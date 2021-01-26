House impeachment managers walk to deliver the article of impeachment against former President Donald Trump to the Senate on Capitol Hill. pic.twitter.com/86SyNCQqba
— Erin Schaff (@erinschaff) January 26, 2021
63%
We have a mandate. https://t.co/hhl5FTINCk
— Trinity Voted for Biden/Harris (@TrinityMustache) January 26, 2021
Biden says this is a "beginning" of a negotiation process, and "no one wants to give up on their position until there's no other alternative." He suggests a timeline of a "couple weeks."
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) January 25, 2021
Democrats may try to pass Biden's COVID bill with majority vote: Schumer https://t.co/g04kg6MrrI pic.twitter.com/nYU7Q7dPJK
— Reuters (@Reuters) January 26, 2021
No sooner has the portion of Rachel Maddow's interview with Senator Majority Leader Chuck Schumer aired than Mitch McConnell has put out a statement that he is folding, ending the stand-off. pic.twitter.com/9qR1jpKXkf
— Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) January 26, 2021
McConnell folded.
There was no new information. There have been a number of Senators who have said they would not vote to end the filibuster, much earlier than today. That’s just a fig leaf for McConnell folding.
Schumer held his ground. Good start.
— Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) January 26, 2021
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings