Sunday Evening Open Thread: Impeachment Programming Notes

Why I love my senior Senator:

    8. 8.

      dmsilev

      Presumably the Senate will allow calling witnesses this time round. Wonder whether T**** will testify in his own defense. Any sane lawyer would strongly advise against it, but ‘sane’ may not be in great supply on his legal team.

    9. 9.

      MoCA Ace

      Theoretically, with all GOP malfeasance there is a point in time, a singularity if you will, between “too soon” and “can’t you just let it go” where criticism is appropriate and consequences are possible. This singularity will swallow the insurrection as sure as it will swallow the orange fart clouds fat ass.

    10. 10.

      Ohio Mom

      My first reaction upon reading, “McConnell welcomes agreement with Schumer…” is, Now what is that scheming snake up to?

      I am hoping for a long, drawn-out trial, with lots of repetition for the more challenged learners out there (I don’t think we are allowed to say “slow learners” anymore).

    11. 11.

      mrmoshpotato

      @dmsilev:

      Wonder whether T**** will testify in his own defense. 

      “I was talking with my daddy Vladdy at the time about the deadly attack on the loser House, and he said there was no attack!  So there!”

    13. 13.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      I think we had a pretty good chance of convicting Trump in the Senate if the timeline could have been sped up. But now all the polling has come in showing Republicans are cool with an assault on our Capitol so their Senators know there will be no political consequences for letting Trump off the hook.

    16. 16.

      JMG

      Could not have gone any faster because Mitch controlled Senate calendar until 4:30 p.m. on Inauguration Day. By then it was already clear Republicans were going to support Trump, which BTW I am not sure is such a shrewd political move by them. A LOT of Senators up in 2022 are setting up a win the primary-lose the general scenario.

    18. 18.

      Llelldorin

      @Just Some Fuckhead: Their voters are cool with it, but it looks like their money isn’t. The threat is less that they’ll lose their seats as that they’ll lose their wingnut welfare checks after they leave office.

    22. 22.

      Leto

      I appreciate my Congresswoman, Madeleine Dean, so much. Very smart, very tough, and 100% not taking any of their shit. 

    24. 24.

      Ken

      @MoCA Ace: Theoretically, with all GOP malfeasance there is a point in time, a singularity if you will, between “too soon” and “can’t you just let it go” where criticism is appropriate and consequences are possible.

      Sounds similar to the moment after every school mass shooting where Republicans switch over from “it’s too soon to politicize this” to “there’s no way we can prevent this“.

