Arizona on my mind

Do you live in AZ? Call Kyrsten Sinema. She seems like a fine person but she may not know Mitch McConnell like Democrats who’ve had the misfortune of working with him know the guy. She could use a reminder that Democrats will get slaughtered if they roll over to McConnell’s endless bad faith obstruction and accomplish nothing in the next two years. He won’t compromise and if you offer him good faith he won’t reciprocate.

Sinema has […] made it clear that she will not go along with her Democratic colleagues. Her office said recently that she is “not open to changing her mind.”

A spokesperson for Sinema told the Post that the senator is “against eliminating the filibuster, and she is not open to changing her mind about eliminating the filibuster.”

This is suicide. If you live in AZ or know someone who does, please ask her office to reconsider.

Meanwhile, if you have a Republican Senator then let them know the party won’t recover until they cut Trump out of it. If that sounds like it contradicts what I just said, well yes, both things can be true at the same time. Pollyannish Charlie Brownism can cut the Democratic party’s achilles tendon before Biden ever gets a chance to govern, and Trumpism can permanently destroy the GOP’s credibility unless they act now to sever it and cauterize the stump. If someone’s going to make a mistake, I’d rather it be them than us.

    78Comments

    1. 1.

      From Both Sides of the Pond

      I don’t understand the insanity.  McConnell famously knows one thing when in the minority – obstruction.  When in the majority, he pushes it aside – see the cancellation of the filibuster for SCOTUS nominees as a reference.  So why would anyone want to hold on to something that at this point can only be used against themselves?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Bnad

      If we shouldn’t be able to undo the filibuster, there are a ton of things we can pass via reconciliation, right?  The 2017 tax bill and attempted repeal of Obamacare were both done under reconciliation rules.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      pacem appellant

      Here in CA we have the once great, but now insufferable, Diane Feinstein as our Senior Senator, emphasis on Senior. If she had already retired, she’d be remembered as one of the state’s greatest politicians, but now she’s well past her “sell-by” date and is just an obstruction to Democrats.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Major Major Major Major

      My interpretation is that she wants to be dragged into doing this, so, call away, Arizonans!

      I still think the legislative filibuster will be gone (or, to give her a fig leaf, merely basically gone in its current form) by this fall. We just have to go through the motions. It will be aggravating.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Peale

      Since we’re now going to end up with nothing for our efforts anyway, I’d almost rather she’d leave the party and go Caucus with the GOP. Apparently she isn’t interested in being a member of the party that worked to elect her and imagines that she’s in office due to the good will of her “voters”, rather than the work of the party faithful in her home state. She’s basically shitting on all the other Democratic Senators. Why is she in the party if she feels that it shouldn’t ever enact its policies?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Peale

      @Major Major Major Major: I think the promotion from House member to Senator wasn’t quite deserved. She’s acting like a 2nd rate manager who somehow got a promotion to assistant VP and only wanted the promotion because it came with access to an admin assistant, who’ll she’ll treat horribly anyway.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Served

      This is fine to say at this point in the “negotiation”

      “against eliminating the filibuster,

      this is amateur hour:

      and she is not open to changing her mind about eliminating the filibuster.”

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Roger Moore

      @Bnad:

      If we shouldn’t be able to undo the filibuster, there are a ton of things we can pass via reconciliation, right?

      Reconciliation is very limited.  The idea is that it’s supposed to be able to reconcile spending to the budget, so it’s only usable once a year and only on things that are closely related to the budget.  It can’t be used to pass arbitrary non-budgetary legislation, e.g. a new voting rights act.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Ksmiami

      @Peale: I agree. I think tbh that our government systems don’t work anymore and 100 senators have too much power in this country. Fuck her if she doesn’t understand the seriousness of this moment

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Kropacetic

      It’s not enough to just say “no.”  She knows why her colleagues want to eliminate the filibuster.  She should offer an alternative reform.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Betty Cracker

      I think I read somewhere that Schumer will be interviewed by Maddow tonight. Might be worth tuning in, to see what his strategy is on this. The thing is, we’re not even talking about McConnell using the filibuster to kill popular legislation. He’s trying to use it to cling to majority power with 50 + 0! He won’t even approve the goddamned agreement so Ossoff and Warnock can be seated on committees and Dems can replace Reps as committee chairs. It’s truly outrageous, but I expect most voters don’t have a clue what’s going on.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      catclub

      @🐾BillinGlendaleCA: That’d Moscow Mitch’s wet dream.

