NEW U.S. prosecutors eye 400 potential suspects, expect sedition charges ‘very soon’ in Jan. 6 Capitol breach. More than 150 have been charged and 135 arrested, as probe examines militia groups and individuals from several states. https://t.co/L3gPyeSrD3 — Spencer Hsu (@hsu_spencer) January 27, 2021

Looks like the Feds may be taking a harder line with these rioters than I thought they might. Per the Washington Post:

… Acting U.S. attorney Michael R. Sherwin said Tuesday at a news conference that while new arrests in the nationwide manhunt will soon “plateau” after an initial wave of 135 arrests and 150 federal criminally charged cases, investigations continue into whether different “militia groups [and] individuals” from several states conspired and coordinated the illegal assault on Congress beforehand. In charging papers, prosecutors have already identified a dozen members or affiliates of militant right-wing groups, including the nativist Proud Boys and the anti-government Oath Keepers and Three Percenters, the latter two of which recruit heavily among former military and law enforcement personnel. Sherwin suggested that seditious conspiracy charges are pending and, without commenting on grand jury indictments, said that “the results will bear fruit very soon.” Federal law makes conspiring to overthrow or oppose by force federal authority punishable by up to 20 years in prison, including the use of violence to prevent, hinder or delay the execution of law… Prosecutors have obtained more than 500 grand jury subpoenas and search warrants, and charged dozens with assaulting police, a number Sherwin said would quickly grow.

Asked about the potential of related future violence, D’Antuono said the FBI is “determining if there are any viable leads we can follow.” ‘There’s a lot of threats out there,” he said. “We are trying to separate the aspirational from the intentional.” Sherwin denied that there was a private debate among law enforcement officials over whether to charge individuals not observed to have engaged in violent, threatening or destructive behavior. “There is no internal deliberation or confusion among any law enforcement partners . . . or the court system. Everyone is all in on these cases,” Sherwin said. “If a crime was committed, we are charging you, regardless of whether you were outside or inside the Capitol, to include misdemeanors.”…

Fox News may have decided there’s more public sympathy for the victims than the terrorists:

1) Fox has obtained the draft of a letter from House staff which is to be sent to U.S. senators ahead of the impeachment trial of former President Trump. The letter says “our workplace was attacked by a violent mob.” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 27, 2021

3) The aides will tell senators that as Congressional employees, they “don’t have a vote” in the trial. But they request senators “to convict the former President and bar him from ever holding office again.” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 27, 2021

DHS has released a nationwide terrorism alert, citing a potential threat from domestic anti-government extremists, incl. "ideologically-motivated violent extremists with objections to the exercise of governmental authority and the presidential transition."https://t.co/LGmp5gzQwP — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 27, 2021

And — as anyone who’s read about ‘terrorism surveillance’ from the Palmer Raids in 1914 to the proposed Whitmer kidnapping just a few months ago could’ve predicted, the authorities will have infiltrated every resistance group with more than three members and/or a Facebook page. However sympathetic the J Edgar Jrs might be towards the insurrectionists’ larger goals, they’re also well-schooled in turning on their ‘comrades’ the minute political winds shift…

Wait… a dude with a history of being a federal informant was leading the Proud Boys… and then the feds scooped him up on 1/4… which kept him out of the Capitol insurrection. Hmm. https://t.co/VO1MUXMYCP — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) January 27, 2021

"Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the Proud Boys extremist group, has a past as an informer for federal and local law enforcement, repeatedly working undercover for investigators … according to a former prosecutor and court proceeding obtained by Reuters."

https://t.co/mXG8QPufFt — Dan Lamothe (@DanLamothe) January 27, 2021



Tarrio was the Proud Boys’ ‘you can’t call us racists, here’s our Black dude’ figurehead. Hope he’s ready for his new life in the witness protection program, because he’ll never be forgiven by his old friends.