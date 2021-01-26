Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus / We've Got To Do Better

We’ve Got To Do Better

by | 92 Comments

This post is in: ,

I received my first dose of the Moderna covid-19 vaccine yesterday. I’m incredibly grateful and find my free-floating anxiety much relieved. I have an appointment for the second dose. No more reaction than a sore arm so far.

But the method of getting it leaves much to be desired.

New Mexico has a vaccine registration website. If you’re in New Mexico and you haven’t signed up yet, do it now. I’ll wait.

I signed up early and got replies via email and text that I was registered, with my registration number. They added some things to the website and said if you didn’t fill them all out (not onerous), you wouldn’t be contacted. Fortunately, I kept checking and updated my registration.

And then I heard nothing. The state told local media that Group 1A, medical personnel and people in congregate living situations, were completed in early January. But I talked to a friend in a retirement community shortly after that, and she was just about to get her shot the next day.

Further, they were moving on to Group 1B, which should include me. But no notification. I complained on Twitter to tweets from Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and the New Mexico Department of Health. Letters to the editor from others in Group 1B started appearing in the Santa Fe New Mexican. The New Mexican ran a couple of stories about groups received their vaccine seemingly out of the stated order. They were deserving people – one group that feeds the homeless and teachers. Hard to disagree that they should get the vaccine.

The problem was the seeming disconnect between what we read or heard in the news and what we saw happening. Notification through the registration system what group we were in and an approximate date we might get the vaccine might have helped. But nada. I began to wonder if the registration meant anything at all.

Out of the blue, on Saturday night, I received a text and an email. I could sign up for an appointment! I ran to the computer and got my second choice of time, my priority criterion being AS SOON AS POSSIBLE. That was yesterday at noon.

Snow complicated my plans. I shoveled the driveway, and by eleven it and the uphill road out of my neighborhood were clear.

I expected to see something out of my childhood, updated. Entry personnel with computers to check my registration and appointment numbers. A socially-distanced line of seniors. Multiple vaccination stations, with personnel ready to inject. An area of socially-distanced chairs in which to wait to see whether there would be a reaction. I wondered where that would be at the supermarket, but maybe they had a large back room for meetings and such.

When I arrived, I looked for signs directing me to the vaccination area, but they weren’t there. The man cleaning carts told me it was at the pharmacy, down thataway.

That was it. The usual pharmacy area, enhanced with four chairs for making out the paperwork and sitting afterwards. The usual pharmacy staff, two people behind the counter that I could see, were doing their usual things, plus checking appointment numbers and handing out the paperwork that asked the same questions I had answered on the website. The signatures and paper were probably to absolve the supermarket of responsibility.

The tech called me to the back room and administered the shot. Yay!

There were about four or five of us. Four or five per half-hour. Any more throughput would have required more personnel. I think vaccinations were available for eight hours. That’s eighty people a day.

The population of Santa Fe is 84,000. The surrounding rural areas add up to 100,000. At eighty a day, that will take 1,050 days to vaccinate all of Santa Fe, more to include the surrounding areas. That’s three years. Let’s say that there were three vaccination clinics yesterday in Santa Fe – the state isn’t telling us how many there are. That’s still a year to go. And we don’t know whether the supply of vaccine will be there. Yesterday the Biden team said they didn’t know how much vaccine they had.

Joe Biden has brought a capable team in to manage the response to the pandemic. Because the Trump team would not cooperate during the transition, they are playing catch-up. Biden plans to use FEMA for the kind of vaccine clinic I was expecting to find. FEMA sounds enthusiastic about the assignment. The states depend on the feds for supply and information, both of which have been disappointing.

Delays are baked into the system, but let’s hope things speed up in the next few weeks.

    92Comments

    1. 1.

      dmsilev

      Congrats on the jab!

      There’s a bit of improvement in supply expected for next week:
      White House expected to tell governors they will get more coronavirus vaccine doses starting next week

      Federal allocations of coronavirus vaccine doses to states and other jurisdictions are expected to increase by about 16 percent next week, easing shortages that have intensified nationwide without fully alleviating supply problems.
      Jeff Zients, coordinator of the White House’s coronavirus response, is expected to inform governors of the increase on a call Tuesday afternoon, according to two people familiar with the situation who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss it.
      The weekly allocation is forecast to go from about 8.6 million doses to about 10 million doses. The vaccine is distributed on a population basis among 64 jurisdictions, including 50 states, eight territories and six major cities.

      I think the target production rate, Pfizer and Moderna combined, is 2 million doses a day. So there’s still room to grow. Also, J&J is expected to announce the results of their trial within about a week.

      Edit. I just have to reproduce the highest-rated comment on that story:

      Look at that!  An advance story on a call to take place this afternoon, providing an update on number of vaccines to the states, with actual details.
      And yet, the Germs Over People party politicians still support the methods of the madman who tried to destroy the credibility of our medical and science organizations…. and actively worked to kill Americans with fake medical and science facts.
      They STILL wanted him in office.

      Emphasis added. That one’s a keeper.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      The expectation you had describes exactly the situation at the hospital where I got my first shot last week.

