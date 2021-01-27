Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

GME YOLO

by | 51 Comments

This post is in: 

If you’re just hearing about the GameStop short squeeze, here are some explainers.  James Surowecki:

GameStop is a struggling, kind of boring, mid-size retailer stuck in a legacy business — selling physical video games. But it’s also pretty much the only company anyone on Wall Street is talking about right now after its stock rose 160% in a matter of hours on Monday morning to an all-time high of $159. (By day’s end, GameStop’s price had been cut by more than half, but that still left it up more than 300% this year and almost 3,000% from its 52-week low. And it was up another 15% at Tuesday’s open.)

It isn’t GameStop’s precipitous rise, impressive as that’s been, that has everyone fascinated. Instead, it’s what fueling that rise: concentrated buying by thousands upon thousands of small individual investors who are using sites like Reddit and Robinhood to drive up what are now being called “meme stocks.” GameStop is the best-known of these meme stocks, simply because its gains have become so outrageous. But it was preceded last year by Hertz and Kodak, which, despite having struggling businesses, saw their stock prices soar when they became Reddit darlings. And now stocks like AMC, Nokia, and Blackberry (which is, yes, still in business) have also caught Redditors’ fancy.

Here’s a longer one at The Verge that details how Robinhood, a trading app, made this easier.  Here’s a story on why AMC is the next GME.

Wall Street – like a casino, but it’s where you keep your retirement money.

Open thread.

    51Comments

    2. 2.

      Roger Moore

      If I were with the SEC, I would look very carefully to see if anyone who unloaded a long position during the squeeze was involved with pushing Game Stop on Reddit.  It would be hard to go after all the retail investors who were involved, but if someone is manipulating those retail investors, they need to be caught and punished.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      polyorchnid octopunch

      What beef said. I wonder how long it’ll be before Reddit starts receiving the subpoenas for subscriber information.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      different-church-lady

      What retirement money?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Barbara

      Ugh.  It takes me back to some very dark places that resulted in me losing money for very bad decisions that were prompted by very bad people.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Roger Moore

      @beef:

      The thing is that it’s not a normal pump and dump play.  There were hedge funds with huge short positions in Game Stop- it was supposedly the most shorted stock on the exchange- who had to unwind those positions because they didn’t have enough reserves to cover their shorts. It’s a classic example of a short squeeze.

      The short squeeze is what sent the stock through the roof, but once it’s over the stock is likely to fall back to something more closely resembling its real value.  That’s going to kill the retail investors who bought to try to trigger the squeeze and who didn’t get out in time.  The real winners will be anyone who managed to sell off a long position during the squeeze.  That’s why I think the SEC needs to look carefully at the people selling during the squeeze to see if they tried to manipulate others into triggering it.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      MattF

      The Verge article is good, explaining how Robinhood makes money. Hint: they‘re selling timely data on their customers to professional traders. I’ve known enough Wall Street professionals to stay away from them— unless you have a fetish for being skinned.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Central Planning

      I checked on GME yesterday when I heard about it – price was $80. I checked this morning, because my luck is usually when I buy something that I hear about, the price goes down. Anyway, it was over $300 this morning, and it’s $345 now

      I still don’t own GME.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Served

      There is also the activist component to it, where the Reddit group is trying to take down a specific hedge fund. They had to hit a specific stock price, and the entire $13 billion fund would collapse.

      The initial GME Reddit investor took his initial long play in September 2019, and has turned $50,000 to $22million.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Barbara: I gave up trying to figure out the stock market long before 2008, but I look at housing prices and wonder why so few people are getting nervous.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      BruceFromOhio

      But it was preceded last year by Hertz and Kodak, which, despite having struggling businesses, saw their stock prices soar when they became Reddit darlings. And now stocks like AMC, Nokia, and Blackberry (which is, yes, still in business) have also caught Redditors’ fancy.

      Old wine, new skins – this is the boiler room in fast-forward ripping off the kids with too much time on their hands.

      @beef:  indeed.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      PenandKey

      And this is a prime example of why I’m a firm believer in Bogle’s “don’t bet on individual stocks, invest in the whole market” philosophy. Trying to game high frequency algorithm trading platforms with better network latency than I’ll ever have is sheer lunacy. Better to invest in vanguard funds and skip out on the churn. Yeah, the rates are lower, but I don’t go to casinos or buy lottery tickets for the same reason. I prefer to keep my shirt.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      JaneE

      This sounds borderline illegal. As if we need yet another thing to investigate these days.

