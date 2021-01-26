On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

Mike in Oly

Before the current circumstances, my little city of Olympia hosted a wooden boat fair every summer, and folks from all over the region would sail in, dock downtown and show off the beautiful styling and construction of their watercraft. It is always a treat to see them. Larger vessels often allow you to tour them too. In 2018 we had family visiting and decided to head down to check the boats out. Here’s what I saw.