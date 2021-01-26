Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Evening Open Thread: Biden Talks to Putin

Tuesday Evening Open Thread: Biden Talks to Putin

But seriously, folks… (until Cheryl or Adam have time for a more informed post):

According to the White House, Biden raised concerns about the arrest of opposition figure Alexei Navalny, Russia’s alleged involvement in a massive cyber espionage campaign and reports of Russian bounties on American troops in Afghanistan. The Kremlin, meanwhile, focused on Putin’s response to Biden’s proposal to extend the last remaining U.S.-Russia arms control treaty.

While the readouts from the two capitals emphasized different elements, they both suggested that U.S-Russia relations will be guided, at least at the beginning of the Biden administration, by a desire to do no harm but also no urgency to repair existing damage…

Although the leaders agreed to work together to extend New START before it expires on Feb. 5 and to look at other areas of potential strategic cooperation, the White House said Biden was firm on U.S. support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, while Russia is supporting separatists in the country’s east.

Biden also raised the SolarWinds cyberhack, which has been attributed to Russia. reports of Russian bounties on American soldiers in Afghanistan, interference in the 2020 U.S. election, the poisoning of Navalny and the weekend crackdown on Navalny’s supporters.

“President Biden made clear that the United States will act firmly in defense of its national interests in response to actions by Russia that harm us or our allies,” the White House said. Biden told Putin in the phone call, first reported by The Associated Press, that the U.S, would defend itself and take action, which could include further sanctions, to ensure that Moscow does not act with impunity, officials said…

The call came as Putin considers the aftermath of pro-Navalny protests that took place in more than 100 Russian cities over the weekend. Biden’s team has already reacted strongly to the crackdown on the protests, in which more than 3,700 people were arrested across Russia, including more than 1,400 in Moscow. More protests are planned for the coming weekend…

Just from the public accounts, Biden’s discussion with Putin appeared diametrically opposed to Trump’s…

Funny, that.

(Doocy is a FoxNews correspondent, son of the ‘news anchor’ on ‘A Blonde with Two Boobs on A Couch’…)

    62Comments

    5. 5.

      Mai Naem mobile

      OT – just heard on the radio that Pat Leahy was not feeling well and taken to the hospital(out of an abundance of caution.) First, obviously I hope he’s okay but secondly, the Dems need to hurry the fuxk up and pass the important legislation before they lose their majority. Also, Breyer needs to be replaced ASAP if he wants..

      Reply
    8. 8.

      dmsilev

      @Quinerly: Some states have laws requiring appointees to be from the same party as the Senator being replaced. No idea if that’s the case for Vermont.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Peale

      @Matt McIrvin: but the GOP would be back in charge. Then, if in the event of a miracle, the Dems win, we’ve lost six months. And as we know, the Senate will stop working anyway in six months because the 2022 midterms are only 18 months away and they wanna be home fundraising. Lol. I wish I was actually exaggerating.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Yutsano

      @dmsilev: From Vermont.gov:

      The Governor may make an interim appointment to fill a vacancy in the office of U.S. Senator, pending the filling of the vacancy by special election.

      Nothing about political parties. So it depends on whether Phil Scott wants to remain popular in his state or is as loyal as the rest of them.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      as somebody with lots of over 80 relatives: take a deep breath wrt to Leahy, this happens fairly frequently. Could be anything from dehydration to a pill he skipped.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      CaseyL

      Hope Leahy isn’t actually ill, is fine after his overnight stay, and can get back to work.

      And I hope Schumer has a shiv waiting for McConnell when (not if) McConnell pulls any shenanigans over this.

      This whipsawing day to day, from hope to angry despair, is going to be the death of me, I swear.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      sab

      WTF Dangers of pieing.  I pied some guy, punched the wrong button twice, and discovered I had accidentally pied Ruckus. Yikes!!! Not much point in being here @BJ if he can’t show up.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      zhena gogolia

      Let’s revel in President Biden. And in V. V. Putin being talked to the way he deserves. Not to mention Peter Doocy.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      Just from the public accounts, Biden’s discussion with Putin appeared diametrically opposed to Trump’s…

      We’ll never know since Trump’s meetings with Putin were kept secret.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Mai Naem mobile

      @Matt McIrvin: its not just Pat Leahy. This 50-50 situation is very precarious with COVID and  so many senators being older – DiFi, Schumer,Durbin, Shaheen and Patty Murray are all over 70 and those are the ones off the top of my head. Mazie Hirono I believe is a two time cancer survivor. Fuck Cal Cunningham and his inability to keep his pants zipped up.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      The state of red begs to differ.  lulz……

      Do you know what I’d like to see? A video of all the “journalists” in the room who laughed at Biden’s answer. How much do you want to bet it was the same so-called reporters who howled and screamed at Kayleigh McEnany, Sarah Sanders, and Trump himself when they gave answers the press declared insufficient or “evasive and troubling”?  I feel like a broken record here. There are one set of standards for Republicans and none for Democrats. Wash, rinse, repeat.”

      My apologies if my entertainment is not like yours.

