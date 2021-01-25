This story from a local TV station (so, a priori, awful) slithered into my news feed the other day. It’s headlined “Local advocates stand together to try to end abortions in Rochester”:

“We will reach out very peacefully to someone going in and it’s just, it’s not, we don’t come in judgment or we’re not yelling or screaming at them. We’re gently reaching out as an invitation. If they want to come talk to us they can. And we have some real help for them.” said Ellen Duncan, Co-Director for ROC Love Will End Abortion. The group plans to meet at the Planned Parenthood Facility every fourth Saturday of the month.

You see, they’re going to have a “meeting”, and lovingly flash a picture of a dead baby, and lovingly have an office in a strip mall a few hundred feet from Planned Parenthood that offers “crisis pregnancy counseling” that pretends to be medical but is really a big old lie because all they want to do is stop an abortion. They’re not going to yell when they try to interrupt women going to get healthcare — they’re going to talk softly and lovingly as they try to shame some poor teenager who’s facing the most scary decision of her short life. And it’s just a mistake that the Planned Parenthood clinic in Rochester looks like a fortified bunker, because these people would never bomb or shoot at Planned Parenthood: they’re only here to help women by trying as hard as they can to never let a Planned Parenthood operate in peace.

I’ve been thinking about Biden’s “unity” message, and how some Democrats say it’s dumb that he talked about unity, because Republicans are twisting it around in bad faith. My reaction is a solid shoulder shrug. We can talk unity and love all day long, just like these anti-choice activists, as long as we don’t get high on our own supply. As long as we unify with people who agree with us, it’s far more palatable for us to flash pictures of Biden’s dog while repealing every goddam executive order Trump ever signed than it is to get sharp edged about it. So, instead of being yelly/shouty, we should “reach out very peacefully” to those who don’t agree with us and “gently reach out with an invitation” for them to kindly go fuck themselves. That works, for me at least.

Update: I googled ROC Love Will End Abortion and here’s their logo:

Can’t you just feel the love oozing from that?