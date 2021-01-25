Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Evening Open Thread: Another Excellent Small, Symbolic Step

Monday Evening Open Thread: Another Excellent Small, Symbolic Step

by | 63 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

Can’t tell you how sweet it is to be highlighting good news instead of clown-car outrages!

    63Comments

    7. 7.

      LeftCoastYankee

      I love it.  Harriet’s wry smile is perfect.

      I predict an uptick in counterfeit Jackson $20 as the rubes start to hoard them, because “something something, really not racism, no really”.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      JPL

      @Baud:  They can send their twenties to me, and I promise that I’ll burn them.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Eric S.

      @Baud: I’m pretty certain destroying US currency is a crime. Not that these snowflakes are ever held to account but I’d love to see some of them go to jail for it.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Chief Oshkosh

      I preferred the image of her with a pistol in one had, an axe (?) in the other, and a “Harriet does not play” look on her face.

      But sure, I’ll take this one.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      zhena gogolia

      I guess nobody cares that they lifted the ban on transgender people in the military today — I keep posting it, but no response. Champ and Major can be heard barking outside the window after Biden signs it.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      scav

      These boots are made for walkin’
      and that’s just what they’ll do.
      One of these days these boots are gonna to walk all over you.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Roger Moore

      @zhena gogolia
      There’s just too much exciting good stuff going on for everyone to keep track. It’s like the opposite of Trump’s “too many scandals for any one to capture public attention” approach. Fortunately, the Capitol Coup Attempt happened late enough in the game that Trump hasn’t been able to whip up a scandal to push it out of the headlines, so we’ve managed to keep it on the radar.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Van Buren

      @zhena gogolia: I wouldn’t call pointing out that Sinema, Manchin, etc deciding that they’d rather have McConnell run the country than Joe Biden whining. My good mood didn’t last a week. We are so well and truly fucked.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Miss Bianca

      Don’t bogart those new $20s, MAGAts, pass ’em all over to me!

      In other news, thus begins a rant on Brexit in the Grauniad that is worthy (almost!) of Tony Jay:

      You would have to possess a heart of stone not to weep with laughter at some of those who are now suddenly complaining about Brexit. It is a bit late for Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist party, those lusty sponsors of the great experiment with the UK’s prosperity, to be wailing that they have been betrayed. I smiled to see that Roger Daltrey, the Leave-supporting lead singer of the Who, has joined the chorus of rock stars furious that the post-Brexit visa rules will ruin their prospects of touring across the Channel. Mr Daltrey will have to sing Won’t Get Fooled Again to himself before moving on to Boris the Spider and I Can’t Explain.

      There’s more at the link. tl/dr version: Surprise, surprise, surprise, Brexit is turning into the shitshow every sane person promised it would be.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      RSA

      @Roger Moore:  After all, the tradition of putting presidents on our coins only goes back to the early 20th Century.

      I really liked the German bank notes (DM) just before the Euro was adopted.

      Famous national artists and scientists were chosen to be portrayed on the new banknotes. Male and female artists were chosen in equal numbers.

      Gauss, Clara Schumann, Paul Ehrlich, the Grimm brothers…

      For the U.S., Harriet Tubman is a fine choice. The portraits don’t need to be people in government.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      MomSense

      Some friends of mine own a small, indie bookstore.  They’ve been using a black ink stamp to write TUBMAN in large print on all the $20 bills since 2017.  They’re good people.  They also keep dog treats behind the counter and are very patient with my dog when she cuts the line to get her treats.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Dan B

      @zhena gogolia: I was happy to see the ttansgender ban lifted.  It was listed last week so not as newsy I guess.  Some form of the Equality act would be great news as well.  That would impact hundreds of thousands of trans and queer people.  Hoping!

      Reply
    41. 41.

      dmsilev

      @MomSense:

      They also keep dog treats behind the counter and are very patient with my dog when she cuts the line to get her treats

      Hah. The indie bookstore near my parents does the same thing. My mom stops by as part of the morning dog-walk to pick up a newspaper and a treat. She always has to bring the dog outside before giving him the cookie, because “if I give it to him inside, he goes to the counter to beg for another one, and I have to drag him out the door. It’s embarrassing.”

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Steeplejack

      @zhena gogolia:

      My RWNJ brother cares. Him on Facebook: “A HUGE miss on this one. Using the military for social experimentation weakens the hammer. Defies good order and discipline. I hope he gets talked out of this gaff [sic].”

