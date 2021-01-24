From commentor Catherine D:

I am a winter person and hate being outside in the summer, so my gardening is all indoors and hydroponic. Last winter I had cherry tomatoes and jalapeños in one garden, but my house is cold, so it took a long time for them to grow.

This year I decided to plant flowers for a blast of color in dreary times: calendula, dianthus, lavender, marigold, and petunia. This is what I see every time I walk into the kitchen.

Herbs grow very happily despite the cool house. Right now I have basil, mint, rosemary, and a totally insane oregano plant. The oregano will get a haircut today and go directly into dinner.

I have planted lettuces and other greens such as bok choi before, and I probably will replace the flowers with those once the blooms are done.