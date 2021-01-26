Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Interesting Profile on Manchin

Worth your time.

Again, there are a few things you need to know about Manchin to understand him.

1.) He honestly, truly, 100% believes that the key to anything is negotiation. He came up in the good ole boy/girl system and totally thinks that there is nothing that can not be accomplished after you build the right relationships.

2.) He will always have as his primary focus getting money and jobs to WV.

3.) He knows that WV is a small state and that things like the filibuster give us outsized political power, and he is not going to give it up.

He can be infuriating, but this is who he is. At least he is open about it.

Although I wish they would stop calling us (WV) a coal state. We’re not. Coal accounts for less than 2% of state employment. We’re a tourism state, if anything.

      rikyrah

      I believe that if we throw a handful of extensive ‘ infrastructure’ projects to WV, we will have no problem with Manchin.

       

      Man ain’t that complicated.

      Ohio Mom

      I know she is a Republican but what is the story about Shelley Moore? (had to google her name). Talk about having a low profile.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      He honestly, truly, 100% believes that the key to anything is negotiation. He came up in the good ole boy/girl system and totally thinks that there is nothing that can not be accomplished after you build the right relationships.

      Even now, I don’t think he’s alone in that, at least not on the Dems’ side.

      2.) He will always have as his primary focus getting money and jobs to WV.

      Kind of on topic: I don’t know why the Sirius NPR channel was re-airing an old episode of Wait, Wait, Don’t Tell Me when I drove to the grocery store this weekend, but it was from soon after Robert Byrd’s death (2010) and the quiz was about all the ways Byrd had steered money to WV, including a Coast Guard command center that’s mostly responsible for managing CG operations in New Orleans.

      David Anderson

      The assumptions between #2 and #3 are in tension — the most priority in a bill that passes goes to the marginal vote.  Manchin is an extremely likely marginal vote in a 50/51 vote Senate.  He is never going to be close to the marginal vote in a 60 vote Senate.

      If he wants the Greater Charleston Manchin/Byrd International SpacePort built, that is a gettable ask at #50

      Almost Retired

      I couldn’t agree more with this take on Manchin.  I don’t know much (anything) about West Virginia politics, but my guess is that the state is unlikely to elect any other Democratic Senator in the foreseeable future.  So an imperfect Democrat, by our standards, is better than another standard-issue Red State lunatic.

      Brachiator

      He honestly, truly, 100% believes that the key to anything is negotiation. He came up in the good ole boy/girl system and totally thinks that there is nothing that can not be accomplished after you build the right relationships.

      Was he asleep during the Trump administration when McConnell refused to even talk to Democrats when drafting tax law or ramming judges through to confirmation?

      I will read the article later today. But did WV still get lots of goodies while Trump was in office?

      PST

      Thank God for Joe Manchin. We won’t see another one like him from WV for ages. I don’t miss old-style segregationist deep south democrats one bit, but I’d love to have a few border state and prairie state democrats back even if they weren’t the greatest.

      Barbara

      A few West Virginia tidbits:  Regarding tourism, WV is the site of the most recently designated national park (last one being more than 20 years ago), which is the New River Gorge.  I think I read that only 7000 acres have “true” national park restrictions, but the whole park area is over 70,000 acres.  NPS Link 

      I started reading a book called The Third Rainbow Girl, which is a coming of age memoir/true crime story set in Pocahontas County, WV, which is on the Virginia border, in approximately the same area as the Greenbrier resort.  Author is Emma Copley Eisenberg.  Lots of interesting information about West Virginia along with an engaging author.

      Geminid

      Speaking of tourism, last month Joe Manchin pushed through legislation making the New River Gorge National River’s 72,186 acres a National  Park and Preserve.  A great place for floating, hiking, biking, birdwatching, and just enjoying the beautiful river and mountains and valleys. The New River is really something. Way bigger than the James of Virginia or the Chattahoochee of Georgia.