      But Trump screwed this up as much as possible given the skill of the scientists who, luckily, did not work for him

      Reply
    3. 3.

      guachi

      I’m in the military. Many of us got shot one last week. Relatively efficient as the military is pretty good at giving people shots. Then they ran out. Cancelled for everyone else. Oh, well.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Doc Sardonic

      Have no clue when or if I will ever be able to get vaccinated in the wonderful state of Florida. Although I am liking the Biden administration’s handling of things thus far. I really appreciated the new press secretary’s bitch slapping of our shithead governor after he popped off about not needing FEMA to assist.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Hildebrand

      My wife and I received our first dose yesterday in Detroit.  The City of Detroit has a great system set-up:  You make an appointment, get scheduled, then do this through a drive-through clinic they set up in the parking garage of the TCF Center downtown.  You pull in, are checked in, fill out paperwork, they mark on your car your number, you pull through, wait a bit, get into line (still in your car), they come to you, check your paperwork, ask a few questions, and they give you the vaccine.  They have you wait 15 mins, come back, check on you, and if you aren’t having any adverse reactions, off you go.  (They have a place for folks with allergic reactions.)

      The whole thing took 65 minutes – from pulling into the line to leaving.

      They were processing 8 lines of 6 cars every 20-25 minutes.  Most cars had two people

      edit:  Actually, it was 16 lines – they sent us into two directions at one point.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      patrick II

      DeSantis and Florida:

      📌Fisher Island (median income $200,000) has a 51% vaccination rate

      📌Opa-Locka (median income $27,000) has a 1.4% vaccination ratehttps://t.co/sY3dg2a9Y3
      — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) January 26, 2021

      From How to Screw up a Pandemic” at Raw Story

      Reply
    7. 7.

      aliasofwestgate

      Depending on how fast things are ramped up, i expect to be vaccinated in 4 to 6 weeks. But the missing doses i highly suspect were spirited away by the Trump Admin/traitor tots/grifters before Biden took over. You don’t just ‘lose’ vaccines like that. As a pharm tech, shipping was tracked every step of the way on all medications including when they were dispensed! Vaccines included. So that issue, i think will come to light in a few days to possibly a few weeks. For now? It’s just the waiting period while they take stock of the situation and get things moving at actual full speed, and organized.  Not a small task, but it can be done. It also can be done fairly quickly with a competent admin, which we now have.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      rivers

      I just got my first shot yesterday. I agree that figuring out what to do after having registered on the NJ State site several weeks ago was not clear. However, our councilman sends out an e-mail regularly and he suggested that over 65’s call the Senior Services number at City Hall. I left a message, they returned it three days later and three days after that I got my shot, so I count that as pretty efficient. The actual process at a local community center was very well organized and everyone was super nice. I’m now signed onto a vaccine app they gave me and I can report symptoms if I have any. ( I don’t.) So, so far, so good. I think that the problem– apart from how many vaccines the states get – is the confusion around how to get an appointment in the first place.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      lofgren

      What makes you think there were only three? For all you know there were 25. If all you need is a pharmacy and four chairs, there could have been dozens.

      A lot of your complaint seems to come down to the government not texting you enough to keep you posted on their progress. Are you saying that media reports were false? Or just that the governor did not respond to your @ tweets?

      A lot of this just sounds like that free-floating anxiety. You have no idea if the throughput at the clinic was the same during the entire 8 hours, or just slow while you were there. You have no idea how many clinics there are. You’re skeptical of media reports on Santa Fe’s progress because you weren’t personally updated by text or tweet, but actually your vaccination window seems to have fallen during the 1b period just as predicted. The three year estimate, itself based on dubious assumptions, assumes that vaccine delivery will remain stable over time which seems like a highly unlikely scenario. Delivery will likely fluctuate based on which segment of the populations is getting vaccinated, vaccine availability, and like a dozen other factors that I don’t even know about.

      Take a deep breath. The vaccination plan is obviously very faulty, but you have no idea if it is faulty in the way that you describe because everything here is speculation based on fear.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Betty Cracker

      @Doc Sardonic: Same boat here. I too cheered when Jen Psaki flattened Gov. Slabhead!

      We live in the boonies some 100 miles north of Tampa, and the vaccine rollout has been an absolute clusterfuck up here. In my county, a recent vaccine cattle call had hundreds of seniors driving around in the pre-dawn darkness trying to figure out where to line up for their shots. Some got them. Hundreds waited hours and did not get them.

      My 81-year-old mother-in-law lives in a retirement community not far from The Villages. She has no idea when she’ll get a vaccination. Ditto my father, aunts and uncles, some of whom are in high-risk groups in addition to being over 70. Sorta looks like decades of Republican govs defunding public health has a downside.

      On the positive side of the ledger, my sister (a nurse-anesthetist) and SIL (an ER doc) both got both of their shots.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Keith P.

      I tried last week and this week, but all three hubs in my county weren’t taking requests for appointments.  I’m pretty pissed off about it, TBH…by the time they take appointments again, I expect them to already be onto the next phase, jacking up demand that much more.  And the whole line situation *really* sets me off, because we, as a whole, have been getting progressively more conditioned to accept waiting in insane lines – and why not, you have a good chance of getting interviewed on the news if you’ve camped out somewhere for 12 hours to get BBQ Movie Tickets groceries a vaccine.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Sister Golden Bear

      OT: But I just wanted to give my thanks to everyone who voiced support in yesterday afternoon’s thread. As mentioned, I wasn’t on BJ much yesterday, so I wasn’t able to reply in time to the thread itself

      Unfortunately, Republican attacks to deny healthcare to trans kids are underway in multiple states. So the fight is far from over.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      germy

      Beverly Hills-based Dr. Robert Huizenga confirmed to Variety that his practice has been offered in excess of $10,000 by individuals, including members of the entertainment industry, desperate to get vaccinated.

      “We’ve been offered bribes. We see people taking planes to every location. We’ve seen people try to transiently get into the healthcare profession or on staff at nursing homes, so they qualify for an early vaccine,” said the physician, who has also appeared as an expert on the NBC weight loss competition show “The Biggest Loser.”

      Huizenga said individuals from the entertainment space were well represented in those hustling for an early shot, in a “fight for their lives. You can’t really blame them for pulling out all the stops. The state and the government have set up a system that is really horrendous.”

      https://variety.com/2021/film/news/covid-vaccine-hollywood-skipping-line-1234891647/

      Reply
    16. 16.

      soup time

      I got my jab last Saturday, and it was an entirely different experience than Cheryl’s.

      First, email notification and a unique link for the scheduling website. They were set up to process 20 patients every 15 minutes, from 6am to 5pm, that’s 880 people/day, three days a week. Arrived at the hospital in Olympia to see a line of people outside the entrance. LOTS of signage with arrows where to line up, where to go next. Three staff checking names on a list prior to entry, then follow signs. Fill in a short form, wait for another staff to admit you to the jab room where there were 8 nurses/pharmacists doing the jabs, two more loading syringes. Then to a waiting room for 15 minutes observation, staffed with more nurses. About 20 staff at hospital working the operation. Very well coordinated.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Annie

      Ha!  I registered in San Francisco, got a notice that I was eligible since I am 65 and I should  call my doctor for an appointment. Doctor’s office voicemail says they don’t have the vaccine.  Back to the San Francisco Department of Public Health site which says all allotted doses of vaccine have been administered.

      I will check again today.

      but the system is absurd.  I’m eligible because of age.  But I work mostly at home and only go out for work (one day per week), grocery store once a week, and walks.  I should not be in line for vaccination ahead of the 24-year-old who checks out my groceries, or my 30 year old neighbor who’s a teacher.  No one has asked about any of those things.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      randy khan

      Experiences vary widely across the country because the states have almost no guidance on what they ought to do.  As a result, they’re all improvising, and some are doing it better than others.

      The good news is that we now have people who understand logistics and transparency in charge of the situation, so things should get better.  The real question is how fast they can ramp up production and distribution plans.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      trollhattan

      Congrats Cheryl, every jab is cause for a celebration. Can’t wait for mine (registered with the county and nothing back yet, at all).

      Does anybody know the potential impact of EU threatening vaccine export restrictions? e.g., one of Pfizer’s big plants is in Belgium.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      aliasofwestgate

      @randy khan: Conservative estimate is a month at the very least, possibly more if they run into issues along the way. That’s to at least get the whole thing running at a decent speed. I’m just glad that things are moving even now, as they evaluate and start getting things in place as we speak.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      randy khan

      @Annie:

      At the fine-grained level you describe, you’re right that you shouldn’t get the vaccine sooner than the people you mention.  But this kind of thing always is done in broad strokes because it’s logistically too complicated to make those fine distinctions.  Heck, I signed up for notifications from the Virginia vaccine site, which used fairly broad categories, and it still had much more detail than you’d like for that kind of thing.  Big, simple categories that people can understand are the way to go.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      jonas

      NY is a clusterfuck stepping repeatedly on rakes made of more clusterfuck. Not only have most counties run out of vaccine, the other day I got a confirmation for a shot at a state site only to turn up and be told that due to a database error or something, several thousand “fake appointments” had been made erroneously (including mine) and they stuck me on a waiting list. In the meantime, of course, there are no other appointments available anywhere else that’s allowed to vaccinate my cohort.  Grrr.

      I thought Biden was going to use the DPA to boost vaccine production. Where does that stand?

      Reply
    24. 24.

      chopper

      for my signup it was simpler as to the first dose, but as to the second it was not. unlike my wife, i wasn’t able to sign up for both on the same visit to the website (different entity administering the vaccine). so i worried, given all these stories about people in some other states not being able to get signed up for their second shot due to all manner of issues.

      emails to the hospital sign-up system didn’t go anywhere, and i had to look around for some time until i luckily stumbled onto what looked like a page where i could attempt to sign up for the second dose, but it said they weren’t opening up appointments yet. kept retrying every morning until a few days ago the results up and changed, but there were already almost no slots left in the ~28 day window. nabbed one, but only b/c i had been trying over and over again.

      can’t imagine how this is working for people who are not at all tech savvy.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      germy

      I wonder if this will be a yearly thing, getting vaccinated against COVID, the same way we get our yearly flu shot

      I like to think it’ll be a one time (two-dose) deal, and then we can all forget about it and return to normal.  But I really don’t know.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Doc Sardonic

      @Betty Cracker: I live in the non-Villages area on the Lake-Orange border and our initial shipment of vaccines was 3000 doses, barely enough to cover healthcare workers, let alone the Village people. Hope those folks are getting good and pissed off about it.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      JillR

      Delurking to say, my patients and friends (in Santa Fe) have told me of at least 5 vaccination sites, including Santa Fe High School, where they have several “bays” to give shots in. I agree that it seems somewhat disorganized, though I think that is partly due to supply problems- apparently, like other states, NM is not getting as many vaccines as they had been told.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Scout211

      The process here in California is frustrating, to say the least.  The fact that it is all set up by county makes it uneven and very confusing.  Our county is rural, so our population is low compared to other counties and the number of health care workers and first responders is lower as well.  So there were fewer doses given to our county in the 1a group.  Now that they are starting 1b and we both qualify in that group.  Our older population is actually a fairly high percentage of the population. But currently, they are out of doses.

      The county has a partnership with Dignity Health Hospital to distribute the vaccinations.  The system to sign up is a  . . . phone number.  You leave your name, date of birth and phone number on a voice mail. Within the first few days of the phone number being set up, they had 10,000 calls.  So that means that when they get the next delivery of doses, each and every one of those 10,000+ residents will need to be called back to make an appointment.  Does this even seem viable?  A staff of hundreds on the phones?  Huh?

      I get why they decided on a phone number.  Many residents don’t have internet and those over 65 often cannot navigate an online sign-up system.  But 10,000+ call-backs??? That doesn’t seem very efficient to me.

      So we wait.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      ColoradoGuy

      I got my first vaccine (Moderna) on the 21st, through a local grocery chain. Thought it would be at a hospital, but nope, just a little room at the in-store pharmacy. First time we had been in any store since March 5th, so Ms Colorado and I wore a double-mask. Felt very weird walking into the store and filling out paper forms with the same questions as the on-line forms, but with a signature this time. Made sure  to wash hands very thoroughly when we got home, and discard and wash clothes, as well.

      The shot was nothing, couldn’t even feel it. Didn’t even know I had it until the bandage went on. No reason for shot anxiety, nothing to feel or get worried about.

      But we both what seemed a weird flu for about 36 hours afterward, achy muscles, odd skin sensations, fatigue, and in my case, chills a few times. Hot baths and 2 grams of Vitamin C seemed to resolve it. Other folks we knew who got it had no reaction at all, aside from the expected sore arm.

      48 hours later, l was actually quite a bit more energized than usual. Maybe it was the lifting of nearly a year of anxiety, and the sureness of the knowledge that once this takes hold, even if we get sick, we will not end up in the hospital. Still wear a double mask, of course, but it feels like there’s a safety net for the first time.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      The Moar You Know

      Yesterday the Biden team said they didn’t know how much vaccine they had.

      Were I Joe Biden, and thank God I am not, I would have said that question needs to be resolved by close of business today. And it does.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      chopper

      i will say tho, the process at the clinic for my first dose was fantastic. the line was long but it moved super fast, stopping at several points along the way; first a temp check and OK sticker, then a room full of desks to look up your info, then a line into a big ballroom being repurposed for tons of vaccinations. from the point i entered i was shepherded the whole way by a bunch of volunteers, and from the door to the point where i got the shot it was less than 10 minutes.

      well designed and the volunteers really made it quick and efficient. a model for how it should be done.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Cameron

      Florida is a mess; the Trump mini-me pretending to be governor has the essential Trumpian qualities of dishonesty and incompetence, although Manatee County seems to be doing the best it can.  I’m probably going to be late to the game although I’m almost 70 and have COPD, since they’re handling everything through a lottery system and have one drive-through site.  Since I don’t have a car and live pretty far away, I’ll cool my heels.  It is getting a bit much to hide all the time, though.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      germy

      @jonas:

      ALBANY — As of midday Monday, 91% of the first-dose COVID vaccine shipped to New York state has been injected into people’s arms, official state data indicated.

      With the ongoing shortage of vaccine, and the sometimes chaotic or random nature of its distribution, some people are worried that the second part of the two-shot vaccine won’t be available when they are due to receive it. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a news conference that the fear is unfounded.

      “You will get that second dose. The federal government protects that second-dose allocation,” he said.

      Cuomo offered no assurance that the availability of first doses would get better anytime soon, though. The number of doses supplied by the feds varies without warning from week to week, he said — “There’s no operational intelligence on this.”

      The state, meanwhile, has opened 3,000 distribution sites, a number far too great to fully supply.

      A sign of hope: The Biden administration plans to at least provide accurate predictions of the flow of doses to the state, Cuomo said, so they can better plan for its use.
      https://dailygazette.com/2021/01/25/second-dose-covid-vaccine-supply-safe-cuomo-says-even-as-first-dose-supply-inadequate/

      Reply
    35. 35.

      gwangung

      @germy

      Personally, jab and forget was lost the minute the anti-maskers and the Republican clods got any sway. The reservoir of active infection (and idiocy) was way too large for variants not to emerge.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      aliasofwestgate

      @jonas: He already signed the order for the DPA to be implemented. So it’s still going to take time to get that going.  Nothing will be immediately felt, of course. Vaccines being the thing that will take the longest time to get moving on and made. But the rest of the equipment needed and finding and training up vaccinators? They’re likely working on that right now.  The process takes a bit but is far from instant.  My guess is by mid to late February we’ll see things begin to speed up pretty quickly. *grins

      Reply
    37. 37.

      dmsilev

      So, some back-of-the-envelope estimates. Pfizer and Moderna total have contracted to supply 400 million doses (200 million people) by July. Johnson and Johnson has contracted to supply 100 million doses over the same period. Assuming that their single-dose regimen is effective, that pretty much gets us to all adults in the US. If J&J ends up needing to use a 2-dose regimen (they have a second trial going on that regimen), we’re still at 250 million by the summer. Novavax is in late trials, contracted to supply 110 million doses by the summer (55 million people). Bottom line, we should be in good shape by June/July if there aren’t any major snags.

      Astra Zeneca, who the hell knows. But if their second trial works out, they have a lot of potential capacity.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      trollhattan

      @Doc Sardonic:

      barely enough to cover healthcare workers, let alone the Village people.

      “A-right, I want the Indians lined up here, firemen here, construction workers, y’all come back Thursday.”

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Anotherlurker

      @Annie: I applied to Contra Costa County Health Services several weeks ago, for the Vaccine.  I am over 65 .  I received an email from them, yesterday, saying they are still reviewing my application.   ???

      I don’t understand this answer.

      My best guess is that they are swamped and behind on the applications.  However, if that is the case, why didn’t they just say that?

      I curse tru*p and all Republicans, daily.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      trollhattan

      @chopper:

      Sounds well thought out.

      I’m feeling like this is not going to be a once-a-century event and what we’re learning from COVID-19 will be put into use again in our lifetimes. Maybe my guppy’s lifetime.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      White & Gold Purgatorian

      Glad you were able to get a shot! My mom is scheduled to get her first shot this weekend and also has an appointment for the second. We were never able to get through on the Alabama Dept. of Health “vaccination hotline,” but our local hospital opened up an online registration for anyone currently eligible. They called her pretty promptly to schedule. The hospital is aiming to vaccinate 500 people a day this week, 7 days, and hopes to increase that to 1000 per day next week. Unlike the health department, they seem to have their shit together.

      I was a bit concerned that GOP run states might try to slow walk vaccine distribution so Biden would miss his 100 million in the first 100 days goal, but there is no sign of that here. The initial rollout was so slow that the governor and the health department got a huge amount of flak for being dead last in % of residents vaccinated. Then the Trump administration announced they were going to stop shipping vaccine to states who aren’t using it fast enough. That seems to have lit a fire under several Republicans in the state leg. who are now leaning on the health department to vaccinate more, and faster. So, I’m hopeful that things are going to pick up here, even after this slow start.

      And, of course, I’m beyond relieved that my mom should be fully immunized in time for her 93rd birthday. We locked down right around her birthday last year and she has barely left home since.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      The Moar You Know

      The process here in California is frustrating, to say the least.  The fact that it is all set up by county makes it uneven and very confusing. 

      @Scout211: I didn’t know that the state is letting counties take the wheel, and it’s good to know (it’s a fucking horrible idea, county government in CA is the absolute worst) because my county (San Diego) just changed their guidelines day before yesterday to something quite different than what the state has recommended.  To say that this is a clusterfuck is underrating the situation if anything.  This effort needs to be nationalized.  Now.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      oldster

      “I expected to see something out of my childhood, updated. Entry personnel with computers to check my registration and appointment numbers. A socially-distanced line of seniors. Multiple vaccination stations, with personnel ready to inject. An area of socially-distanced chairs in which to wait to see whether there would be a reaction. I wondered where that would be at the supermarket, but maybe they had a large back room for meetings and such.”

       

      I got my first shot last week at SUNY Potsdam — way northern NYS, up near the Canadian border — and it looked like exactly what you expected. They have a big gym all laid out as you hoped, and they are delivering over 500 shots per day.

      They also had about 20 people in uniform from the 10th Mountain Division, since Ft. Drum is just down the pike. They were helping in all sorts of low-level ways — taking names, walking people to their seats, etc..

      I found it very inspiring: this is how I want my nation to react in a crisis. It’s a damned shame that Trump wasted the first year in denial, and poisoned the well of public opinion.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      patrick II

      My 64 year-old brother was visiting his doctor at the VA clinic last week.  The nurse asked if he wanted a COVID shot.  Sure!  So he got is first shot and is scheduled for his second next week.  Eight people did not show up for their appointments, so rather than waste them they gave them to whomever was nearby.

      He called me and suggested that I hang out at the local VA clinic in late afternoons.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      WaterGirl

      @Cheryl Rofer@soup time:

      soup time, what you are describing sounds great.  The process Cheryl described was pathetic and ineffective, at best.

      With the new administration, hopefully we will see much more of the former and much less of the latter.

      Like everything else with COVID, it’s the lag time that gets us.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Barbara

      To simplify the appointment process you would have to simplify how those who get appointments are chosen.  If you are determined to use 100% of the current supply to meet the needs of those who are first in line, you will need to spend significant effort, which includes time and red tape, to identify, locate and schedule those people.

      You can use proxy factors once you have gone through the low hanging fruit (a bunch of highly eligible people in one place — nursing home residents and health care workers), but you will risk putting some less “worthy” recipients in front of others who should have gone sooner.  If you set up a tent in a hard hit zip code and let anyone walk in, it could be that only 50% of those who get the vaccine will be in a priority group, but you will vaccinate a lot of people.  This is a conundrum, but as more high risk people do get vaccinated, it matters less and less that we stick to a strict policy of vaccinating based on perceived need.  Even those who need it less come into contact with those who need it more.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      mrmoshpotato

      @jonas:

      rakes made of more clusterfuck 

      I assume these rakes are durable.  Good for clearing sewer grates, raking up tons of grass clippings, etc. 😁

      Reply
    56. 56.

      trollhattan

      @gwangung:

      Oh yes, a good deal was learned from SARS and ebola, and this time we’ve had to take it far, far further from lockdowns to restructuring school and businesses to putting hospitals into full triage mode to rapid test and vaccine development and now, to mass inoculations.

