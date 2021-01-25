Not one damn thing. #ThingsImGonnaMissAboutTrump pic.twitter.com/tXnMUxN3MZ
— Jen (@JenTusch) January 20, 2021
Of course he’ll never entirely go away — even if he weren’t catnip to the Media Village Idiots, we’d still have the impeachment trial to deal with. But isn’t it lovely not to have to approach every news break (and there are so many fewer such) as potentially life-threatening?
The Russians are showing clips of Trump walking up the steps with toilet paper stuck to his shoe and refer to him as "the President with the smallest hands" on Kremlin-controlled state TV, so there's that.https://t.co/9q6l5i2QRN
— Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) January 19, 2021
#ThingsImGonnaMissAboutTrump
The awesome works of art he inspired. pic.twitter.com/XL65mQkt15
— carol?????????????? (@maloryknoxx) January 21, 2021
Nancy in the background #ThingsImGonnaMissAboutTrump pic.twitter.com/YPbabHBDk5
— Biden Won (@subt3xt) January 21, 2021
How he united people… pic.twitter.com/k0mzi2GeRy
— Cryptoe the NeverTrumper – #ArrestThemAll (@cryptoe2020) January 21, 2021
Level achieved: Send him back.
Next level: Lock him up. https://t.co/1380iiz9IW
— Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) January 20, 2021
The way he always wore it better. pic.twitter.com/mVvLOw0OYn
— The Adults Are In Charge ?????? (@ErlynneCC) January 21, 2021
Who knew Melania had such excellent comic timing https://t.co/fatD0UBZJ1
— Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) January 21, 2021
The @MuseumofLondon is adding the Trump Baby Blimp to its protest collection. The giant balloon depicts Donald Trump as a screaming orange baby and greeted the U.S. president when he visited London in 2018.https://t.co/3XemXXVcK7
— AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) January 18, 2021
