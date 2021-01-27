Murano, Venice, Italy

There are two glass museums in Venice. One is in Murano, and is quite old. It was intended as a resource for glass makers so they could see what their spiritual (and often literal) ancestors had done. In recent years, it’s started to show more contemporary work, too, but the old purpose still persists. This is an antique glass chandelier in that museum. (By the way, the room where they had a lot of the contemporary glass was kind of shocking for a museum – the pieces are out on a big flat surface, with nothing to prevent you from reaching out and touching them; in fact, the way the room is set up, you ended up just inches from the work you were looking at. It was fantastic in a way, but kind of scary.)