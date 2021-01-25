Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Missed Like An Aching Tooth

Of course he’ll never entirely go away — even if he weren’t catnip to the Media Village Idiots, we’d still have the impeachment trial to deal with. But isn’t it lovely not to have to approach every news break (and there are so many fewer such) as potentially life-threatening?

      Calouste

      Holy crap, I know the shitgibbon is a fat bastard, but apparently also too cheap to hire a tailor who doesn’t want to make a fool of him in public by giving him a coat that is two sizes too small.

      mrmoshpotato

      But isn’t it lovely not to have to approach every news break (and there are so many fewer such) as potentially life-threatening?

      Yes!  Also, being able to ignore the news at length without thinking, “What’s the traitorous bastard destroyed today?”

      Ruckus

      No matter what transpires in the legal box he put himself in we will always live with the stain of having him as a president. But at least we can say that we had the distinction of having by far, the worst president of the first 232 years of our country. And that a majority of us didn’t vote for his dumb ass. Twice.

      There is so much wrong with that paragraph. I hate that I can even write it. But it is history. Let’s see if we can at least fix what he fucked up and get back what we lost over the last, what seems like 4 decades rather than years.

      mrmoshpotato

      There are things people are going to miss about the traitorous orange Soviet shitpile mobster conman?

      Are nutcases bummed he didn’t launch any nuclear weapons?

      Ruckus

      @Calouste:

      Wanna bet he told them what size he wears and is so vain and narcissistic that he can never admit that he’s not worn that size since he was a teen. Also wanna bet that if he looked in a mirror, he would say he looks great. The queen looks like she’s going to hurl though and that almost makes this OK. Too bad she’s too nice to just let fly, all over his ugly ass.

      Ruckus

      @Poe Larity:

      That’s like saying ….. I have nothing to write that isn’t obscene about the concept of anyone of the people involved in the shitforbrains family, even tangentially being in public office. And I swear like the sailor that I was so being obscene isn’t all that difficult. But better than… no they are all complete and utter trash, not fit to breath the same air as everyone else.

      CaseyL

      His Administration was a multi-car pileup with fatalities for way too many, and lifelong injuries for the country – economically, ethically, in all ways – as a whole.

      ETA: Not to mention the hundreds of thousands permanently scarred, physically and/or emotionally.

      Yutsano

      @Ruckus:

      Too bad she’s too nice to just let fly, all over his ugly ass.

      Unfortunately for her, there is “nice” and then there is royal protocol. She will of course have a certain air of respect and dignity in even unpleasant situations. But one does not need to be a royal watcher to read her body language here. She is quite disgusted with Dolt45. It’s when he leaves and she can be in private that she can express her real feelings.

      Ruckus

      @VOR:

      Maybe it’s my mood, or the fact that I can’t even really risk talking to my neighbors and have to work so I get to wear a mask for 8 hrs a day or that nearly half a million people have died due to his fucking bullshit, 5 people died in an insurrection that he was involved in, etc, etc, etc, etc……..

      Sorry, maybe I shouldn’t comment on any thread about shitforbrains and take some solace that my first shot is scheduled for Friday. I’m just pissed at the people put in the electoral college so that land was a bigger vote getter than people, at the people who voted for such a worthless fuck of a human being, at the people who still support him after all this time because they are racist as fuck and look to blame everyone other than the shit they see in the mirror – oh wait, that may be what they like most about shitforbrains, nothing is ever his fault, like nothing is ever the racist’s fault.

      Fucking Assholes, every last one of them.

      Ruckus

      @Yutsano:

      Yes I know. And maybe that’s part of what upsets me. Flaming fucking assholes the size of the Grand Canyon and actual human beings have to make nice.

      Redshift

      I haven’t spared much of a thought for the orange evil since Inauguration Day, but I will admit I read with amusement the article about Donnie fuming over all the attention and adulation Dr. Fauci is getting.

      Tehanu

      @mrmoshpotato: Yes! Also, being able to ignore the news at length without thinking, “What’s the traitorous bastard destroyed today?”

      Or, “What childish insult has he thrown at somebody?”

      NotMax

      @mrmospotato

      The only tile was in the bathroom of the leading man’s apartment. Risque for its time scene with male and female (both unmarried) ending up sharing a shower together.

      :)

