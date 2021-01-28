Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Am I The ONLY One Who Remembers Wil Wheaton Commented Here??

I was much late to Betty Cracker’s thread this afternoon, but I couldn’t believe that she was referring to Wil Wheaton as that Wesley Crusher kid. Then I realized I might be the only one who remembers this:

Wil Wheaton

Man, this has really brought out the people who think calling me Wesley and telling me to shut up is clever. Awesome. I assume we’ll be upgrading to “your mother” jokes next?

John: I respect and admire you so much. I hope this doesn’t bring you any more grief than you usually get from the usual gang of haters.

I thought the psycho ex-girlfriend thing was hilarious because it’s about the *behavior* and not the gender. It seems like the Internets comes down to people who get that and people who are determined to read it as sexist.

As a comedy writer, I feel that the joke — which is about someone who refuses to accept that a relationship is over — works equally well if it’s a psycho ex-girlfriend or a psycho ex-boyfriend. I thought that was clear in the original post.

As for Hillary, as I said on my blog, I’ve gone from respecting her to despising her as I’ve watched her fall from a well-spoken, passionate candidate to just another lying, pandering, negative-campaigning, 9/11-exploiting fearmongering politician.

Anyway, thanks for the mention, Michael, and I’m sorry for any additional bullshit you have to deal with because of me, John.

The entire thread is typical Balloon-Juice during the Obama/Clinton primaries. John even weighed in:

John Cole

Great. Because I want to spend the next 6 months being called a sexist for something someone else wrote.

Did I do something to piss you and Will off?

Do you think if we say his name enough times, he’ll come back and read the blog again?

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1. 1.

      sab

      Missed Big Bang entirely other than aware of its ratings. I had no idea who Will Wheaton was. Glad to correct that deficit. He seems neat (midwestern underplay of approval.)

    4. 4.

      Uninvited Guest

      It should be noted Wheaton has a Cole-like luck when it comes to dice. Google “Wheaton dice curse” and enjoy what you get.

    5. 5.

      karen marie

      @sab: He’s a terrible book reader.  Unfortunately, John Scalzi thinks he’s wonderful and encourages him to be hired to read his books for Audible.

      Really a shame, because I like Scalzi’s writing and cannot listen to anything of his read by Wheaton.  The aggravated state of my ADHD prevents me reading myself.

    7. 7.

      cain

      @karen marie:

      Really a shame, because I like Scalzi’s writing and cannot listen to anything of his read by Wheaton.  The aggravated state of my ADHD prevents me reading myself.

      That’s interesting – for me – I can’t listen to audible – too slow! I end up reading because I can go at a pace that is way faster – I skip parts I get bored of, etc etc. It’s interesting how our ADHD comes out in different ways.

    8. 8.

      Bill Arnold

      The site’s comment sections are indexed (by google at least) fairly quickly, so I always give the byline when linking articles; some writers appreciate mentions and sometimes lurk.
      (Have also been at least a few quite high-profile commenters slumming/using nyms.)

    10. 10.

      West of the Rockies

      Wil runs his own blog (50, Monkeys).  You can’t rely on daily or even weekly posts, but he does interact in the comments.  I think he’s a truly good person in real life: intelligent, funny, empathetic, and candid.

    12. 12.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      WW also had a television show where he played board games with his friends. I watched a few episodes desperately wanting to like it but it was like watching paint dry.

    13. 13.

      Bill Arnold

      @Uninvited Guest:

      Google “Wheaton dice curse” and enjoy what you get.

      Interesting. (If I knew him I’d ask him to describe his mind-state mind when he does that (and if it was real).)

      This badass is transporting a bee colony by carrying the queen bee in his his fist. The rest of the bees flock to where their queen is located…pic.twitter.com/5bNWIcWz6M— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 28, 2021

    14. 14.

      Betty Cracker

      I didn’t start writing here until half-way through the Obama admin. I commented rarely and lurked a fair amount before then, but I completely missed the Wil Wheaton appearance right here in River City!

      As someone pointed out in my thread, the timeline for the alleged Shatner-Wheaton encounter I described in that post doesn’t line up, so I’m either misremembering an anecdote I read ages ago or the source of that anecdote was flat making shit up.

      No disrespect to Mr. Wheaton intended! Don’t know much about him, but I hear he’s a nice fellow.

    15. 15.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I don’t think I started reading and commenting here till the ’08 primaries were over. Easy to forget now how ugly it got

    16. 16.

      zhena gogolia

      @randy khan:

      Oh, don’t be a college instructor. (sarcasm, I was dinged for this earlier; I actually think it’s important to spell people’s names correctly)

    21. 21.

      trollhattan

      Kind of off-topic but Mark Hamill did a hilarious guest spot on “What We Do in the Shadows” season 2. One of those actors who keeps very busy and manages to be a good human at the same time. Tom Hanks, Henry Winkler-level good guy.

      BTW, Shadows season 3 will happen, which makes me very happy.

