Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Too inconsequential to be sued

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week.

Shelter in place is one thing. Shelter in pants is quite another.

Verified, but limited!

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

Not all heroes wear capes.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

Yes we did.

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Consistently wrong since 2002

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

This really is a full service blog.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Excellent Links / Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Credit Where Due

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Credit Where Due

by | 64 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Quick side note: Senator Leahy is home and doing fine. (My personal guess is that listening to a bunch of Repubs alternately whine & lie for several hours would be enough to make any sane person ‘feel ill’.)

Back to Rep. Omar:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • ant
  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • Booger
  • briber
  • ByRookorbyCrook
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • debbie
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Geminid
  • germy
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • Immanentize
  • japa21
  • JML
  • Joe Falco
  • John S.
  • Kathleen
  • Ksmiami
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Matt McIrvin
  • NotMax
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • Raven
  • RedDirtGirl
  • rikyrah
  • Salty Sam
  • sanjeevs
  • satby
  • schrodingers_cat
  • SFAW

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    64Comments

    4. 4.

      Baud

      My personal guess is that listening to a bunch of Repubs alternately whine & lie for several hours would be enough to make any sane person ‘feel ill’

      Our Congress critters deserve hazard pay.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      ant

      I will admit that I wasn’t very thrilled when Joe got nominated. He has made a lot of policy mistakes in the past in my view.

       

      But he has been parade of pleasant surprises ever since.

      I’ve been really happy with him.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Baud

      @ant:

      He has easily overperformed my early expectations.  More so than anyone else I can remember, although that mostly because my expectations were lower than average.

      It is truly impressive the way he has met the moment.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      ByRookorbyCrook

      Good morning and a very nice list from Congresswoman Omar! Hopefully, NY-22 will be decided by this Friday with a ruling on Affidavit ballots by Judge DelConte. I doubt it, but it is good to hope.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      lowtechcyclist

      That’s a damn good list.  And one Rep. Omar overlooked in the Covid category: Biden instituted a mask requirement on public transportation and in airports.

      For once, they’re actually using the power they’ve got.  This keeps up, I’m finally going to be proud to be a Democrat.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Joe Falco

      I signed the petition. I’m not holding my breath Biden will sign an executive order cancelling student debt, but maybe enough encouragement (and likely Republican obstruction) will create the political space and will for Biden to be bold enough to do something. At least continuing the pause on student debt payments is a plus.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      John S.

      There’s really no such thing as a do-over in politics, but so far Biden is getting us as close as he can. Ultimately, congress is going to have to finish the job.

      I have no reservations about the House, but I hope the Senate doesn’t end up screwing us like it usually does, and the Democrats are prepared to fight every chance they get.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Joe Falco

      @Baud:

      I agree. Like I said, I’m not holding out for it, but maybe some kind of relief will happen. Even if it ends up cancelling $10,000, that’s better than nothing. And doing nothing is not what Biden is doing.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      sanjeevs

      Seth Abramson has an interesting story about a Trumpworld meeting the day before the insurrection. Not the greatest source but seems to be backed up by their social media posts.

      https://sethabramson.substack.com/p/january-5-meeting-at-trump-international

      And WSJ has a video showing how the Proud Boys were in the vanguard that day

      https://www.wsj.com/video/video-investigation-proud-boys-were-key-instigators-in-capitol-riot/37B883B6-9B19-400F-8036-15DE4EA8A015.html?page=1

      Not sure if non subs can access but the WSJ video shows
      1. The Proud Boys were the first group to break police lines
      2. PB were amongst the first to break windows and enter the Capitol building
      3. The group chasing Officer Goodman up the stairs were led by Proud Boys

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Geminid

      @ByRookorbyCrook: Judge DelConte has been very meticulous in his adjudication of the NY 22nd Congressional race. The result will certainly be appealed, but his rulings should be upheld. DelConte may not settle this on Friday, but it will almost certainly be over by this time next week. At last count Republican Claudia Tenney led Anthony Bridisi led by 39 votes, with 2000+ contested and uncounted ballots.                                               Local news coverage of the NY 22nd saga has been extensive, and provides a good look into the mechanics of this contested election. Among other sources, Syracuse.com has good coverage.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Immanentize

      I was never really a fan of Mahatma Gandhi, he really wasn’t such a great lawyer in South Africa. But I must admit he seemed to do a few things right later in life.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @Baud:

      It is truly impressive the way he has met the moment.

      Exactly.  I supported him first two times he ran.   This time for whatever reason, I didn’t want him to run.  I’m beyond impressed by his campaign and more importantly, how his team has hit the  ground running.  Not just running, sprinting, hard.

