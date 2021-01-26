Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Moving Forward

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Moving Forward

    72Comments

    1. 1.

      Mary G

      Came across Mitch’s tweet bragging about how they would be sharing power 50/50. Told him it’s 51/50 and he only gets what Kamala wants to give him.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      p.a.

      Is our Democrats learning?

      Yes!  (Finally)

      To use the football analogy; MoscowMitch kept using the same play until the opposition finally stopped it.  Now he’s thumbing through his playbook, special attention on the Manchin Sinema Tester plays.  Stay tuned.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      CarolDuhart2

      Good morning!  No wonder Twitter is bringing up Hunter Biden again.   For those who wonder:  remember this:  If they had anything real on Hunter, Hunter would be in DC lockup right now,  Remember last spring with Tara Reade? Nothing happened because nothing happened.  And it’s worth noticing that this sort of thing went past Obama too.  Obama vetted his appointees to a fair the well, and if Biden had this, he would have been rejected as having too many distractions from his son.

      Now you wonder what the end game is this?  After all, Hunter is an adult, and presumably responsible for his own behavior. No evidence ever that Biden had participated in any of this stuff.  What do you think they hope for?  It’s possible to love a wayward rehabbing son without condoning anything he did/ Do they think if it was true, that Biden would hurt himself defending his son, or at least not shunning him?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Immanentize

      @OzarkHillbilly:  why stop with squared?
      Blech cubed!!

      Did you all see that only three Republicans listened to the reading of the Impeachment Count? Three!! McConnel, Romney, and some other dude.

      Only three could be bothered.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      geg6

      @CarolDuhart2:

      Just one of the many reasons I don’t do Twitter.  Not to mention that it gives me a headache every time I’ve tried it.  I don’t give a shit what is “trending” and it makes my life much better.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      satby

      But now I’m wondering what Schumer’s next move would have been, because the threat of it was what backed traitorturtle down apparently.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Nettoyeur

      @Immanentize: The point of the impeachment is to show the horror of what Trump tried to do to the government while branding Republicans as Trumpers through and through. While the GOP may cling to Trump like an abused wife to her abuser now, that load could become an anchor as furtger discovery proceeds. Portman bailed, and others may follow.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Soprano2

      @CarolDuhart2: No evidence ever that Biden had participated in any of this stuff.

      Oh, but just like they think Hillary Clinton committed  crimes with no evidence, they are convinced that Joe Biden was involved in Hunter’s alleged nefarious dealings. Lack of evidence won’t stop them from saying it over and over again.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Chyron HR

      @CarolDuhart2:

      Yeah, but what if the President gets his his coked-up son’s girlfriend to deliver a deranged “Blud und Boden” speech at the next convention?  Won’t that be be embarrassing for the Democrats!

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Soprano2

      @Immanentize: Not only do most of them seem to support Trump inspiring a mob to come after them, they can’t even be bothered to do their jobs when it’s time to hear the charges. Seems like that could be used in campaigns against them in 2022 and 2024.

      It’s driving me crazy again, all the press talking heads blathering about how it might not even be legal to “impeach” Trump after he left office. Didn’t you ninnies learn anything the last time he was impeached? He was impeached when he was still in office! It’s not the Democrat’s fault that Mitch wouldn’t convene the Senate so he could be tried right away! They keep getting this wrong, over and over and over again. Last time they had a fig leaf of an excuse, today they have NONE.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Soprano2

      @Nettoyeur: I think within a year, many Republicans are going to be trying to say “Trump who”? We can never let them wash the stink off. They enabled insurrection against the U.S.! All they had to do was come out after the election and say that Biden was the legitimately elected president, and I think a lot of it would have calmed down. They couldn’t even bring themselves to do that, so they need to suffer for it.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Immanentize

      @Soprano2: That is the Trump supporters’ best argument.  Which is why they are making it.  But it still is the worst argument going.  Let’s recap — What a President does is not illegal when in office.  Removing a President is too destructive to the Union.  Can’t hold him accountable once he leaves office.

      Ipso dixit, the President exists outside the law and the Constitution.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Albatrossity

      @Immanentize: The other dude was the newly elected Senator from Kansas, Roger Marshall. Who lives so far up Trump’s colon that everything looks orange to him.

