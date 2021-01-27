I have been on phone calls all morning but was able to listen to John Kerry and Gina McCarthy and I was completely impressed. I remain hopeful. Here’s that video:
And Biden is speaking, and I’m late, but you can rewind.
Open thread
thylacine
Biden’s not wasting any time. He swore in a large group of EPA political appointees (who don’t need Senate confirmation) on January 20:
https://www.epa.gov/newsreleases/epa-welcomes-members-biden-harris-leadership-team
He added some more today:
https://www.epa.gov/newsreleases/epa-welcomes-additional-members-biden-harris-leadership-team
Very good picks.
Lyrebird
Can’t follow the second link, only the first one.
Good news either way!
Ohio Mom
Every time I see something like this, I am newly proud to have always been a Democrat.
Citizen Alan
I am waiting with baited breath for Green Party nitwits to start telling me what’s totally wrong with every one of those appointees.
@Lyrebird: Not sure I understand – you can’t see the youtube videos?
SoupCatcher
@TaMara (HFG): thylacine’s second link is missing the letter “m” at the end.
eta. re: Lyrebird’s comment
2eta. Yay, Biden’s team!
@SoupCatcher: Thanks, I fixed it.
germy
Florida Man
Justice Dept.: A Florida man has been arrested on charges of conspiring with others in advance of the 2016 election to use social media platforms to disseminate misinformation designed to deprive individuals of their constitutional right to vote. https://t.co/EVM9yJLUHJ
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 27, 2021
germy
Since we’re doing old videos of Marjorie Taylor Greene harassing people, here’s her from before she was elected, in Feb 2019, turning up in Congress to try & get @IlhanMN & @RashidaTlaib to retake their oaths on a Bible & not a Quran: (h/t @ehananoki)pic.twitter.com/YMr7InKYqZ
— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 27, 2021
the provision governing oaths of office doesn't even say you have to say the oath *on* anything, just that you have to say the words. You could be sworn in on a cheesecake factory menu https://t.co/avd9tWTlUL
— Wesley (@WesleyLowery) January 27, 2021
thylacine
@TaMara (HFG): Thanks!!
@germy: If i was taking the oath of office, I’d swear in on a cheesecake, as long as I could eat it afterwards, of course I’d share, I’m not a monster.
zhena gogolia
So happy about all the great people in Biden’s administration! I don’t even remember feeling like this with Obama. He had quite a number of Arne and Rahm type people. Not getting that vibe this time.
zhena gogolia
Thank you, TaMara, I’m so glad when there is a positive thread about Biden and his team. So sick of talking about evil Repugs.
Joe got the “Tiny Desk” out, he doesn’t look as odd using it as his predecessor.
