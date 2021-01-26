What do you call Lauren Boebert’s fashion style? pic.twitter.com/bgUwQ412IW — Abraxsys (@Abraxsys) January 24, 2021

Lookit the big guns on MEEEEEEEEE!!!

Pretty good idea why she named her salmonella shack ‘Shooters’.

There are genuinely dangerous Republicans in Congress, but Boebert is dangerous only to those with range (and then mostly incidentally). To be catty, since all she really seems to want is to stand in the spotlight while awed spectators stare at her, rhinoplasty / chin work / lasik surgery would’ve been more cost-effective than running for election…



days ago i suggested she'd be expelled by end of the year. it's gonna be way sooner than that; https://t.co/iPpVi6zuLR — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) January 15, 2021

First they came for Lauren Boebert's right to carry a loaded weapon into congressional chambers mere weeks after she likely facilitated an armed insurrection, and I did not speak out, for this made total fucking sense actually

https://t.co/4cA0sap2H7 pic.twitter.com/AyXYsXuPv3 — Laura Jedeed, Space Professional (@LauraJedeed) January 22, 2021

If it was indeed Boebert who gave them directions about the Capitol interior that probably explains why most of them had no f***ing clue where they were going. https://t.co/UzRPrALBTv — Zeddy (@Zeddary) January 18, 2021

She wants to be expelled so she can make a half million through GoFundMe and then get some show on OANN called "Dangerous" where the logo is her with tape across her mouth. Hope this helps. https://t.co/EF1sbAzaPk — Big Supernaturals (@UweBollocks) January 13, 2021

she's not a firebrand she's a lunatic. what is this firebrand shit. https://t.co/q6cg3p4sW2 — Normie Transition Team (@CalmSporting) January 16, 2021