      I have no idea why he was there. The best working hypothesis is that he hasn’t learned the protocols for being a Senator yet. He is a bonafide idiot, so that has some merit.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Immanentize

      @Albatrossity: He has a noble name.

      Maybe he is so new that he still had some respect for his position and the institution?

      In the other hand, maybe 47 Republican senators have dire diseases and viruses?

      Reply
    21. 21.

      germy

      There have been a number of Senators who have said they would not vote to end the filibuster, much earlier than today.

      I’m trying to understand how this is a win for us?

      “Mitch folded” but didn’t he get what he wanted?   What am I missing here?

      Reply
    24. 24.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Albatrossity: He probably still thinks they do important stuff in the Senate. 6 months under McConnell’s “stop anything being done” thumb should disabuse him of that notion.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      SFAW

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      Blech squared.

      I would have thought your granddaughter’s presence would mitigate today’s blech-iness. [She was there yesterday, right? But isn’t there a carryover effedt?]

      Reply
    27. 27.

      CarolDuhart2

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: Sure, and not the complete 2/3rds?  If so, then the Republicans can just lay the blame on Democrats for removing him.  On the other hand, if they aren’t there to give at least a nominal defense, then Republican voters will blame them for not doing so

      It sounds like a no-win here.  If they boycott in order to not make a problematic vote, then they make conviction certain.  If they stay, no vote will be popular with the base that is popular with swing voters.

      And as the cases go to court, more and more damning evidence comes out, they may be cornered here.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      rp

      @germy: He wanted Schumer to agree that ending the filibuster wouldn’t be on the table over the next couple years. He didn’t get that. While some senators might say they want to keep it, McConnell knows that if the GOP uses it to block everything those senators might reconsider. And Schumer is free to put it up for a vote.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      CarolDuhart2

      @satby: From what I heard, the lawsuits were to have him stop the emolumnets, but since he’s no longer President, they aren’t emoluments anymore.  However this does not prevent clawback of his illicit profits.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: Rand Paul is a few crayons short of 64 colors.

      @SFAW: I spent the day with her and my son  in STL. Which I have to say that the sight of her standing in the front window with a smile as big as Texas and waving at me when I arrived is one of the highlights of my life.

      In other Addelyn news, she has learned to shrug and it is the cutest thing in the world.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      SFAW

      @germy:

      “Mitch folded” but didn’t he get what he wanted?   What am I missing here?

      Schumer may have threatened him with Mar-a-Lardo getting relocated to the Louisville area (or wherever it is Traitor Turtle lives). Or maybe telling him that Junior was going to be Mitch’s new “best friend”?

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Immanentize

      @satby: There was nothing moot about those two cases — they sought actual damages for harms done by violation of the emoluments clause.  So, him leaving office did not in any way make the claim “moot.”

      Reply
    35. 35.

      narya

      @satby: Yeah, me too, because he was practically giggling on Maddow’s show last night. I remember reading that there are procedural options for the Dems, too, to counter turtle’s efforts, but no clue what I read, or where. Schumer went up in my appreciation last night, as I was watching Maddow and listening to him.

      Meanwhile, we have a ton of snow, so I had to replace the morning run with a morning row, and, damn, I”ll take running any day. I will say that having been running so much over the last year made the rowing less awful, but it still sucked. And I have blisters on my fingers.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      SFAW

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      Rand Paul is a few crayons short of 64 colors.

      Does Crayola have a “Lying Asshole” color? Because that’s the only thing in his box. [Along with most of the Rethug Senators’ and Reps’ boxes, I might add.]

      Which I have to say that the sight of her standing in the front window with a smile as big as Texas and waving at me when I arrived is one of the highlights of my life.

      I don’t have grandkids yet, but I can picture it, and it makes me smile. So keep that mental picture in mind and  un-blech yourself, just a little, OK?

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Ken

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: Maybe that’s the Republicans’ plan.

      Naw, they have to realize the cultists would call it just as much a betray as an actual vote to impeach.  So it’s just the kind of deep thinking we’ve come to expect from Rand Paul.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      NotMax

      Not a part of my usual rounds nor a source would normally link to, however the nugget in the story is worth sharing.

      On Sunday, reports emerged that a banner deriding Mr Trump, who returned home to his club in Palm Beach, Florida following the end of his presidency was being flown over West Palm Beach.

