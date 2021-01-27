Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – 🐾BillinGlendaleCA – Lake Hollywood

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Two years ago I visited the Mulholland Dam at the Hollywood Reservoir to photograph the Hollywood Sign. While I was pleased with the visual photos, the IR photos were flat. I shot them using a 720nm filter, processed them for white vegetation and added a visual overlay. While the visual overlay helped to provide some contrast, the Hollywood Sign still didn’t stand out enough. Being that I’ve been toying with Aerochrome emulation, I though I’d wait for a day with some clouds in the sky and try shooting the lake and the sign with a 590nm filter (they let in more visible light). I also took my Galaxy NX camera, since it’s so cool, for visual shots.

I’ve been trying to get madame and the kid to join me for a walk from the north end of the lake down to the dam for several years with little success, so I decided to do it myself. This is not really a hike, it’s more of a walk down a street. There are no hills once you reach the trailhead and it’s just a flat road along the west side of the lake. The only problem from a photographer’s point of view is there is a chain link fence around the lake so any shots of the lake need to be shot though the fence (I’ve had to crop a few photos to remove pieces of fence).

The hike reports on this “hike” noted that to keep an eye out on the ground in the Spring and Summer since rattlesnakes like to come out of the hills to sun themselves on the asphalt. Being that I made the “hike” in early January this wildlife encounter wasn’t an issue, but I did run into a pleasant wildlife surprise. Rounding one of the bends in the “trail”, there were bunch of folk along the fence, looking closer, I notice a deer on the other side of the fence, less than a foot from the folk. I moved to the fence a ways from the people at the fence and noticed 2 more deer eating some of the leaves and stuff a few feet away.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Lake Hollywood 7
Lake HollywoodJanuary 7, 2021

The fence.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Lake Hollywood 6
Lake HollywoodJanuary 7, 2021

Oh Deer.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Lake Hollywood 5
Lake HollywoodJanuary 7, 2021

The back of Mulholland Dam through the pine trees that surround the lake.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Lake Hollywood 4
Lake HollywoodJanuary 7, 2021

Visual shot of the Hollywood Sign and it’s surroundings reflected in Lake Hollywood.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Lake Hollywood 3
Lake HollywoodJanuary 7, 2021

Infrared shot, processed in Aerochrome style to highlight the sign.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Lake Hollywood 2
Lake HollywoodJanuary 7, 2021

Infrared shot with normal processing.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Lake Hollywood 1
Lake HollywoodJanuary 7, 2021

Closer visual shot of the Sign reflected in the lake, Ektachrome emulation applied.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Lake Hollywood
Lake HollywoodJanuary 7, 2021

At the beginning of the trail there is an upper portion of the lake separated by a dam, this is some kind of water intake device, i guess, that made for an interesting shot.

    8Comments

    3. 3.

      CaseyL

      Deer can’t be too rare in them thar hills, because mountain lions live up there, too, and they gotta eat something (besides luckless household pets left in back yards).

      LA is so huge, dense and sprawling at the same time, it’s always a bit disconcerting (to me) to be reminded it has its pockets of Wild still thriving. Disconcerting in a happy-making way.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      donnah

      Didn’t anyone see that 9-1-1 tv show this week? That dam broke, created a massive rock and mud slide, and part of the Hollywood sign fell down the hill. The paramedics all had to run in and save countless lives!

      It’s a good thing Bill has photos before the terrible disaster.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      cope

      I love seeing very familiar things like the Hollywood sign from different perspectives. I had no idea there was a reservoir below it. Does Noah Cross figure into its construction in any way? Thanks.

      I’m gonna guess the tower structure is the top of a water intake system and the white dots are buoys marking the “no go” zone to avoid being sucked in.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Origuy

      The Ektachrome emulation really does give that picture a classic look. Did you do that for the dam pictures, too?

      Reply

