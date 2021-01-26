Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Impeach the Motherfucker! / Running on Empty (Open Thread)

Running on Empty (Open Thread)

by | 64 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

I’ve been avoiding the topic of The Beast, but I just read about Trump flunkies setting up pro-Trump policy “think tanks,” a development that requires vicious mocking. Via Axios:

Scoop: Former OMB director to set up Pro-Trump think tanks

Russ Vought, who led Donald Trump’s Office of Management and Budget, plans to announce two pro-Trump organizations Tuesday, aiming to provide the ideological ammunition to sustain Trump’s political movement after his departure from the White House.

The Center for American Restoration and an advocacy arm, America Restoration Action, will try to keep cultural issues that animated Trump’s presidency on the public agenda, according to people familiar with the matter.

Seems like people who want to keep Trump’s “cultural issues” on the front burner could just join the fucking Klan — less paperwork that way! But a “nonprofit” and “social welfare group” will provide a megaphone for whining about nonexistent voter fraud and lamentations about cancel culture. Plus prodigious grift opportunities, one assumes.

In other news, only five Republicans voted against Senator Rand “Baby Doc” Paul’s motion to dismiss Trump’s upcoming impeachment trial on bullshit procedural grounds: Senators Collins, Murkowski, Romney, Sasse, and Toomey. So, elected Republicans as a body have made their choice between Trump and democracy, and they chose the former.

My guess is some or possibly all of the five Republican senators who voted to hear the trial will vote to acquit, no matter how damning the evidence, no matter how haunting the memory of the howling mob baying for their own blood. Wouldn’t surprise me if the four not named “Romney” vote to acquit, though Murkowski seemed genuinely angry about the attempted coup. We’ll see.

Anyhoo. Open thread.

    2. 2.

      Cameron

      I guess this oxymoronic – emphasis on moron – ‘think tank’ serves the same purpose as William Buckley’s National Review back in the day.  An allegedly ‘intellectual’ veneer for the Klan.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      Once the polling started coming in showing broad Republican support for insurrection, there was no way there was going to be a Senate conviction. They needed to move a lot faster and even then it was no guarantee. But it should still make for good campaign commercials, assuming we don’t decide to keep our powder dry

      ETA: And if they aren’t willing to hold Trump accountable for fomenting an insurrection, they sure as hell ain’t gonna hold Cruz or Hawley accountable.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Bluegirlfromwyo

      How much of a think tank is needed to say Trump good, all others bad? Guess we’ll see how many words can be wasted.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      hells littlest angel

      I imagine a pro-Trump think tank would devote most of its thinking to discovering proofs that Trump was the greatest man ever and lobbying to have our planet renamed Trump.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      moonbat

      @Just Some Fuckhead: What makes you think Mitch McConnell would have scheduled a Senate trial if Nancy Pelosi had put the articles of impeachment on his desk on 1/7?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Bluegirlfromwyo

      @Just Some Fuckhead: Once 100-odd House Republicans voted with the insurrectionists, there was never going to be a vote to convict. Wouldn’t have mattered if articles of impeachment had been introduced right after Biden’s certification. We impeached to make an example out of more than Trump. Time will tell how it goes.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      “Trump think tank”, that’s a bit of oxymoron, isn’t it? My understanding the essence of Trumpism is run on emotion and not think beyond the next cheeseburger. This has to be some kind of grift.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Roger Moore

      @moonbat:

      I suspect the chances of a conviction would have been a lot higher if they had managed to hold the trial immediately while everyone’s blood was still hot.  That’s exactly why McConnell wanted to recess until the 19th; it let the Republicans regroup and come up with an excuse for acquitting.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      dmsilev

      @Just Some Fuckhead:

      They needed to move a lot faster and even then it was no guarantee.

      Moscow Mitch ran the Senate calendar until 6 days ago. There wasn’t any way to speed things up until Harris became VP, and her replacement and the Georgia Duo were sworn in.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      MisterForkbeard

      What are they going to do? Just push endless “Democrats suck and Trump won the election” pieces?

      I guess the alternative is stuff like “Why black people are the REAL racists”, “Why Democrats love MS-13”, “Sexual Assault: What all the cool kids are up to” and “Tax Evaders and people who lie to the FBI are the real victims”.

      Either way, I’m sure Glenn Greenwald will be ‘reluctantly’ forced to agree with them. As will Jonathan Turley.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      MisterForkbeard

      @moonbat: Honestly, I think he would have just pushed for “we don’t know all the facts yet” and then just left it at that.