      Had Trump applied the Obama pandemic plan the US might not be doing what we are today, but many other nations would have fallen prey to COVID regardless.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Another Scott

      Yay!  Thanks for the report on your success.

      My step-mom in MS had an appointment to get the first shot on 1/29 but somehow it got moved up to 1/13.  Her next is scheduled for 2/10.  (Moderna).

      I see that the country is “already” doing over 1 M shots a day and that’s “great”.  But as you outline people need to look at the numbers in context.  The country needs roughly 600 M shots (population minus youngsters (still not approved for them yet, right?) x 2).  600/365 = 20 months to cover everyone eligible in the USA if the rate is 1 M/day.

      They need to ramp up well beyond 1 M/day.  Biden’s people understand that – that’s why they’re getting the Defense Production Act involved.  I wish that the reporters understood that too.  Too much of the reporting seems to push a narrative that as long as 100 M shots are given by April 15 then everything will be normal again.  It won’t.  And the population needs to be prepared…

      And, as AL’s COVID roundup said, the vaccine isn’t what’s going to save us.  Knocking down transmission and infection is what’s going to save us.  Vaccines are a tool in that process, but only one of many important tools (distancing, masks, testing and tracing, quarantine and isolation)…

      Thanks.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      citizen dave

      @White & Gold Purgatorian: “I was a bit concerned that GOP run states might try to slow walk vaccine distribution so Biden would miss his 100 million in the first 100 days goal, ”

      I understand the concern because Republicans, but it doesn’t seem to be happening in Indiana.  Getting over this ASAP means getting the economy back to “normal”, and all governors want that.  Plus we want to host the nation’s sportsball tournament in 7 weeks.

      My city opened a new vaccination site in a former grocery store that has capacity for 1600 shots per day.  Indiana has been saying the next wave is age 60-69, but Friday the gov. said it would 65-69, so I don’t know which.  State website still has the 60-69 tab, ready to be lit up

      I look from the wings at the play you are staging
      While my guitar gently weeps
      As I’m sitting here, doing nothing but aging
      Still my guitar gently weeps

      Reply
    60. 60.

      ColoradoGuy

      As long as China has a middle class that can afford to fly around the world, a liking for imported wild animals as exotic food sources and use in “traditional medicine”, combined with a Communist Party that likes to cover things up a long as it can, we’ll get more of these outbreaks. Guaranteed. Since there’s nothing we can do about these three factors, the world needs a system to shut down international air travel within hours of a detected outbreak, since that has been the vector that spread it around the world with frightening speed.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Lapassionara

      Missouri is officially last in the getting people vaccinated department. I have friends in my tier (75+) who have gotten their first shot already. They are in Tennessee, South Carolina, Texas, and Arizona, so it is not just that the state has conservative government. It is some kind of special stupidity. I fear even Biden will not be able to improve my chances of getting a jab in the near future.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Ruckus

      The VA is only giving shots at the hospitals, because of the storage requirements. And there are not a lot of hospitals. All of SoCal has 3, from the Mexican border to north of Santa Barbara. I live in the LA area and I’m 43 miles away. I’m getting the Pfizer on Friday. They only stab in groups of 6 and will take walk ins, you have to be a registered/credentialed vet, in groups of six so a walk in may have a wait just sitting around.

      We have, in the southern CA area, pharmacies that are supposed to be starting giving vaccinations. You can sign up now, vaccinations supposed to start in Feb at CVS/Walgreens.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      CindyH

      My sister is in PA (I’m in NC) – she has her first vaccine scheduled for March 8th – has to travel 2 hours to get it, even though she lives just outside of Philadelphia.   That seems like a long wait, but considering it was less than a year ago that we went to lockdown, it’s pretty amazing that we have a vaccine in a year’s time.

      I am  hopeful that the Biden team will get things going more smoothly, and sooner.

      I’m only 63, so I’m in the phase of “everyone else” here in NC.  I’d rather my daughter get it before me before she starts college next fall.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Just Chuck

      We’re still recovering from the war that was waged against this country for the last four years.

      We have the enemy on the run, but the war isn’t over yet.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Served

      One of the biggest disappointments is seeing our long-time abysmal approach to public services/goods being applied here. A lot of officials are more concerned with walling off the “undeserving” than the actual administration of the vaccine.

      The NYC labyrinth process for the first tier that required a 51-question form that had tons of server errors, required text messaging to confirm and register, etc. Cuomo’s threats of fines and action against people outside the first tier getting shots, even if it meant wasting doses.

      The Walgreens/CVS public-private distribution partnerships in nursing homes have been catastrophic in multiple states (Illinois and Florida come to mind).

      Hopefully the National Guard mobilizing is able to get this rolling, and a predictable supply chain is now established, so our government can start doing its job.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Barbara

      @trollhattan: The countries that really deserve credit for being able to marshal limited resources to resounding effect are Vietnam, Cambodia, Taiwan and Korea.  On the other side of the ledger sit Sweden and the U.S.  Just mind bogglingly abysmal responses compared to the resources that were available to cope with the issue.

