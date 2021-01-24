Front pagers must be on strike.
Here’s a little something from Albatrossity!
by WaterGirl| 75 Comments
This post is in: Open Threads
HinTN
I admit the first time I saw that Bernie meme I laughed thoroughly and unabashedly. Now, meh…
ETA – Gotta admit that one’s good though. / grump
Jeffro
Hunkering down for a loooooong, blessed day of championship football! Go Packers and Go Chiefs!!
Benw
Feeling the Bern!
@HinTN: I’m just wondering what was in the envelop he was carrying.
SFAW
Front pagers must be on strike.
Maybe they just can’t pony up the $5,000 Cole is now requiring for them to get published on an almost-top-10,000 blog?
SiubhanDuinne
Awesome. I am loving the Cold Bernie meme.
MisterForkbeard
Frankly, I’m annoyed this morning because I’ve been reading about how the Republicans seem to be pulling together in solidarity after causing an insurrection, and punishing party members who recognize it’s a problem.
We’ll see, because there’s still some doubt as to how the Senate trial will go. But the media is not being particularly helpful.
I think I’ll just hang out with the kitties today.
germy
Bernie shows up on a lot of album covers. Here’s a link to some good ones:
https://forums.stevehoffman.tv/threads/bernie-meme-album-covers.1050859/
mali muso
@HinTN: Yeah, it was funny for about a day.
On a FTFNYT note, this Twitter thread on the firing of an NYT editor for the thought crime of tweeting that she felt “chills” when Biden’s plane landed last week is worth reading. I had been thinking of subscribing to the NYT recipes but nah.
germy
She has requested that no one cancel their subscription over this.
smedley the uncertain
Go Bills
@SFAW: Yes, to lowly Burnley 1-0. I am despondent as well. I haven’t signed up for NBC’s Peacock streaming service so I don’t get to see nearly as many games as I used to so when an LFC game pops up on a regular channel, I get very excited. Too bad all the games I have been able to watch in the past few weeks Liverpool has, at best, tied or, at worst, lost. Sigh…
I did just start watching Ted Lasso though and that is an entertaining soccer story.
Starfish
@🐾BillinGlendaleCA: The $2000 checks. Of course. 😉
SFAW
Go Packers
My daughter was in a local (Boston suburbs) liquor store*, wearing a Packers sweatshirt (because one of her housemates is from WI), and the guy was giving her some not-very-serious grief because Brady is on the Bucs, etc. I think he ended up giving her and her roomie a couple of Brady-branded (or some such) Bud Light glasses, no charge. She got a kick out of it.
Go Chiefs!!
Led by the son of former Mets pitcher Pat Mahomes! Keeping my fingers crossed he doesn’t get his bell rung again. [Don’t have a lot invested in who wins, but I’d hate to see Mahomes’s career shortened because of too many concussions.]
GO JETS!
Starfish
@SFAW: If Rolling Stone magazine can pull it off, so can we?
germy
@mali muso: I can’t cancel what I never had.
Now there’s a song title.
mrmoshpotato
Bring back these kinds of headlines.
Okay this is from 1864, when Republicans were the good guys, but still, what a headline! pic.twitter.com/J56PJjgyfe— Adam Selzer | אדם (@adamselzer) January 24, 2021
SFAW
Sportscasters used to say getting his bell rung as a euphemism for having been whacked in the nuts.
I don’t recall if I’ve ever heard it used that way. Most, if not all, of the times I’ve heard it used, it’s been relative to a particularly hard hit, where the hittee was not completely aware of his surroundings thereafter.
Dude just trying to stay warm. I got no beef with him. Memes have been funny but the net beats everything into a fine powder so…
Aziz, light!
(CNN) Many once-loyal members of Mar-a-Lago are leaving because they no longer want to have any connection to former President Donald Trump, according to the author of the definitive book about the resort.
“It’s a very dispirited place,” Laurence Leamer, historian and author of “Mar-a-Lago: Inside the Gates of Power at Donald Trump’s Presidential Palace,” told MSNBC host Alex Witt on “Weekends with Alex Witt” Saturday. He said members are “not concerned about politics and they said the food is no good.”
The big-ass wedge of iceberg lettuce is not haute cuisine?
Delk
Lion Brand Yarn sent out the pattern to knit those mittens.
Just Some Fuckhead
Hate Brady but kinda rooting for him for the history-making.
Elizabelle
The FTF NYTimes should acknowledge they made a mistake and hire Lauren back.
But I am not comfortable with what that Josh guy tweeting is doing at all. He is going way too far. He is stripping away her privacy and crossing the line into maudlin. (“You see this old dog? This dog may DIE if Lauren does not get her job back!”) I think Josh might be making it hard for the NY Times to reconsider. Spare me hysterical friends like that.
Poor Lauren, on many counts. Privacy is good. Getting rehired to a job she should not have lost is better.
germy
She was a contract employee from what I understand. A freelancer.
Glenn doesn’t think he bears any responsibility for getting Wolfe fired. Does he bear any responsibility for random bullying based off multiple false claims in one tweet?
— emptywheel (@emptywheel) January 24, 2021
Aziz, light!
@Just Some Fuckhead: Go Packers, and Fuck
the Bears Tom Brady.
NotMax
Certainly not when said wedge is served well done. With ketchup.