      He was in the Navy for four-six (?) years decades ago, then in the Navy Reserve for a long time, and his Facebook home page is still a picture of a destroyer and an inset picture (relatively current) of him in a jacket with bullshit pseudo-military patches all over it (e.g., Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association). And his tag line: “Former Surface Warfare Officer at United States Navy.” Sad.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      germy

      Punchbowl News: Schumer, asked about going nuclear: “All I can tell you is we are not letting Mitch McConnell dictate how the Senate runs or what we do. … I will tell you this. There’s huge anger in my caucus about what he’s done.”

      — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 25, 2021

      Schumer later said to a larger gaggle: "He is minority leader" — referring to McConnell. https://t.co/Y2BvAVqtFy

      — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 25, 2021

      Reply
    45. 45.

      topclimber

      @Eric S.: Business guy here. Wall Street and Banksters do way more to destroy currency (as in, the value thereof) than even a 100-Man-Militia March smoking $20 stogies. Blunt truth, folks: Speculators and racists going to be the death of us yet.

      Does anyone remember a show about Presidents going at it in an animated WWF event? The finale had Harry Truman going all Rocky Marciona on a tough but ungainly Abe Lincoln to claim the belt.

      I agree they were the likely finalists. But the TR/Andrew Jackson under card might have produced a dark horse.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      germy

      @Steeplejack:

      I’m grateful for the “social experimentation” – I think what weakens the hammer is the culture where rape accusations go ignored, and white supremacists infiltrate.  The new leadership is working on that.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Steeplejack

      @germy:

      First comment was a mutual friend bringing up rape in the military. RWNJ brother harrumphed: “Rape is a criminal attack and is punished severely under the Uniform Code of Military Justice.” Problem solved!

      Reply
    54. 54.

      germy

      !!! NEW: US Justice Dept tells judge Riley Williams, woman accused of stealing computer from Nancy Pelosi's office, is suspected of using internet in recent days, encouraging people to destroy evidence in Capitol insurrection case. They want judge to prohibit internet access pic.twitter.com/YwKKj0kdIe

      — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) January 25, 2021

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Geminid

      @Dan B: It’s been a little over ten years since Congress upheld the right of gay people to serve openly in the military. A half dozen Republicans joined the vote to repeal the ban in December 2010, including North Carolina’s Richard Burr, who surprised me. There was very little pushback, just griping similar to what we’re hearing now.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      dmsilev

      @Steeplejack: They said that about desegregation in 1948. They said that about women in combat in the 90s (See Newt Gingrich and “men are programed to hunt giraffes” or whatever it was). They said that about gays in the military for the last twenty or thirty years. Etc.

      “They” have been wrong each and every time. Why should we listen now?

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Sister Golden Bear

      @zhena gogolia: I’m ecstatic — I just haven’t been on BJ all day (and I’m just dipping in briefly right now).

      Now we need both the repeal of the trans military ban and Thursday’s EO on trans rights to be turned into law, so that trans people don’t face the risk every four years of their rights being dependent on who wins the election.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      NotMax

      @Steeplejack

      It’s incorporating parity with and in service to the larger society, not experimentation. Much as some may wish it were otherwise, the military as an institution does not exist in its own impregnable dimension unconnected to or oblivious of the society which funds it.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Steeplejack

      @Baud:

      I don’t remember. He might have kept his yap shut because our other brother, the squire of Sighthound Hall (Air Force veteran), is gay. But he probably did oppose it.

      Shorter: He’s a 65-year-old RWNJ. The only thing I haven’t confirmed is whether he voted for Trump (either time). I think in 2016 he might have voted for that no-name third-party candidate. Other than that he fits the profile perfectly.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Haroldo

      @germy:

      Doesn’t look like Joe Manchin agrees with Chuck.

      “Why would I … vote on something that would divide us further when Joe Biden is coming in trying to unite the country?” Manchin asked.

      When I pointed out that McConnell isn’t letting Democrats take over the Senate, Manchin responded that Schumer and McConnell would have to “sit down and get by this,” adding: “I believe very strongly in bipartisanship.”

      Spokespeople for Sinema and Schumer didn’t immediately answer when I asked them if they were open to the mini-nuke option.

      Joe Manchin as quoted by Greg Sergeant, WaPo 1/25/2021

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Mike in NC

      Andrew Jackson’s main accomplishment was to slaughter Native Americans. Get rid of his face on the $20 bill.

      Reply

