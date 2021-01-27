On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).
randy khan
Back to Murano, and more glass. I told you it was a glass trip.
This and the next photo are from the studio of Lucio Bubacco. He’s another flameworker, one of the best in the world. This is a chandelier – think about how much work there is to produce something this big with this much detail.
While we were in the studio, he did a little demonstration and made this hand. The hand is about ¾ of an inch tall.
This is work by Livio Seguso. He is from one of the great glass families in Murano, but he left the family business to make his own work. It’s pretty much all clear like this and the glass parts of this installation are about 18” wide. It’s big, heavy work.
There are two glass museums in Venice. One is in Murano, and is quite old. It was intended as a resource for glass makers so they could see what their spiritual (and often literal) ancestors had done. In recent years, it’s started to show more contemporary work, too, but the old purpose still persists. This is an antique glass chandelier in that museum. (By the way, the room where they had a lot of the contemporary glass was kind of shocking for a museum – the pieces are out on a big flat surface, with nothing to prevent you from reaching out and touching them; in fact, the way the room is set up, you ended up just inches from the work you were looking at. It was fantastic in a way, but kind of scary.)
While Murano is a place of great tradition, it also houses a place called Berengo Studio, which promotes the use of glass in contemporary art, and puts on a show called Glasstress at the same time as the Biennale. The show usually combines some work by people who normally work in glass with work by people who don’t, like Ai Wei Wei When we visited, Glasstress was on, and at two venues, one in Murano and one on the main island. This is from the Murano part of the show. This piece is called Rag Chapel, by Olga Trevas, a Russian artist. Each of the glass jars is stuffed with fabric. It’s sort of a stained glass effect, but not.
This and the next photo are works by Lino Tagliapietra, who is thought of as the greatest contemporary glass artist by many people. These photos were taken in a gallery he has at his house (although we didn’t go into the house). He was trained in a traditional Muranese glass factory and then went on to work as an independent artist. He actually does most of his glassblowing in the U.S. these days.
More Lino. (Everybody in the glass world calls him Lino. It’s kind of like Cher.)
Okay, enough glass. Here’s a little slice of a Venice neighborhood, with a lovely little bridge. They really are everywhere, as are the little boats people use to get around.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings