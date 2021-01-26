Worth your time.

Again, there are a few things you need to know about Manchin to understand him.

1.) He honestly, truly, 100% believes that the key to anything is negotiation. He came up in the good ole boy/girl system and totally thinks that there is nothing that can not be accomplished after you build the right relationships.

2.) He will always have as his primary focus getting money and jobs to WV.

3.) He knows that WV is a small state and that things like the filibuster give us outsized political power, and he is not going to give it up.

He can be infuriating, but this is who he is. At least he is open about it.

Although I wish they would stop calling us (WV) a coal state. We’re not. Coal accounts for less than 2% of state employment. We’re a tourism state, if anything.