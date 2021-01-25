Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Repubs in Disarray! Open Thread: Kevin McCarthy Is Very Sad

You might even call him fekkin’ pathetic!

From the available evidence, McCarthy is neither a spotlight-seeking moron, or a sociopath incapable of understanding normal human reactions. Which makes it that much harder to understand why he chose to put himself forward as the “leader” of the Leopards Eating Peoples Faces Party rump, but as the old joke goes, at least it’s show biz

Why it matters: The House Republican leader had been hoping to use this year to build toward taking the majority in 2022, but his efforts to bridge intra-party divisiveness over the Capitol siege have him taking heat from every direction, eroding his stature both with the public and within his party…

Pressure is mounting on McCarthy financially, politically and publicly.

– Corporate donors are freezing him out for challenging the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6.

– The media is lampooning him for initially saying “the president bears responsibility” for the Capitol attack but amending that last week to say, “I don’t believe he provoked it, if you listen to what he said at the rally.”

– McCarthy also got hit for saying during an interview this weekend that “everyone” bears responsibility for the political temperature in the country.

Meanwhile, the pro-Trump wing of his conference is angry with him for not condemning Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) more forcefully after she voted to impeach Trump…

Let the Truth & Reconciliation Committee begin right here, right now. BENGHAZI! (but in the U.S. Capital).

    49Comments

      cope

      When I was a kid, the rule at the table regarding new dishes was “You don’t have to eat it all, you just have to try it”.

      Come on, Mr. HR Leader, you at least have to try one bite.

      ALurkSupreme

      I have deeply examined my conscience and can say with all sincerity that I accept no responsibility for 6 January.

      West of the Rockies

      McCarthy is just not that bright or charismatic. But at least he is not as aspirational as Cruz or Hawley. Both of them are well educated, but have charisma deficits comparable to black holes.

      Also, I wish Silverman was here. I see it being reported that Russia is having massive protests despite their efforts to control social media. Is it possible that our people are at last fucking with them?

      I hope we are finally returning serve on that diminutive, drab dwarf named Putin.

      Omnes Omnibus

      “I also think everybody across this country has some responsibility,” Rep. McCarthy says.

      Fuck that shit.  I didn’t vote for crazies*, I didn’t encourage crazies, I didn’t storm the Capitol, etc.  That’s on you and your people.

      *Hell, I didn’t even support Baud in the primary.

      SFAW

      I hope everyone understands that even if Pence, Pelosi, and/or other members of Congress had been assassinated by the mob, Republicans would still oppose holding Trump accountable.

      Quite the understatement — they’d try to push through a Constitutional amendment declaring him president-for-life.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @SFAW: Yeah, the Tampa had their number this year.  Fuck.

      trollhattan

      If all politics is local, McCarthy better put some attention to California if he wants to drag the Republicans out of the gutter. Behold.

      A prominent member of the Proud Boys, who has participated in nationwide protests and marches, has been elected to the Sacramento County Republican Party’s Central Committee, but says his activities should not conflict with his new post.

      Jeffrey Erik Perrine, who has been a member of the Sacramento Proud Boys but says he has since left that entity, is waiting to be sworn into his new position, to which he was elected in March.

      Perrine, 37, of Citrus Heights has been a focus of online posts by antifa and other groups that refer to him as “a far-right extremist” who is “openly anti-immigrant, racist and transphobic.”

      Perrine disputes such claims, and denies that he once headed Sacramento’s chapter of the Proud Boys, which one hate group expert describes as “a neo-fascist, violent extremist organization.”

      “I’ve been a member, but I’m not a head or an officer of any kind in any organization,” Perrine said in an interview with The Sacramento Bee. “Yeah, I’m still with the Proud Boys. I’m just a member. I’m a part of a fraternity.”

      Perrine, who was scheduled to be sworn into his central committee post last week with other officials at a Zoom meeting, did not appear for the event but said he planned to be sworn in later.

      He added that many of the incidents he has been accused of are taken out of context and are from 2018. He also disputed claims that he is racist.

      “They can call me a Nazi all they want, and I know I have plenty of friends of all races that don’t always agree with me but they still love me,” Perrine said, adding, “The Proud Boys that I affiliate with are all working men, all married men, they all have good jobs, they all believe in God.”
      https://www.sacbee.com/news/local/article248698770.html#storylink=cpy

      “Calling me racist is racist, maaaaaan!

