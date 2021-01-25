Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: Biden Pets Take Over Twitter

My favorite new follow on twitter. Can’t wait for the cat to take over.  Winston is Biden’s granddaughter’s cat and is handling twitter cat duties until we get a cat in the Whitehouse, again.

 

Okay, hopefully, that’s enough to put your Monday on the right track. Click on any of the tweets to see them all.

Also: Their products on their website, of course all go to fund animal organizations.

Open thread

 

    26Comments

    2. 2.

      Jerzy Russian

      I guess I am not aware of all internet traditions, but I mostly missed the Rolex watch “scandal”.    I have often said that we cannot make progress as a society until saying stupid shit becomes physical painful.  Normally, this would mean a kick in the junk for Mr. Williams.  However, in the spirit of unity, I am willing to consider other parts of the anatomy as targets for the kick.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Jerzy Russian

      I see that the 4-legged plan for world domination is on track.  While the dogs are out in public running around the lawn of the White House and attracting attention, the cats are working their way in behind the scenes unnoticed to where the levels of power are.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Damien

      @Jerzy Russian: In the spirit of even greater unity, I propose all suggestions for kick targets be accepted.

      Is this account really from something official, or is it an outside group doing it? I’m into it, just curious.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Jerzy Russian

      @dmsilev:   I assumed it was something like that.    Has anyone in his campaign (or Biden himself) ever claimed he is currently poor?   I think he was at the low end of the wealth scale when he was in the Senate, but even if that is the case he is clearly financially secure.

       

      Upon further reflection, I withdraw my suggestion that I would consider other parts of the anatomy for Mr. Williams’ kick.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      zhena gogolia

      How much did that “I really don’t care, do u?” schmatte cost?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      lee

      One of my dogs likes to ‘hold your hand’ similar to the last picture.

      If she wants pets she’ll grab your hand and drag you over to the couch.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Doggos and kittehs make me happy.

      Also making me happy, news just now that Rob Portman won’t run for re-election. For all you Buckeye Jackals: who are some of the promising Ohio Dems who might be worth our attention?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Damien: I’d guess it’s being run by volunteers, but that’s pure speculation. Though that shot at the NYT suggests someone official in communications office weighed in….

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @SiubhanDuinne: Not a Buckeye, myself, but I just saw this:

      Josh Barro @jbarro 11m
      A Jim Jordan vs. Tim Ryan campaign would be a pretty good show

      Tim Ryan blundered on to the national stage with a lot of empty blatherskyte about Pelosi being too old and Dems having forgotten “the working class”– the party of increasing the minimum wage, expanding health insurance and guaranteeing early child care and education– but he seems to have learned his lesson.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      sab

      @SiubhanDuinne: I don’t know about the Dems, but the aspiring Republicans are horrifying. Gym Jordan. Jane Timken (whose husband packed up his steel factory in Canton Ohio and sent it to China)  Josh Mandel (Sherrod Brown beat).

      I hope to God Tim Ryan doesn’t go for it. He is much improved lately but he tends to tack to the center when threatened. Until lately pro-gun and anti-abortion.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Mousebumples

      @Jerzy Russian: what i was reading on Twitter last night indicated that it was Beau’s watch. So extra terrible to attempt to critique Biden for wearing his late son’s watch, as a rememberance, to his Inauguration. *sigh

      Reply
    19. 19.

      sab

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: Josh Barro likes centrist Dems. Tim Ryan is my congressman. I think he is very bright. I have heard him on town hall conference calls and he has strong policy chops. I have come around to liking him quite a lot.

      But Ryan has tons of baggage. Challenged Pelosi, 94% NRA rating, anti-abortion until very recently. Basically he makes Democratic women’s hair stand on end.

      ETA He does have the support of a lot of blacks in his district. His view of the working class isn’t white working class, it’s everybody.

      ETA I think if he did win he’d be gone at the next election.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Miss Bianca

      I like this new timeline, where Major, Champ and Cat Who Remains to be Named rule the Twitter roost, rather than T****.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      trollhattan

      When do we see the first “You know who else loved German shepherds” concern-troll? I vote Jonah Goldberg.

      Dog’s not properly dressed without a wrist[?]watch. Everybody knows that.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      frosty

      @sab: LOL! We had three GS dogs over the years but never once thought of calling them German Shedders. Too true!

      Also the claws. Our flooring is 100 yr old Southern Pine fortunately the floor guy could do a good job of sanding and refinishing it.

      Reply

