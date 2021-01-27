Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Here's Why We Can't Have More Vaccine

Yesterday I wrote about my somewhat haphazard experience with getting the covid-19 vaccine, and you responded with stories of your own. It was a good thread.

Here’s why things are haphazard:

The Biden administration is desperate to ramp up the distribution of COVID-19 vaccine. But officials working with the White House’s coronavirus task force are running into a major problem: the data they need to track the delivery of doses is incomplete, often late, and sometimes even contradictory.

Without a reliable accounting system, the administration is essentially flying blind, instead relying on hundreds of local anecdotes about issues with supply and low vaccination rates, according to three officials working with the White House’s COVID-19 task force. That makes it much more difficult to piece together a cohesive picture of a national problem with life-or-death consequences. Some vaccine vials lost in the system could hold as many as six or seven people doses. And there are millions of doses unaccounted for, officials say.

Read the whole article. It’s much worse than I thought. I am sure that a civil servant in FEMA, CDC, or some other federal agency has the software and expertise to build a tracking system, but the Trumpies didn’t want that.

Open thread!

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2. 2.

      piratedan

      whocouldda node that not having a national disbursement plan and leaving all states as opposing consumers could be so screwed up?  It’s a mystery I tells ya.

      The Biden Admin is likely having to repair the damage of getting all the states asking the same questions and having that reported to the CDC and any other relevant federal agency.

      I can almost guarantee you that not every state is asking the same questions of each patient for testing, and not every community has the means to effectively perform contact tracing of the diagnostic test itself, so expectations that people would have their shit together and handle the vaccination distribution would be… disingenuous… Guy’s been on the job for a week, its gonna take some time to impose some order into the system… and that’s just presuming that there aren’t people lurking in the weeds fucking things up just because they can…

    3. 3.

      Major Major Major Major

      Having no plan is a bad plan, and the Biden administration does seem like they’re developing a good plan, but i don’t know if I’d pin my hopes on an underpaid Oracle administrator somewhere in FEMA 😅

      Does anybody know more about what Biden is doing to help Pfizer make more vaccine? I know he’s using the DPA for vials and stuff but I think i read the ultimate bottleneck is some fancy chemistry stuff that nobody knows how to make at scale because we just invented it? (I am very obviously not any sort of chemist)

    4. 4.

      Martin

      A lot of the gaps in the strategy are filling in, but the approval for children expected in about a month is key. If they can secure enough supply when that approval comes in, you start to ship to schools and you’ll get a population of 60 million people you can vaccinate very quickly and efficiently.

    6. 6.

      satby

      That chaos was deliberate and probably intensified after the trumpists lost the election. Wonder how many “missing” doses went to places that greased Jared’s palm.

      I see rikyrah and I are on the same page.

    8. 8.

      boatboy_srq

      @Major Major Major Major: With Merck’s own vaccine entry proving a very damp squib, their capacity might be available to boost production. Provided Pfizer or Moderna lets them have the recipe…

    9. 9.

      jonas

      Sigh. Just like with fucking PPE in the early months of the pandemic. The amount of unfucking things Biden’s people have to deal with…

      In other news, I finally got a vaccine appointment now again: a regional hospital ended up with some extra doses they needed to get rid of, so the state let them open up a couple of hundred extra spots this weekend and I snagged one. Last time was a false alarm — here’s hoping this works out!

    10. 10.

      rikyrah

      I hope that people do not start blaming their states.

      The states were lied to.

      Of course, if you live in a Red State, why don’t you check where your vaccine has gone.

      Is it like Texas and Florida, where the richer, Whiter areas, who were in the forefront of the ‘ open the economy/it’s all a hoax’ – have gotten the vaccine…

      while other areas where COVID has ravaged the populations…can’t get vaccine…

      Looking at you, you rotten azz muthaphucka Greg Abbott of Texas, when people in the county around Dallas saw the imbalance, tried to steer the vaccine to those who had been disproportionately afflicted with COVID, and his evil azz threatened to strip the county of vaccine – now THAT SHYT, the Feds need to come in an investigate.

       

      Same thing in Florida.

      You can call me suspicious. You can call me tinfoil hat wearing. But, I will always believe that Dolt45 had it set up that he would throw the vaccine to the Red States, and let them dole it out the way they wanted, with no Federal oversite.

    12. 12.

      matt the semi-reasonable

      They wanted to use vaccine distribution for leverage, like everything else.

      They’re corrupt garbage, and the Republican Party is also corrupt garbage. You can think of them like an organized crime syndicate/terrorist group that’s using its proceeds to finance a revolution.

