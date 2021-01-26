Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Good For Marty Baron

Marty Baron is going to retire at age 66.  His leadership at the Post turned it into the best paper covering US politics in the Trump era, in sharp contrast to the abject failure of the New York Times under Dean Baquet. “Democracy Dies in Darkness” is just one example of how the Post, under Baron’s leadership, understood the moment in a way the Times did not.

The Post’s coverage of the coup attempt was head and shoulders above any other news outlet, and my guess is that it will earn them another Pulitzer Prize.  The other thing notable about Baron’s retirement is that he’s leaving at 66, not 76, 86 or 96, like all the other people in power in that fucking town.  Good for him.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    50Comments

    1. 1.

      Ruckus

      Power is a pretty shitty aphrodisiac for the subject people. It’s seemingly a rare person who has power and it doesn’t go to their head as an endorsement of their skills, or even worse lack thereof.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      WereBear

      @Ruckus: Because we are talking about people who know nothing else but power: how they felt when it was wielded over them, and how they wanted nothing else so much as their own, gotten any way they could.

      Pure Authoritarianism, the bane of our species. It’s keeping people in a state of childish obedience.

      No advancement, only entropy and parasites sucking the life out of the culture.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Ruckus

      @cain:

      She isn’t a monster.

      And yes I’d like to see her retire.

      She has a pretty good record, and if you look at some of the people she’s run against over the years, she has been far better than I’d bet they would have been.

      And yes I’d like to see her retire. I wanted that 8 years ago. Everyone gets to a stage that they shouldn’t/can’t be working any longer, I think she’s past her’s.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Citizen Alan

      @Ruckus:  Funfact: Feinstein at 87 is the oldest Dem (and person) in the Senate. The 2nd and 3rd oldest Dems in the Senate? Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders at 80 and 79, respectively. Both of them are from a state with a Republican governor. Admittedly, a shockingly liberal Republican governor who would be viewed as a raving hippie liberal if he ran for office in the South, but still, a Republican governor. One wonders if calls for Feinstein to step  down in the middle of her term would be  as loud if she too would be replaced by a Republican.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      MJS

      @Ruckus: The problem with many (not all, but many) of the people who stick around in positions of power well into their 70s and 80s is that they’re not actually working. They are not producing anything. They are figureheads, at best, whose role is to schmooze, or make pronouncements from on high. They really need to go, but they’re making too much money, and easy money at that.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Steve in the ATL

      @Ruckus:

       

      d that 8 years ago. Everyone gets to a stage that they shouldn’t/can’t be working any longer

      Ah–you’ve also been to a Stones/Zeppelin/AC/DC/Dylan concert in the last 30 years!

      @Ruckus:

       

      It’s seemingly a rare person who has power and it doesn’t go to their head as an endorsement of their skills

      So, for those of us who have neither power nor skills–we’re cool?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Citizen Alan

      @MJS: Mississippi has had a succession of national politicians in my lifetime who were plainly too old and mentally addled to serve, but they kept getting sent back anyway. Jamie Whitten, John Stennis, Thad Cochran. I finally accepted that most  people  were voting for them because regardless of their  mental capacity, they would still have seniority,  and their aides would write the legislation anyway.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Citizen Alan:

       One wonders if calls for Feinstein to step  down in the middle of her term would be  as loud if she too would be replaced by a Republican.

      I’m pretty sure no one wonders this. If she’d be replaced by a Republican Senator, no one would advocate for her to leave midterm. They’d tell her to bow out at the end of her term instead but to relinquish all leadership roles in the meantime.

      The real question is “If Leahy was showing the same signs as Feinstein and would be replaced by a Democrat, would we ask him to leave?”

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Elizabelle

      @Baud:    I don’t think Marty Baron would retire unless he knew he was going to be followed by a very good editor.  Why else hand over the reins?  I would hope he has a lot of say in who follows.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      sanjeevs

      he’s leaving at 66, not 76, 86 or 96, like all the other people in power in that fucking town.

      Speaking of which, Sen Leahy has been hospitalized

      Reply
    25. 25.

      WereBear

      @MJS:

      They really need to go, but they’re making too much money, and easy money at that.

       
      When it comes to DC, they are also SOMEBODY in the nation’s CAPITAL and how are you going to keep them down on the farm after living in the limelight?