      Mike in NC

      “We’re eating sh*t for breakfast, lunch and dinner right now,” a McCarthy aide told @axios

      Hope they’re all getting two scoops, just like that loser down at Mar-A-Lago.

      gene108

      McCarthy, like all Republicans, talks like an abuser trying justify his actions.

      I mean sure I could take some blame for not delving into the depths of 4chan or 8kun or get a Parler account to pushback on the lies, but it’d be much simpler for Republicans to not have promoted or have stood silently by as the lies propagated.

      MattF

      McCarthy bought into the idea of being successful in Congress. And he succeeded. And now he’s paying a price. #ETTD, and all that.

      SFAW

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      I grant I’m not a great football mind, but during the brief periods when I actually watched the game, it looked like Green Bay’s secondary was performing more like the Jets’ defensive backfield than like a would-be NFC champion.

      catclub

      @West of the Rockies:&nbsp

      ;I hope we are finally returning serve on that diminutive, drab dwarf named Putin.

      There is a youtube channel called ‘advoko makes’ and the guy looks like a young V. Putin. Or a generic Russian white guy.

      Anonymous At Work

      Impeachment covers Trump only. A few Benghazi-style hearings for people like Meadows where 11 hours of testimony are expected…? Do you really think Trumpers can testify for more than 5 minutes without perjury?

      West of the Rockies

      @trollhattan:

      Why don’t Proud Boys refer to themselves as men?  I dont like adult men using diminution, including with their names.  Hey, look, it’s lil’ Tommy Tuberville!  Hey, little fella..

      Llelldorin

      My best guess is that Kevin McCarthy has an unearned reputation for brilliance from people who don’t know California well—after all, he’s one of fewer than ten Republicans elected from California in the 2018 election. The thing is—he represents Bakersfield, which politically might as well be in Oklahoma. It doesn’t require any particular cleverness to get elected as a Republican in Bakersfield.

      Because seriously, otherwise I have no idea at all how this guy somehow ended up in a leadership position.

      SFAW

      @trollhattan:

      Yeah, Brady’s pretty amazing. As best as I can tell, he’s kind of a dick — his trying to trademark “Tom Terrific” springs to mind — but he’s a great QB, probably the GOAT.

      Anonymous At Work

      @Llelldorin: GOP third-string leadership is based on fundraising, both positive funds raised and negative threats of scaring away donors.  It’s how Pence rose in the GOP leadership as well.

      Llelldorin

      @Anonymous At Work: Ah! Thanks, that makes much more sense. Clever or not, he represents a lot of oil wells in a wealthy state, and there are a lot of California Republicans (in absolute terms, not relative) who have very few people to send money to.

      waspuppet

      From the available evidence, McCarthy is neither a spotlight-seeking moron, or a sociopath incapable of understanding normal human reactions.

      I dunno. He went on TV and said out loud that the point of the Benghazi investigations was to damage Hillary Clinton’s poll numbers, and he seemed to think that was an OK thing to say. He has also said out loud that Trump is “one of two people Putin pays.”

      @SFAW: To do otherwise would be divisive.

      Cheryl Rofer

      @West of the Rockies:

      I see it being reported that Russia is having massive protests despite their efforts to control social media. Is it possible that our people are at last fucking with them?

      Not Silverman, but here’s my take.

      Whatever our cyberfolk may be doing, that’s not Putin’s problem. Putin’s problem is that he’s put Navalny in jail again, and Russian citizens are not happy. They are not happy for a number of reasons, including being lied to about the pandemic and the general economic stagnation under Putin. The feeling that Russia and their lives are going nowhere.

      There have been protests in Khabarovsk since last summer, although I think they died down late in the fall. Belarus (which is Russia’s nextdoor neighbor who Putin would like to get closer to) has had protests since last summer against Lukashenka’s refusal to give up the presidency.

      Anything our folks add is superfluous. This is one of those things that isn’t about us.

      Just Chuck

      @Llelldorin: California’s Republican pols are some of the craziest of the crazy, because they’re more or less all that’s left.  No one else wants to run that hollowed-out party.

      Geminid

      @Llelldorin: Someone did an analysis of voting and demographic patterns of interior California. He found a high correlation between descendants of “Okies” and “Arkies” and Republican voting. An interesting but not surprising finding.

