The article of impeachment for incitement of insurrection by Donald Trump will be delivered to the Senate on Monday, January 25. https://t.co/FSOWGACfgZ — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 22, 2021





Trump impeachment trial schedule: Monday: House managers read article of impeachment in Senate

Tuesday: senators sworn in for trial

Feb. 2: Trump's answer to article is due

Feb. 8: Trump's pre-trial brief is due

Feb. 9: House’s pre-trial rebuttal brief is due; trial can begin. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) January 22, 2021

It is a privilege to work with this esteemed team of lawyers and patriots that will present the case to the Senate. https://t.co/vNlKhSA6hp — Congresswoman Madeleine Dean (@RepDean) January 24, 2021

McConnell welcomes agreement with Schumer, with aide calling it "a win for due process and fairness.” His statement clarifies that after all briefs the trial could actually start on Tuesday, Feb. 9. — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) January 22, 2021

Opinion: Democrats plan a multimedia impeachment trial — to keep GOP senators awake https://t.co/COUN4bscu9 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 22, 2021

Congressman @tedlieu says impeaching Trump is a matter of deterrence: “Future presidents need to know they cannot attempt a coup to hold on to power."https://t.co/uXr030sNPN — The ReidOut (@thereidout) January 24, 2021

