As progressives, it is easy to become jaded about the possibility of meaningful change.
The fight for a more democratic America is far from over, but in just the first week, the Biden Administration has acted on many of progressives’ top asks. (Thread)https://t.co/1RY5kL1iQv
— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 26, 2021
Quick side note: Senator Leahy is home and doing fine. (My personal guess is that listening to a bunch of Repubs alternately whine & lie for several hours would be enough to make any sane person ‘feel ill’.)
Back to Rep. Omar:
Here are just a few of the policies the Administration put in place in the first week:
✅ An interagency fight to root out systemic racism
✅ Rescinding the ban on diversity and inclusion training
✅ A ban on federal contracts with private prisonshttps://t.co/aYfRA3DRmG
— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 26, 2021
On immigration, the Administration:
✅ Ended Donald Trump’s hateful Muslim ban
✅ Protected DREAMers who came to this country as children
✅ Reinstated Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) for Liberians
✅ Announced a 100 day deportation moratoriumhttps://t.co/PKxzEgRA6H
— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 26, 2021
Biden will also use Department of Labor authority to protect workers from COVID-19 .https://t.co/KNQzs3Gx56
— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 26, 2021
On foreign policy, the White House announced:
✅ A reversal of Trump’s ban on trans people serving in the military
✅ A review of of CENTCOM and SOCOM “law of war” violations
✅ A groundbreaking review of the economic impact of sanctionshttps://t.co/Xd4JWBz78s
— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 26, 2021
✅ Mobilizing a whole-of-government effort to rebuild the economy and stop the climate crisis
✅ Prioritizing strong anti-monopoly protections and enforcement to address our rigged economy
I hope you’ll join me in pushing for these changes. https://t.co/U2iz7SQblp
— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 26, 2021
Let’s keep pushing for bold change, even as we celebrate our wins. 💪🏽
— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 26, 2021
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings