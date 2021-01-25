Dominion just filed a $1.3 billion lawsuit against America’s Mayor, Rudy 9/11.

My Monday is already looking up.

I don’t think Dominion is looking for a settlement here, and what kind of apology would Rudy have to give to undo the massive damage he’s done? I can’t imagine it. The only way for them to possibly reclaim their reputation (which, let’s face it, is probably completely toast) is to drag Rudy and the other Fox liars through the mud for months. Discovery is going to be lit!