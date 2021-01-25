I wonder how that happened. https://t.co/kH5xIW3vqT
— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) January 25, 2021
You might even call him fekkin’ pathetic!
From the available evidence, McCarthy is neither a spotlight-seeking moron, or a sociopath incapable of understanding normal human reactions. Which makes it that much harder to understand why he chose to put himself forward as the “leader” of the Leopards Eating Peoples Faces Party rump, but as the old joke goes, at least it’s show biz…
?? "We're eating sh*t for breakfast, lunch and dinner right now," a McCarthy aide told @axios https://t.co/sZaNpYGDng
— Jim VandeHei (@JimVandeHei) January 24, 2021
Why it matters: The House Republican leader had been hoping to use this year to build toward taking the majority in 2022, but his efforts to bridge intra-party divisiveness over the Capitol siege have him taking heat from every direction, eroding his stature both with the public and within his party…
Pressure is mounting on McCarthy financially, politically and publicly.
– Corporate donors are freezing him out for challenging the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6.
– The media is lampooning him for initially saying “the president bears responsibility” for the Capitol attack but amending that last week to say, “I don’t believe he provoked it, if you listen to what he said at the rally.”
– McCarthy also got hit for saying during an interview this weekend that “everyone” bears responsibility for the political temperature in the country.
Meanwhile, the pro-Trump wing of his conference is angry with him for not condemning Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) more forcefully after she voted to impeach Trump…
As Mom would say, you order it you eat it.
— Leslie (@LeslieBryant44) January 24, 2021
“Where all are guilty, no one is; confessions of collective guilt are the best possible safeguard against the discovery of culprits, and the very magnitude of the crime the best excuse for doing nothing.”
—Hannah Arendt https://t.co/uoBc6rgd1b
— Windsor Mann (@WindsorMann) January 24, 2021
Let the Truth & Reconciliation Committee begin right here, right now. BENGHAZI! (but in the U.S. Capital).
I hope everyone understands that even if Pence, Pelosi, and/or other members of Congress had been assassinated by the mob, Republicans would still oppose holding Trump accountable. https://t.co/nU0MPRoYCQ
— Steve M. (@nomoremister) January 24, 2021
To be fair when the gop is telling Dems to move on now that there’s a new president from all their riot & impeachment talk, it is not inconsistent from their past activity. The moment the last new president was elected, the GOP stopped caring about 4 Dead Americans immediately
— Asawin Suebsaeng (@swin24) January 25, 2021
