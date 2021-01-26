Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday/Tuesday, Jan. 25-26

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday/Tuesday, Jan. 25-26

    1. 1.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 1/25 China reported 69 new domestic confirmed, 41 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Beijing Municipality reported 2 new domestic confirmed, all at the epicenter community in Daxing District. Both cases have been under home quarantine since 1/17, and both developed symptoms on 1/24. There are currently 2 villages (both at Shunyi District) at Medium Risk. 1 community (at Daxing District) is at High Risk.

      Hebei Province:

      Hebei Provincial Health Commission reported 5 new domestic confirmed cases (2 previously asymptomatic) & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases. 33 domestic confirmed case recovered & 13 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There are currently 777 domestic confirmed cases (12 critical, 28 serious, 595 moderate and 142 mild) & 80 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province:

      • Xingtai did not report any new domestic positive cases. 4 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 3 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There are currently 58 domestic confirmed & 7 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. Nangong District remains at High Risk, 1 residential compound at Longyao County remains at Medium Risk.
      • Langfang did not report any new domestic positive cases. There are 1 domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases there. 1 residential compound remain at Medium Risk.
      • Shijiazhuang reported 5 new domestic confirmed cases (2 previously asymptomatic) & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases. 2 of the confirmed cases are at Gaocheng District (1 previously asymptomatic already under isolation, the other from mass screening already under home and centralized quarantine), all at the epicenter township; 1 at Zhengding County (previously asymptomatic), 2 at Chang’an District (both traced close contacts. 29 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 10 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. Currently, there are 718 confirmed cases & 72 asymptomatic cases. 1 village was elevated to Medium Risk. 2 villages and 3 residential compounds were re-designated as Low Risk. There are 21 residential compounds, 4 villages & 1 residential building at Medium Risk in the city. Gaocheng & Xinle Districts remain at High Risk.

       

      Heilongjiang Province:

      Heilongjiang Province reported 53 new domestic confirmed (25 previously asymptomatic) & 24 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 7 confirmed cases recovered & 6 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There are currently 464 domestic confirmed (2 critical, 24 serious, 286 moderate and 152 mild) & 511 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.:

      • Suihua reported 33 new domestic confirmed (17 previously asymptomatic) & 7 new domestic asymptomatic cases. Wangkui County reported 15 confirmed & 7 asymptomatic cases, Hailun reported 17 confirmed cases( all previously asymptomatic), Anda reported 1 confirmed case. No case information released so far. 7 confirmed cases recovered & 6 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There are currently 394 domestic confirmed & 360 domestic asymptomatic cases there. 8 residential compounds at Anda were elevated to Medium Risk. The entire Wangkui County remains at High Risk.
      • Harbin reported 20 new domestic confirmed (8 previously asymptomatic) & 17 asymptomatic cases. Hulan District reported 12 confirmed (6 previously as symptomatic) & 9 asymptomatic cases, Limin Dev. Zone reported 5 confirmed & 6 asymptomatic cases, Daowai District reported 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), Nangong District reported 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), and Daoli District reported 1 confirmed & 2 asymptomatic case. There are currently 66 domestic confirmed & 114 asymptomatic cases there. 1 community (in Limin Dev. Zone) was elevated to High Risk. 1 residential building unit was re-designated as Low Risk. 3 sub-districts and 1 township were elevated to Medium Risk. 13 sub-districts, 1 township & 3 residential building units remain at Medium Risk.
      • Qiqihar did not report any new domestic positive cases. There are 1 domestic confirmed & 31 domestic asymptomatic cases there. 1 village remains at Medium Risk.
      • Yichun did not report any new domestic positive cases. There are 2 domestic asymptomatic cases there.
      • Daqing did not report any new positive cases. There are 2 domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases there. 1 residential building unit was elevated to Medium Risk. 2 residential building units remains at Medium Risk.
      • Mudanjiang did not report any new positive cases. There are 3 domestic asymptomatic cases there. 

