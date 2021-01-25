Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Ha Ha Fucking Ha

Dominion just filed a $1.3 billion lawsuit against America’s Mayor, Rudy 9/11.

My Monday is already looking up.

I don’t think Dominion is looking for a settlement here, and what kind of apology would Rudy have to give to undo the massive damage he’s done?  I can’t imagine it.  The only way for them to possibly reclaim their reputation (which, let’s face it, is probably completely toast) is to drag Rudy and the other Fox liars through the mud for months.  Discovery is going to be lit!

    3. 3.

      Derelict

      Rudy: I’m a lawyer! A great lawyer! I will defend myself! What?!?!? I’m being disbarred in NY? And I’m under criminal investigation by the FBI for the insurrection?!?!?! No problem! I’ll be represented by Sidney Powell. Whatdya mean she’s also being sued by Dominion?!?!?!

       

      Not enough popcorn in the world for this!

    4. 4.

      germy

      This might mean the end for Rudy. He’s already buried under mountains of alimony.

      I remember when he forgot to turn off his phone after a conversation with a reporter, and could be heard saying “We need cash!”

    5. 5.

      Axe Diesel Palin

      Anyone have a link to the actual filing? I have a link to the Sidney Powell case, but haven’t found the new case yet.

      SIDNEY POWELL filing – https://www.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.dcd.225699/gov.uscourts.dcd.225699.1.0_2.pdf

    6. 6.

      germy

      Fascists always look on the bright side of life:

      This is great news. In the Courts discovery process Rudy Giuliani may be able to have his expert team review the source code of Dominion Voting Systems to identify code that may have been implemented to manipulate votes. Cross examination of Dominion execs may be interesting. https://t.co/VLLxajCU69— Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) January 25, 2021

