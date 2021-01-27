Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: John Kerry, Gina McCarthy, President Biden Live

    15Comments

    4. 4.

      Citizen Alan

      I am waiting with baited breath for Green Party nitwits to start telling me what’s totally wrong with every one of those appointees.

    8. 8.

      germy

      Florida Man

      Justice Dept.: A Florida man has been arrested on charges of conspiring with others in advance of the 2016 election to use social media platforms to disseminate misinformation designed to deprive individuals of their constitutional right to vote. https://t.co/EVM9yJLUHJ

      — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 27, 2021

    9. 9.

      germy

      Since we’re doing old videos of Marjorie Taylor Greene harassing people, here’s her from before she was elected, in Feb 2019, turning up in Congress to try & get @IlhanMN & @RashidaTlaib to retake their oaths on a Bible & not a Quran: (h/t @ehananoki)pic.twitter.com/YMr7InKYqZ

      — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 27, 2021

      the provision governing oaths of office doesn't even say you have to say the oath *on* anything, just that you have to say the words. You could be sworn in on a cheesecake factory menu https://t.co/avd9tWTlUL

      — Wesley (@WesleyLowery) January 27, 2021

    12. 12.

      zhena gogolia

      So happy about all the great people in Biden’s administration! I don’t even remember feeling like this with Obama. He had quite a number of Arne and Rahm type people. Not getting that vibe this time.

    13. 13.

      zhena gogolia

      Thank you, TaMara, I’m so glad when there is a positive thread about Biden and his team. So sick of talking about evil Repugs.