       

      There are two possible ways for McConnell to work that.  Since he is the top fundraiser in the Senate, he can direct where campaign funds go.

      He tells Sinema “I can make your re-election campaign easier than average.”  and can back it up.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      henrythefifth

      With Dems like her, get ready for 2009-11 redux. Over a year of “negotiating” over Obamacare so that EVERY SINGLE REPUBLICAN votes against it.  It’s like a hamster wheel in hell.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      piratedan

      Called her local Tucson and DC offices.  Was able to get thru and leave a voice mail, for what’s that worth.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @John Revolta:

      Sinema, a former Green, impresses me as a professional contrarian, or someone who just enjoys calling attention to herself.

      My sense, too. Also a fairly shallow person who likes to think of herself as a deep and interesting thinker. Someone said the other day that she has designs on higher office? I guess that may mean the AZ governorship, but personally I think President is the only higher office (Senate to Governor  seems more a lateral move, to me)

      @Bnad:

      If we shouldn’t be able to undo the filibuster, there are a ton of things we can pass via reconciliation, right? 

      Everything budget-related that Sinema, as well as Jon Tester– who’s dragging his feet— and Joe Manchin and Angus King and the Lindsey Hugger are willing to vote for.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Roger Moore

      @catclub:

      This sure sounds like the same inviolate ‘senate rules’.

      Nope.  Budget reconciliation is a law (part of the Congressional Budget Act of 1974) not just a Senate rule.  As such, it can only be changed by another law passed by Congress and approved by the President.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Served

      I called both of my senators about abolishing the filibuster, but put a little more mustard on it when I talked to Durbin’s. There’s something about senators where once they are in the club, they go from D-Illinois to D-Senate

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Kattails

      OK just gonna note this nice snark and then shut the freakin’ computer down so i can get shit done.  Anyway–comment over at Stonekettle:  “COVID is no joke. One former patient was so brain damaged afterwards, that he thought he won an election he lost by 7 million votes.”

      Reply
    33. 33.

      catclub

      @Kropacetic: It’s not enough to just say no. ….She should offer an alternative reform.

       

      lol.

      Mitch McConnell always offered an alternate to laws the Democrats proposed from 2009- till 2014, rather than reflexively opposing.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      terraformer

      Regarding the whole “we can’t even replace the Rs as Chairs” thing, I’m just left wondering how the holy hell something like winning the majority doesn’t automatically result in the winning side having those Chairs. Why the holy fvck is this even a discussion or negotiation? I guess chalk this up as another example of rational/reasonable/obvious things being exactly not.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Chetan Murthy

      I live in CA (SF) and I called her anyway.  I reminded her that I donated to her campaign, and that I’ve donated a ton of money I can’t afford, to campaigns these last two cycles.  That we collectively donated $14B and countless hours of work, to get her into a position to GOVERN.  And that that is what we expect her to fucking do: govern.

      I will call again, and next time I’ll have a script, and it will include donating to her Democratic primary opponent in 2024, if she doesn’t fucking get religion on this.

      We all sacrificed a lot, to get her in a  position to fucking govern.  She needs to get some gonads, ffs.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Major Major Major Major

      @Peale:

      I think the promotion from House member to Senator wasn’t quite deserved. She’s acting like a 2nd rate manager who somehow got a promotion to assistant VP and only wanted the promotion because it came with access to an admin assistant, who’ll she’ll treat horribly anyway.

      So she’s acting like a Senator.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Geminid

      @Betty Cracker: My impression is that Schumer is trying not so much to blow up the filibuster right now as holding out for Senate rules that keep filibuster reform on the table, and McConnell is trying to preclude this. The rest of the Caucus, including Manchin, seem to be backing Schumer up on this score. I’ll be interested to see what Schumer has to say to Maddow. He’s a very cogent advocate. I wish I could watch them, but I’ll just read about it afterwards.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      piratedan

      @Major Major Major Major: also remember, she was running as the iconic Democratic Arizonan, which means a healthy patina of independent to her political makeup.  Usually that shit is simply boiler-plate. It could be part of her “complex individual” schtick.