    13. 13.

      matt the semi-reasonable

      @Major Major Major Major: In my company all hands today the medical leadership said that the vials only last 6 hours once they’re opened, so all 10 doses in a vial have to be used in that window. This seriously complicates administering the vaccine.

    14. 14.

      Gravenstone

      @boatboy_srq: Saw this morning that Sanofi is stepping up to assist production of the Astra/Zenica vaccine, so other pharma houses can do likewise. And proprietary information is just a confidentiality agreement (not a trivial undertaking, but they’re common in the industry) away.

    15. 15.

      artem1s

      Some vaccine vials lost in the system could hold as many as six or seven people doses. And there are millions of doses unaccounted for, officials say.

      Does anyone doubt this was by design, not just incompetence?  That the Traitor Tots were selling them off to the highest bidders? The insurrection isn’t the only reason the GOPers want us to ‘move on’ and forget what happened in the last administration.

      Martins: [on the ferris wheel] Have you ever seen any of your victims?
      Harry: You know, I never feel comfortable on these sort of things. Victims? Don’t be melodramatic. [gestures to people far below] Tell me. Would you really feel any pity if one of those dots stopped moving forever? If I offered you twenty thousand pounds for every dot that stopped, would you really, old man, tell me to keep my money, or would you calculate how many dots you could afford to spare? Free of income tax, old man. Free of income tax – the only way you can save money nowadays.

    17. 17.

      Served

      If Johnson & Johnson’s results next week come through, it will be a godsend. I have been very lucky, and have been able to manage fairly well through the past year of isolation, but imagining another lost year is pushing me to a breaking point.

    18. 18.

      Barbara

      I am somewhat flummoxed because I thought that they were going to use an existing vaccine distribution contract as the pipeline for the vaccine.  I think the vendor was McKesson.  I mean, every controlled product in the U.S. is supposed to go through secure tracking and tracing.  If they used that distribution contract, the vendor should know where things ended up.  This is insane.

    19. 19.

      J R in WV

      @boatboy_srq:

      @Major Major Major Major: With Merck’s own vaccine entry proving a very damp squib, their capacity might be available to boost production. Provided Pfizer or Moderna lets them have the recipe…

      I suspect the Defense Production Act means the Feds can force Pfizer And Moderna to work with Merck to produce additional quantities of vaccine pronto!

      Perhaps with the proviso that Pfizer/Moderna can always produce that additional quantity of vaccine themselves, however they can. While the recipe for making the stuff is somewhat valuable, the real crown jewel is how they designed and developed the vaccines themselves.

    21. 21.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Martin: At some point the vaccines need to get full FDA approval, not just emergency authorization. When that happens, it’ll be possible for employers or school systems to mandate that people get the vaccines. Right now they can’t.

    22. 22.

      White & Gold Purgatorian

      What a mess! I agree with rikyrah at #5 that some of this “loss” is deliberate graft and corruption .

      On a more positive note, my Mom’s pharmacy called this afternoon to ask if she wants the Moderna vaccine this Friday. On Monday we were ecstatic to finally get her appointments for the Pfizer shot from a local hospital. But she won’t need to get out of the car at the pharmacy, so we are going with that and will cancel the other appointment. The odd thing is this is a local independent pharmacy, not CVS, Walgreens, Walmart or any of the big names. Maybe someone is finally getting a plan here in Alabama.

    23. 23.

      Old School

      @Gravenstone:

      Nonviable if they’ve gotten warm. They’re likely garbage

      Maybe they are in the spare deep freezer in the pocket of the other coat that hasn’t been worn in a few weeks.

      Or maybe it’s just an inventory error and the vaccines never existed is the first place.

    26. 26.

      cope

      Certainly the states are compounding the chaos.  Here in Florida, my own very forward thinking county (Seminole) has seen its supply cut in half each week for the past three weeks.  In their weekly presser yesterday, they explained that they cannot commit to making any more appointments for vaccines.  Our governor and his lackeys seem intent on privatizing the vaccination process by outsourcing the program to Publix, a regional supermarket chain and supporter of Republican politicians.

      Health officials in my county don’t know for a fact that the doses they have had cut are going to Publix so they cannot reassure people that this is the case and tell them they just have to make plans to vaccinate in select grocery stores with pharmacies.  In point of fact, when I last looked at where Publix is administering vaccinations, my county was not included.

      I am selfishly glad that my wife and I took advantage of the good infrastructure for reserving and getting vaccines that our county implemented and the fact that I am tech-savvy enough to have done so but those behind us are not so lucky.  We are also lucky that Seminole County won’t give you the first jab unless they already have the second one on hand so we are getting our second shots this Saturday at the county’s designated location.