      I’m hopeful that the Dems just ask the Supreme Court to tell us whether or not impeaching an ex-president is unconstitutional so we can just shut the Republicans up on this, but they might decide to cover Trump’s ass again. So who knows.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      CaseyL

      Pro-Trump grift operations, lovely.

      It will be genuinely interesting to see how the “think tanks” take off, and with who.  My guess is people like Hawley and Cruz will be watching closely, to see how many potential voters rush to support it, as they’re the ones most nakedly angling to capture that demongraphic demographic.

      As always, the more $$ that RWNJs throw that way, the less $$ they have to support whoever runs on the GOP ticket.

      This thought pleases me greatly, so I wish CAR and ARA all the luck hitting their revenue expectations!

      Reply
    24. 24.

      catclub

      @Just Some Fuckhead: And if they aren’t willing to hold Trump accountable for fomenting an insurrection, they sure as hell ain’t gonna hold Cruz or Hawley accountable.

       

      OTOH, now Trump is not president, can he simply be indicted by the WDC US Atty for the same charges? All the rules on ‘you cannot indict a sitting president’ are … inoperative.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      randy khan

      I am hopeful that during the trial we’re going to get close to a week of testimony and evidence about just how bad the insurrection was, and how many people thought they were doing Trump’s bidding, and just how close we came to having a big chunk of the House and Senate in harm’s way.  I want all of that to be aired day after day.  Then let the Republicans vote to acquit if they want.  But I want the Dems to make clear exactly what happened that day.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      piratedan

      and as far as I am concerned…. let them.  If they want to continue to ignore the problem (White Supremacy/Racism) by giving a pass to the very guy who likely wouldn’t even have ordered the flags at half mast for their deaths if the coup had succeeded, let them.

      We’ve always suspected that the content of their character was nothing more than a patina-thin veneer of civility that acted as a mask to allow them to decide who gets rich, who stays rich and who has and who wields power and present themselves as concerned citizens.

      Fine…

      If they acquit him, and from EVERYTHING I read, they’ll wish that they hadn’t.  There are shoes to drop at the Pentagon, DOJ and even with the Capitol Police.  We’re going to have it confirmed it was planned and paid for by the WH, that there were at best sympathizers within the DOJ, Capitol Police and the Pentagon with those people at the rally and at the riot.  We’re going to find out that there were members of Congress and their staff who also loosely coordinated, if not aided and abetted what went down.

      and for all of the pointed questions levelled at the Dems asking them what will they do and how will they act… I relish the time when the Dems get to state blithely, why don’t you ask THEM, you know, the folks that tried to overthrow an election and now get to sit in judgement about how fast COVID relief is delivered and if they can sit there with all honesty and weigh in on the qualifications of those people submitted by the duly elected administration… we’ll wait.  if their answers don’t satisfy you, the 4th estate and the people who they purport to represent, what do YOU think should be done.

      Feel free to offer an opinion, maybe consult with the ghost of Mr. Kashoggi… for guidance.

      Censure and expulsion should be the least of their worries.  Federal Jail time should be an option.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Gremcat

      Can T* be charged by the AG after he is acquitted by the Senate, or is the GOP going to try claim that double jeopardy is attached?  Meaning that there is no way of holding a president accountable for anything ( except of course if he/she is a Democrat

       

      Or what catclub said.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      I’m so sad he probably won’t be convicted. Condoning insurrection is a bad precedent. And apart from anything else, if he couldn’t run for office again, he couldn’t grift on raising campaign funds.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      moonbat

      @MisterForkbeard: There was no way in hell McConnell was going to rush to trial on this. He was playing for time to get his caucus back together and hope that some movement on the idea that “He’s not president anymore. You can’t impeach him!” would get traction. Didn’t happen.

      He was also trying to avoid becoming minority leader for as long as he possibly could so no swearing in of Warnock and Ossoff until that couldn’t be avoided.

      And, as yesterday demonstrated, McConnell’s never afraid to try the “If I’m really stubborn, maybe the Democrats will fold” strategy. None of the Rs want to be put on the spot to either vote for a treasonous insurrectionist or against their wingnut base’s idol. Hence Rand Paul’s stunt today. This counterfactual, “If only we’d done it sooner” narrative is unrealistic.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      opiejeanne

      Betty Cracker,

      Have you heard anything about the Walmart in Fort Meyers Beach being evacuated this morning? I think it was Karoli who tweeted about it several hours ago, but nothing since.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      lee

      @Baud: That was my take as well. None of the existing think tanks want anything to do with Trump or his minions (some have already lost their jobs).

