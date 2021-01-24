Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Hydroponics for Winter Cheer

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Hydroponics for Winter Cheer

by

From commentor Catherine D:

I am a winter person and hate being outside in the summer, so my gardening is all indoors and hydroponic. Last winter I had cherry tomatoes and jalapeños in one garden, but my house is cold, so it took a long time for them to grow.

This year I decided to plant flowers for a blast of color in dreary times: calendula, dianthus, lavender, marigold, and petunia. This is what I see every time I walk into the kitchen.

Herbs grow very happily despite the cool house. Right now I have basil, mint, rosemary, and a totally insane oregano plant. The oregano will get a haircut today and go directly into dinner.

I have planted lettuces and other greens such as bok choi before, and I probably will replace the flowers with those once the blooms are done.

Which reminds me… I have a small AeroGarden kit that I purchased back at the start of the pandemic rush, with a vague idea of starting cherry tomatoes just in case. Of course the box is still sitting unopened, but now that I’m feeling less like one of those cartoon critters who accidentally charges off the side of a cliff and has to keep running frantically in place, this is probably as good a time as any to dig it out…

(Satby, were you the master gardener with recommendations for buying micro-tomato seeds online?)

What’s going on in your garden (planning / indoor / tropical / memories), this week?

    1. 1.

      satby

      Morning AL! I suspect it was OH, who highly recommends Baker Creek. I ordered from them last year, and the extensive catalog made choosing just a couple a challenge.

      i keep my house at around 64° in the winter, but have no trouble starting seeds or growing things with a heat mat under the starter tray and good strong light, so your AeroGarden should thrive. And I’m glad I’m not the only person who orders stuff and takes months to even open the box (she writes as she looks across the room at her 9 month old “new” tv still in the box).

      OzarkHillbilly

      I got my seeds!

      @satby: Not me, I’m not even sure what “micro-tomato seeds” are.

      And I’m glad I’m not the only person who orders stuff and takes months to even open the box

      I only do that with books.

      satby

      As to Catherine D up top: what kind of set up do you use for your hydroponic garden? Most of the ones I’ve seen have been pretty big to keep in a kitchen. I want to start petunias inside this year rather than buy flats of them, so I’m happy to hear you’ve grown them all the way to blooming!