      And anytime I see a comment like “Nice job, Omar”, I always initially think somebody’s talking about Omar from ‘The Wire’.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Baud:

      Biden definitely wasn’t my first choice, but I’ve been very happy with what he’s done so far. He’s the leader we needed in this moment. We really lucked out

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Raven

      @Joe Falco: They’ll cancel it as soon as I pay mine off

       

      ”And if California slides into the ocean
      Like the mystics and statistics say it will
      I predict this motel will be standing until I pay my bill”

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Amir Khalid

      In his first week on the job, Biden hasn’t just cleared the “better than Trump” low bar. It’s safe to say he’s been a high-energy President, decisive, organised, transparent, and a whole bunch of other good things that Trump wasn’t.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      SFAW

      @comrade scotts agenda of rage:

      And anytime I see a comment like “Nice job, Omar”, I always initially think somebody’s talking about Omar from ‘The Wire’.

      We can only hope. It might put the fear of god into the Partei of Traitors when they hear “Omar comin’ .”

      Reply
    33. 33.

      schrodingers_cat

      @SFAW: He was not a successful lawyer. Among the freedom fighters, Mohammed Ali Jinnah and Vallabh Patel were barristers and had highly lucrative practices.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Immanentize

      @SFAW: Jesus wasn’t my first, or even fifth, choice for messiah, I mean he was absolutely off scene and obviously had a mispent youth.  There was his rage problem too.  But in the end I suppose he did a passable job.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @Amir Khalid:

      It’s safe to say he’s been a high-energy President, decisive, organised, transparent, and a whole bunch of other good things that Trump wasn’t.

      And yet, I’m waiting for Our Progressive Betters to start in on “How Has Joe Biden Failed Us Today?”  Over at LGM, they snark on this to an extent “When does somebody start calling Joe Biden a Neo-liberal, Corporatist Democratic Stooge?” or something to that effect.

      It’s only a matter of time.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      briber

      Time to shamelessly brag:

      My US Representative:

      Rep. Ilhan Omar (D)

      My US Senators:

      Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D), Sen. Tina Smith (D)

      My Governor:

      Gov. Tim Waltz (D)

      My Vice President & President: totally obvious

      Reply
    42. 42.

      JML

      I still can’t stand Ilhan Omar. I can’t think of a politician with less of a sense of the moment than her, or anyone who is less effective in building alliances or support. Her ethics are are crap and she’s surrounded herself with a group of enablers who respond to any criticism by accusing her critics as racists.

      Maybe I just know her too well from MN.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Immanentize

      @comrade scotts agenda of rage: @Matt McIrvin:
      Yes already happening — Biden’s proposal for 15/hr minimum wage is scheduled to happen in fewer years than Bernie’s previous legislation on the issue. So, how does Joyjoy take it? “It should happen NOW!”. Their business model of endless outrage does not allow them to recognize progress or a win.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      SFAW

      @Immanentize:

      Jesus wasn’t my first, or even fifth, choice for messiah,

      For some around these parts, Tom Brady is the first choice. Gronk is probably an Apostle.

      Even though they did move from Galilee to Rome.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Immanentize

      Further, I do not care much about the biographies of artists but would rather enjoy and/or critique their works.

      PS. As one of my friends put it in college: “Aristotle was a real asshole.”

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Immanentize

      @SFAW: I went to my local packie Sunday night.  Game was on.  The Black guy who works there (and also works as a grade school special ed. aid) was listening intently.  Rooting for the Buccs?, I asked.  Absolutely, he said.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Kathleen

      • @Baud: I subscribe to Cincinnati Business Courier and they had article about how Joe’s announcement about Federal fleet moving6 to electric cars will boost stock of Cincy company which manufactures them.
      Reply
    57. 57.

      Geminid

      @Kathleen: There will be a big move towards electric school buses in the next few years. They cost more initially than diesel buses, but lifetime costs are less. And  Cummins Engines is promoting an electric drive system that can be retrofitted to school buses. A big benefit of electric school buses is the cleaner air children will breath.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      germy

      Tracking Senator Patrick Leahy’s Batman film cameos

      the Senator from Vermont has had ties to most Batman film projects over the last three decades.  A massive fan of the Dark Knight himself, Leahy has had cameo appearances in multiple films, as well as flexing his talents as a voice actor.  Factor in the fact that he’s now third in line for the Presidency after the Vice-President and Speaker of the House, and he has a pretty cushy resume.

      Maybe the next movie can be “The Caped Crusader and The Blue Slip”

      Reply
    61. 61.

      SFAW

      @Immanentize:

      PS. As one of my friends put it in college: “Aristotle was a real asshole.”

      Not only that, but Immanuel Kant was a real pissant.

      I went to my local packie

      I was thinking of using that term the other day — I think maybe in a “conversation” with you? — but thought I’d have to explain it to the flatlanders. When I first came to Boston, lo these many years ago, one of my frat brothers (from Newton) used the term, tried to explain to me that it was short for “package store.” I could not understand why people would go to a store for packages. And were they gift-wrapped? etc.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      NotMax

      @Kathleen

      Northrop Grumman not about to lose the contract to produce vehicles for the USPS without a knock down, drag out fight. And will probably gobble up several electric-oriented firms in the process.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.