      According to CBS 12 reporter Paxton Boyd, a scathing message written on the banner read: “Trump you pathetic loser go back to Moscow.” Source

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @narya: When I was in cardiac rehab, they let us use the rowing machine only after we’d been there a while, and even then, they set it to 5 minutes. That thing is hard!

      In gym news, I had to stop going to mine again. I have a 7:30 appointment and when I’m there, there’s often a woman who doesn’t wear her mask on the elliptical. By the end of February, I’ll have had both doses of Moderna and they’ll have had time to take effect. Until then, I’m not taking a chance.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Soprano2

      @Immanentize: Let’s recap — What a President does is not illegal when in office.  Removing a President is too destructive to the Union.  Can’t hold him accountable once he leaves office.

      Ipso dixit, the President exists outside the law and the Constitution.

      It’s especially funny when I hear our resident retired cop make an argument like this, which he does. He tried to tell me the first impeachment was “illegal” because it wasn’t an actual “crime”, and that that he couldn’t arrest someone without an actual crime, so therefore T*** couldn’t be impeached, and all those Democrats in the House should be arrested and charged with – well, I’m not sure what. Can you believe a former police officer tried to make that argument to me? I told him that a) impeachment is different, and laid out in the Constitution, and b) many people believe that what Trump did to get the first impeachment is a crime. Now, he’s saying the second impeachment was illegal because T**** didn’t directly tell them to invade the Capitol and attack people! I have to wonder, did he carefully parse everything like that when he was a police officer? I doubt it!

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Immanentize

      @germy: At least in my life, it is always better to have the possibility that something good may happen, however unlikely, over the certainty that is cannot.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Hoodie

      @germy:  It’s a bit of a win-win. Mitch got some Dem senators on record opposing abolishment of the filibuster, which is probably not worth all that much. Schumer got McConnell to “back down” when, as McCaskill noted, there were already Dems on record opposing nuking the filibuster. That is probably not worth that much either. He also got to let Sinema and Manchin act “independent” to satisfy what they perceive as some important part of their constituency. There probably was some parliamentary maneuver that Schumer could have done to end the gridlock on the rules, but neither of them probably wanted that to happen. The game goes on.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      SFAW

      @germy:

      Sinema seems unlikely, from what I’ve read. She said she’s not going to vote to eliminate the filibuster, and that nothing would change her mind. I have no idea how iron-clad that statement is, or will continue to be.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Kristine

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: Looks like 4” so far here in northern Lake County (IL). Another 2” or so of lake effect expected. Heavy powder. Not too bad to shovel, but I’ll need the snow ❄️ thrower for the driveway later today.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Dan B

      Seems like McConnell heard from Tester that if nothing gets passed that he’d reconsider ending the filibuster and realized that Tester can be very persuasive to conservaDems. Sinema seems to be a spineless Pol so Tester could persuade her to rethink her position, the same with others. It wasn’t a good look to stall the start of the new Senate and maybe he would get more by giving a bit upfront. Schumer and Tester don’t seem interested after 1/6.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      O. Felix Culpa

      @SFAW: Sinema’s statement is as ironclad as it needed to be for the moment. I think McConnell backed down because he knew that too much obstruction would force Manchin, Sinema, et al to sorrowfully change their minds for the good of the country.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      satby

      @Kristine: We’ve gotten just an inch or so here in S.Bend, but hard to tell for sure because it was rapidly being compressed by the icy sleet falling at 6 am. Today I have to go into the office, so it’s one of the rare occasions I’m glad my car has 4wd.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @SFAW@Dorothy A. Winsor:  Shrugging is a new trick and as with any kid and a new trick, she goes overboard with it. Somehow or other I never got tired of seeing it, to the point where I would shrug at her just to get her to do it again. As far as “her enthusiasm for life” she appears to have inherited my youngest son’s love of flying thru the air, which he was so fearless at I put him into gymnastics when he was 5 or 6 yo.

      In a similar vein, my eldest granddaughter has fallen head over heels in love with rock climbing. It’s all she wants to do when ever she is with her father which is just fine with my son.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      MagdaInBlack

      @Kristine: I just pulled the trigger on a snow day. I cleaned 6 inches off my car at 6:30 , its still coming down heavy in Arlington Heights, and I drive 25 miles. I’m old and I don’t wanna =-)

      Once upon a time I’d have been all “wooohoooo, drift jumpin!”

      Not so much anymore

      Eta; And Pearl the Squirrel is here for breakfast

      Reply
    57. 57.

      rp

      @O. Felix Culpa: Exactly. As Hoodie noted, there’s a lot of theater here. McConnell earns some points for standing up to Schumer and getting a commitment to the filibuster from Sinema, Sinema and Manchin look independent, Schumer looks like he forced McConnell to back down, etc.

      The Dems have effectively agreed to keep the filibuster for now, but have put McConnell on notice that they’re not going to let him abuse it.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Betty Cracker

      @germy: Nope, they indicated the opposite. And it’s not just those two; I think Sanders, Tester and maybe Angus King  and others have also expressed unwarranted attachment to the filibuster.

      But not having a pledge to preserve it in the governing agreement makes later threats of annihilating it in the face of outrageous obstruction real, and that’s not nothing.

      Maybe what’s needed is a filibuster tutorial to bring average citizens up to speed on what it does and does not do. Too many people think Mr. Smith Goes to Washington.

      The people in the Senate who treat it like a magic bipartisanship talisman surely know better, but I guess they understand that the rubes are ignorant and will give them “moderation” credits.

      As McConnell has demonstrated for years now, in Republican hands, the filibuster acts to squelch rather than promote debates and bipartisan lawmaking.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      zhena gogolia

      @Baud:

      But of course.

      I poured money into Amy McGrath, Sara Gideon, and Jaime Harrison to try to keep this from happening. Now it’s happened. It’s better than it might have been. But Sinema doesn’t have the luxury of acting like AOC, and I don’t expect her to. There’s no point in whining about it all day. We have narrowly escaped a Putin-style decades-long monarchy by an asshole. I’m still reveling in that knowledge.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Jeffro

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: I saw last night that Rand Paul was suggesting the Rs boycott the impeachment. If they boycott the actual vote, then the Ds can convict Trump all by themselves.

      That sounds like something that many of them would do, rather than have to vote on trumpov’s guilt one way or another.  These last five pathetic years have centered 110% on the GOP trying to enjoy the ‘benefits’ of having trumpov in office without having to pay any of the costs of such a corrupt moron as their party leader and our president.  No more.  Make them ‘face the music’, Dems!  If they skip the trial or vote ‘present’ or any of the million other varieties of nonsense they’d rather cause than vote on his obvious guilt (for incitement of insurrection, no less!) then fine…they can wear that for all time, too.  But no more letting them look away.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      topclimber

      @Betty Cracker: The solution is clearly to win 3? 4? 5? net Senate seats in 2022. That’s another reason we have to disprove the conventional wisdom about off-year elections by turning out like it’s 2020.

      I am also curious about the fine print in the deal. Are Manchin and Sinema committing to keeping a 60-vote cloture threshold, or perhaps 55?

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Steeplejack (phone)

      @Immanentize:

      So you can't have consequences for a sitting president for what he did when he was a private citizen and you can't have consequences for a private citizen for what he did when he was a sitting president? Is that the legal theory at work here?

      — Schooley (@Rschooley) January 26, 2021

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Jeffro

      @Betty Cracker: I guess these idjits think that having the filibuster available somehow makes the Senate super-special…and they’re the most special of people, after all. (eyeroll)

      Senators, you’re just members of an anti-small-d-democratic institution that screws up our elections AND slows down progress, legislatively speaking.  Eventually we’re going to need to add “getting rid of the Senate” to the long list of structural reforms needed in our government.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      germy

      @BruceFromOhio:   Once again, D’s cleaning up R’s fucking mess to the benefit of all. Such is our lot in this political life.

      Like the guy with the push broom who walks behind the elephant parade.  (That ain’t confetti we’re sweeping up.)

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Sloane Ranger

      @Soprano2:

       

      I think within a year, many Republicans are going to be trying to say “Trump who”?

      I’m not so sure. From what’s being reported a number of State Republican parties seem to be doubling down on Trumpism (see Arizona). Some might remain sane but evil, but I suspect a lot will go the insane AND evil route. The good news there is that some of their general election candidates might be so far out of it, they scare the sane but evil crowd into sitting on their hands during elections.

      Reply

