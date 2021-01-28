I was much late to Betty Cracker’s thread this afternoon, but I couldn’t believe that she was referring to Wil Wheaton as that Wesley Crusher kid. Then I realized I might be the only one who remembers this:
The entire thread is typical Balloon-Juice during the Obama/Clinton primaries. John even weighed in:
Great. Because I want to spend the next 6 months being called a sexist for something someone else wrote.
Did I do something to piss you and Will off?
Do you think if we say his name enough times, he’ll come back and read the blog again?
Man, this has really brought out the people who think calling me Wesley and telling me to shut up is clever. Awesome. I assume we’ll be upgrading to “your mother” jokes next?
John: I respect and admire you so much. I hope this doesn’t bring you any more grief than you usually get from the usual gang of haters.
I thought the psycho ex-girlfriend thing was hilarious because it’s about the *behavior* and not the gender. It seems like the Internets comes down to people who get that and people who are determined to read it as sexist.
As a comedy writer, I feel that the joke — which is about someone who refuses to accept that a relationship is over — works equally well if it’s a psycho ex-girlfriend or a psycho ex-boyfriend. I thought that was clear in the original post.
As for Hillary, as I said on my blog, I’ve gone from respecting her to despising her as I’ve watched her fall from a well-spoken, passionate candidate to just another lying, pandering, negative-campaigning, 9/11-exploiting fearmongering politician.
Anyway, thanks for the mention, Michael, and I’m sorry for any additional bullshit you have to deal with because of me, John.