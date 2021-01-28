Atlas holding up the globe, New York City, 2021. pic.twitter.com/QXEh7hvAgv — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) January 26, 2021





The @POTUS promised a whole-of-government effort to ramp up vaccinations — and that means using every tool at our disposal. https://t.co/sb6Tr2pz1n — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) January 27, 2021

Jeff Zients confirms Biden has changed policy & no longer keeps a fed stockpile of COVID vaccines. They send to states ASAP. Andy Slavitt answering my Q said, “We do not keep a stockpile…We keep a 2 to 3 day supply as a practice. That's it. The rest moves out to states.” — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) January 27, 2021

The US had +151,727 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to over 26.1 million. The 7-day moving average continued its steady decline to under 167,000 new cases per day. pic.twitter.com/nP87DaFagP — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) January 28, 2021

.@DrewAltman lays out a timeline in his latest column of how many vaccinations are needed–and by when–to reach herd immunity. To vaccinate 70% of U.S. population by:

July 4 = 2.4M doses/day

Labor Day =1.9M doses/day

Jan. 1, 2022 =1.2M doses/dayhttps://t.co/DcQq1oFACx pic.twitter.com/9RT84Zijy4 — KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation) (@KFF) January 26, 2021

The Biden administration has a Covid data director who is opening up information that was not available to the public—or to public health authorities, or to scientists. Here is his first post. This is huge. https://t.co/AIiLSGYgg4 — Carl T. Bergstrom (@CT_Bergstrom) January 27, 2021

White House coronavirus coordinator says Congress must pass President Biden's COVID-19 relief bill to keep up momentum on vaccinations. The administration says 500 million doses will be needed to vaccinate all Americans. https://t.co/R0NQu7t06h 12:44https://t.co/R0NQu7t06h — The Associated Press (@AP) January 27, 2021

IMPORTANT FLASHBACK One Year Ago TODAY (Jan 27, 2020) Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) wrote an oped warning of the threat from Coronavirus and the danger of Trump's short-sighted, anti-science views. https://t.co/rNdXS7O9ph — Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) January 28, 2021

======

A global analysis suggests COVID19 is already a seasonal infectious disease, even though we're still in a pandemic. A new paper in Evolutionary Bioinformatics shows COVID cases & mortality are correlated w/ temperature and latitude across 221 countries https://t.co/GC3oc4JM69 pic.twitter.com/QBCw6CYo2s — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 28, 2021

Chinese New Year: Clamping down on going home for the holidays https://t.co/sL71XMI7AB — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 28, 2021

South Korea reviews AstraZeneca vaccine for elderly under rollout plan https://t.co/VtNXG2b4PL pic.twitter.com/AaF4T5cJcA — Reuters (@Reuters) January 28, 2021

Japan to source most AstraZeneca vaccines locally amid global snags https://t.co/7hX2P2rLsw pic.twitter.com/QwXlBc3HAB — Reuters (@Reuters) January 28, 2021

Rumours and fear dog Philippine plan for coronavirus vaccine drive https://t.co/Ze3T3LyqLf pic.twitter.com/7A71iUuvvT — Reuters (@Reuters) January 28, 2021

Police in Thailand arrest 89 foreigners for violating coronavirus regulations at a party organized by a bar on a popular resort island. https://t.co/2ERyQKRTxe — The Associated Press (@AP) January 28, 2021

Australian state borders to reopen with zero local virus cases https://t.co/62OEaHooqM pic.twitter.com/K3neqF4Cxm — Reuters (@Reuters) January 28, 2021

Coronavirus: EU and AstraZeneca seek to resolve vaccine supply crisis https://t.co/AofpCPeH2X — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 28, 2021

Germany mulls cutting international air traffic 'to almost zero' as a way of slowing the spread of SARSCoV2 in the country https://t.co/kW0J9KkHJn via @medical_xpress pic.twitter.com/X0zT72QQZH — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 27, 2021

England's coronavirus lockdown will remain in place until at least March 8 as U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson ruled out any imminent return to school for most students. Johnson also confirmed new restrictions for some travelers arriving in England. https://t.co/9cyyvFifiK — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) January 27, 2021

Cyprus will start loosening the country's coronavirus lockdown in February after a steady decrease in new infections. The EU country of 900,000 people has reported 190 deaths since the start of the pandemic. https://t.co/7oq7A0HIuk — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) January 27, 2021

Russia confirmed 19,138 new coronavirus cases Thursday, bringing the total caseload to 3,793,810https://t.co/Q0NrZe6Dy8 — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) January 28, 2021

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has traditionally counted on the political support of his ultra-Orthodox allies. But the community has been flouting Netanyahu's anti-coronavirus measures, threatening his re-election hopes. By @joseffederman. https://t.co/wqQMZRZisx — AP Middle East (@APMiddleEast) January 28, 2021

The #UAE records 3,966 cases of the novel #coronavirus, the highest single-day increase of #COVID19 infections in the country. The total number of confirmed cases is now 293,052.https://t.co/CHAF2rRePZ pic.twitter.com/lZQ7VG0BWO — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) January 28, 2021

Tanzania’s president for months insisted COVID-19 had been defeated in his country. Now he accuses people who have been vaccinated of bringing new infections. https://t.co/2VtRbCaSSy — AP Africa (@AP_Africa) January 27, 2021

======

WARNING: If you've had 1 dose of #COVID19 #vaccine you likely are NOT protected against infection. Israel compared 200K citizens who were 1-dose vaxed to 200K not vaxed & diff in infection rates was only 30%.

You need that 2nd dose, folks. Wear your 😷😷😷https://t.co/Rwh4NpVrJ9 — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) January 27, 2021

What to expect from getting a covid vaccine—especially after the second dose. Based on 2 million people monitored by CDC. From today’s ACIP meeting. pic.twitter.com/FNKTRPUcmr — Carl Zimmer (@carlzimmer) January 27, 2021

Medical-grade masks are being recommended over cloth facial coverings in many parts of Europe. Why? With more contagious variants in circulation, stronger protective measures make sense https://t.co/WWPQM1OPXH pic.twitter.com/mvVSO9Cq7w — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 28, 2021

WHO's Strategic Advisory Group on Immunization has cautiously backed delaying 2nd injections of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine for up to 6 weeks. The panel said the same last week about the Pfizer-BioNTech shots. WHO experts emphasized delays should involve special circumstances pic.twitter.com/akzuihzkm9 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 27, 2021

Johnson&Johnson Covid vaccine results are expected next week, according to CFO Joseph Wolk. He said the phase 3 study of 45k people in 80 countries potentially included cases of new strains identified in South Africa & Brazil. J&J's vax is a single shot https://t.co/Jr790R2Omg pic.twitter.com/6pIDLX5wRj — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 27, 2021

Chinese cities rolling out anal swab tests to screen for COVID infections. Research shows coronavirus traces in fecal samples remain detectable for a longer time and provide more accurate results than throat swabbing https://t.co/9NpQ5OcgQA via @AJEnglish — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 28, 2021

======

Severe COVID-19 infections are beginning to abate in many parts of the U.S. even as the death toll mounts, signaling an end to the pandemic's post-holiday surge https://t.co/lbsQ7Js6wm pic.twitter.com/HYK9XcV1KX — Reuters (@Reuters) January 28, 2021