We’ll be in Venice for a couple of weeks. Enjoy!

randy khan

My wife and I went on a glass trip to Venice in 2015. (I guess I’ll find out soon enough if any of the other people on the trip are fellow jackals.) Venice, particularly the island of Murano, has a centuries-long history of glassmaking, and there are lots of fabulous artists there today as well. There will be a fair amount of glass, but except for one day I promise other things as well, including two excursions outside of Venice that were real highlights of the trip.