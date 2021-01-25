An incredible scale of tragedy:' The U.S. records 25 million #coronavirus cases. Experts say that as staggering as that figure is, it significantly understates the true number of people in the country who have been infected https://t.co/JVR6Cw5cVf — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 24, 2021





The US reported +1,844 new coronavirus deaths today, bringing the total to 429,490. The 7-day moving average declined slightly to 3,182 deaths per day. pic.twitter.com/32t7JK6jmz — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) January 25, 2021

The US is now averaging over 1 million vaccine shots per day. https://t.co/La1I9nsYCU pic.twitter.com/vMCiKnqoFm — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) January 25, 2021

U.S. to escalate tracking of COVID variants as confirmed cases top 25 million https://t.co/5CLPwfVnpf pic.twitter.com/udH3wTan8b — Reuters (@Reuters) January 25, 2021

President Biden will impose a ban on most non-U.S. citizens entering the country who have recently been in South Africa starting Saturday in a bid to contain the spread of a new variant of COVID-19 https://t.co/3qVEHEi1hg pic.twitter.com/FO049uuvE0 — Reuters (@Reuters) January 25, 2021

======

The European Centre for Disease Prevention & Control says it's time for member nations to consider stronger coronavirus measures. Variants, especially B.1.1.7 that emerged in Britain & spread to 60+ countries globally, is more virulent than its predecessor https://t.co/eN1pKH8Ye0 pic.twitter.com/YSUfmUIOoS — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 24, 2021

Hospitalizations per capita in 4 countries known to be hit hard with B.1.1.7 strain @OurWorldinData

New cases are heading down in UK, Ireland, and Israel.

Hospitalizations on descent in Israel.

All 4 still have rising death rates. pic.twitter.com/oB912vRM2q — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) January 24, 2021

'More deadly' UK variant claim played down by scientists https://t.co/J1ppfRTgeC — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 24, 2021

Head of France's scientific council warns country is at an 'emergency' coronavirus moment https://t.co/9WF5iwh6UA — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 25, 2021

Rioters set fires in the center of the southern Dutch city of Eindhoven and pelted police with rocks at a banned demonstration against coronavirus lockdown measures. Officers responded with tear gas and water cannons, arresting at least 30 people. https://t.co/vbLcZ2cQp1 — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) January 24, 2021

Ukraine completes tough COVID lockdown with optimistic expectations https://t.co/LEIogJLF7O pic.twitter.com/5SP0CjIt5S — Reuters (@Reuters) January 25, 2021

Russia confirmed 21,127 new coronavirus cases Sunday, bringing the total caseload to 3,719,400https://t.co/XrntfxQlIZ — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) January 24, 2021

Turkey's COVID-19 death toll has exceeded 25,000 amid another surge of infections. The government reintroduced restrictions at the start of December, including weekday evening curfews and weekend lockdowns, in a bid to bring down the numbers. https://t.co/9HRn2GHdYk — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) January 24, 2021

How the Covid-19 vaccine divides the Middle East https://t.co/RYQIDu8zUj — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 25, 2021

Lebanon's Coronavirus lockdown: 'We can't leave our homes day or night' https://t.co/1BgxofFvcN — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 25, 2021

China's daily COVID cases rise, driven by previously asymptomatic patients https://t.co/a54GguD4Ty pic.twitter.com/RG27F3sCFM — Reuters (@Reuters) January 25, 2021

A spiral of new #COVID19 cases in Hebei province, which surrounds Beijing, has dented China's claim that the country had brought the #coronavirus under control last year.https://t.co/3om67BgrxG — Biomedical Journal (@BiomedJ) January 24, 2021

Hong Kong lifts lockdown in Kowloon district after testing 7,000 people https://t.co/veGjTVccUR pic.twitter.com/HZYV5ClS0g — Reuters (@Reuters) January 25, 2021

Four Zimbabwean Cabinet ministers have died of COVID-19, including three within the past two weeks, highlighting a resurgence of the disease that is sweeping through this southern African country. https://t.co/bUgGrsB1Ee — AP Africa (@AP_Africa) January 24, 2021

Breaking News: Mexico's president, a coronavirus skeptic, is the latest world leader to become infected. Hospitals are overrun as the country's death toll nears 150,000. https://t.co/JvTmg14r29 — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 25, 2021

======

There have been no deaths in Europe directly linked to Covid vaccinations. The European Medicines Agency said despite the stir that arose in Norway, "to date no specific concerns have been identified w/ Comirnaty," the commercial name for the Pfizer shot https://t.co/gpaoNdZpul pic.twitter.com/ZZ0kBrPiAI — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 24, 2021

VIDEO: Czechs let the dogs out in Covid-19 fight. In a training centre located in a Czech mountain village, a group of dogs are being put to the test as they try to sniff out Covid-19. So far, the trainers report a 95-percent success rate in samples of human scent pic.twitter.com/2ws17rn5YJ — AFP News Agency (@AFP) January 25, 2021

======

How many lives will Covid claim? Projecting virus deaths in the U.S. has proved to be exceptionally difficult https://t.co/W04VNU33Sv — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 24, 2021

Why hasn't the US hit Covid-19 vaccine targets so far? https://t.co/RRuon2YBRp — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 25, 2021

New estimates suggest the vaccine rollout is no match for the severity of the U.S. outbreak, and stricter social distancing measures will also be needed to reduce infections. https://t.co/WLmjlBB6tV — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 24, 2021

More than 40% of Americans live in areas running out of ICU beds. Since November, the share of U.S. hospitals nearing the breaking point has doubled. https://t.co/Py74NQLxAE pic.twitter.com/P4Fn5pLFXe — AP Graphics (@APGraphics) January 24, 2021

More than three dozen Capitol Police officers have tested positive for coronavirus since the Capitol riot on January 6, the union representing the Capitol Police told CNN Sunday. https://t.co/2OYotyTiiO — CNN International (@cnni) January 25, 2021

BREAKING: Gov. Newsom is expected to lift regional coronavirus stay-at-home orders across CA on Monday, which could allow restaurants and gyms in many counties to reopen outdoor dining and serviceshttps://t.co/t7CnaHvHZy — KTLA (@KTLA) January 25, 2021

We've updated our COVID stats for New York City: the 7-day average positivity is 9.02%. On average, each day over the last week 346 people have been hospitalized and 68 have died. https://t.co/qUCtbPTWpc pic.twitter.com/owVnR7O3mD — Gothamist (@Gothamist) January 25, 2021

When rural North Carolina hospitals began running out of beds to treat coronavirus patients, a Christian relief agency set up a field hospital to help. For several weeks, health care workers with Samaritan's Purse have treated patients in 11 massive tents. https://t.co/nxfiRoOHsG — The Associated Press (@AP) January 25, 2021

There’s another major national festival / potential superspreader event impending…

Well, Tom Brady probably saved thousands of Wisconsinite lives because knowing my dumbass home state a Packer victory would've meant weeks of superspreader parties. — Jake Turk (@71djt) January 25, 2021