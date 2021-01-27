Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tax It Back

Tax It Back

by | 23 Comments

This post is in: 

Today’s big debate about the size of stimulus checks has a number of similarities to the debates that surround any other program that spends government money.  Almost every single fucking government aid program is delivered as a tax credit, or is means tested, or has some other baroque mechanism attached to it to make sure that someone with “too much money” doesn’t benefit from the program.  It seems like our policymakers believe that it’s almost as big a tragedy for someone undeserving to get a dollar from the government as it is for someone else to starve to death for lack of a government dollar.  And don’t get me started on tax free health savings accounts and other bets that you have to make on how sick you’re going to get this year in order to use your own pre-tax money to pay for costly healthcare.

Here’s the thing:  the simple remedy for any “overpayment” of government assistance is taxation.  If I make too much money to “deserve” a $2,000 stimulus check, tax it back.  If someone gets food stamps but they made $150K last year, tax it back.   Instead of attaching some kind of one-off means test to every government program, thus making each of them overly complicated and less likely to help the target population, just track the handouts from each program and trust that next year’s taxes will settle accounts.

Why doesn’t this happen?  I can think of a couple of reasons.  First, taxes are politically radioactive and no politician wants to be accused of “raising taxes” even though taxing back a gain that a means-tested program wouldn’t have given you in the first place isn’t “raising taxes”.  Second, people are addicted to tax returns, a.k.a giving an interest-free loan to Uncle Sam and getting it back in a check, and taxing back programs would lessen returns, or maybe you’d even owe money on April 15.  Third, nobody trusts that taxes are collected fairly and equitably.  Fourth, removing the discussion about “deserving poor” from debates over government programs would probably mean that more government money would be distributed, which so-called “conservatives” and some “moderates” wouldn’t like.

Anyway, this is my brilliant and sophisticated policy post of the year. (/s)  Just stop worrying about who deserves what, hand out the money, and tax it back later if someone got too much.

(Also, I understand that part of the stimulus debate is based on the fact that higher income folks don’t spend the check, but so what, since we’re going to tax it back anyway.)

    23Comments

    1. 1.

      TheOtherHank

      I would say that the people making these decisions are much more afraid of someone “undeserving” getting some benefit than they are of a “deserving” person not getting it.

      Also, there just aren’t that many undeserving people as compared to the numbers of the deserving. Sending them all the benefit they don’t deserve is just noise in the system.  And probably costs less than it would to figure out who should actually get it. All that means testing needs to be done by someone, and they don’t work for free.

       

      ETA: First!

      Reply
    2. 2.

      azlib

      Interestingly, our Covid-19 stimulus check was reduced by about the amount of what we would have marginally paid in taxes on the full amount.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Open thread: Big news as much for who introduced it as for it being introduced

      Sahil Kapur @sahilkapur ·1h
      News: Sen. Tom Carper introduces the Washington, D.C. Admission Act to make DC the 51st state.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Doug R

      Yup. That’s what the whole SSN is about. In fact, the government could calculate your taxes for you and there are some governments that do it already-seeing as the government double checks your “calculations” anyway.

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vGVK4ibMI-Y

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Cameron

      I think the purpose of these discussions is to prevent any stimulus (except tax cuts, which generally aren’t very stimulating) from being adopted.  After a while, the public stops listening to arguments over how many families living at less than 400% FPL can dance on the head of a pin, and gives up.  So…all they’ll remember at election time is one party promised them something and didn’t deliver.  And we know what happens next.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      narya

      I don’t want to have to owe money on April 15. I don’t get a huge refund, which is fine, but I do not want to have to come up with a couple hundred or a couple thousand dollars because I received a check I didn’t need. The ones from the past year were fine–they were adjusted appropriately, and, though I haven’t read all of the IRS docs thoroughly yet, they seem to have thought it through well enough. But I would rather the government keep the money, and use it on folks and programs who need it more than I do, rather than hand it to me then tax it back from me.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Nicole

      I agree 100% and I don’t understand why the Democrats don’t come up with a catchphrase that doesn’t use the word “tax” to say this.  I don’t hate “claw it back” but they could find something less aggressive I imagine.  If media grouses, “but then these families will OWE TAXES” the Dems can reply, “the issue is that wealthier families who get this stimulus aren’t spending it.  If they aren’t spending it, then they’ll still have it at tax time to pay back, since they didn’t need it.”

      Also, in addition to critical thinking, it’d be great if schools could teach kids how taxes work and what they’re for.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      The Thin Black Duke

      • Jeff Bezos not paying taxes is the problem.
      Reply
    9. 9.

      artem1s

      If the GOP won’t move on this, Dems should brand them something other than fiscally responsible. The GOP are being Scrooges/Potters and should be branded as such when they start haggling over the tiny bit of coal they will allow us to have. I’m fine with the Pro-Death Party but I’m sure someone more creative in branding could come up with much better phrase to tag them with.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      JMS

      Taxing back would be a nightmare. How many people upon getting “free” money would remember to save it because they have to pay it back. No, they’d get angry that the government tricked them and they spent the money already.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Every single person in the country other than me and mine is undeserving of govt largess. And yes, I mean you.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @JMS: How many people upon getting “free” money would remember to save it because they have to pay it back.

