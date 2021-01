Please check out Seth Rogen’s twitter timeline, which for the last week has been dedicated to pantsing Ted Cruz:

Your lies got people killed. You have blood on your hands. https://t.co/eoy1uUDK73 — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 24, 2021

It’s been a week of him just shitting all over the zodiac killer and it has been beautimous. Although it has been kind of disgusting that this appears to be the only repercussion for attempting a coup.