As progressives, it is easy to become jaded about the possibility of meaningful change. The fight for a more democratic America is far from over, but in just the first week, the Biden Administration has acted on many of progressives’ top asks. (Thread)https://t.co/1RY5kL1iQv — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 26, 2021

Quick side note: Senator Leahy is home and doing fine. (My personal guess is that listening to a bunch of Repubs alternately whine & lie for several hours would be enough to make any sane person ‘feel ill’.)

Back to Rep. Omar:

Here are just a few of the policies the Administration put in place in the first week: ✅ An interagency fight to root out systemic racism

✅ Rescinding the ban on diversity and inclusion training

✅ A ban on federal contracts with private prisonshttps://t.co/aYfRA3DRmG — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 26, 2021

On immigration, the Administration:

✅ Ended Donald Trump’s hateful Muslim ban

✅ Protected DREAMers who came to this country as children

✅ Reinstated Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) for Liberians

✅ Announced a 100 day deportation moratoriumhttps://t.co/PKxzEgRA6H — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 26, 2021

Biden will also use Department of Labor authority to protect workers from COVID-19 .https://t.co/KNQzs3Gx56 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 26, 2021

On foreign policy, the White House announced:

✅ A reversal of Trump’s ban on trans people serving in the military

✅ A review of of CENTCOM and SOCOM “law of war” violations

✅ A groundbreaking review of the economic impact of sanctionshttps://t.co/Xd4JWBz78s — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 26, 2021

✅ Mobilizing a whole-of-government effort to rebuild the economy and stop the climate crisis

✅ Prioritizing strong anti-monopoly protections and enforcement to address our rigged economy I hope you’ll join me in pushing for these changes. https://t.co/U2iz7SQblp — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 26, 2021