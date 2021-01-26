Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – Mike in Oly – Wooden Boat Fair – Olympia, WA

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

Mike in Oly

Before the current circumstances, my little city of Olympia hosted a wooden boat fair every summer, and folks from all over the region would sail in, dock downtown and show off the beautiful styling and construction of their watercraft. It is always a treat to see them. Larger vessels often allow you to tour them too. In 2018 we had family visiting and decided to head down to check the boats out. Here’s what I saw.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Wooden Boat Fair - Olympia, WA 7
Olympia, WA

Looking north toward the Olympic mountains.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Wooden Boat Fair - Olympia, WA 6
Olympia, WA

A close-up of some nice wood, painted and natural grain. The variety of style and quality of craftsmanship on these bots was always impressive. You can tell they are well loved.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Wooden Boat Fair - Olympia, WA 5
Olympia, WA

State Capitol building in the background.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Wooden Boat Fair - Olympia, WA 3
Olympia, WA

Boats big and small, and from many eras, celebrating Olympia’s maritime past.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Wooden Boat Fair - Olympia, WA 4
Olympia, WA

You never know what kind of vessels you will see on any given year.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Wooden Boat Fair - Olympia, WA 1
Olympia, WA

Vendors set up along the landing above, with food and music in abundance.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Wooden Boat Fair - Olympia, WA 2
Olympia, WA

So interesting to get a little peek into the sailing life.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Wooden Boat Fair - Olympia, WA
Olympia, WA

The flags and pennants are so festive. And there’s our State capitol building in the background again. I love getting shots of it from different places about town. I am grateful to live in a city that hosts so many wonderful little fairs and festivals. Hope you enjoyed this glimpse of one of them.

  • Mary G
  • Phylllis
  • Raven

    2. 2.

      Phylllis

      Thanks for sharing, I love wooden boats. There is an annual wooden boat show in Georgetown SC that I attended once; it was fabulous. Also got to see the tall ships in Savannah in 2012, including touring the HMS Bounty, which sunk not long after that near NC due to Hurricane Sandy.

      Mary G

      We get the tall ships into Dana Point Harbor and they pretend to shoot cannons at each other. Love the boats you got close-up photos of, so lovingly cared for.

