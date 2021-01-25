Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – randy khan – Venice and Environs, Part 1

10 Comments

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

We’ll be in Venice for a couple of weeks.  Enjoy!

randy khan

My wife and I went on a glass trip to Venice in 2015.  (I guess I’ll find out soon enough if any of the other people on the trip are fellow jackals.)   Venice, particularly the island of Murano, has a centuries-long history of glassmaking, and there are lots of fabulous artists there today as well.  There will be a fair amount of glass, but except for one day I promise other things as well, including two excursions outside of Venice that were real highlights of the trip.

On The Road - randy khan - Venice and Environs, Part 1 7
Venice, ItalyMay 21, 2015

Welcome to Venice!  You arrive by boat or, in our case, by plane then car then boat.  We started the trip on Murano, and then moved to Venice proper later.  So the first slides are from Murano.

On The Road - randy khan - Venice and Environs, Part 1 6
Murano, Venice, ItalyMay 21, 2015

This is just a nice entrance to one of the glassmaking studios.

On The Road - randy khan - Venice and Environs, Part 1 5
Murano, Venice, ItalyMay 15, 2015

A good rule of thumb is that, except for the famous glassmaking houses like Venini, most of the good work on Murano is tucked away in studios in nondescript buildings or up the stairs on the second floor.  This is some pretty nice glass jewelry, from a studio with no obvious markings outside.  Luckily, the people who organized the trip knew where to look.

On The Road - randy khan - Venice and Environs, Part 1 3
Murano, Venice, ItalyMay 21, 2015

There are more than 400 bridges in Venice (although I’m not sure whether that count is just the main island or everywhere.  The canals are the streets of the city, and they let you get from one side to another without swimming (and as a general rule you wouldn’t want to swim in the canals).  Some are really lovely, some are just functional.  This one is sort of in between.

On The Road - randy khan - Venice and Environs, Part 1 4
Murano, Venice, ItalyMay 21, 2015

A lovely mosaic on the side of a building in Murano.

On The Road - randy khan - Venice and Environs, Part 1 2
Murano, Venice, ItalyMay 22, 2015

This is a glass bug inside the showroom/studio of Cesare Toffolo.  It was made by a process called flameworking.  Flameworkers work sitting down at a torch, using glass rods and really simple tools – things like tweezers and picks – and their hands to manipulate the glass.  It’s a really delicate and detailed process at the highest levels.  Toffolo is a real master of this art.  (I have a glass artist friend who would think she’d died and gone to heaven if she had one of his insects.)

On The Road - randy khan - Venice and Environs, Part 1 1
Murano, Venice, ItalyMay 22, 2015

There is almost no outdoor glass sculpture on Murano.  This piece is by far the most prominent, kind of at the intersection of the two main canals and, more important, right in front of Da Lele, a glassblower hangout restaurant.

On The Road - randy khan - Venice and Environs, Part 1 8
Venice, ItalyMay 23, 2015

And here’s a good view of the facades of some houses on the Grand Canal in Venice, if memory serves me correctly.  (There’s too much water for it to be Murano.)  It’s kind of weird, at first, to see doors fronting on the water, but that’s the way things are because the canals really are the streets.  This is not to say that there aren’t buildings that are built with their main facades on the land side – there are a lot, but particularly along the Grand Canal this is what you see.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    10Comments

    1. 1.

      Auntie Anne

      OMG – a glass trip!  I am so thrilled to get to experience this through you. That insect is incredible – the fine detail work blows me away.  Tweezers and picks, right?  Wow.

    2. 2.

      Xavier

      My archaeologist buddy found a beautiful trade bead made in the 1400s in Venice or probably Murano when excavating an abandoned pueblo in New Mexico. Wish I had a picture!

    3. 3.

      CaseyL

      These are wonderful photos!  I do some glass art, and going to Murano would be like going to a shrine.

      Are you familiar with the mystery writer Donna Leone?  She wrote about 30 or so mysteries set in Venice.  She also lived there for about 40 years.  Excellent writer, and fascinating to read about Venice as a place people live and work (and murder one another).

    4. 4.

      Barbara

      Nice pictures.  We were last in Venice in 2017, and I am guessing Venice is one of those places where people feel like the pandemic has given them their city back a little.  We had gone to Murano and Torcello in 1998 and last time we went to Burano, where they make lace.  Going out of season is definitely better.

    5. 5.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I joke that I’m going to be on the first plane to Europe as soon as the first country will let me in. Only kinda joking. Italy– Rome and Venice at the top of my itinerary– is a strong contender for my first trip.

    6. 6.

      Barbara

      @CaseyL: The Aurelio Zen series has one book set in Venice, and Venice is the city where Zen is from.  Each of the books is set in a different city or region of Italy, and the whole series becomes much darker over time, but the episode set in Venice highlights the slow death of Venice as a place to live, choked to death by tourism.

    8. 8.

      Lapassionara

      These are wonderful. When we were in Venice, we went to Burano, to see the lace factories. But we did not see the glass factories, so these photographs are much appreciated.

    9. 9.

      Jacel

      I went on a glass tour in Murano in 1980, during a two-week stretch when I was playing clarinet on the streets in Venice. If only that could have continued to be my life thereafter.

