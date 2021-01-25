Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Let there be snark.

We survived Breitbartpocalypse!

We are aware of all internet traditions.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

Historically it is a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Call the National Guard if your insurrection lasts more than four hours.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

Nevertheless, she persisted.

How has Obama failed you today?

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Lighten up, Francis.

The willow is too close to the house.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

This is a big f—–g deal.

Shocking, but not surprising

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – Albatrossity – Winter in Flyover Country 2

On The Road – Albatrossity – Winter in Flyover Country 2

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

Submit Your Photos

Albatrossity

More winter birds from Flyover Country

On The Road - Albatrossity - Winter in Flyover Country 2 9
Manhattan KSJanuary 8, 2021

Many opportunities for seeing winter birds in Flyover Country or elsewhere are available if you have a bird feeder, and even more are available if you have water for them to drink or bathe in. Cedar Waxwings (Bombycilla cedrorum) have been scarce so far here this winter (an untimely freeze last spring hit the cedar fruits just as they were starting to develop). But a small flock paid a visit one afternoon, and I got a photo through the kitchen window.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Winter in Flyover Country 2 7
Quivira NWRJanuary 4, 2021

Wildlife refuges like Quivira NWR in central KS may not be as birdy in the winter as they are in the spring and fall, but they are also not as busy. So you can take your time and wait for the birds to adjust to your presence without another vehicle coming up behind you. I watched and waited while this young Great Blue Heron (Ardea herodias) was fishing successfully, and this was one of his prizes.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Winter in Flyover Country 2 8
Quivira NWRJanuary 4, 2021

In warmer years there are still going to be some ducks at our refuges here in Kansas, and this is one of those years. Northern Pintails (Anas acuta) are fast and elegant fliers, so I felt lucky to get a shot of them in flight.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Winter in Flyover Country 2 6
Quivira NWRJanuary 4, 2021

Quivira is also a great place to photograph raptors, like this female Northern Harrier (Circus hudsonius). Late afternoon light makes her predatory plunge even more dramatic!

On The Road - Albatrossity - Winter in Flyover Country 2 5
Quivira NWRJanuary 4, 2021

But the real highlights of the season at Quivira are the Short-eared Owls (Asio flammeus). About an hour before sunset they emerge from their roosting spots on the ground and get down to the business of finding the next meal. This one came rocketing toward me, making their characteristic barking call, while there was still plenty of light.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Winter in Flyover Country 2 3
Quivira NWRJanuary 4, 2021

Later in the evening I caught another Short-eared Owl in mid-bark.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Winter in Flyover Country 2 4
Near Manhattan KSJanuary 3, 2021

The next three birds are all Harlan’s Hawks (Buteo jamaicensis harlani), representing all three color morphs. Lots of people don’t know that there is a light-morph Harlan’s Hawk, and they are not common here. But the cold dark tones, fat wavy bands in the wings, as well as the mottling in the wing feathers, is a pretty good clue that this is not your typical Red-tailed Hawk.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Winter in Flyover Country 2 2
Near Manhattan KSJanuary 6, 2021

Intermediate-morph Harlan’s Hawks, with their checkerboard undersides, seem to be more abundant than usual here this year.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Winter in Flyover Country 2 1
Near Manhattan KSJanuary 8, 2021

The Black Warrior, a dark-morph Harlan’s Hawk.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Winter in Flyover Country 2
Near Manhattan KSJanuary 8, 2021

Finally, a northern Red-tailed Hawk (Buteo jamaicensis abieticola) and hoarfrost.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • swiftfox

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    1. 1.

      swiftfox

      The NWR’s in Kansas always struck me as being so rural that they would not get crowds. The refuges I know best (Blackwater, Bombay Hook) are always birded heavily.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.