    27. 27.

      rikyrah

      This story from Tennessee:

       

      Vaccines Promised, Never Delivered

      Tenn. leaders say Trump’s failure to supply pledged doses slowing down state’s progress

      Brett Kelman Knoxville News Sentinel

      The Tennessee government at one point expected to get as many as 400,000 coronavirus vaccine doses from the Trump administration’s supposed vaccine reserve, which would’ve been a windfall for a state with untapped distribution capacity and limited supply, Tennessee’s top health official confirmed.

      Instead, state leaders were stunned earlier this month when it was revealed the federal reserve was empty. Tennessee got no surge of doses from the release of the reserve and, separately, is still waiting for increased vaccine supplies that federal officials promised would start this week, said Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey.

      “We were all under the impression there was this big reserve and they were going to flood the market with it,” Piercey told USA TODAY NETWORK – Tennessee. “We had calculated internally, just internal calculations, that we could get up to 400,000 – like this big (influx) of 400,000 doses. And it turns out, nah, that didn’t happen.”

      The frustration has trickled down to Knox County, where health department officials have been overwhelmed by the number of people calling to request the vaccine and underwhelmed by the number of doses actually arriving. They expected to receive more by now and have only been able to vaccinate 6,000 people through this past weekend.

      Tennessee’s vaccine shortage is some of the latest fallout from the chaotic end of the Trump administration. As the White House began to distribute vaccine last year, it assured Tennessee and other states it was holding a stockpile of second doses in reserve. Then, in the waning days of Trump’s term, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced the administration would release the reserve to accelerate vaccinations. Three days later, Azar admitted the reserve was previously exhausted so states wouldn’t get a surge of doses. He then resigned, effective on the final day of the Trump presidency, when he would have lost his job anyway.

      In a nation besieged by the pandemic, Azar’s admission drew fire from several Democratic governors who remain desperate for more vaccine. Governors in Minnesota, Michigan and Wisconsin issued a joint statement saying Americans had been “misled.” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee each publicly demanded an explanation. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said he was “shocked we were lied to.” Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said the administration committed “deception on a national scale.”

      While Tennessee’s Republican leadership has not voiced any such criticism, Piercey said she was “disappointed” and “frustrated” by the lack of vaccine supply and transparency from federal officials.

      Azar, in one of his final news interviews as health secretary, told NBC News on Jan. 15 the vaccine stockpile was empty because the Trump Administration already released those doses to states, confirming a Washington Post report that reserve doses were quietly distributed in December.

      Piercey, who is in regular contact with federal vaccine officials, said Tennessee was never alerted it already received a share of the reserve, nor did federal officials ever provide this explanation through official channels. Instead, from her perspective, it was as if the reserve vanished and states expecting a surge of doses were left with a “big black box of unknowns,” Piercey said.

      “It was just like that whole thing about this big reserve of second doses just never happened,” she said.

       

      The Associated Press and Kaiser Health News contributed to this report.

      Brett Kelman is the health care reporter for The Tennessean. He can be reached at 615-259-8287 or at [email protected] tennessean.com.

    30. 30.

      Shalimar

      @rikyrah: This has to be what happened.  West Virginia somehow has many times the doses that 4 times as populous Maryland has.  Florida seems to have as many as DeSantis wants.  Trump administration rewarded supporters and punished opponents, and the terrible record-keeping was intentional to make it hard to prove.

    31. 31.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Shalimar: I looked for a pattern like that but it seems to be far more random. West Virginia and Alaksa have a (relative) lot of vaccine, but so, apparently, do New Mexico and Connecticut, which are not Trumpy states. It’s all over the place.

    32. 32.

      narya

      I wish they would use FQHCs to help distribute vaccinations. They’ve been surveying us every week regarding testing (tests, positives, and now vaccinations), so they have another source for info. And they’ve given us piles of CARES act money–more to specifically vaccinate people would be fine, AND FQHCs are meant to serve people who face barriers to health care, i.e., we’re already serving folks who are harder hit by this.

    33. 33.

      J R in WV

      @Barbara:

      I thought that they were going to use an existing vaccine distribution contract as the pipeline for the vaccine…

      I mean, every controlled product in the U.S. is supposed to go through secure tracking and tracing. If they used that distribution contract, the vendor should know where things ended up. This is insane.

      No, this isn’t insane, this is carefully planned and criminal~!!~

      But since the approval of vaccines, every death should be a murder indictment for all the people controlling this deliberate cluster-fuck. No inventory? Criminal!!

