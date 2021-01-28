Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday/Thursday, Jan. 27-28

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday/Thursday, Jan. 27-28

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY yesterday:

      366 new cases. 662 hospitalized, 136 in the ICU.
      We’re at 902 deaths now. 33% of hospital beds available, 23% of ICU beds available. 4.6% positivity.

      The national organization for my chronic immune system problem has decided the vaccine is ok for us to take. Now New York just has to get vaccines again. And I have to start answering the phone when it rings instead of assuming it’s a robocall, because that’s how they’re notifying people that it’s their turn to get a Fauci Ouchie.

    2. 2.

      Dan B

      Just a reminder that may be even more important today. A number of doctors are recommending oximeters, small inexpensive devices ($20 – $30) that fit on the end of your finger. They measure your blood’s oxygen saturation. They can show Covid pneumonia up to 8 days before you feel any symptoms. They detect problems when there are effective treatments and positive outcomes.

      They’re most important if you have been infected but may be valuable if you believe you’ve been exposed.

