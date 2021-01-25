Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Shocking, but not surprising

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Too inconsequential to be sued

… down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Everybody saw this coming.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Let there be snark.

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Just a few bad apples.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Love Will Tear Us Apart

Love Will Tear Us Apart

by | 74 Comments

This post is in: 

This story from a local TV station (so, a priori, awful) slithered into my news feed the other day. It’s headlined “Local advocates stand together to try to end abortions in Rochester”:

“We will reach out very peacefully to someone going in and it’s just, it’s not, we don’t come in judgment or we’re not yelling or screaming at them. We’re gently reaching out as an invitation. If they want to come talk to us they can. And we have some real help for them.” said Ellen Duncan, Co-Director for ROC Love Will End Abortion.

The group plans to meet at the Planned Parenthood Facility every fourth Saturday of the month.

You see, they’re going to have a “meeting”, and lovingly flash a picture of a dead baby, and lovingly have an office in a strip mall a few hundred feet from Planned Parenthood that offers “crisis pregnancy counseling” that pretends to be medical but is really a big old lie because all they want to do is stop an abortion. They’re not going to yell when they try to interrupt women going to get healthcare — they’re going to talk softly and lovingly as they try to shame some poor teenager who’s facing the most scary decision of her short life. And it’s just a mistake that the Planned Parenthood clinic in Rochester looks like a fortified bunker, because these people would never bomb or shoot at Planned Parenthood: they’re only here to help women by trying as hard as they can to never let a Planned Parenthood operate in peace.

I’ve been thinking about Biden’s “unity” message, and how some Democrats say it’s dumb that he talked about unity, because Republicans are twisting it around in bad faith. My reaction is a solid shoulder shrug. We can talk unity and love all day long, just like these anti-choice activists, as long as we don’t get high on our own supply. As long as we unify with people who agree with us, it’s far more palatable for us to flash pictures of Biden’s dog while repealing every goddam executive order Trump ever signed than it is to get sharp edged about it. So, instead of being yelly/shouty, we should “reach out very peacefully” to those who don’t agree with us and “gently reach out with an invitation” for them to kindly go fuck themselves. That works, for me at least.

Update: I googled ROC Love Will End Abortion and here’s their logo:

Love Will Tear Us Apart

Can’t you just feel the love oozing from that?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • ...now I try to be amused
  • Betty Cracker
  • Boris Rasputin (the evil twin)
  • Bruce K in ATH-GR
  • Cameron
  • catclub
  • Damien
  • dmsilev
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • EmbraceYourInnerCrone
  • Formerly disgruntled in Oregon
  • Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • HumboldtBlue
  • JanieM
  • jl
  • John Revolta
  • jonas
  • Just One More Canuck
  • Kattails
  • Ksmiami
  • Lapassionara
  • LuciaMia
  • Lyrebird
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NeenerNeener
  • Ohio Mom
  • Patricia Kayden
  • patrick Il
  • rikyrah
  • sab
  • sdhays
  • The Other Bob
  • trollhattan
  • VeniceRiley
  • WereBear

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    74Comments

    1. 1.

      Lyrebird

      Totally agree with your read on that particular group.

      I think Pres. Biden struck just the right tone in that inaugural speech, saying yes, unity, and yes, tell the truth including about white supremacist terror attacks and attacks on democracy.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      and how some Democrats say it’s dumb that he talked about unity, because Republicans are twisting it around in bad faith. My reaction is a solid shoulder shrug. We can talk unity and love all day long, just like these anti-choice activists, as long as we don’t get high on our own supply. As long as we unify with people who agree with us, it’s far more palatable for us to flash pictures of Biden’s dog while repealing every goddam executive order Trump ever signed than it is to get sharp edged about it. So, instead of being yelly/shouty, we should “reach out very peacefully” to those who don’t agree with us and “gently reach out with an invitation” for them to kindly go fuck themselves. That works, for me at least.

      I agree with this. More importantly, I don’t think it mattered what message Biden went with; Republicans would’ve twisted anything he said in bad faith because they’re bad faith actors

      Reply
    4. 4.

      jonas

      @Patricia Kayden: Rudy Giuliani calls the Dominion lawsuit “another act of intimidation by the hate-filled left-wing to wipe out and censor the exercise of free speech” and threatens to countersue.

      Lol! He forgot to add a link for his defense fund.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      ...now I try to be amused

      I googled ROC Love Will End Abortion and here’s their logo… Can’t you just feel the love oozing from that?