      The other item we have to remember, that Sinema won, not entirely on her strength as a candidate; with more than a nod to the quality and idiocy of her opponent, Martha McSally.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      MisterForkbeard

      @🐾BillinGlendaleCA:  Interestingly, the Republicans seem to have waived the “it must be budget neutral” part of the reconciliation when they took over the Senate.

      I wonder if we can waive the “can only be used once a year” thing.

      ETA: Or pass a rule change to only allow the filibuster on things that aren’t “reconciliation-like” and get around it that way.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Another Scott

      @Major Major Major Major: I’m basically in this camp with you (6-feet away), too.

      People who expected D’s to immediately overturn the filibuster (or overturn it at all) weren’t paying attention.

      Neither party *wants* to break that glass. Dems, if they are going to get there at all, will need to reach the “we had no choice” point. https://t.co/9DQhwignxb— The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) January 25, 2021

      Sen. Jon Tester: “I feel pretty damn strongly [in favor of the filibuster], but I will also tell you this: I am here to get things done. If all that happens is filibuster after filibuster, roadblock after roadblock, then my opinion may change.” @hillhulse https://t.co/kE9X6qmSZ2

      — Zach C. Cohen (@Zachary_Cohen) January 25, 2021

      It’s still very, very early. We don’t need to panic just yet.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Chetan Murthy

      @terraformer: It’s a puzzlement, isn’t it?  It seems (from what I’ve read) that a normal resolution (like the organizing resolution, that installs the committees, chairs, rules, etc) can be filibustered.  But a “procedural resolution” can be used to remove the filibuster, and it itself cannot be filibustered.  So, because Yertle is blocking (with, effectively, a filibuster, b/c all it takes is saying “I filibuster” to do so) the organizing resolution, in order to make progress the Dems are forced to use a procedural vote to remove the filibuster.

      And Sinema refuses to vote for that procedural resolution.

      I just called Feinstein (one of my senators) and got a very nice woman on the line, told her the same things I told Sinema (in a message, sigh).  I also just called Cortez-Masto.  I plan to call Schumer tomorrow, probably other Senators (e.g. Manchin).

      Let’s call ’em all, let ’em ALL know that we’re angry about this.  Even the stalwart ones (whom obviously we’ll thank for their work, but remind that in The World’s Greatest Deliberative Body, they need to tell their colleagues to fucking WORK FOR US).

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Kropacetic

      @Major Major Major Major: yeah I figure Mitch is counting on the Dems being too shy to renege, but I don’t think that’s a winning bet this time.

      Problem is that it only takes one and, for certain people, there’s huge cultural cachet in being that one

      Reply
    52. 52.

      VFX Lurker

      @pacem appellant:

      Here in CA we have the once great, but now insufferable, Diane Feinstein as our Senior Senator, emphasis on Senior. If she had already retired, she’d be remembered as one of the state’s greatest politicians, but now she’s well past her “sell-by” date and is just an obstruction to Democrats.

      I’ve lived here in California for 20+ years. Voters have made clear that no better candidate than Feinstein exists. In 2018, I knew no one who could name her problematic Democratic opponent on the November ballot.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Another Scott

      So, I have WashingtonMonthly in the collection of tabs I cycle through every few days. Today I saw this and did a double take. Is it really him? Is it really a serious column on the topic that just about everyone cites as a joke about him??!

      Yes. Yes. It really is.

      Wow.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Peale

      @Chetan Murthy: Yep. That’s what’s so frustrating with her.  She basically is letting everyone know that she’d rather keep the filibuster than be in charge. She’s like that fucking moron who may or may not have finally beat Nethanyahu in an election, but decided to announce that he wasn’t up to governing during a pandemic so now the opposition is back to square 1. It does not make any sense to us why you’d run for office but decide the opposition party was better off in charge. Just resign and go home then. Don’t take up any space.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Geminid

       

       

      @Major Major Major Major: I don’t understand it myself. But Schumer and McConnell are at loggerheads over something, and Schumer’s caucus members talk like it is a consequential matter. Maybe Schumer will explain it tonight.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Peale: I think it’s time for a concerted campaign.  Maybe “Honor the Voters, Honor their Sacrifice”.  Something.  Call ALL the Senators, get them ALL to pressure the ones that are holding out.

      I’ve NEVER donated money to CA Reps/Sens, b/c I figured: to get them to where they can govern is more important.  So all the money’s gone to candidates all over the country.  And we need to let them ALL know that we’re counting on them, expecting them, to DO THEIR JOBS.