       

      Jilin Province 

      Jilin Province reported 7 new domestic confirmed cases (all previously asymptomatic) & 15 domestic asymptomatic cases. There was 1 death. 1 confirmed case recovered & 1 asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There are currently 278 confirmed (10 critical, 31 serious, 167 moderate and 70 mild) & 67 asymptomatic cases there.:

      • Songyuan did not report any new domestic confirmed cases. There are 4 domestic confirmed cases there. 1 residential compound and 1 residential building are at Medium Risk.
      • Tonghua reported 7 new domestic confirmed (all previously asymptomatic) & 15 new domestic asymptomatic cases. All the new positive cases were found via mass screening. 1 case died. There are currently 202 domestic confirmed & 58 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. The entire Dongchang District remains at High Risk. 1 residential compound at the High Tech. Dev. Zone remains at Medium Risk.
      • Changchun did not report any new domestic positive cases. 1 confirmed case recovered & 1 asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There are currently 72 domestic confirmed & 9 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 2 residential compounds were re-designated as Low Risk. 1 township & 1 residential compound are at Medium Risk.

       

      Shanghai Municipality reported 2 new domestic confirmed cases (1 at Huangpu District and 1 at Changning District), both traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine since 1/20 & 1/22, respectively. Currently there are 15 confirmed cases in the city. 1 resident compound and 1 hotel were elevated to Medium Risk. 2 residential compounds, 1 residential area and 1 hotel are currently at Medium Risk. 

      Imported Cases:

      On 1/25, China reported 13 new imported confirmed cases, 16 imported asymptomatic cases, 3 imported suspect cases:

      • Shanghai Municipality – 8 confirmed cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from the US and 1 each returning from Mali (via Paris CdG), Egypt (via Vienna), Romania (via Switzerland) & Mexico (via Germany), a French national coming from France, & an Armenian national coming from Armenia (via Minsk & Helsinki); 3 suspect cases, no information released
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Zambia (via); 3 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from France, Niger (via Paris CdG) & Indonesia
      • Foshan in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from the US; 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Bangladesh, both off flights that landed at Guangzhou
      • Zhanjiang in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from South Korea, off of a flight that landed at Guangzhou
      • Fuzhou in Fujian Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), a Chinese national returning from Indonesia
      • Changsha in Hunan Province – 1 confirmed case, no information released
      • Xi’an in Shaanxi Province – 1 confirmed case, 
      • Nanjing in Jiangsu Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Tianjin Municipality – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Spain
      • Chongqing Municipality – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Nepal
      • Kunming in Yunnan Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Indonesia
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from the Netherlands
      • Lanzhou in Gansu Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Russia

       

      Overall in China, 46 confirmed cases recovered, 25 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation and 35 were reclassified as confirmed cases, and 1,351 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 1,885 active confirmed cases in the country (292 imported), 110 are in critical/serious condition (3 imported), 956 asymptomatic cases (283 imported), 4 suspect cases (all imported). 38,443 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      On 1/26, Hong Kong reported 64 new cases, 1 imported and 63 domestic (21 of whom do not have sources of infection identified).

      Taiwan is dealing with a cluster of domestic cases at Taoyuan, starting from a doctor who was infected when intubating an imported critical case (returning from the US). The doctor then infected his girlfriend, colleagues, patients and caretakers, including in the green zone. Total of 15 cases in the cluster to date. The authorities have asked everyone who has stayed at the hospital in question, as patient or caretaker, from 1/6 – 1/19 to home quarantine for 14 days, to start. This is impacting ~ 5K people so far. Curiously, people who visited patients at the hospitals have not been asked to self-quarantine. That might change. Medical staff are not being asked to quarantine, either.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY yesterday:

      193 new cases. 701 hospitalized, 138 in the ICU. 893 deaths. 33% of hospital beds available, 22% of ICU beds available. 4.9% positivity.

      Woo hoo! New cases trending down 3 days in row!