      Back when I was working there were a couple of guys – different companies, years apart – who got really excited by some small stock no one else seemed to notice and spent all their coffee room time touting the great opportunity to all and sundry. Both times the company had a great product and an unlimited market – unlimited because probably 90% of the country really didn’t have a use or desire for what they made. This may be the modern internet version of the guys who were jazzed by a product and company that no one else cared about, but now they have an audience of thousands or more and there are bound to be some like-minded people out there.

      I can lose my money just as quickly at Las Vegas, have a lot of fun doing it and get free drinks at the same time. I certainly don’t have the inclination or ability to actually analyze a stock in order to decide if I should buy it or not. Index funds take all the work out of it, and do just as well over the long haul.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      West of the Cascades

      How many billions of dollars in tax revenue that could be used to fund all sorts of Nice Things could be generated by a one-cent-per-trade tax on stock trading?

      Reply
    23. 23.

      RobertB

      @Roger Moore:  IANA lawyer, nor an investment person. So, worth every penny you paid, etc. But it looks like the people who get into trouble would be the people who started buying GME to stampede the short sellers and the option writers into covering their shorts.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      “The markets are inherently rational, and do the yeoman’s work of setting value, and how dare you say that hedge trades are bad for business and long term stability and so speculative that they are nothing more than roulette spins.”

      – Some Glibertarian Commentary

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Another Scott

      The sure sign that a bubble is going to burst (sometimes soon, usually within a couple of years at most), is the popular press/TV getting in on the hype.  Be wery, wery careful.

      In other news, Space Force has come up a few times recently.  GovExec talk about the issues with getting rid of it.

      tl;dr – It may be very hard to get rid of, but deciding what it (and Space Command) actually does (and where they’re located) will be easier.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      hueyplong

      @JaneE: When I was a dealer (long, long ago) and someone got hot on our (craps) table, we called for “free” cocktails out of order so as more easily to get the money back.

      That and converting their winnings to larger denomination chips worked like a charm.  Pretty soon everyone was wiped and we were standing at an empty table discussing that night’s Giants-Dodgers game.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      boatboy_srq

      Wall Street – like a casino, but it’s where you keep and your broker and your 401k administrators and your IRA administrators and your pension plan managers and most of your management all make bets with your retirement money.

      Somewhat more accurate.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Bill Arnold

      As far as I know, short squeezes are not illegal. Case law otherwise? Not sure how/why doing it with a distributed hive-mind Voltron is qualitatively different.
      This piece in bloomberg is interesting.
      GameStop Is Just a Game – Also BlackRock, Melvin Capital and Leon Black. (Matt Levine, January 26, 2021)

      I think that in modern markets you could even do a bit better than that and
      have a completely honest pump-and-dump:
      – I show up on Reddit and say “hey let’s pump GameStop.”
      – We all buy GameStop, knowing that we’re just doing it for the pump, with no real or fake catalyst for the stock to go up.
      – It goes up, because we bought a lot of it.
      – Other people see us doing this, read my Reddit post, know we are pumping the stock, and also buy it, because we seem to be having fun, and they like fun too.
      – Eventually some of us get bored and start selling and the price collapses.
      The point here is that it is at least theoretically possible that no one buys stock for any reason other than “hey it’s a fun pump.” That is, no one is deceived about the fundamentals (there’s no fake news about the company), and also no one is deceived about the technicals. No one says “huh this stock is up on a lot of good buying pressure, I should buy some”; everyone who buys says “hey this stock is up because it’s being pumped, and if I get in now I might still get out before it collapses, and that’ll be fun.” It is “respect the pump” as a quasi-mystical mantra.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      RaflW

      “like a casino, but it’s where you keep your retirement money”

      Yes and no, of course. What the GME gamers are doing is, at least for some of them, a little more strategic in trying to screw the hedge funds.

      It also sounds like a round of bored folks are getting into amateur/newby day trading, and that’s likely not to go well – where the casino tag is more apropos.

      But no one should be saving for retirement like that. Boring, broad-based index funds, held for multiples of years is the way to do that – and yes, of course I know many many people can’t afford to even dabble.

      The fundamentals of our economy are f*cked, and not likely to get fixed in the next 4 our 8 years. $15/hr minimum wages getting passed will help a bit, but we will also need a significantly different tax regime. Inequality is getting worse, and there is only so much bread and circus to be done before the populace gets so restless that the true elites (aka Republican donors) may face unexpected threats.