      If there’s a witness to the theft of federally held vaccine, the sale, loss, or transfer of federally held vaccine, people should be jailed for the  murder of a human for every dose sold, transferred, or  lost. If it got warm and no longer works, that counts as murder too.

      This wasn’t stupid or insane, this was intentional criminal behavior. Creating the most valuable substance on Earth with no inventory control is contrary to every day commercial activity!!! There are probably a hundred thousand people working for the Federal government who could have created a high-end inventory system with scanners and bar codes in a couple of weeks. This isn’t secret squirrel genius stuff, this is every day commercial activity for every pharmacy, every distributor, every manufacturer of ASPIRIN, let alone the most valuable substance on the planet!!!

      I am outraged. Criminal behavior in the White House… Jared was in charge, arrest him first!

    35. 35.

      Elie

      @J R in WV:

      You got that right — CRIMINAL  I knew those Trump mofos would rip this off.  I bet most of the “disappeared” doses are on the black market or in Russia. What do you bet?  They need to get the FBI in on this asap while they can still capture some of the doses and the criminals making off with it…  I knew that they would do this!  Didn’t you?

    36. 36.

      jonas

      @Old School:Or maybe it’s just an inventory error and the vaccines never existed is the first place.

      This was part of the problem back in December when the first doses starting being delivered — General Perna claimed that the government was initially relying on some test or dummy figures in the system to schedule allotments to the states before realizing that they weren’t the actual shipment figures coming from Pfizer. That’s a mistake up there with the time that NASA lost a Martian probe because some engineers at JPL forgot to convert some metric figures to imperial (or vice-versa — I forget) in calculating the landing craft’s approach.

    37. 37.

      Aleta

      Good thing we won the election.  There should be a 2nd Thanksgiving holiday for deliverance from the Trump administration.

    38. 38.

      Shalimar

      @cope: I saw a story last week.  Vaccine available at roughly 16% of Publixes in Florida.   Every single one of the 110+ Publixes that have it are in a county that voted for DeSantis.

    39. 39.

      Cheryl from Maryland

      My husband (pre-existing condition of renal failure) just got approval from Montgomery, Co, MD to pre-register for the vaccine.  Since GOP governor Hogan hates MoCo and has been sending the County less vaccine, we anticipate at least 4 weeks for my spouse’s vaccine.  His 97 year old mother in Fairfax, VA is in senior living and has heard nothing about a vaccine.  People like us are looking to Biden et. al. For improvement.

    40. 40.

      wjs

      Folks, if it looks like this system was designed so that vaccines could be skimmed off the top and distributed to business associates of Jared Kushner, just note that elections have consequences and handing America over to an international crime syndicate probably wasn’t a good idea but you already knew that.

    41. 41.

      jonas

      @rikyrah:   Then, in the waning days of Trump’s term, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced the administration would release the reserve to accelerate vaccinations. Three days later, Azar admitted the reserve was previously exhausted so states wouldn’t get a surge of doses. He then resigned, effective on the final day of the Trump presidency, when he would have lost his job anyway.

      Yeah, but remember that time the Obamacare website was slow and didn’t work right for a few weeks? So both sides….

    42. 42.

      rikyrah

      @Martin:

       

      If a school system can’t promise that every adult in the building has been vaccinated – they have no business opening schools back up for children.

       

      We are having this problem in Chicago, and I am ALL IN with the Teachers Union. They service the groups most affected by COVID-19. No teacher should have to risk their lives RIGHT NOW.  Vaccinate all adults, and then open the schools.

       

      I understand that kids are hurting. My Peanut is hurting. She really does need to be in a physical school setting. But, she is ALIVE. And, all the adults around her are still ALIVE (saying prayers). That’s more important to me.

       

      Talk to me in September about kids going back.

    43. 43.

      wjs

      @Cheryl from Maryland: NYTimes Columnist Tom Friedman, a MoCo resident, was whining on Twitter this past week about how he can’t figure out where to get his elite rear end vaccinated and didn’t seem to know Hogan was still the governor.

      Imagine that.

    45. 45.

      CarolPW

      Got my first shot today (eastern Washington state). Started out looking like a clusterfuck but wasn’t bad. Got confirmation 10 days ago that I was eligible to get vaccinated. Made an appointment Monday for a Tuesday 1:54 pm time slot at the Benton County fairgrounds. Saw in the paper Monday afternoon that the fairground staff weren’t able to access the on-line appointments. Got an email Monday night that they had overbooked Tuesday, and to come in Wednesday between 8:30 and 11:00 am.

