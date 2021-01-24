The article of impeachment for incitement of insurrection by Donald Trump will be delivered to the Senate on Monday, January 25. https://t.co/FSOWGACfgZ
Trump impeachment trial schedule:
Monday: House managers read article of impeachment in Senate
Tuesday: senators sworn in for trial
Feb. 2: Trump's answer to article is due
Feb. 8: Trump's pre-trial brief is due
Feb. 9: House’s pre-trial rebuttal brief is due; trial can begin.
It is a privilege to work with this esteemed team of lawyers and patriots that will present the case to the Senate. https://t.co/vNlKhSA6hp
McConnell welcomes agreement with Schumer, with aide calling it "a win for due process and fairness.” His statement clarifies that after all briefs the trial could actually start on Tuesday, Feb. 9.
Opinion: Democrats plan a multimedia impeachment trial — to keep GOP senators awake https://t.co/COUN4bscu9
Congressman @tedlieu says impeaching Trump is a matter of deterrence: “Future presidents need to know they cannot attempt a coup to hold on to power."https://t.co/uXr030sNPN
now that Trump isn't currently President, is there any reason not to drag the Senate impeachment trial on agonizingly long? basically just treat it the way they treated the Benghazi committee, but with much more to actually work with
Not a novel observation, but IMHO, Mitch is trying to set up a "WE WOULD HAVE IMPEACHED TRUMP BUT THE DEMS WERE MEAN" narrative. The problem is that he is utterly devoid of both credibility and reasonable demands.
the delay between the insurrection and the articles of impeachment was six days https://t.co/l50N0kRzto
this would be both good governance and good political strategy. https://t.co/nKuiZkUIJQ
Why I love my senior Senator:
Asked if GOP opposition to Trump will fade before US Senate’s impeachment trial starts, Elizabeth Warren on CNN said she doesn’t think it will wane in two weeks. "We need accountability—accountability for Donald Trump and for everyone who participated in that insurrection." pic.twitter.com/RPYPud7EfG
