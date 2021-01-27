On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

Two years ago I visited the Mulholland Dam at the Hollywood Reservoir to photograph the Hollywood Sign. While I was pleased with the visual photos, the IR photos were flat. I shot them using a 720nm filter, processed them for white vegetation and added a visual overlay. While the visual overlay helped to provide some contrast, the Hollywood Sign still didn’t stand out enough. Being that I’ve been toying with Aerochrome emulation, I though I’d wait for a day with some clouds in the sky and try shooting the lake and the sign with a 590nm filter (they let in more visible light). I also took my Galaxy NX camera, since it’s so cool, for visual shots.

I’ve been trying to get madame and the kid to join me for a walk from the north end of the lake down to the dam for several years with little success, so I decided to do it myself. This is not really a hike, it’s more of a walk down a street. There are no hills once you reach the trailhead and it’s just a flat road along the west side of the lake. The only problem from a photographer’s point of view is there is a chain link fence around the lake so any shots of the lake need to be shot though the fence (I’ve had to crop a few photos to remove pieces of fence).

The hike reports on this “hike” noted that to keep an eye out on the ground in the Spring and Summer since rattlesnakes like to come out of the hills to sun themselves on the asphalt. Being that I made the “hike” in early January this wildlife encounter wasn’t an issue, but I did run into a pleasant wildlife surprise. Rounding one of the bends in the “trail”, there were bunch of folk along the fence, looking closer, I notice a deer on the other side of the fence, less than a foot from the folk. I moved to the fence a ways from the people at the fence and noticed 2 more deer eating some of the leaves and stuff a few feet away.