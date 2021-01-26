President Biden on COVID-19 and vaccine distribution: "I feel confident that by summer we're going to be well on our way to, heading toward, herd immunity." Full video here: https://t.co/XaDID8syD3 pic.twitter.com/JCupgKsRI8 — CSPAN (@cspan) January 25, 2021





WH press sec Jen Psaki says the White House will start holding briefings with public health officials about three times a week starting on Wednesday to provide updates on the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic — Kate Sullivan (@KateSullivanDC) January 25, 2021

In the U.S., at least 18.5 million people have received 1 or both doses of the approved coronavirus vaccines. This includes more than 3.2 million people who have been fully vaccinated. 41.4 million doses have been distributed https://t.co/qsUPkS82vP pic.twitter.com/griusis8DM — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 25, 2021

We're all sick and tired of the virus, but the virus still isn't tired of making us sick. This pandemic will end, though not nearly soon enough. It's crucial to tamp down infections as much as we can. — Dr. Tom Frieden (@DrTomFrieden) January 25, 2021

"There is a new game": COVID-19 variants are upending European plans to fight the pandemic. Portugal eased restrictions for four days over Christmas and now has one of the world's worst outbreaks. https://t.co/IjyZ0CYa7U — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) January 26, 2021

The E.U. recommends restricting nonessential travel as #coronavirus variants boost the case for stricter rules https://t.co/zZkQrMKSrA — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 25, 2021

High rates of vaccine hesitancy are seen across many European countries where cases and deaths from #COVID19 are soaring, as well as in many Western African and Southeast Asian countries. Details in our #COVID19 vaccine hesitancy analysis & commentary: https://t.co/js8LmfQTOI pic.twitter.com/1dct4cwyTw — Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) (@IHME_UW) January 25, 2021

UK to unveil hotel quarantine plans, public told not to book vacations https://t.co/QneUv8c1Wn pic.twitter.com/8X8FZKEulH — Reuters (@Reuters) January 26, 2021

Curfew riots hit Netherlands for third night https://t.co/R1YqSxrFP7 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 26, 2021

New Zealand's borders may stay shut for most of the year, PM Ardern says https://t.co/w7SQvfeoCw pic.twitter.com/CwDXyhosiA — Reuters (@Reuters) January 26, 2021

China's peak Lunar New Year air travel season fizzles as COVID cases rise https://t.co/EptXGK2U3b pic.twitter.com/X0fvvLJ1IG — Reuters (@Reuters) January 26, 2021

BREAKING: Indonesia’s confirmed coronavirus infections since the pandemic began crossed a million and hospitals in some hard-hit areas were near capacity. https://t.co/6LdZEnGeSo — The Associated Press (@AP) January 26, 2021

Stop hoarding COVID vaccines, South Africa's Ramaphosa tells rich countries https://t.co/MA5nFd30hJ pic.twitter.com/QnMqpjYl0H — Reuters (@Reuters) January 26, 2021

Mexico passes 150,000 deaths from the coronavirus as pandemic deepens https://t.co/Kdzsvj6hgC pic.twitter.com/NuHtSH6TzI — Reuters (@Reuters) January 26, 2021

Carlos Slim, the wealthiest man in Mexico, has Covid-19. The only person more powerful than Slim is President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who also has Covid. It underscores how very bad the pandemic is here right now. It feels like the virus is everywhere. — Kate Linthicum (@katelinthicum) January 25, 2021

Casino CEO and wife fly to northern Canada and pretend to be workers at local hotel to get Covid shot. No longer casino CEO. https://t.co/xE0aqRCwNs — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) January 26, 2021

“If countries bet everything on the #Covid_19 vaccine, they’re going to lose” – Dr. Bruce Aylward of @WHO. Other measures such as testing and isolating cases required #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/uobMO3k04H — Michael Bociurkiw (@WorldAffairsPro) January 25, 2021

