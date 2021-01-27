Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Call the National Guard if your insurrection lasts more than four hours.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

The revolution will be supervised.

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Not all heroes wear capes.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

We have all the best words.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Yes we did.

Dinky Hocker shoots smack!

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Reality always wins in the end.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Tuesday/Wednesday, Jan. 26-27

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Tuesday/Wednesday, Jan. 26-27

by | 20 Comments

This post is in: ,


======

Expat living in Singapore:

======

======

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • Bruce K in ATH-GR
  • Brutusettu
  • JPL
  • MagdaInBlack
  • mali muso
  • Mousebumples
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NeenerNeener
  • NotMax
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • sab
  • satby
  • Splitting Image
  • TS (the original)

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    20Comments

    1. 1.

      sab

      Budweiser retired all its drafthorses when the Belgians bought it out, so I didn’t want to see its commercials anyway.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY yesterday:

      279 new cases. 692 hospitalized, 142 in the ICU. 893 deaths. 33% of hospital beds available, 23% of ICU beds available. 4.7% positivity.

      We’re heading back up again.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      NotMax

      “Oklahoma trying to return its $2m stockpile of hydroxychloroquine”

      “Whaddaya mean we threw out the original shipping cartons?”

      Reply
    7. 7.

      satby

      @MagdaInBlack: word. Haven’t been in one since.

      I’m fighting “vaccine hesitancy” in the office, now up to three of them, all women in their 30s. I wish the vaccines would get regular FDA approval so the doctor would feel comfortable requiring them.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      sab

      Only 65, so not eligible for vaccine until Feb 8. Curious about the scrabble then.

      Teachers are in our tier. Why aren’t child daycare workers? Hate to be cynical, but they don’t have big unions like teachers. Just doing very essential work is not enough to give you political clout. Political leaders say they want to revive the economy, but actually they only want to respond to political pressure. How the fuck are mothers supposed to go back to work if their kids daycare isn’t safe?

      ETA I have only been out and about twice in the last month. In both places, the frontline workers were new to me and very young. Both businesses have a history of employee stability. The old guys not being there is disturbing. I hope it was by choice.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Splitting Image

      Canadians are still a long way from achieving herd immunity despite raging second wave

      Despite?

      A better headline would read: “Raging second wave proves Canadians are still a long way of achieving herd immunity”. But I suppose the National Post has gotta do what it’s gotta do.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      Greece saw a spike from Monday to Tuesday, from 432 new cases Monday to 814 on Tuesday. There are concerns that the B117 variant (the “British variant” as it’s called in the Greek press) is becoming more prevalent.

      Vaccination continues – they’re now vaccinating people 80 years old and older. Yesterday’s reported vaccination number was 8,406, bringing the total vaccination shots delivered to 195,783 (182,778 Greeks have received at least one shot, which means that 13,005 second shots have been delivered).

      For perspective, Worldometer lists Greece’s population as 10,394,016. So that means that one-point-seven percent of Greece’s population has been vaccinated (with at least one shot) to this point. I hope the pace of vaccinations picks up quickly, because at the current rate, it’d take three years for Greece to be fully vaccinated.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      sab

      Black death in 1348 killed off half the world. I am not much in favor of unvaccinated herd immunity as a concept.

      ETA : Okay, the Americas missed it, but still…

      Reply
    12. 12.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Most poor nations ‘will take until 2024 to achieve mass Covid-19 immunisation’

      Most poor countries will not achieve mass Covid-19 immunisation until at least 2024 and some may never get there, according to a new forecast, which maps a starkly divided world over the next few years in which a handful of developed countries are fully vaccinated while others race to catch up.

      Countries such as the UK, US, Israel and those in the EU will probably achieve “widespread vaccination coverage” – meaning priority and vulnerable groups, and almost all of the rest of the population – by late 2021, according to analysis from the Economist Intelligence Unit. They will be followed by a slew of other developed countries by the middle of 2022 and then most middle-income countries by the end of that year.

      But 84 countries that make up the world’s poorest will not receive enough doses to sufficiently immunise their populations for at least a further year, a global faultline that will run through the first half of this decade, said Agathe Demarais, the unit’s global forecasting director and author of the report.

      “It’s going to define the global economy, the global political landscape, travel, pretty much everything,” she said.

