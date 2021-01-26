Marty Baron is going to retire at age 66. His leadership at the Post turned it into the best paper covering US politics in the Trump era, in sharp contrast to the abject failure of the New York Times under Dean Baquet. “Democracy Dies in Darkness” is just one example of how the Post, under Baron’s leadership, understood the moment in a way the Times did not.

The Post’s coverage of the coup attempt was head and shoulders above any other news outlet, and my guess is that it will earn them another Pulitzer Prize. The other thing notable about Baron’s retirement is that he’s leaving at 66, not 76, 86 or 96, like all the other people in power in that fucking town. Good for him.