      West of the Rockies

      @Cheryl Rofer

      Thank you, Cheryl. That was edifying. Nonetheless, I hope the US is doing what it can to kick the box out from under that vile, little twerp and his criminal and despotic rule.

      Steve in the ATL

      @Omnes Omnibus: maybe I’ve watched too much SEC football, but is it possible that the NFL front office encouraged the refs to ensure, or increase the likelihood of, Tom Brady versus Patrick Mahomes in the SB? There were three flags the whole game, then two critical ones to give TB first downs to run out the clock and win.

      Of course, even if that were true, that doesn’t excuse kicking field goal with two minutes left when you desperately need a touchdown are at the goal line.

      SoupCatcher

      @Just Chuck: I’m not convinced that the Republican Party is dead in California.  In the two areas of which I am most familiar (Silicon Valley and Los Angeles) there was a non-trivial amount of support for Trump.  Suzanne made the comment that Trump was appealing as a successful family-business owner (ignore the actuality), and that really resonated with me, and explains a lot of the support I saw here.  It’s the anti-tax brigade of small business owners, the IGMFU caucus, as well as the Libertarian-curious tech-bros who think the poor are icky, and that those with less privilege should know their place.

      Hungry Joe

      Can someone please tell me what I’m missing here?

      Assume, for the sake of argument, that Trump and Clark had been successful in  86’ing acting Attorney General Rosen. Assume also that Clark sends threatening letter to Georgia election officials. Since we’ve gone this far, let’s assume those officials cave. What then? They already sent their verified electoral vote tally (15 for Biden) to Congress. Do they fire off a message? “Whoops — we meant 15 votes for Trump. Sorry about the mixup.” And, finally — what the hell, right? — assume Congress says, “No worries. We’ll just flip those votes. Easy-peasy.”

      Even if all that happens, Biden’s EV total drops from 306 to 291. He wins by 21 EV instead of 36. So … why bother? What were they (and I use the following term loosely) thinking?.

      West of the Rockies

      @Hungry Joe:

      Dominos, dude, dominos!  First Georgia caves, then AZ freaks out and reverses its election results, then… ummm, underpants gnomes steal the CA results and–whamo!–a second Trump term.

      hitchhiker

      @Steve in the ATL:

      Brady also threw 3 interceptions; the failure of the Packers to turn them all into points isn’t b/c of anything he did. If they had, we’d be talking about how hard it is to see a once-great QB flail.

      Nicole

      @Hungry Joe: His hope was, I believe, that if GA overturned their election results it would encourage other states (PA, AZ) to overturn theirs as well

      (Or what West of the Rockies said, and much funnier than how I did)

      Another Scott

      @Hungry Joe: Donnie’s brilliant plan seems to have been to come up with something, anything that would create an issue that the SCOTUS would have to rule on, and then – naturally – they would do what he wanted and make him the winner because he appointed them.

      The actual rules and the laws don’t enter into it.  He thinks that because he appointed 3 of them they have to do what he wants.

      That’s it.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Bill Arnold

      @Cheryl Rofer:

      Anything our folks add is superfluous. This is one of those things that isn’t about us.

      True, but accusations of American(/Western) interference are flying. (I haven’t looked to see if any actual evidence of American government involvement is being cited.)
      There could be (I’m fairly sure is of the non-state class) subtle influence operation activity, both state and non-state actors, but my impression (from talking with a few Russians) is that the Russian public is generally pretty wary/self-aware about such things (as is (clearly) the Russian government, though paranoid too.).
      (Now off to find some current analyses.)

      Cacti

      And the R on R rhetorical violence continues unabated, as a spox for Liz Cheney basically calls Matt Gaetz a fag.

      A spokesperson for Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) shot back at Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) for his criticisms of the congresswoman on Sunday, saying he should “leave his beauty bag at home. In Wyoming, the men don’t wear make-up.”

      Betty Cracker

      @Hungry Joe: From what I read, similar efforts were going on in some of the other states (Michigan, Arizona, etc.), so I guess the Trump people were going for an autocratic inside straight. Georgia Republicans (of all people!) spoke out loudest, but Trump was definitely attempting shenanigans elsewhere.

      On a related note, I wouldn’t be surprised if other shoes drop in the coming days, both on attempts to steal the election behind the scenes with vote counting and the involvement of Trump’s flunkies in the Capitol assault.

