For the first time in 37 years, we aren’t running a commercial during the Super Bowl. Instead, we’re helping to safely bring America back together again soon. Watch to learn how. pic.twitter.com/vpfnqDoDMK — Budweiser (@budweiserusa) January 25, 2021





BREAKING: Biden admin. orders additional 200 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine, a move that could provide enough doses for nearly every American to get fully inoculated by the end of the summer, a senior admin. official says. https://t.co/MFdK4hDxem — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 26, 2021

As @NorahODonnell pointed out on air, the 3 week forecast is very important, given that the 2nd dose is required 21 days after the 1st dose for the Pfizer vaccine (28 days for Moderna). This way, states won't have to hoard vaccine to ensure that people receive a 2nd dose on time. — Sara Cook (@saraecook) January 26, 2021

Day Seven: we have found a way to secure vaccine supply adequate to provide a dose for EVERY adult by summer. BUT that still leaves getting them all vaccinated — building the infrastructure, ending the hesitancy — as challenges. https://t.co/yn9kRu4Zcm — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) January 26, 2021

The US reported +4,045 new coronavirus deaths today, bringing the total to 435,452. The 7-day moving average rose back to 3,417 deaths per day, matching its previous high on January 12. pic.twitter.com/3Q3ANjHD7D — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) January 27, 2021

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the US has, for the moment at least, leveled off and started to decline, just shy of 10 million. pic.twitter.com/V4ynlMteFD — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) January 27, 2021

======

A devastating milestone: More than 100 million coronavirus infections have now been reported worldwide — with the death toll topping 2 million.https://t.co/X1ym6Jc840 — NPR (@NPR) January 27, 2021

Globally, >71.3 million doses of #COVID19 #vaccine in 57 countries have been administered, at a rate of roughly 3.57 M doses/day.

In the USA so far 24.5 M shots have been given. At an average rate of 1.27 million doses/day administered.https://t.co/Y8p9IM0BZT — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) January 27, 2021

The European Union is threatening to restrict the export of #coronavirus vaccines amid growing anger at the slow rollout, by @yulst. (Canada's Pfizer vaccines come from Belgium.) https://t.co/h6gmwU0Rw2 via @NBCNews #COVID19 #vaccination #GlobalHealth — André Picard (@picardonhealth) January 26, 2021

What’s happening to the EU vaccine scheme?https://t.co/bGa3Rmu2td — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) January 26, 2021

More than 100,000 people have died in the United Kingdom after contracting the coronavirus, government figures show. Britain is the fifth country in the world to pass that mark, after the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico, and by far the smallest. https://t.co/EuP3AOkOxz — The Associated Press (@AP) January 26, 2021

Facing a scary coronavirus variant, the UK is running a high-stakes, real-world vaccine experiment. It's gambling that it can extend the interval between 2 vaccine doses to stretch limited supplies https://t.co/sG6zxlWYNe — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 27, 2021

Portugal's government was urged to seek international help and transfer COVID-19 patients abroad as deaths hit a record high and the oxygen supply system of a large hospital near Lisbon partly failed from overuse https://t.co/stbvepZIwC pic.twitter.com/MYnnKKjuOO — Reuters (@Reuters) January 27, 2021

Russia confirmed 17,741 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, bringing the total number of reported infections to 3,774,672 https://t.co/bnlZqWuxWQ — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) January 27, 2021

Iran has approved Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, a win for Moscow as it aims to bolster its geopolitical clouthttps://t.co/uWfUgOHwwZ — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) January 27, 2021

Dubai seemed to have the coronavirus licked. Then it flung open its doors. https://t.co/Dicv2kIRIo — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 26, 2021

China injects more than 22 million doses of coronavirus vaccines https://t.co/lOI0WRo11i pic.twitter.com/Fp5khvghMj — Reuters (@Reuters) January 27, 2021

Thousands of health workers lined up across Nepal to get the coronavirus vaccine as the Himalayan nation began a three-month vaccination campaign. https://t.co/GHhVRugq9x — The Associated Press (@AP) January 27, 2021

Expat living in Singapore:

anyway, I know for a fact that at least one vaccination site was allowing walk-ins (including expats) near the end of the day. one assumes this is because the docs/nurses on site didn't want unused doses to go to waste — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) January 27, 2021

Australia records 10th day of no local COVID-19 cases https://t.co/fcCp1Q7O25 pic.twitter.com/aFEJPYpS8S — Reuters (@Reuters) January 27, 2021

Peru orders total lockdown across 10 states as second wave bites https://t.co/NfNpa6tH1p pic.twitter.com/v6BE0XkGyQ — Reuters (@Reuters) January 27, 2021

Canadians are still a long way from achieving herd immunity despite raging second wave: report https://t.co/nnnu0mvL8G — Theresa Boyle (@theresaboyle) January 26, 2021

======

Crazy story: Two big German newspapers ran reports saying the COVID vaccine is less than 10% effective for people over 65, but they appear to have just misread the trial data that said less than 10% of the trial *participants* were aged 65+ https://t.co/fX8E2yviv1 — Tom Gara (@tomgara) January 26, 2021

Given the @US_FDA OWS didn't require companies to prove their #COVID19 #vaccines actually prevent spread of the virus, Israel has done a mass experiment, proving at least that there's “no serious morbidity,” and "just .014% of people" who vax'ed w/2 doses "got a mild COVID-19." https://t.co/wG2BH9YqGl — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) January 26, 2021

When covid came on the scene a year ago there were no treatments that reduced major outcomes.

Now there are 3:

—Dexamethasone, 17% mortality reduction

—IL-6 blockers, 24% mortality reduction on top of dexamethasone

—Monoclonal antibodies, 70% reduced death or hospitalization — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) January 27, 2021

======

We know #COVID19 deaths are grossly undercounted in the US. Now this study shows a correlation between "Trump country" — places where the former President enjoys high support — and misattributed deaths in the #pandemic .https://t.co/YM0ZIZ5IY5 — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) January 26, 2021

So much of politics in America and elsewhere is driven by resentment that somewhere, somehow, someone who doesn't deserve it is getting something you want https://t.co/cYNEGsHOSJ — Matt Schiavenza (@MattSchiavenza) January 26, 2021

"Oklahoma trying to return its $2m stockpile of hydroxychloroquine" https://t.co/b5lsEbp7Ex — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) January 26, 2021