      This is the lesson of history I think the rich forget about once per century. Political stability requires a little more “giving back” than these bastards are willing to do. So the rabble have to shift the rich’s frame of self-interest.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Ken

      @West of the Cascades: Proposals for a Tobin Tax on stocks are always met with howls that it will destroy the markets.  I never could figure out why commissions don’t do the same.

      Besides, if stock transactions don’t generate enough added value to survive a 0.01% transaction tax, maybe the resources would be better directed to an industry that does – say, fast-food.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      burnspbesq

      @beef:

      It’s something very different.

      As of a few days ago, the number of GME shares sold short (a bet that a stock will go down) was greater than the number of shares outstanding. For reasons that remain unclear and that I would probably see as irrational, a whole big mob of retail investors decided that it was time for the shorts to take it in the shorts.

      ‘I’m certainly not opposed to the SEC taking a look, but if you’re hoping for heads to roll, my guess is that you’ll be disappointed.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      RobertB

      @JaneE: What would be illegal would be what you’re describing – you and I touting some penny stock and selling it back and forth to each other to get the price to go up.

      This looked more like the sort of shit I would watch on CNBC 20 years ago.  “Buy DunceCo, it’s a sure thing.”  Except this was on Reddit, and the line was, “Buy GME call options, and when the option writer chickens out it will be Fat City.”

      Reply
    38. 38.

      pacem appellant

      @Another Scott: Thanks for the read! your tl;dr is spot on. My mother purchased a Space Force t-shirt for me. I haven’t gotten rid of it (yet), but I’ve never worn it in public. I think Biden should eventually re-name the Space Force. I don’t know if he can, but that would help separate the work it does from 45.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Barbara

      @BruceFromOhio: Seriously, who could have guessed that Madlibs would become a model for political discourse.  I thought that the allegations that were spewing from Giuliani and Powell regarding election fraud were like a game of Madlibs, and then I saw someone tweeting out that very sentiment and I knew I wasn’t alone.  It’s like an organic brain disease.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      KenK

      @PenandKey: @#13 Yep. For a long time, my wife and I have been in “sector funds” and stayed away from individuals. I’m retired and my wife is ‘almost’ retired. Our holdings are probably a bit cash-heavy compared to funds (60%) but we s/be be fine short term and long term.

      Many decades ago, when I first dipped my toes into investing, my advisor suggested that I “kitchen” invest. By that, he meant to look in your kitchen cupboards to see what brands you had. Nothing sexy about canned/boxed foods, but foods are generally always in demand ;)

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Barbara

      @KenK: My own view is that most people shouldn’t buy individual stocks unless they really know something about an area, and the idea comes to them from that knowledge, or disinterested reading and their own research.  In other words, do not buy any individual stock at the suggestion of any other person who could profit from it.  That might sound somewhat extreme, but as a guiding principle with very limited exceptions it will save you from making some seriously expensive mistakes.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      burnspbesq

      @KenK:

      Nothing sexy about canned/boxed foods, but foods are generally always in demand ;)

      That’s why I own Lilly and Dexcom. The diabetes pandemic ain’t going away any time soon. And it feels good to get back a tiny portion of the absurd amount I spend on insulin.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Roger Moore

      @PenandKey:

      It’s not even obvious that the return is better with fancier investment vehicles.  Even if a hedge fund really can do better than the market- and the data doesn’t really support that- the costs are so much higher that it doesn’t make sense.  The only people hedge funds make rich are the people running them.

      I have personally put almost all my investments into very boring stuff like index funds.  The only remotely risky investment I have is my brother-in-law’s company, and that was more of a way of supporting his dream than a hard-nosed investment decision.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Roger Moore

      @RobertB:

      But it looks like the people who get into trouble would be the people who started buying GME to stampede the short sellers and the option writers into covering their shorts.

      Those people are going to get in financial trouble.  The people who really ought to be in legal trouble are the people who started the stampede, especially if they profited from it.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Obdurodon

      Just as stock trading itself was democratized a while ago, now so are the traders’ dirty tricks. This is most definitely not a good thing. As I said on Twitter, anyone who’s just now hearing about this and rushing to get into it is effectively jumping into shark-infested waters. Maybe they’ll be lucky, but it’s not an approach I’d recommend. For every one who turned $50K into $22M there are at least three who did the exact opposite, and nobody could have predicted which one would be the winner.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Roger Moore

      @burnspbesq:

      For reasons that remain unclear and that I would probably see as irrational, a whole big mob of retail investors decided that it was time for the shorts to take it in the shorts.

      If I understand correctly, the actual market information that made this kind of make sense is that Game Stop was doing well selling the new generation of PlayStation and XBox consoles.

      Reply

