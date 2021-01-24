Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Just a few bad apples.

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Verified, but limited!

The house always wins.

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Women: they get shit done

This really is a full service blog.

Mission Accomplished!

Lighten up, Francis.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Shelter in place is one thing. Shelter in pants is quite another.

Trump is going to draw a dick on that dog with a sharpie, isn’t he?

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

I’m only here for the duck photos.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Let there be snark.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Sunday Afternoon Open Thread

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • Another Scott
  • Aziz, light!
  • Ben Cisco (onboard the Defiant)
  • Benw
  • BigJimSlade
  • cope
  • Delk
  • Elizabelle
  • EmanG
  • germy
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • HinTN
  • HRA
  • J R in WV
  • japa21
  • Jeffro
  • JoyceH
  • Just One More Canuck
  • Just Some Fuckhead
  • Ken
  • Kropacetic
  • LuciaMia
  • MagdaInBlack
  • mali muso
  • MisterForkbeard
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NotMax
  • Ruckus
  • satby
  • SFAW
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • smedley the uncertain
  • Starfish
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    75Comments

    2. 2.

      HinTN

      I admit the first time I saw that Bernie meme I laughed thoroughly and unabashedly.  Now, meh…

      ETA – Gotta admit that one’s good though. / grump

      Reply
    8. 8.

      SFAW

      Front pagers must be on strike.

      Maybe they just can’t pony up the $5,000 Cole is now requiring for them to get published on an almost-top-10,000 blog?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      MisterForkbeard

      Frankly, I’m annoyed this morning because I’ve been reading about how the Republicans seem to be pulling together  in solidarity after causing an insurrection, and punishing party members who recognize it’s a problem.

      We’ll see, because there’s still some doubt as to how the Senate trial will go. But the media is not being particularly helpful.

      I think I’ll just hang out with the kitties today.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      mali muso

      @HinTN: Yeah, it was funny for about a day.

      On a FTFNYT note, this Twitter thread on the firing of an NYT editor for the thought crime of tweeting that she felt “chills” when Biden’s plane landed last week is worth reading.  I had been thinking of subscribing to the NYT recipes but nah.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      cope

      @SFAW: Yes, to lowly Burnley 1-0.  I am despondent as well.  I haven’t signed up for NBC’s Peacock streaming service so I don’t get to see nearly as many games as I used to so when an LFC game pops up on a regular channel, I get very excited.  Too bad all the games I have been able to watch in the past few weeks Liverpool has, at best, tied or, at worst, lost.  Sigh…

      I did just start watching Ted Lasso though and that is an entertaining soccer story.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      SFAW

      @Jeffro:

      Go Packers

      My daughter was in a local (Boston suburbs) liquor store*, wearing a Packers sweatshirt (because one of her housemates is from WI), and the guy was giving her some not-very-serious grief because Brady is on the Bucs, etc. I think he ended up giving her and her roomie a couple of Brady-branded (or some such) Bud Light glasses, no charge. She got a kick out of it.

      Go Chiefs!!

      Led by the son of former Mets pitcher Pat Mahomes! Keeping my fingers crossed he doesn’t get his bell rung again. [Don’t have a lot invested in who wins, but I’d hate to see Mahomes’s career shortened because of too many concussions.]

       

      GO JETS!

      Reply
    24. 24.

      SFAW

      @cope:

      My condolences to you and Amir, although they’re tempered because I have a friend born-and-raised in Burnley (but who lives in my town now).

      Reply
    27. 27.

      cope

      @SFAW: Thanks for the kind thoughts.  In the immortal words of my college buddy Johnny D. after tipping over an entire Risk board and sending pieces across the room because he had been wiped out:  “It’s just a FUCKING GAME!”.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      NotMax

      @SFAW

      Has the bell migrated north?

      Sportscasters used to say getting his bell rung as a euphemism for having been whacked in the nuts.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      SFAW

      @NotMax:

      Sportscasters used to say getting his bell rung as a euphemism for having been whacked in the nuts.

      I don’t recall if I’ve ever heard it used that way. Most, if not all, of the times I’ve heard it used, it’s been relative to a particularly hard hit, where the hittee was not completely aware of his surroundings thereafter.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Starfish

      @SFAW: I am deeply interested in our spendy and fancy thoughtfluencers who have donated the big bucks to save various animals. Show us your fanciest cat tree. Do you have a special and magical litter box that no one notices that never smells bad? Tell us about that.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Aziz, light!

      (CNN) Many once-loyal members of Mar-a-Lago are leaving because they no longer want to have any connection to former President Donald Trump, according to the author of the definitive book about the resort.

      “It’s a very dispirited place,” Laurence Leamer, historian and author of “Mar-a-Lago: Inside the Gates of Power at Donald Trump’s Presidential Palace,” told MSNBC host Alex Witt on “Weekends with Alex Witt” Saturday. He said members are “not concerned about politics and they said the food is no good.”

      The big-ass wedge of iceberg lettuce is not haute cuisine?

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Elizabelle

      @mali muso

      The FTF NYTimes should acknowledge they made a mistake and hire Lauren back.

