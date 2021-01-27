Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Evening Open Thread: Rolling Up the Terrorists

Wednesday Evening Open Thread: Rolling Up the Terrorists

by | 23 Comments

Looks like the Feds may be taking a harder line with these rioters than I thought they might. Per the Washington Post:

Acting U.S. attorney Michael R. Sherwin said Tuesday at a news conference that while new arrests in the nationwide manhunt will soon “plateau” after an initial wave of 135 arrests and 150 federal criminally charged cases, investigations continue into whether different “militia groups [and] individuals” from several states conspired and coordinated the illegal assault on Congress beforehand.

In charging papers, prosecutors have already identified a dozen members or affiliates of militant right-wing groups, including the nativist Proud Boys and the anti-government Oath Keepers and Three Percenters, the latter two of which recruit heavily among former military and law enforcement personnel.

Sherwin suggested that seditious conspiracy charges are pending and, without commenting on grand jury indictments, said that “the results will bear fruit very soon.”

Federal law makes conspiring to overthrow or oppose by force federal authority punishable by up to 20 years in prison, including the use of violence to prevent, hinder or delay the execution of law…

Prosecutors have obtained more than 500 grand jury subpoenas and search warrants, and charged dozens with assaulting police, a number Sherwin said would quickly grow.

Asked about the potential of related future violence, D’Antuono said the FBI is “determining if there are any viable leads we can follow.”

‘There’s a lot of threats out there,” he said. “We are trying to separate the aspirational from the intentional.”

Sherwin denied that there was a private debate among law enforcement officials over whether to charge individuals not observed to have engaged in violent, threatening or destructive behavior.

“There is no internal deliberation or confusion among any law enforcement partners . . . or the court system. Everyone is all in on these cases,” Sherwin said. “If a crime was committed, we are charging you, regardless of whether you were outside or inside the Capitol, to include misdemeanors.”…

Fox News may have decided there’s more public sympathy for the victims than the terrorists:

And — as anyone who’s read about ‘terrorism surveillance’ from the Palmer Raids in 1914 to the proposed Whitmer kidnapping just a few months ago could’ve predicted, the authorities will have infiltrated every resistance group with more than three members and/or a Facebook page. However sympathetic the J Edgar Jrs might be towards the insurrectionists’ larger goals, they’re also well-schooled in turning on their ‘comrades’ the minute political winds shift…


Tarrio was the Proud Boys’ ‘you can’t call us racists, here’s our Black dude’ figurehead. Hope he’s ready for his new life in the witness protection program, because he’ll never be forgiven by his old friends.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1. 1.

      zhena gogolia

      White supremacists ransacked the Capitol. Black and brown workers cleaned it up.I’m introducing a Senate resolution to recognize the Capitol custodians for their bravery and service to our country on January 6th.We must honor the dignity of their work. pic.twitter.com/z7WycEZOe1— Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) January 27, 2021

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      I wonder if Monkey and Jumbo feel like failures for never being able to catch the red dot or if they lie to themselves that they are successful at it.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Ohio Mom

      As an old lefty, I am not used to cheering for law enforcement. But I pride myself on being open-minded and flexible. So, Go Feds, Go! I’m rooting for you!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch

      They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And none, I assume, are good people.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Poe Larity

      Tarrio’s arrest on 1/4 could also be taken as protecting the informant before the sedition. If so, someone upstairs was thinking ahead.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Ken

      I’m wondering if the Feds are getting Tarrio out of the way, well, extra-judicially. The Reuters investigation quotes prosecutors saying “Yeah, this guy helped us catch a lot of Florida criminals.” Then when Tarrio denied it, more people came forward to say “Nope, he definitely cooperated in drug cases, fraud, lots of stuff.”

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Leto

      So we have white privilege Karen being released to her mom, then goes about trying to destroy evidence/asking others to do the same, and the prosecutors recommendation is taking away her internet/computer access. You know what would do that? Fucking jail. Throw her ass in jail, this other person who also attempted to sell secrets to the Russians:

      The Grey [email protected]

      “A West Virginia woman who once served in the Air Force was sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison Monday for planning to offer top-secret information from the National Security Agency to the Russian government.”

      https://news.yahoo.com/woman-sentenced-scheme-offer-information-230312610.html

      Reply
    14. 14.

      scav

      I enjoy that announcing he’d been an informer is going to encourage all the Loud Boys to look all squinty eyed at their brothers in tweets.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      artem1s

      I’ve always felt the FBI and ATF got the short end of the stick over Ruby Ridge and Waco. Too many ‘tough on crime, 2nd amendment solution” Congress critters were willing to throw those agents under the bus when it came campaign time.  With few exceptions *cough*Comey*cough*, I think they are largely a-political when it comes to investigating domestic threats and organized crime.  But are too often hampered by the administrations who want to stay on the good side of good ol’ boys and white mobsters by painting BiPOCs as the real gangsters and thugs we all need to protect ourselves from.  Not crazy uncle Harry who drives around with an assault rifle in his trunk and plays weekend warrior with his pals on the weekend out in the woods somewhere. I think the FBI-ies have been waiting for this day since Oklahoma and payback is a gonna be a bitch.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Martin

      I’m going to keep saying this: the incitement to the insurrection wasn’t Trumps statements that day, but the weeks of lies by  lots of elected officials that the election was stolen. They are all part of the sedition conspiracy.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      debbie

      @zhena gogolia:

      Good on Sherrod for recognizing the people who had to clean up Trump’s last mess. Also, good on the Congressional staff for pointing out the obvious to their bosses.

      I just sent this farewell email to Weasel Portman who most recently was bleating about leading a blue ribbon panel to investigate voter fraud:

      Dear Senator Portman:

      If you want to preserve any shred of your integrity, one of your last acts must be to convict Donald Trump for inciting an insurrection. This is not a Constitutional issue; it’s an issue of protecting our country from future insurrections. How can an act as criminal as this fail to have consequences? How can you allow this man to run for office again? If you care about your political legacy, if you care about your Republican Party, you will stand up for what you know is right. You may not have to worry about another election, but believe me, we are watching and we will remember. Everything.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      artem1s

      @Leto:

      Throw her ass in jail, this other person who also attempted to sell secrets to the Russians:

      I think they are waiting for her to lead them to the missing laptop and whoever she gave it to.  They are hoping to scoop up bigger fish because they knew she’s stupid enough not to understand the judge was handing her a two edged sword. She blew her chance to avoid maximum penalty but they still want that laptop back. I don’t expect them to wait very long before they decide she’s expended her usefulness

      Reply

