people who actually pay them prefer, is not surprising. And I bet it is not illegal, either.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Matt McIrvin

      I cannot bring myself to care about the stonks aspect but the “AOC whaling away at Ted Cruz” part is gold.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      catclub

      @Baud: ​
      Good luck with that lawsuit. I bet all this is allowed in terms of service.
      Or better yet, no class actions allowed and binding arbitration (RobinHood hires the arbitrator!) required.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Patricia Kayden

      Right-wing author/radio host Eric Metaxas says that if you want to know what it was like in 1930s Nazi Germany, just look at what's happening to Mike Lindell. Metaxas calls for a boycott of stores that have dropped MyPillow products, likening it to the Montgomery Bus Boycott. pic.twitter.com/pxqJ6I1hT9— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) January 28, 2021

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @dlwchico: is the theory about speaking fees as a scandal that there’s a clause in the appearance agreement that the paid speaker will have to refund the money later for… reasons?

      Reply
    31. 31.

      bluehill

      @catclub: If they bought on margin (i.e. borrowed money from Robinhood), then the broker can sell enough shares to meet the margin call, which is having enough cash in your account to cover potential losses.

      I think there are more factors here than just Citadel or Wall Street protecting its own and bailing some hedge funds. Maybe it is just that, but I think the scale of this in terms of volume of shares traded and leverage through options was unprecedented and could have possibly broken some things in other parts of the market and financial system.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      beef

      That ‘defibrillation chart’ is amusing, but I think it’s just a data error. Google doesn’t clean the data they show you.

      I agree with Sanjeev that this seems like a pump & dump scheme. And FWIW, I suspect the retail brokers are saving their clients a lot of pain. The same people suing for losses now would be suing in a day because the brokers didn’t prevent them from taking losses.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      fuckwit

      Yes, GME and r/wallstreetbets is a Ponzi scheme.

      But then, the entire economy is a Ponzi scheme! The stock market, the real estate market, the bond market, and yes even crypto. As is our fiat currency as well, and any kind of “hard money” is also a Ponzi scheme, and whiteness in general. It is all predicated on the privilege of being “first” to get in, and convincing (or forcing) other people to want what you have. It is a shared hallucination.

      And if you were planning to make noises at me about “fundamentals”, please take firm grasp of such concerns and stuff them securely and deeply up your ass. Fundamentals are a solipsistic fantasy just like the economy: they are in the eyes of the beholder and purely psychological. Not everyone even agrees on what they are, they are not scientific, and not every investor cares about them or even knows what they are, rendering them moot.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Mom Says I*m Handsome

      I’ve been a supply chain manager for 30 years.  When I learn that a supplier is owned by a hedge fund, that’s the kiss of death — the fundies make all their investment choices based on what their balance sheet looks like for the next acquisition, and none of those choices benefit me, the customer: they won’t invest in capital for factory expansions, headcount to provide better service, R&D to design the next generation of products, or inventory to get me parts faster.  They buy the company, they fuck around with real-world conditions (like staffing & benefits for said staff) to make their fake-world numbers look good, then they sell the company and pocket millions.  Literally everyone loses except them.

       

      (The best kind of company, in case you’re wondering, is run by a passionate tinkerer who loves making great products, treats his employees like family, wants to buy cool new equipment, has a capable finance guy gently reining him in but otherwise can say Yes or No without needless scrutiny.)

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Patricia Kayden

      @zzyzx: Rightwing “logic”, my dear. Doesn’t make a lick of sense in the real world.
      Conservatives call for boycotts all the dang time but act offended when others do the same. Hypocrites.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      debbie

      @Served:

      I’m sure people like Griffin think they can buy their way out of it, though, and time will tell if they can.

      Why not? They certainly have before.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Poe Larity

      From the response out there, I think the Venn diagram of QAnon, Brogamers and RobinHood ragers is the same set.

      We need more of this, maybe we can rage them into limbo.

      Reply