      They came that close to sticking the landing, but they just couldn’t help themselves.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      jonas

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): As he’s made clear in a number of interviews recently, Biden’s perfectly aware that he’s dealing with monsters. He knows Republicans are lost and will fight him every step of the way. But the unity rhetoric 1. is catnip to the MSM, even as they call Biden naive, and 2. really does appeal to the average, low-information, “independent” voter.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @…now I try to be amused: I think the tiny coffin of an unborn baby posted proudly on the site is also off message, but I didn’t feel the need to add that to the mix.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Damien

      This anti abortion shit makes me furious beyond words. What are they doing to fix our godawful maternal mortality rate? What are they doing to fix our fucked up foster system? Have they adopted one or more of the literal millions of children who’ve had to go through CPS?

      Not to mention the destruction of women’s bodies during even the most normal pregnancy, and oh yeah how about we’re overpopulating the planet to death.

      Force these people to financially adopt a pregnant woman and her child from conception to independence and see how quick they shut their disgusting fucking mouths.

      assholes.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Patricia Kayden:

      and threatens to countersue 

      Rudes threatens to countersue Dominion.  Mmmmmm

      Keep your popcorn.  I want a porterhouse, roast potatoes and glazed carrots with a few pints of beer so dark you could eat it!

      This! Is! Delicious!

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Patricia Kayden:

      Freeze peach!!!

      I still can’t get over all those world leaders like Merkel and that French guy (not Macron) getting bent out of shape about Trump finally facing some kind of consequence for his actions by getting banned from Twitter.

      Trump is a goddam criminal who incited a mob to overthrow our democracy, not some opposition leader in a dictatorship

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      I’d like to reach across the aisle and offer a token gift to them: a coathanger, a toothed knife, and a corkscrew. The reason for the coathanger should be obvious; the knife and corkscrew are to make it anatomically possible for them to go fuck themselves.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Boris Rasputin (the evil twin)

      Yes, there’s something oozing from that group, but it’s not love.

      If they don’t want abortions, then fund contraception. Oh wait, isn’t the what Planned Parenthood does if they have the $$?

      Reply
    15. 15.

      trollhattan

      @Damien:

      Good and proper rant! I feel compelled to add the very people who want to end abortion–all types and reasons–are likewise opposed to contraception. Does anybody else find those positions in direct conflict?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @trollhattan:

      I’ve heard of that, but was never clear on why they also don’t like contraceptives? I mean I’m sure some of it is about controlling what women do with their bodies, but being against contraceptives doesn’t square with being anti-abortion to me. Pro-lifers make it sound as if they’re all about saving “babies”. With contraception, those “babies” never formed in the first place.

      In my experience, a lot of low-information types don’t like abortion, but being anti-contraceptive is very radical and something I don’t think most of those would accept

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Betty Cracker

      Speaking of bad-faith unity bullshit, Greg Sargent has a good piece in The Post today about McConnell’s machinations around the sacred and holy filibuster. An excerpt:

      Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is refusing to allow Democrats to take control of the Senate. In so doing, the minority leader is banking on a twisted convention of political reporting that he knows will play to his advantage.

      Specifically, McConnell has calculated that the press will place the onus of achieving bipartisan cooperation on President Biden, while allowing Republicans to cast their own withholding of bipartisan cooperation as proof of Biden’s failure to achieve it.

      That’s exactly the right framing. McConnell wields the filibuster to squelch bipartisan cooperation, not foster it, but most voters don’t pay enough attention to know that, and it’s true media coverage of the standoff frames it as if Biden and Democrats are responsible for achieving unity.

      Schumer has said McConnell’s terms for letting go of control — an agreement not to kill the filibuster — is a nonstarter. Good for him. But what’s the endgame for Dems here, aside from waiting out McConnell and leaving Republicans in the committee chairs?

      Is the plan to let Manchin, Sinema, Sanders and other filibuster-philes to get so sick of McConnell’s obstruction that they vote to end it and then pass a new agreement on a straight party line vote? Is there another way to break the deadlock since they’re currently operating under McConnell’s rules?

      Reply
    21. 21.

      trollhattan

      Saints preserve us.

      Chapter 1

      MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell (R) may run for Minnesota governor, Axios reports.

      Chapter 2

      The left wing of the California Democratic Party might want Sen. Dianne Feinstein to step down and make way for a younger leader, but for the time being President Joe Biden’s agenda depends on the 87-year-old lawmaker keeping her seat.

      Feinstein last week filed fundraising paperwork under a committee that suggested she was thinking of running for reelection in 2024, when she would be 91.

