Late Night Repub Stupidity Open Thread: Side Show

Lookit the big guns on MEEEEEEEEE!!!

Pretty good idea why she named her salmonella shack ‘Shooters’.

There are genuinely dangerous Republicans in Congress, but Boebert is dangerous only to those with range (and then mostly incidentally). To be catty, since all she really seems to want is to stand in the spotlight while awed spectators stare at her, rhinoplasty / chin work / lasik surgery would’ve been more cost-effective than running for election…

    10Comments

    2. 2.

      Original Lee

      If Boebert is being called a firebrand, my guess is that the wildfire-scarred West has found a new synonym for dangerous idiot.

    3. 3.

      West of the Rockies

      Toxic femininity?  Is that a thing?

      Stupid woman contributes to typically stupid male behavior, details at 11.

    4. 4.

      West of the Rockies

      @Original Lee:

      She’s all mavericky.

      You know, the more I look at her, she does appear a bit Palinesque.

    7. 7.

      Mart

      @West of the Rockies:  A hundred years ago surrounded by old white guys, I said Sarah Palin is dangerous. The first response is she’s got my vote, I’d hit it. Everyone else chuckled agreement. Sorry for the gross story, but it is a thing.

    9. 9.

      Punchy

      The $100K+ Go Fund Mes really seem to be the goal with some of the seditionists. The grifting from each other just continues non-stop.

    10. 10.

      West of the Rockies

      @Mart:

      I heard the same basic thing.  Weird.  Some Republican men will vote for a guy if they can picture having a beer together.  They’ll vote for a woman if they would like to have sex with her.