      But I am not comfortable with what that Josh guy tweeting is doing at all. He is going way too far. He is stripping away her privacy and crossing the line into maudlin. (“You see this old dog? This dog may DIE if Lauren does not get her job back!”) I think Josh might be making it hard for the NY Times to reconsider. Spare me hysterical friends like that.

      Poor Lauren, on many counts. Privacy is good. Getting rehired to a job she should not have lost is better.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      germy

      @Elizabelle:

      She was a contract employee from what I understand.  A freelancer.

      Glenn doesn’t think he bears any responsibility for getting Wolfe fired. Does he bear any responsibility for random bullying based off multiple false claims in one tweet?

      — emptywheel (@emptywheel) January 24, 2021

      Reply
    40. 40.

      SFAW

      @mrmoshpotato:

      The second appended tweet after Selzer’s was Niall Fucking Ferguson approvingly retweeting Andy Fucking Sullivan’s “opinion” re: how President Biden is “fuel[ing] the culture war.” Morons.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      JoyceH

      @Ben Cisco (onboard the Defiant):

      Dude just trying to stay warm. I got no beef with him. Memes have been funny but the net beats everything into a fine powder so…

      I saw a cartoon the other day where a guy opens up his laptop and all these little Bernies come spilling out – the last panel is him on the floor buried in Bernies. It has been quite a thing. Maybe the intensity means it will be of short duration – PLEASE don’t let it last as long as minion memes!

      (That said, I must confess to reposting a Bernie meme – in my defense it was also a Bob Ross meme, and I adore Bob Ross.)

      Reply
    44. 44.

      MisterForkbeard

      @SFAW: Remember, the biggest crime is always NOTICING the incivility/racism/insurrection and noting that maybe the Republicans should stop it.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      I don’t think that owl has good intentions towards Bernie….

      Today at work, I noticed a super weird coloring book The title? Cat Farts Vol 3. I shit you not, that was what it was called. And it had two previous volumes. Dozens of pages of cats with the same exact clipart fart cloud behind them.

      It was so bizarre I couldn’t believe it was real at first. Like, why would you make something like this? An entire coloring book dedicated to cats farting? There was a page I randomly flipped to which had a cat and some butterflies. Even the goddam butterflies had the fart clouds behind them! Funny, but also bizarre

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      @Aziz, light!: Yeah, I get that. I’m an AFC guy but Packers are my favorite NFC team. I’d be cool with them winning. But Brady is a freak of nature in much the same way Michael Jordan was, due in large part to that same competitive drive.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Another Scott

      @germy: A contract “editor” is my understanding.  Which seems like a strange position for a newspaper/news media outfit.  It might indicate how tenuous employment at The New York Times Company is for anyone these days.

      The bigger point is that a news place as big as FTFNYT should not get stampeded into firing someone by a bunch of trolls.  Trolls should not and must not be the gatekeepers.

      I hope she lands on her feet at a good spot soon.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      HRA

      Go Bills! We do not want to see anyone hurt badly in a game and do not allow it to be said. If it does happen we contribute to their favorite charity along with wishing them well in their recovery.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @MisterForkbeard:

      Yeah, it’s disgusting. I guess it’s because Trump is threatening to form his own “MAGA” Party if they vote to convict him.

      I wonder how much longer the corporate spigots will remain shut off to GOP pols because of the insurrection? Surely them failing to convict Trump in the Senate won’t help that?

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Ken

      Front pagers must be on strike.

      Angry about the scabs guest writers that Cole recruited?

      When that was announced, I wondered if it meant Cole was looking for someone to take over the blog.  Sort of like Willy Wonka’s golden tickets, except presumably with fewer children getting mangled in the equipment.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      J R in WV

      Rooting for Green Bay, the only locally owned team in football, and Arron Rodgers, at least as deserving as Tom Brady of the New England Cheatriots.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Kropacetic

      Oh, I was thinkin about subscribing to the NYT again.  Figured I’d give them another chance, but now I’m not so sure.  They didn’t even make it to payday so I could follow through with subscribing.

      @germy: She has requested that no one cancel their subscription over this.

      I take this to mean she wants to continue to get work as an editor.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Ken

      @Aziz, light!: The big-ass wedge of iceberg lettuce is not haute cuisine?

      If you look closely at the menu, you’ll see it’s spelled “hute cusine”. Legally they aren’t allowed to call it “haute cuisine”.

      (Joke stolen from a Cheers episode; Norm’s favorite cheap restaurant had “beff” and “lubster” on the menu, IIRC.)

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Ruckus

      @MisterForkbeard:

      I wonder how much of that is media bias, or that every story has to get your attention. I wonder how much of our politics follows the same line. Everything has to grab you in some way, good, or bad. We’ve been at some level of war for most of my life, have we never actually decided that we can come to any agreement about how life is structured, should be structured, that we still just have to always fight about it at some level?

      Reply
    69. 69.

      EmanG

      Can anyone explain what happened to Glenn Greenwald? In the early Snowden days I followed him enthusiastically as an anti-Bush oasis in the desert of MSM, but the last few years he’s turned into such a whiny victimization addict. I’m also starting to worry about Matt Taibbi’s mindset as well. But Greenwald’s pro-Russia thing is really confusing to me.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.