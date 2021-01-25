You might even call him fekkin’ pathetic!

From the available evidence, McCarthy is neither a spotlight-seeking moron, or a sociopath incapable of understanding normal human reactions. Which makes it that much harder to understand why he chose to put himself forward as the “leader” of the Leopards Eating Peoples Faces Party rump, but as the old joke goes, at least it’s show biz…

?? "We're eating sh*t for breakfast, lunch and dinner right now," a McCarthy aide told @axios https://t.co/sZaNpYGDng

Why it matters: The House Republican leader had been hoping to use this year to build toward taking the majority in 2022, but his efforts to bridge intra-party divisiveness over the Capitol siege have him taking heat from every direction, eroding his stature both with the public and within his party…

Pressure is mounting on McCarthy financially, politically and publicly.

– Corporate donors are freezing him out for challenging the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6.

– The media is lampooning him for initially saying “the president bears responsibility” for the Capitol attack but amending that last week to say, “I don’t believe he provoked it, if you listen to what he said at the rally.”

– McCarthy also got hit for saying during an interview this weekend that “everyone” bears responsibility for the political temperature in the country.

Meanwhile, the pro-Trump wing of his conference is angry with him for not condemning Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) more forcefully after she voted to impeach Trump…