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @sanjeevs: today? jeebus

      Manu Raju @mkraju· 24m
      Leahy spox: “This evening, Senator Leahy was in his Capitol office and was not feeling well. He was examined in the Capitol by the Attending Physician. Out of an abundance of caution, the Attending Physician recommended that he be taken to a local hospital.” He’s being evaluated

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Baud: interesting, I suppose he has time to change his mind if The Beast finally meets the odds of his cheeseburger-laden lifestyle

      Reply
    34. 34.

      (((CassandraLeo)))

      @pacem appellant: obligatory* Latin grammar pedantry: If we’re treating NYT as a plural feminine noun, it should be “NYT dēlendae sunt” – adjectives pluralise alongside the nouns they are attached to, and sunt is the third-person plural of sum. (The gender should also match between noun and adjective.) If we’re treating it as a singular feminine noun, we’d just copy Cato the Elder’s original formation: “NYT dēlenda est.”

      (*Particularly obligatory since I’ve been using another variant of this phrase at the end of each comment I make for some two years.)

      In any case, I agree.

      On-topic: Marty Baron has done a fantastic job, I hope he enjoys his retirement, and I hope he’s gotten a good replacement.

      Cēterum cēnseō factiōnem Rēpūblicānam dēlendam esse īgnī ferrōque.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      NotMax

      Blinken gets the nod.

      The Senate confirmed Antony Blinken as President Joe Biden’s secretary of state on Tuesday with overwhelming bipartisan support.

      …The vote to confirm him was 78-22. Source

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Ruckus

      @Steve in the ATL:

      If you don’t have skills then natural selection kicks your butt to the curb. Sometimes.

      Hey it’s not a perfect world, not by any stretch of the imagination. Some of it is pretty damn good though.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      evap

      When I lived in the DC area, 2013-15, I subscribed to the print version of WaPo since I like to support the hometown newspaper.  I really liked reading it every morning, so I now subscribe to the digital version even though I no longer live in the DC area.    A digital subscription is cheap if you have Amazon prime.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      dmsilev

      @Baud: No Republican is going to officially run for President until they figure out what T**** is planning to do. And he is …not noted for his consistency or long range planning

      The dilemma this poses the ambitious ones gives me great pleasure.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Sloane Ranger

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: Dick Durbin just said on CNN that Leahey’s wife is with him. Apparently she’s a nurse and she said he’s doing well and they hope he’ll be back tomorrow.  No indication of what his specific symptoms were.

      As we’re talking age here, just to point out that President Biden ain’t exactly a spring chicken and he certainly seems to be full of energy at the moment. People age at different rates so I don’t think it’s right to declare someone is past it just because they’ve reached some predetermined chronological age.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Argiope

      OT due to excitement:  I gave my first 12 COVID shots today!  I’ve been in academic healthcare for about a decade now with little patient contact, but it turns out vaccinating folks is like riding a bike.  I volunteered with the Medical Reserve Corps, did some very easy online training, and today was supposed to be my first observation-only shift.  But I won the supervisors over with my air of warmth and competence so they let me do my first observed jab and then gave me a station for 30 minutes so I could spell an EMT for his lunch break.  It was  so rewarding to finally be able to kick this virus directly in the teeth by protecting elders in my area.  I would like to find a green balloon lapel pin just in case I end up vaccinating any jackals in the coming months.  I’ll be the one with two masks on coming at you with the sharp end!

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Brachiator

      @Baud:

      Haha. Poll on Ari’s show. Guess what percentage of Americans say they won’t get the vaccine.

      Wouldn’t by chance be 27 percent?

      Reply
    50. 50.

      PJ

      @dmsilev: I would actually think this would be a great time for an ambitious Republican to set themselves up as the anti-Trump.  In the short run, there may be no money or power in it for them, but the rest of the swine will be either begging to lick Trump’s balls or wishy-washy about distancing themselves from him, let alone condemning him, as they wait to see how things shake out.  Meanwhile, the anti-tax and anti-regulation billionaires are going to be anxious for someone sane and malleable to funnel support to, so that when Trump either keels over or gets sent to jail for the rest of his life, their man will be set to take over.

      Reply

