Murano, Venice, Italy

Now it’s time to turn it into a platter. There are two things that had to happen – the edge that was broken off had to be smoothed out and the opening needed to be spread out to platter shape. This is my favorite photo of the bunch because it involves the whole team. Salvadore is in the middle, shaping the side with the pad. The guy in back is turning the pipe to make sure the piece keeps its shape. (The glass is semi-molten the whole time.) The guy on the right is using the wood paddle to keep the rim smooth and even. And the woman is using her wood paddle to keep Salvadore from getting burned. It’s an intimate ballet, and everyone knows exactly where to be at all times. Salvadore barely said a word or made a gesture while he was making the piece.