      She has not actually made that decision, but the paperwork set off a new round of calls for her to resign and allow Gov. Gavin Newsom to choose a successor.
      https://www.sacbee.com/news/politics-government/capitol-alert/article247947260.html#storylink=cpy

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Ohio Mom

      Off topic: Just read that my “thoughtful conservative” Republican Senator, Rob Portman, has announced that he will not run for re-election in 2022.

      This immediately made me happy, even as I suspect he might want to run for President, and I shudder to think which Republican will run in his place. Still, there’s now an opening for something good to happen and I’ll hold on to that.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      trollhattan

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      My feeble understanding is its origins are in the Catholic Church, where sexytime is solely for procreation (see “Every Sperm is Sacred” in Life of Brian). They’re still fond of the rhythm method.

      NB Doubtless there are other societies and religions who feel similarly.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      trollhattan

      @trollhattan:

      It occurs to me that Minnesotans should insist the My Pillow dude run for senate versus Klobuchar. I will pay Good Money and all buy the popcorn to watch the debates.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      dmsilev

      @Betty Cracker:

      Is the plan to let Manchin, Sinema, Sanders and other filibuster-philes to get so sick of McConnell’s obstruction that they vote to end it and then pass a new agreement on a straight party line vote?

      That’s my read on the situation.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Betty Cracker:

      That sounds like Schumer’s plan to me. I think the filibuster needs to go. In the last 4 years the Dems have never used the filibuster because there was never any legislation Republicans wanted passed badly enough that we could use it for. The Trump tax cuts were passed via reconciliation rules, for example.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      trollhattan

      @The Other Bob:

      No chance because of the jungle primary. Last time she ran against another Dem in the general because those were the top two primary vote getters.

      ETA the problem here is Feinstein refusing to hang up her spurs, because reasons.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      sdhays

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): It makes more sense if you don’t get fooled into believing that they actually care about babies. They don’t care about “abortion”. It’s a proxy for women having sex without consequences.

      Contraceptives are the same – women should always expect that they might have a baby on the way every single time they engage in vaginal sex with a man.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Lyrebird

      @mrmoshpotato:

      Keep your popcorn.  I want a porterhouse, roast potatoes and glazed carrots with a few pints of beer so dark you could eat it!

      This! Is! Delicious!

      Yum!  Ever had Old Peculier?

      Reply
    38. 38.

      catclub

      @trollhattan: I wish those Ryan tax cuts had sunset clauses like the Bush Jr. cuts of 2001, but pretty sure they do not.

       

      They sure do!  End of 2026, all the individual tax cuts expire.  All the business tax cuts…. don’t.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      jl

      Wonder if they will bring any $ with the loving talk. There are probably some people who’d like to have a kid but can’t afford it. I don’t see anything about that kind of love. Or some $ to help with contraception, if that kind of thing is OK with them. Is it?

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Kattails

      My mother told me that Biden will be killing babies after they’re born.  I went after that BS. These people lie endlessly.  I don’t have time and don’t need to go into the reason for late term abortions here; but the other thing they can’t seem to grasp is pediatric hospice.

      Thanks for that thought Damien–And, yeah, how may kids age out of foster care every year?  “More than 23,000 …every year. Without the support that comes from an adoptive family or permanency connection, these kids face really tough odds. Many will end up with chemical dependencies, criminal records, or pregnancies at a young age.” Seven out of ten girls who age out will become pregnant before age 21–I’ve actually never looked at this before. Damn. Look at the graphic in the link. The statistics are horrendous.

      420,000 in care annually. Average over a year and a half, some more than 5 years.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Kattails

      @trollhattan: Many years ago I had a young co-worker who was about to get married.  Catholic, she had of course talked with her priest about birth control and gotten the expected answer.  Her own mother, however, had said to her “whenever I got religious I got pregnant”.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      catclub

      @trollhattan: The 2001 tax cuts had an expiration date, but if you can manufacture  (ha! I am killing it.) a massive recession when they expire, you can force the other party to keep them alive forever.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Lapassionara

      @trollhattan: I think we have Augustine to thank for that view. He was a flagrant womanizer in his youth, but when he found Jesus, he viewed his past life with horror. As I understand it, he thought the only way sex could be unsinful was if it was married sex and for the purpose of having children. He also considered every baby born as having been infected with the “original sin” of Adam and Eve. That is why he thought infants should be baptized.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Ksmiami

      Does anyone else here just feel like the Republicans have succeeded in making us (even bleeding heart) liberals just meaner than ever? Like I’m nice to my friends and family etc but I can’t even fake it anymore

      Reply
    55. 55.

      catclub

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: oh, so another Biden exec order should have been lifting the international gag order on even discussing contraception or abortion.