      $14B in donations.  People working innumerable hours, waiting innumerable hours in lines to vote, risking covid to vote.  These Senators need to DO THEIR FUCKING JOBS.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      LurkerNoLonger

      A spokesperson for Sinema told the Post that the senator is “against eliminating the filibuster, and she is not open to changing her mind about eliminating the filibuster

      How very Republican of her. Take a breath and reconsider:

      Reply
    60. 60.

      gene108

      Seems like Sinema, Manchin, and maybe one or two others want the filibuster to avoid having to make votes that could be branded as too liberal in attack ads against them.

      Manchin is probably toast just because his state is getting more Republican as time goes on.

      Sinema’s state is becoming more Democratic. She needs to understand this.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Just Some Fuckhead: Sadly, it’s not unconstitutional.  The Senate is free to make its own rules, and this is merely a rule.  And as for how many?  Well, it depends on whether they’re in the majority or the minority.  When they’re in the majority again, I’m sure they’ll do it — after all, it’s already gone for appointments (IIRC).

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      @Chetan Murthy:  Sadly, it’s not unconstitutional.  The Senate is free to make its own rules, and this is merely a rule.

      Well, no. The Senate can’t actually make a rule, for instance, requiring 100 votes to pass legislation. The constitution lays out a simple majority. So a 60 vote threshold to advance legislation is a defacto end around the constitution. It should also be noted that the filibuster didn’t start as a rule. It started as an accident when Aaron Burr suggested the Senate get rid of a bunch of redundant rules. One of the rules they killed then allowed the filibuster.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      gene108

      @patrick II:

      Just to perk you up, Feinstein just filed to run again.

      Strom Thurmond died in office at 100 years old or so.

      Robert Byrd died in office at 92.

      She has company for serving as a 90+ year old.

      I also think for some elderly people, who are still working it is the work that keeps them alive.

      Joe Paterno comes to mind. His health went down hill very quickly after losing his job.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Geminid

      @piratedan: Martha McSally was not a great candidate, but she was hardly a pushover for Mark Kelly. He ran a little ahead of Joe Biden, but still only beat McSally by 80,000 votes out of 3.3 million cast.                          Sinema has strayed from the liberal line ever since she entered the Senate, and Arizona Democrats periodically threaten her with censure. She probably assumes a primary contest in 2024, and plans on winning it, and then successfully defending the “Goldwater seat” in the general election.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      MisterForkbeard

      @AnonPhenom: Does McConnell retain control of the Senate Calendar and so on until this organizing Resolution happens?

      If not, that might just be it. Declare a completely separate set of committees and just shove the business of the nation over there. Some things would break badly (like permanent select committees with special responsibilities and privileges).

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Geminid:

      She probably assumes a primary contest in 2024, and plans on winning it, and then successfully defending the “Goldwater seat” in the general election.

      Times like this, I think to myself: “stop donating to campaigns in other states; focus on CA and local elections, and prepare for fucking secession”.  Goddammit, this makes me so fucking angry

      P.S.  No, I’m not serious.  But jesus, we’re supposed to just TAKE this?  Fuck.  She’ll be another Feinstein in 20yr.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Mai Naem mobile

      I have called Sinema’s office several times.  A couple of times the intern or whoever answered the phone supposedly had no idea what Sinema’s position was on the filibuster. Are you fucking kidding me? Do you really think the average person calling your f(&king office buys that? I wasn’t rude or anything but I did pet the person know that I had donated to her campaign and that there was no way the VRA was going to pass with a filibuster . The VRA is supposedly important to Sinema.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Geminid:

      He ran a little ahead of Joe Biden, but still only beat McSally by 80,000 votes out of 3.3 million cast.

      Didn’t most polls show Kelly up by high single-digits, at least ? Not terribly relevant, but I’ve been thinking that Georgia was about the only (swing) state that polled anywhere near accurately– damn close– before the election.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      piratedan

      @Geminid: to be fair, Kelly has to run again first in 2022.  If she continues to play footsie with the Right, I would expect her to get challenged by Ruben Gallego, one of our current Congressional contingent.

      She’s not exactly building a base, she caught lightning in a bottle and while incumbency is a helluva drug, a decorated Dem Hispanic vet could give her a serious challenge.

      Reply