      Arrived at 8:30 and joined a long line of cars. Got the shot from a nice young National Guardsman at 10:00. Waited in a line of cars with people regularly checking up on us for 15 minutes and came home. Everyone we spoke to during the process was very happy to talk to the dog, and nearly all of them asked if she got her shot too.

    47. 47.

      VeniceRiley

      @narya: I also work for a very large FQHC & PACE and can confirm. We are awaiting 2nd shipments but were savvy enough to hold our booster doses.

      I too wonder if Jared sold the first lot off and everything after that was from the reserves lot. Remember the late start?

    48. 48.

      Elie

      @Barbara:

      All they had to do was make sure that data on doses produced would never be validatable in the data that the states had.  Easy enough.  No effort is made to tie or reconcile numbers by date.  It should have been easy as pie but of course, if you want to make some doses disappear, you actually don’t want to synchronize or match numbers.   So seeming incompetence is by design….

    49. 49.

      Another Scott

      @Matt McIrvin: It is indeed all over the place, and I suspect at least part of that is because there’s no national standard for record gathering and reporting for lots of things COVID-19 related.  E.g. I’ve harped on the fact that Virginia does not report “recovered” numbers, so if you look at Ohio and Virginia on Worldometers.info, it looks like 3/4+ of the people who ever got COVID in Virginia is still infected, while 3/4+ in Ohio are recovered.  Which makes no sense. Until there’s uninform reporting, “active infections” numbers aren’t meaningful (in an absolute sense – changes might be, maybe).

      Similarly, BlueVirginia:

      […]

      So, how is Virginia actually doing these days? I chatted with Gov. Northam’s Chief of Staff, Clark Mercer, a bit earlier this evening, and he pointed me to the CDC’s latest vaccinations data, which Mercer notes “is for today and is the most accurate.” What does this data say? Mercer emphasizes the following points:

      * “Virginia has administered nearly 7,000 doses per 100k people. That’s better than 24 other states, including our neighbors of: Tennessee, Maryland, and North Carolina.”

      * “We have administered approximately 51% of the doses received. That’s very close to the national total (53%), and better than 13 other states, including Maryland, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania.”

      * “And we are nearly at the Governor’s goal — set less than three weeks ago — to get to 25k shots per day. Over the last four days, Virginia administered over 30k shots per day.”

      That actually doesn’t sound too bad at all…and it’s almost certain to continue getting better in coming days and weeks.

      As for the “delta” between shots distributed and administered, a statistic that many of us have been focused on, Mercer points to two big challenges states are facing:

      1) “There are ‘second’ shots the CDC sends that are accounted for to give people their second dosage, so it shows up in states’ counts, but won’t be used until that second shot appointment happens”

      2) “The federal pharmacy partnership with CVS and Walgreens- they are federally contracted nationally to do long-term care and assisted living facilities. States don’t control this program, and the companies keep vaccine on hand for clinics taking place in the next couple of weeks- often around 100k.”

      […]

      “You can’t manage what you can’t measure.”

      One of the big early tasks of the Biden people is figuring out what data they need, how to make it uniform across the country, and how to get it in a timely manner. I suspect they’re making rapid progress on that as we speak, but it’s a big job.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    50. 50.

      citizen dave

      @wjs: I agree that Tom Friedman is the worst (learned that here), but CBS newsguy/kinda historian John Dickerson pointed out it may have been a joke callback to the Truman administration…seriously.  Here are the two tweets:

      Thomas L. Friedman @tomfriedman 

      Jan 25

      Does anyone have any idea where 65-year-olds and older can get vaccinated against Covid in Maryland? They opened the category today and told people NOTHING about where to go. None of this would be happening if Larry Hogan were governor.

      John Dickerson  @jdickerson

      Jan 25 

      To those rightly pointing out that Hogan is governor, it’s likely this is an updated version of a joke from the Truman administration. None of this would be happening if Truman were president. An Eisenhower variant was that if Sherman Adams dies, Ike will have to become president

    52. 52.

      cain

      @matt the semi-reasonable: They’re corrupt garbage, and the Republican Party is also corrupt garbage. You can think of them like an organized crime syndicate/terrorist group that’s using its proceeds to finance a revolution.

      It’s my observation that states like mine have had a relatively slow roll out compared to red states.

    54. 54.

      The Moar You Know

      Largest logistics agency in the world is the DLA – Defense Logistics Agency.  This would be child’s play for them.  Maybe somebody should call them or send an email or something.