      Which, due to mutations occurring in those populations, could have the knock on effect of making current vaccines less effective and/or more deadly infections and/or more likely to lead to long term disability. On the trump hand it just might mutate into another common cold.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 numbers. Director-General of Health Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah reports 3,680 new cases today in his media statement, for a cumulative reported total of 194,114 cases. He also reports seven new deaths today, for a total of 707 deaths — 0.36% of the cumulative reported total, 0.47% of resolved cases.

      There are currently 42,389 active and contagious cases; 314 are in ICU, 122 of them on respirators. Meanwhile, 1,858 patients recovered and were discharged, for a total of 151,018 patients recovered – 77.8% of the cumulative reported total.

      17 new clusters were reported today: Parit Lanjut, Industri Grisek, Jalan Trus, Jalan Medini, Tengah Tiga, and Pengerang Utara in Johor; Persiaran Tecoma building site, Jalan Danau, Jalan Yahya, and Jalan Pudu in KL; Jalan Mutiara, Tanjung building site, and Persiaran Perkilangan in Selangor; Jalan Sulaman in Sabah; Jalan Seri and Jalan Pengkalan in Perak; and Bendayan in Sarawak.

      Jalan Pengkalan and Bendayan are community clusters. The rest are all workplace clusters.

      3,674 new cases today are local infections. Johor has 1,069 cases: 54 in older clusters, 683 in Parit Lanjut, Industri Grisek, Jalan Trus, Jalan Medini, Tengah Tiga, and Pengerang Utara clusters, 224 close-contact screenings, and 108 other screenings. Selangor has 819 local cases: 70 in older clusters, 67 in Jalan Mutiara, Tanjung building site, and Persiaran Perkilangan clusters, 503 close-contact screenings, and 179 other screenings. KL has 696 local cases: 49 in older clusters, 187 in Persiaran Tecoma building site, Jalan Danau, Jalan Yahya, and Jalan Pudu clusters, 216 close-contact screenings, and 244 other screenings. Sabah has 295 cases: four in older clusters, six in Jalan Sulaman cluster, 212 close-contact screenings, and 73 other screenings.

      Perak has 180 local cases: 30 in older clusters, 43 in Jalan Seri and Jalan Pengkalan clusters, 72 close-contact screenings, and 35 other screenings. Negeri Sembilan has 112 cases: 43 in existing clusters, 37 close-contact screenings, and 32 other screenings. Penang has 101 cases: 35 in existing clusters, 49 close-contact screenings, and 17 other screenings.

      Kedah has 76 cases: 27 in existing clusters, 29 close-contact screenings, and 20 other screenings. Sarawak has 70 cases: 51 in older clusters, two in Bedayan cluster, one close-contact screening, and 16 other screenings. Terengganu has 68 cases: 23 in existing clusters, 18 close-contact screenings, and 27 other screenings. Melaka has 63 cases: 17 in existing clusters, 30 close-contact screenings, and 16 other screenings. Kelantan has 60 cases: three in existing clusters, 35 close-contact screenings, and 22 other screenings. Pahang has 42 cases: 12 in existing clusters, 23 close-contact screenings, and seven other screenings.

      Putrajaya has 19 cases: five in existing clusters, six close-contact screenings, and eight other screenings. Perlis has three cases: two close-contact screenings, and one other screening. And Labuan has one case, found in other screening.

      Six new cases are imported. Three were reported in Selangor, two in KL, and one in Perak.

      The seven deaths reported today are a 55-year-old man in Perak with no co-morbidities listed; a 74-year-old man in Sarawak with gout; an 84-year-old man in Sabah with diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidaemia, and chronic kidney disease; a 72-year-old man in Selangor with diabetes and hypertension; a 72-year-old woman in Selangor with diabetes; a 61-year-old man in Selangor with diabetes, hypertension, and chronic kidney disease; and a 71-year-old woman in Perak with diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidaemia, and a hearing problem.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      mali muso

      Going in for my first shift as a volunteer at our local mass vaccination clinic later today. Just doing clerical duties but excited to be part of the effort!

      Reply
    16. 16.

      TS (the original)

      Day Seven: we have found a way to secure vaccine supply adequate to provide a dose for EVERY adult by summer.

      Amazing – a competent government  gets the supply & is working to sort out the distribution. They highlight how incompetent and useless the last lot were.

      Wonder if the press will do anything except complain that they haven’t got the distribution sorted.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Mousebumples

      @satby: i believe the fda is waiting on X months of safety studies for approval. I think one of these previous threads (thanks, as always, AL!) indicated the probable timeline for application for approval.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.