      (i.e,  disallowing funding to organizations that mention abortion as an option)

      Reply
    56. 56.

      jl

      @Lapassionara: “but when he found Jesus”

      I think it was some interval after he found Jesus, or rather, Christ, I think Augustine was in the camp that thought those were two very different things.

      I think the most famous Augustine prayer is ‘Oh Lord, give me chastity, but not yet’. Maybe that is a made up story, and someone here can inform me.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      LuciaMia

       a coathanger, a toothed knife, and a corkscrew.

      You forgot the knitting needle. Theres some family stories about that.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @catclub:

      massive recession when they expire, you can force the other party to keep them alive forever.

      And what if the other party lets them expire anyway? And points out that these tax cuts are actually hurting you? As I remember, the Trump tax cuts were the first time tax cuts were unpopular with the American public

      Reply
    62. 62.

      WereBear

      @trollhattan:

      Good and proper rant! I feel compelled to add the very people who want to end abortion–all types and reasons–are likewise opposed to contraception. Does anybody else find those positions in direct conflict?

       
      Only people with sense.

      Frank Schaeffer put out a Facebook post I have not seen, but I gather he points out that the Evangelicals/Fundamentalists tried a lot of things to politically motivate the their flocks, and forced birthing rang the bell.

      It’s nonsense, which is why they lie so very much.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      trollhattan

      @catclub@mrmoshpotato:

      Here ’tis. Old Peculiar.

      Been awhile since I last saw it on the shelves but it came in a 3-pack of odd-shaped bottles containing an odd quantity. They take the name seriously.

      Guessing decent stateside Brit pubs can probably get it by the keg. Maybe a Biden-Boris trade deal can remove some of the dumb beer and spirits import-export rules.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @trollhattan:

      Ah, thanks. But that POV of sex is antiquated and most Americans no longer see it that way. The GOP is effectively ensuring the will remain in the minority for the forseebale future. Not right away, but over time it’s going to make putting together a national coalition going forward harder, even if you can get conservative Hispanics on board

      Reply
    67. 67.

      EmbraceYourInnerCrone

      @Damien: right there with you, my parents were Catholic but mostly pro-choice   My parents had three birth children and three foster children, one of whom they were allowed to adopt after the required seven year wait.  I believe abortion should be easily available and low or no cost/ subsidized and I say that as someone who  has had two miscarriages.  The first one nearly killed me. Pregnancy on it’s own can be difficult, crippling and sometimes deadly. No one should be able to make a person continue a pregnancy they do not want to continue.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Damien

      @Kattails: Jesus, don’t even get me started on late-term abortions.  I had this argument with a friend, who said he was against abortion that late.

      I asked him when he thought about late-term abortions whether he was considering how unbelievably, wrenchingly painful it would be to have to abort a baby that you wanted.  Because what did he think, a woman would discover 7 months into the pregnancy that she was expecting a perfectly healthy child and abort it?  Maybe that happens once in a million times, but for the most part late-term abortions, or partial-birth abortions if you’re an asshole, are reserved for couples who wanted to have the baby and discovered something was wrong and the baby wasn’t viable.  I asked him, how would you feel if you had to abort your daughter because she was going to live for three days in agony, and the government told you no, that your wife had to birth a baby destined to die anyway.

      How much of a heartless, brainless dipshit do you have to be to think that the government has any role to play in policing those decisions?  Apparently, a pretty big one, because my friend immediately was like “oh….shit.”

      Made a convert that day.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      LuciaMia

      are likewise opposed to contraception. Does anybody else find those positions in direct conflict?

      Cause these geniuses have somehow got it into their addled  heads that contraception is just another kind of abortion.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      patrick Il

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      The modern catholic church teaches that the soul joins the zygote the moment the sperm impregnates the egg and cell duplication begins. Anything that  stops the process after that is an abortion. Taking some types of birth control may prevent the next step in the pregnancy – – attachment to the  uterine wall, this killing  the new life as well as its  soul. So many types of contraceptives are considerd abortiants.

      In the medical / scientific community  a pregnancy does not begin until  attached to the uterine wall. so, even when the two  camps use the word “abortion” they mean two different things and have endless  Conversations in which neither  understands the other.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.