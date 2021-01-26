Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We do what we must because we can

It would be great if someone who reads this blog and lives in West Virginia were to call up Joe Manchin’s office and get to know the staff a little. Yes I mean that he needs to hear about impeachment and changing his stance on the filibuster. But also in general, he seems like a (relatively) decent guy who represents a very Trumpy red state, so he has a lot of concerns to balance right now and it would be a good idea if someone could make contact and find out what his folks think we can do to help him do the right thing. His staff are Democrats and even if they’re not all on board with the “Green New Deal”, they all want to expand health insurance, expand collective bargaining rights and a raise the minimum wage to something people can live on. I’d like to know what they think we can do to help firm up the Democratic team and make those things happen.

The same applies to folks like Conor Lamb in PA. Like Manchin, he strikes me as a decent guy trying to both represent his red district and promote core Democratic priorities. If you live in his district, I’d like to hear back about what his people think we can do to help. That’s doubly important since it’s so critical we hold the House in 2022. Obviously Krysten Sinema needs attention too…she strikes me as a bit of a contrarian peacock in the old McCain/Lieberman mold, but that doesn’t mean she is immune to pressure from constituents.

Do you have a conservative Democrat who either needs some encouragement or might be vulnerable in two years? Get in touch with their team and let’s hear back what they think we can do for them.

***

ETA: and of course this comes right after John wrote something along the same lines. Sorry John. Also, call your Senator.

      SiubhanDuinne

      It would be great if someone who reads this blog and lives in West Virginia were to call up Joe Manchin’s office

      I had a suggestion, but then I saw the part about “someone who reads this blog.”

      ;-)

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      she strikes me as a bit of a contrarian peacock in the old McCain/Lieberman mold,

      I’d quibble with the McCain/Lieberman mold, since both their self-images and the images they cultivated were so deeply entwined with the post-9/11, “Greatest Generation”-worshipping notions of the USA as the Last Superpower in the Post-Historical World. Sinema strikes me as someone deeply invested in finding herself interesting.

      debbie

      It would also be good to contact these conservative Democrats about the national convention Glenn Beck is working on to revise the Constitution to protect states rights as much as he wants. Apparently, they’re almost up to half of the states needed to convene one.

      Jeffro

      Jamelle Bouie has a good column up in the NYT about this:

      At this point, American elections are almost completely nationalized. The broad, diverse coalition that is the Democratic Party will either rise or fall together. Even members with their own personal political appeal need the entire party to win if they are to wield any influence over government. If Manchin wants the government to spend $4 trillion on infrastructure, then he’ll need the Democratic Party to succeed in as many areas as it can.

      The first step toward victory is a government that can act. So, sure, moderate Democrats can keep the filibuster if they want. But they should prepare for when the voting public decides it would rather have the party that promises nothing and does nothing than the one that promises quite a bit but won’t work to make any of it a reality.