SFAW
The second appended tweet after Selzer’s was Niall Fucking Ferguson approvingly retweeting Andy Fucking Sullivan’s “opinion” re: how President Biden is “fuel[ing] the culture war.” Morons.
JoyceH
@Ben Cisco (onboard the Defiant):
Dude just trying to stay warm. I got no beef with him. Memes have been funny but the net beats everything into a fine powder so…
I saw a cartoon the other day where a guy opens up his laptop and all these little Bernies come spilling out – the last panel is him on the floor buried in Bernies. It has been quite a thing. Maybe the intensity means it will be of short duration – PLEASE don’t let it last as long as minion memes!
(That said, I must confess to reposting a Bernie meme – in my defense it was also a Bob Ross meme, and I adore Bob Ross.)
germy
Only the best salads.
mali muso
@Elizabelle: Yeah, fair enough. He does get a wee bit overblown.
@germy: Color me unsurprised that GG is involved.
members are “not concerned about politics and they said the food is no good.”
Mandatory musical interlude.
Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
I don’t think that owl has good intentions towards Bernie….
Today at work, I noticed a super weird coloring book The title? Cat Farts Vol 3. I shit you not, that was what it was called. And it had two previous volumes. Dozens of pages of cats with the same exact clipart fart cloud behind them.
It was so bizarre I couldn’t believe it was real at first. Like, why would you make something like this? An entire coloring book dedicated to cats farting? There was a page I randomly flipped to which had a cat and some butterflies. Even the goddam butterflies had the fart clouds behind them! Funny, but also bizarre
LuciaMia
@Aziz, light!: What WAS ever the attraction of Mar-A-Lago?
Just Some Fuckhead
@Aziz, light!: Yeah, I get that. I’m an AFC guy but Packers are my favorite NFC team. I’d be cool with them winning. But Brady is a freak of nature in much the same way Michael Jordan was, due in large part to that same competitive drive.
Elizabelle
@mali muso: Discussing her sexuality. Bringing up the Holocaust.
Yeah, a bit.
germy
He got the ball rolling. Then the howler monkeys took it from there.
Another Scott
@germy: A contract “editor” is my understanding. Which seems like a strange position for a newspaper/news media outfit. It might indicate how tenuous employment at The New York Times Company is for anyone these days.
The bigger point is that a news place as big as FTFNYT should not get stampeded into firing someone by a bunch of trolls. Trolls should not and must not be the gatekeepers.
I hope she lands on her feet at a good spot soon.
Cheers,
Scott.
HRA
Go Bills! We do not want to see anyone hurt badly in a game and do not allow it to be said. If it does happen we contribute to their favorite charity along with wishing them well in their recovery.
Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
Yeah, it’s disgusting. I guess it’s because Trump is threatening to form his own “MAGA” Party if they vote to convict him.
I wonder how much longer the corporate spigots will remain shut off to GOP pols because of the insurrection? Surely them failing to convict Trump in the Senate won’t help that?
NotMax
That money which would have been pumped into the bucket labeled Campaign will shift to the bucket marked PACs.
Ken
Front pagers must be on strike.
Angry about the
scabs guest writers that Cole recruited?
When that was announced, I wondered if it meant Cole was looking for someone to take over the blog. Sort of like Willy Wonka’s golden tickets, except presumably with fewer children getting mangled in the equipment.
J R in WV
Rooting for Green Bay, the only locally owned team in football, and Arron Rodgers, at least as deserving as Tom Brady of the New England Cheatriots.
Kropacetic
Oh, I was thinkin about subscribing to the NYT again. Figured I’d give them another chance, but now I’m not so sure. They didn’t even make it to payday so I could follow through with subscribing.
@germy: She has requested that no one cancel their subscription over this.
I take this to mean she wants to continue to get work as an editor.
BigJimSlade
Bravo!
@Kropacetic: But it’s the NYT. We need to make sure… Once Krugman is out of the building.
Ken
@Aziz, light!: The big-ass wedge of iceberg lettuce is not haute cuisine?
If you look closely at the menu, you’ll see it’s spelled “hute cusine”. Legally they aren’t allowed to call it “haute cuisine”.
(Joke stolen from a Cheers episode; Norm’s favorite cheap restaurant had “beff” and “lubster” on the menu, IIRC.)
Elizabelle
The Wrap on the Lauren Wolfe firing. (no paywall)
John and Giselle Fetterman have sent her money!
I hope that Lauren ends up with a way better outlet than the FTF (we so scared) NY Times.
Ruckus
I wonder how much of that is media bias, or that every story has to get your attention. I wonder how much of our politics follows the same line. Everything has to grab you in some way, good, or bad. We’ve been at some level of war for most of my life, have we never actually decided that we can come to any agreement about how life is structured, should be structured, that we still just have to always fight about it at some level?
EmanG
Can anyone explain what happened to Glenn Greenwald? In the early Snowden days I followed him enthusiastically as an anti-Bush oasis in the desert of MSM, but the last few years he’s turned into such a whiny victimization addict. I’m also starting to worry about Matt Taibbi’s mindset as well. But Greenwald’s pro-Russia thing is really confusing to me.
Elizabelle
@Kropacetic: Lots of good writers. It’s their DC and maybe US political desk that sucks.
Kropacetic
@Elizabelle: If only I could get the NYT a la carte…
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings