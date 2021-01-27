Yesterday I wrote about my somewhat haphazard experience with getting the covid-19 vaccine, and you responded with stories of your own. It was a good thread.

The Biden administration is desperate to ramp up the distribution of COVID-19 vaccine. But officials working with the White House’s coronavirus task force are running into a major problem: the data they need to track the delivery of doses is incomplete, often late, and sometimes even contradictory.

Without a reliable accounting system, the administration is essentially flying blind, instead relying on hundreds of local anecdotes about issues with supply and low vaccination rates, according to three officials working with the White House’s COVID-19 task force. That makes it much more difficult to piece together a cohesive picture of a national problem with life-or-death consequences. Some vaccine vials lost in the system could hold as many as six or seven people doses. And there are millions of doses unaccounted for, officials say.