As the #coronavirus grows stealthier, vaccine makers reconsider battle plans. Vaccines by Moderna & Pfizer/BioNTech effectively protect recipients. But in a worrying sign, they're slightly less effective at prompting protection against a S. African variant https://t.co/PTCSLUblpp — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 26, 2021

Pfizer's move is indefensible. Yes, squeeze every dose we can. But cutting deliveries from 40M to 33M vials for the same price cannot be justified. Especially when many places lack the special "low dead space" syringes needed to get the "extra" dose. https://t.co/ibqdao3ElC — Atul Gawande (@Atul_Gawande) January 25, 2021

"The world’s largest syringe maker does not have the capacity to substantially increase U.S. supplies of specialty syringes needed to squeeze more doses from Pfizer's vaccine vials in the coming weeks, an executive said." https://t.co/b57oEIJfTz — Atul Gawande (@Atul_Gawande) January 25, 2021

Coronavirus: EU to tighten vaccine exports amid row with AstraZeneca https://t.co/jLvu5g4SzZ — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 26, 2021

Moderna reports that its vaccine prompts an immune system response against variants of SARSCoV2. The B.1.1.7 variant that emerged in the UK, is expected to be the dominant version of SARSCoV2 in the US by March https://t.co/FbvXscSCSn pic.twitter.com/Np5hISoo5P — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 25, 2021

High temperatures and remote islands are posing challenges for a vaccine distributor in China, which is shipping doses around the globe https://t.co/5dCeetXDEB via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks ?? (@DelthiaRicks) January 24, 2021

Merck ends development of two potential COVID19 vaccines citing poor results in early-stage studies. The drugmaker said that it will focus instead on studying 2 possible treatments for the virus https://t.co/ZVzsdBXQxN via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 25, 2021

One advantage of these vaccines is they would have used Merck's current manufacturing capacity, particularly the measles-based vaccine. Making mRNA lipid nanoparticles is different from making attenuated measles virus. A little like asking why Nike can't make iPhones. — Matthew Herper (@matthewherper) January 25, 2021

The first confirmed U.S. case of a variant discovered in Brazil is detected in Minnesota. The variant, known as B.1.1.28.1 or P.1, shares many mutations with one first identified in South Africa & is thought to be more contagious https://t.co/9Q043rZuuj — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 26, 2021

California eased COVID-19 stay-at-home orders, allowing restaurants to reopen for outdoor dining and greater social mixing, as public health authorities reported slower infection rates and hospitalizations https://t.co/fdM6x5HdLD pic.twitter.com/Lx8eG3MinC — Reuters (@Reuters) January 26, 2021

Facing a crush of COVID-19 patients, ICUs are completely full in at least 50 Texas hospitals Meanwhile Ted Cruz's biggest concern is a Twitter feud with Seth Rogen.

https://t.co/BOFHiwT0gb — Ted Corcoran (RedTRaccoon) (@RedTRaccoon) January 24, 2021

Houston doctor gave some expiring vaccine doses to people in non-priority groups after first offering them to nearby priority people who declined. Lost his job, got prosecuted for theft, charges dismissed by a judge. https://t.co/10k7A3rd67 — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) January 25, 2021

TFW when Florida is about to host the Super Bowl while a new kind of COVID virus is spreading faster than we are detecting it for the second year in a row https://t.co/3Z2frKCAdc — Ben Conarck (@conarck) January 26, 2021

Last week, Gov. DeSantis (R-FL) said FEMA's help on vaccine rollout was "not necessary." Today, WH Press Sec. Psaki responds: "I will note, because we're data first here, facts first here, they've only distributed about 50% of the vaccines that they have been given in Florida." pic.twitter.com/6JV1mxYX7k — The Recount (@therecount) January 25, 2021

How's the vaccine rollout going in South Florida? — Fisher Island (median income $200k): 51% vaccination rate — Opa-Locka (median income $27k): 1.4% vaccination rate Via @doug_hanks and @conarck https://t.co/jBUFuXqs0Y — Bill Grueskin (@BGrueskin) January 24, 2021