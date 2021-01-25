🐾Winston is giving us cattitude for not featuring @ROLEX kitties too, so ⬇️. PS: Kudos to Mr. Williams for his keen pawbservation skills, especially during an event with high security risk status, after a failed coup d'état. 📷 credit: https://t.co/OWMJPOGQHn & Jaquez808 @reddit pic.twitter.com/4rPl5sradE — The Oval Pawffice® 🇺🇸 (@TheOvalPawffice) January 25, 2021

My favorite new follow on twitter. Can’t wait for the cat to take over. Winston is Biden’s granddaughter’s cat and is handling twitter cat duties until we get a cat in the Whitehouse, again.

🐾Awoooof! Friends, I got so excited to finally arrive home and see my parents, that I had to run a bit to get that extra energy out before getting inside, that’s why I’m not in the “group” pawhto. Even my tongue is happy. Champ handled the situation much better. – Major #DOTUS👅 pic.twitter.com/hHZwf5rTwt — The Oval Pawffice® 🇺🇸 (@TheOvalPawffice) January 25, 2021

🐾 Very impawrtant pawddendum: this photo was taken by @dcclphoto, the White House photographer for our dada @POTUS when he was @VP44, at our Naval Pawbservatory Residence. David Lienemann is also the author of “The Obama Years and the Battle for the Soul of America.” Awooof! — The Oval Pawffice® 🇺🇸 (@TheOvalPawffice) January 24, 2021

🐾 Friends, I already pawdmitted and openly woofed about my little hand nip incident that pawccurred when I was a tiny pup, in 2009. You saw the “aftermath” but you didn’t see me red pawed, until now. Here’s the moment the nip happened, captured purrfectly by @dcclphoto. #DOTUS pic.twitter.com/3rO6YUio7H — The Oval Pawffice® 🇺🇸 (@TheOvalPawffice) January 24, 2021

Okay, hopefully, that’s enough to put your Monday on the right track. Click on any of the tweets to see them all.

Also: Their products on their website, of course all go to fund animal organizations.