      Feel the need to say that I do it every month. (eta: the saving money for taxes that is, not the getting of free money)

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @The Thin Black Duke: Exactly.  This fact that some couple earning $200,000 a year got a check for $2000 is not the problem here.  The fact that multi-millionaires and billionaires are paying no more in taxes than the couple making $200,000 is.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      pacem appellant

      This is Atrios’s bailiwick. He’s been harping on this for ages. i think your (4) is actual number (1) and the only reason. The other three are post hoc justifications.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @JMS:

      Taxing back would be a nightmare. How many people upon getting “free” money would remember to save it because they have to pay it back. No, they’d get angry that the government tricked them and they spent the money already.

      This is a legitimate concern but there are a couple of ways to get around it.  You can let people pay off their taxes over a couple of years via payroll deductions.  You can take a percentage of the next government handout.  Just as people have internalized that it’s OK for Uncle Sam to have an interest-free loan (their tax return), they can learn this, too.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @TheOtherHank: to repeat what he said, I though “underserviving” is code for “poor and not white”. I assume Totally NOT cowardly traitor bleach drinking REAL (and still NOT gay)  America is all for giving money to rich whites.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      DCrefugee

      I have a handyman who helps out around my decadently large property, averaging two days a week. I pay him $15/hour, which is more than he makes from his other “clients.” He turned 65 today, is a Viet Nam-era U.S. Navy vet, and has had some medical/emotional problems over the years the exact details of which I’m not aware. He’s been receiving Social Security, disability and/or some other assistance for a couple of years. He’s worked for me off and on since 2010. He’s white, has a high-school education and has done manual labor all his life.

      Until recently, I paid him in cash. A couple of years ago, he told me I could pay him by check, which he deposits into a commercial checking account. Recently, he asked for at least partial payment in cash again. It seems whichever agency provides his assistance mandated he allow them access to his checking account, to verify he doesn’t make more than some threshold.

      This seems really stupid to me, as the expense of checking his account periodically far outweighs the “risk” of him making too much money, especially since he’s going to spend it almost immediately. It’s not like he’s saving up for a Ferrari.

      It’s all of a piece, designed to ensure the “undeserving” among us don’t get real assistance, are prevented from even incremental success and, effectively, are punished for being poor.

      Taxing the rich is only a start…

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @DCrefugee:

      Until recently, I paid him in cash. A couple of years ago, he told me I could pay him by check, which he deposits into a commercial checking account. Recently, he asked for at least partial payment in cash again. It seems whichever agency provides his assistance mandated he allow them access to his checking account, to verify he doesn’t make more than some threshold.

      Most guys like this who do work around my place who are younger don’t care about cash or check.  I realized that’s because they have a couple of kids and they’ll never make enough to have to pay $1 in tax.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      VeniceRiley

      IDK you could call it a grant/loan economic bounceback program. If you make over a certain amount in the year, you’re deemed to have bounced back and must repay this short term interest free loan , 100% or 50% as you no longer need the loan. If you’re still in trouble financially and make under, say, 60K, it’s a tax free grant.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Brachiator

      Instead of attaching some kind of one-off means test to every government program, thus making each of them overly complicated and less likely to help the target population, just track the handouts from each program and trust that next year’s taxes will settle accounts.

      What does this have to do with the recent or proposed stimulus program? Means testing was simple, based on the adjusted gross income of 2018 or 2019 tax returns. And the payments are not taxed, which makes them a more effective stimulus than deferred taxation.

      Some critics, conservative and liberal, insist that the new stimulus should be targeted to those most affected by the current economic downturn. A recent WaPo article suggests that some “wealthier” people who got the prior stimulus should not have received anything because they saved the money instead of spent it. The “experts” cited in the story want to target the money to lower-income families only.

      This is all just delay and jibber jabber. The current stimulus program is actually fairly simple and effective. Just get the damn money out.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Fair Economist

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      Open thread: Big news as much for who introduced it as for it being introduced

      Sahil Kapur @sahilkapur ·1h
      News: Sen. Tom Carper introduces the Washington, D.C. Admission Act to make DC the 51st state.

      One result of the failed insurrection is to make it abundantly clear that the safety of the country demands DC be a state so the DC National Guard is not under the control of the President. I think that’s going to warm up a lot of cold feet.

      With the tax-back system, one option for upper middle class people who don’t want the inconvenience an interest-free loan from the government is to not consider it income if it wasn’t cashed. So shred it and forget it if it’s too much hassle to write a check in April 2022.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      West of the Cascades

      @Brachiator: This. “Taxing” higher income people a lot more is obviously what needs to be happening, but why “tax back” a stimulus check when there’s a simple mechanism to not pay out stimulus checks to high earners in the first place?

      Reply