      So the few enterprising amongst them decided to set up their own and try and make some real grift money. It will be interesting to see just how much money is left in the Trump brand.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      randy khan

      @taumaturgo:

      She’s just acting chair; Biden hasn’t decided on a permanent chair, but apparently she’s still in the running for it.  Her term ends at the end of the year so she’ll have to be renominated to stay on past then.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      artem1s

      Just another grift posing as a tax shelter non-profit think tank. I expect them to lose their 501 status within a year for misuse of funds. the con game is never ever going to end.  Grifters will be raising money off His Excellencies odious name for as long as the money keeps flowing.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      danielx

      Plus prodigious grift opportunities, one assumes.

      Since these would be Trump-affiliated entities even without his name on them, that’s a given. Naturally, the man himself will have his beak fully immersed in the revenue stream – he does need the money, after all. Mouths to pay and debts to feed, etc……

      Reply
    36. 36.

      geg6

      @Gremcat:

      IANAL, but I think there is no such thing as double jeopardy due to it being a congressional trial, not not an actual criminal or civil trial.  For instance, impeachment carries no penalties other than the loss of office (and it’s perks) and the ability to run again.  So it’s not the same thing under the law.

      But I may be wrong, so the BJ barristers may correct me.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Old School

      @Gremcat:

      Can T* be charged by the AG after he is acquitted by the Senate, or is the GOP going to try claim that double jeopardy is attached?

      Impeachment is a political process, not a judicial one, so there are no “double jeopardy” issues.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      patrick II

      If they decide that holding an impeachment trial after a president leaves office is unconstitutional, then they will be giving instructions to future presidential insurrectionists: wait nearly four years until after you have had time to gather your forces, to corrupt government institutions, and to damage democratic principles, before you illegally attempt to install yourself permanently in office. If it doesn’t work out time will run out with no impeachment or trial.  Trials aren’t just about the past but mostly the future.

      The Trump presidency has created the need (or opportunity?) to fill in unprotected legal gaps once covered by the norms of a decent man in the presidency.  Now we need the emoluments clause written into law, impeachment law asserted by an actual trial, unqualified temporary heads of agencies becoming permanent, and  — hell, I don’t know — a bunch of them.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Cacti

      Preliminary impeachment trial vote confirms that Republicans at present are 10% conservative (5 votes), 90% fascist/seditionist (45 votes).

      But please, Kirsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, please keep giving personal assurances to Mitch McConnell that you won’t gum up his ability to obstruct.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      cthulhu

      Sasse clearly believes the lifting of the fever is imminent and will benefit his aspirations. I have heard he’s not very bright.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      The important thing is after two impeachments, Trump will know better now when he’s president again.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Frankensteinbeck

      their choice between Trump and democracy, and they chose the former.

      They hate democracy.  It’s not like that’s anything remotely new.  There may be nothing they hate more.  It took an attempt to kill them to make them even get hot under the collar enough to briefly consider supporting democracy.  They’re a minority-of-the-population party based on racism.  Hating democracy is at the core of their being.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      E.

      I just read the cnn piece on the Oregon State Republican Party’s statement condemning the House members who voted for impeachment (called them traitors and compared them to Benedict Arnold) and calling the Capital protests an Antifa false flag operation. Also compared Democrats to Nazis with a Reichstag reference. Am speechless.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      trnc

      Seems like people who want to keep Trump’s “cultural issues” on the front burner could just join the fucking Klan — less paperwork that way!

      True, but then again, way more needlework.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      zhena gogolia

      I'm very pleased to see this read-out. This call was substantive, touching on some of the most salient issues in the bilateral relationship, and the tone underscored U.S. interest and Pres. Biden's readiness to defend interests. An enormous departure from the last four years. https://t.co/bU111hkxaU— Alexander S. Vindman (@AVindman) January 26, 2021

      Reply
    51. 51.

      karen marie

      Trump claims to have opened his “Office of the Former President” – whatever the fuck that’s supposed to be.

      Why can’t the guy find some other fucking hobby?

      Reply
    52. 52.

      trollhattan

      First time this water year we in California have a series of big-ass storms heading our way, beginning this afternoon and pushing into next week. Locally, we have 1/3 of average rainfall at 2/3 the way through the wet season. Actual wildfires hit the area last week.

      Fingers crossed.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      trnc

      @MisterForkbeard: Either way, I’m sure Glenn Greenwald will be ‘reluctantly’ forced to agree with them. As will Jonathan Turley.

      Pretty sure I haven’t seen any reluctance on Turley’s part in quite some time.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Betty Cracker

      @trollhattan: She already did a prebuttal before the story dropped claiming it was “fake news” and she didn’t personal control her FB page or some such shit. Seriously, even the miserable bastards who voted for her deserve better representation. They need to kick that kook the hell out.

      Reply