       

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      @Mai Naem mobile: I’m less worried about them getting Covid because they are going to get platinum health care. They won’t be dying unattended in hospital corridors waiting for rooms or at home being told to call back if their symptoms worsen.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      CaseyL

      @Mai Naem mobile: Yeah, we need to get some younger Senators.  You wouldn’t think that would be difficult in some of those states.

      Though I’m part of the problem:  Patty Murray is one of my Senators, and I have little desire to see her replaced.  One, she still has all of her marbles; two, she’s been a wonderful Senator, and three, she’s now the No. 3 in the Senate Leadership.

      My guess is the Democratic voters in Vermont and the other states you referenced feel the same way.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      mrmoshpotato

      Peter Doocy is such a douchcanoe just like his father, but I love how Biden has fun with Doocy’s douchiness.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Mike in NC

      Remember when Trump lied about ‘not getting the memo’ about bounties on our soldiers? Of course he got it, but he never could be bothered to read it while busy calling in to Fox & Friends to whine about why more people didn’t love him.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Quinerly

      @NotMax: as I said, it was on in background. I had just listened to Nicole Wallace on Tune In App. I think it was Melber’s lead off. If you must know, I usually switch to music after Wallace and back to MSNBC for Rachel.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      p.a.

      Don’t these people have grandkids they want to spend more time with? Maybe make retirement payments inverted: the longer you stay the lower it gets, starting at 65, 70. Pension eligibility begins at 62 with at least 5 years service, maxes out at 80% of salary. Maybe no good disincentives for Senators to leave; they’re all millionaires anyway.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      JoyceH

      Ron Klain is on CNN and his mask matches his suit. It’s not just blue, it’s the EXACT shade of blue. I’m kind of impressed by that attention to detail.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      @p.a.:  Sadly we need term limits. I spoke out against term limits for years but it should be clear to everyone by now we have a gerontocracy problem. Same goes for SCOTUS.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      chopper

      @Quinerly:

      VTs gop governor is pro-biden and has stated he’d appoint from the same party at least with regards to bernie. on top of that there’d be a special election within 6 months, and he doesn’t seem like the kind of gooper to run out the clock to fuck over the dems.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @dnfree:   Covid isn’t the only danger for elderly Americans.

      Thanks. I was vaguely aware of that.

      I was responding to a specific comment that was very specifically about Covid risk to Senators

      ETA: I’m usually a bit non-plussed by the complaints about doom-posting here, but the crepe-hanging because an old man was admitted for observation is extraordinary.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      chopper

      @gwangung:

      eh, that’s only cause bernie is an ‘independent’. he replaced jeffords who was also an independent (and also caucused with the dems) after 2001. so VT has had two (effectively) dem senators for the last 20 years.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @gwangung: Leahy’s predecessor was George Aiken, who famously advised on Vietnam that we should declare victory and get out. Bernie’s was Jim Jeffords, who left the GOP over the Bush tax-cuts. Old school Yankee Republicans like Susan Collins pretends to be.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      MomSense

      I’m trying to keep my mom safe and she lets slip that she took her car in for service today and waited inside the waiting room with other people for over  an hour.  WTF FFS the tv in the waiting room is about 2 feet deep so I bet their heating system/ventilation is about the same level.

      I tried to just talk about it with her and now she’s mad at me.  She can’t even go anywhere so why the hell did she have to service her car today?

      It’s easier to deal with teenagers.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Elizabelle

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:   Yeah.  Where’s the oven we can stick our heads into?

      I wonder if getting rid of Citizens United might encourage some dinosaurs to retire?  My guess is, it’s so hard for a non-incumbent without buckets of money to run.

      We should have public financing of campaigns, shorter campaigns, and speech is not equivalent to money.

      Campaigns are egregiously expensive, and way too long.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      AliceBlue

      An update to a diary on DKos says that Dick Durbin spoke to Senator Leahy’s wife, who says that he’s doing well, resting comfortably and hopefully will be back in the Senate tomorrow.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      dnfree

      <a> href=”#comment-8058223″>@Jim, Foolish Literalist</a>: I just remember how fraught passage of the ACA was after Ted Kennedy died. A lot of time was wasted trying to bring in some Republicans, and then we lost the 60th senator. Now we have to worry about losing the 50th. I think Biden is trying to move as fast as possible, but neither he nor Congress can do everything at once.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Ruckus

      @Just Some Fuckhead:

      One of my buttons as well. I do like to reiterate that I support term limits not based upon age but time in, along the lines of 24 yrs for senators, reps and supreme court justices. I’m not against age limits but I’ve known people in their mid 90s who are more cognisant than some in their 60s. But it’s relatively rare. I like that people who’ve lived a long time generally have a different point of view than those that haven’t. Still, age can/does matter.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      MomSense

      @Immanentize:

      UGH.  Then I feel guilty for saying anything.  I told my kids that when I get impossible they should just take me deep in the woods, spin me around a few times and leave me there.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      zhena gogolia

      @MomSense:

      You are dealing with a lot.

      I had a 90-year-old father living with me when I was 29, so I have some sense of this.

      ETA: I remember a doctor saying something about “your grandfather,” and I corrected him, and he said, “You’ve got a fair full-time job, don’t you?”

      Reply