      The bigger and more diverse the country is, the harder it is to find unity of purpose and balance competing needs.  However, had we tried, I think we might have been able to achieve results comparable to Germany, but it is hard for me to imagine that we ever could have matched Australia.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      germy

      @ColoradoGuy:  As long as China has a middle class that can afford to fly around the world, a liking for wild animals for traditional medicine and exotic food sources, and a Communist Party that likes to cover things up a long as it can, we’ll get more of these outbreaks.

      Yes.  I personally find the wet markets disgusting, but it’s a touchy subject; a cultural thing we’re not supposed to criticize.

      I wasn’t surprised when Italy was hit hard by the virus.  My wife and I visited that country in 2015, and saw crowds of Chinese tourists with selfie sticks. Any popular tourist destination will be vulnerable.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Soprano2

      Evidently Missouri ranks dead last on our vaccine distribution so far, but we have a Trumpy governor who has exhibited almost zero leadership on COVID, so I’m not at all surprised. As a wastewater worker for the government I’ve been told that I’m in Group 2 Tier 3, whatever that means. We got a survey from the city a couple of days ago that was trying to find out how eager you are to be vaccinated (yesterday! Can it be yesterday?), and what questions you have about the vaccine and the process. I figure that eventually the city will have a shot clinic for the vaccine, just like they do for the flu vaccine. Since I had COVID in December, I figure I’m decently OK for a few months, so others should go first.

      I’m going to donate convalescent plasma tomorrow, I’ll let you know how it goes. I haven’t donated blood since I was in my 20’s, because the last time I did it I almost passed out, and they told me to quit doing it. I think the plasma thing is different, though – I guess I’ll find out tomorrow! I figure at least something good should come out of me getting sick.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Barbara

      @Served: See my comment above.  A determination to serve need above all means your response will be slower and resources will be wasted on finding the “right” people.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      germy

      @chopper:

      Good.  After your second shot, it’s a valuable document.

      EDIT:

      After writing that, I remembered all the anti-maskers who forged medical forms claiming they were exempt from mask wearing.  I wonder if anti-vaxers will forge documents “proving” they were vaccinated…

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Soprano2

      @Served: A lot of officials are more concerned with walling off the “undeserving” than the actual administration of the vaccine.

      I saw a story about a doctor who administered some doses to people who weren’t in the first group, because he had done everyone at that location in the first group who wanted it and he didn’t want the doses to go to waste. He was fired and they tried to prosecute him!! Luckily, sanity prevailed, and the charges were dropped. That’s just stone-cold stupidity, everyone who can needs to get it eventually, so no doses should go to waste until they absolutely can’t help it.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Faithful Lurker

      @Hildebrand: That was almost the exact same experience we, my husband and I, here in Port Townsend WA. We made an appointment (was extremely fortunate to get the same times), drove to our local small hospital, got in line in our car with our paper work, number on the car, etc. The shots were administered as we sat in the car, he in his left arm, me in my right, drove to a parking place, waited 15 minutes and came home. They gave out shots for 2 days from 8a.m. to 6 p.m and now they have to wait for more vaccine. Our county, Jefferson, has the largest elderly population in the state. I hope there will be enough to have our second shots in 2 weeks.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Sure Lurkalot

      Colorado is still at 70 years and older for registration.  I have no idea when that will change.

      My brother called me yesterday when he was in a car line for his shot in Dallas Metro area.  He also mentioned his wife started not feeling well over the weekend with sinus issues and fever…she has since tested positive.  So far my brother has no symptoms himself and as far as I know, neither do his adult children who they have been seeing since the get go.

      A good friend has a sister with Down’s who lives in a group home in Denver metro.  The residents were scheduled for their shots yesterday.  Her sister tested positive last Friday.

      These scenarios scare the crap out of me.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Barbara

      @Soprano2: Right.  Nobody is undeserving. Everyone deserves to get vaccinated.  We should try to vaccinate people in higher risk groups first but at some point making that goal unassailable becomes counterproductive.  When throwing away vaccine is the alternative, I think that point has been reached.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      germy

      @trollhattan:

      So she’s going back where she came from

      I know everyone was making jokes a few weeks ago about these people being “unemployable” but there’s always plenty of wingnut welfare.  Fox shows, “think” tanks, podcasts, patreons, etc.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      The Moar You Know

      Yes.  I personally find the wet markets disgusting, but it’s a touchy subject; a cultural thing we’re not supposed to criticize.

      @germy: if you can criticize a Confederate flag, you damn well can criticize the wet markets.  They’re both “cultural” and they’re both wrong.

      FWIW, back in the late 1990s San Francisco had small versions of the wet markets in the several Chinatown areas (there’s more than one).  They’d been there for a while, several decades.  The city banned them all, no apologies.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Roger Moore

      I got my first shot on the 10th, and I’m scheduled to get my second this Saturday.  I’m lucky that I was able to get mine through my employer, a healthcare provider, though I think they cheated the rules to get us vaccinated.  I was classified as a laboratory worker, but I think that’s supposed to be for people in clinical labs, not research labs doing stuff not directly related to COVID.  On the other hand, California is doing terribly at getting people vaccinated, so we should probably be happy the doses aren’t just sitting in a freezer waiting for the state to get its act together.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Starboard Tack

      @ColoradoGuy:

      My PCP is with UCHealth (it’s a conglomerate health care provider in Denver and the Front Range). I called their office soon after New Year’s and they said to wait a bit while they figured it out. A week or so later I got an email saying appointments were availabe. The portal had a list of openings for both the first and second doses. I thought about passing in favor of someone who has more exposure or more health problems, but I figured taking care of my health was also socially responsible. The clinic is at the auditorium in University Hospital on the Anschutz Campus. Long line to get in but overall it took maybe an hour. Colorado is doing better than most and Gov Polis is emphasizing outreach to people who don’t have or use regular health care. Second dose of Pfizer in a week.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Miss Bianca

      In my rural CO county, I signed up online through the county website. There was also a hotline number to call at Public Health. Signed up, about a week or so later got both an email from the OEM (Office of Emergency Management) Director, and *then* a call from Public Health, to say I was on the list and would be notified when shots were available. (I barely squeak into the state’s 1B category because I am arguably a “frontline journalist”.) We’ll see what happens! But I know folks who have gotten their first jabs.

      Demand has been *huge* in the county, despite how batshit red/Trumpy we are – I figured with the amount of out-and-proud mask denialism we had, we’d have more people refusing the vaccination, but such seems not to be the case. Good sign, actually, as far as I’m concerned.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      germy

      @The Moar You Know:  The city banned them all, no apologies.

      Good.  They’re harmful.

      I got criticized for saying that once.  The argument I got back was that U.S. factory farming is just as cruel and disgusting, and that wet markets are no different than our farmer’s market.  The implication was that I was being racist for criticizing the wet markets.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Ruckus

      @Barbara:

      A quick read of your post shows me an issue.

      And that is voluntary inoculation rather than mandatory. Of course there are other issues, trump being the biggest roadblock. His non existent immunization anything program, county health system responsibility for delivery, under state health systems, a mostly seemingly non existent vaccine supply system or at least deliverable supplies, has screwed up just about every step of the process.

      Seems that a lot of people are deciding not getting a shot, be it politics or whatever. I saw no one at the VA hospital a week and a half ago waiting for a shot. They had vaccines, chairs in a line for those actually getting a shot and not one person in them the 3 times I was there. Of course they were only doing 75 yrs old and above, with no feedback about how many might actually get the shot or how to get the shot, even though the VA website has a Covid section, it is woefully out of step/information. And that is not just the VA, that is every segment of this mess that shitforbrains and his cronies left when we booted his dumb ass.

      It will get sorted out, it has obviously started working in many/most parts of the country, but the time lost, the effort wasted, the lives affected and lost, that is all on shitforbrains and the rethuglican party. And we should never, ever let them forget that.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      WaterGirl

      @jonas: I would like to take this opportunity to remind you of something that took me aback as I was watching yesterday’s press briefing a few minutes ago.

      This is Jan 25.  Biden has been president for 5 days.  Let’s give him at least another 45 minutes before we’re critical that he hasn’t been able to turn the ship around.  :-)

      Reply
    89. 89.

      dexwood

      @Cheryl Rofer: The vaccine supply problem in NM was spotlighted in local stories I saw on two different stations in Albuquerque yesterday. We have approximately 800,000 residents in groups 1A and 1B eligible for vaccines at the moment, yet we are only getting 25.000 doses per week supplied to us. It’s the reason the shot clinics for teachers in Albuquerque and Rio Rancho, scheduled for last week and this week, were canceled. Meanwhile, my wife’s 93 year old parents, one with serious health issues, who my wife registered nearly three weeks ago, are still waiting for an appointment.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      The Moar You Know

       I’m not sure about limited resources with respect to South Korea and Taiwan, their GDP is pretty close to the UK and Germany.

      @🐾BillinGlendaleCA: Never been in Taiwan.  Last time I was in Korea, the only way I could tell I wasn’t in Los Angeles when driving around is that they have really awesome pickup trucks in Korea.  It’s most assuredly a first-world country, albeit one that treats their lower classes a bit better than ours.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      Miss Bianca

      @ColoradoGuy: You sure you don’t want to throw “China flu” in there as well, for good measure? To hit the Sinophobe trifecta, as it were? I am sure you must be aware that it’s not just China that’s sending rich tourists around the world *or* eating exotic viands. Our ski resort breakouts here in CO were fueled in large part by the European jet set, as I recall.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      KayInMD (formerly Kay (not the front-pager))

      My county, in the small state of MD, has 1.05 million people – almost as many as MT’s 1.07, and about twice as many as WY, ND, & SD. So it’s no wonder that SD and those other small, low-resident states are doing a better job at vaccinating their residents when compared to the 750 to 1000 doses per week that my county gets for our twice as many residents. They’re also red states, so they were allotted more doses under Trump’s crooked mis-administration.

      I pre-registered my husband at the end of December, and at that time we thought he should be able to get an appointment sometime in February. It looks like that’s still the schedule, due to lack of vaccine. I’ve pre-registered (I’m younger, so I don’t fit the 75+ category), and hope for a March Fauci ouchie. My son qualifies for category 1C2 or 1C3, which should get him vaccinated by April or May (I have no idea when my daughter-in-law will get hers). The pre-registration and updates are easy, and I have no complaints about the information flow. I get an email about once a week. My husband gets the same emails too, and he seems a little confused by them, so I don’t know if that’s a problem for the system. He keeps thinking he has to do something every time he receives an email from them.

      Anyway, that’s our experience, which is to say, not much experience at all, still just waiting. I don’t blame the state or the governor, I blame the crooked, incompetent, petty & vindictive Trump administration.

      Reply

