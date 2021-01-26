What do you call Lauren Boebert’s fashion style? pic.twitter.com/bgUwQ412IW
— Abraxsys (@Abraxsys) January 24, 2021
Lookit the big guns on MEEEEEEEEE!!!
Pretty good idea why she named her salmonella shack ‘Shooters’.
There are genuinely dangerous Republicans in Congress, but Boebert is dangerous only to those with range (and then mostly incidentally). To be catty, since all she really seems to want is to stand in the spotlight while awed spectators stare at her, rhinoplasty / chin work / lasik surgery would’ve been more cost-effective than running for election…
days ago i suggested she'd be expelled by end of the year.
it's gonna be way sooner than that; https://t.co/iPpVi6zuLR
— Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) January 15, 2021
First they came for Lauren Boebert's right to carry a loaded weapon into congressional chambers mere weeks after she likely facilitated an armed insurrection, and I did not speak out, for this made total fucking sense actually
https://t.co/4cA0sap2H7 pic.twitter.com/AyXYsXuPv3
— Laura Jedeed, Space Professional (@LauraJedeed) January 22, 2021
If it was indeed Boebert who gave them directions about the Capitol interior that probably explains why most of them had no f***ing clue where they were going. https://t.co/UzRPrALBTv
— Zeddy (@Zeddary) January 18, 2021
You lost in Pueblo. https://t.co/RgB2Exjkz0 pic.twitter.com/KsDL1FTK4P
— Gus (@Gus_802) January 22, 2021
She wants to be expelled so she can make a half million through GoFundMe and then get some show on OANN called "Dangerous" where the logo is her with tape across her mouth. Hope this helps. https://t.co/EF1sbAzaPk
— Big Supernaturals (@UweBollocks) January 13, 2021
she's not a firebrand she's a lunatic. what is this firebrand shit. https://t.co/q6cg3p4sW2
— Normie Transition Team (@CalmSporting) January 16, 2021
If a member’s offices spends more than what they are allotted the budget shortfall is made up by taking it from the member’s salary.
I hope they’re doing the same with these fines, taking them right out of their checks. https://t.co/3mfRS8Ln3v
— Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) January 21, 2021
